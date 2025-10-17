Thanks to everyone who entered or voted in the Non-Book Review Contest. The winners are:

3rd: The Russo-Ukrainian War , by Gallow . Gallow is a wayward military consultant based in Ukraine. A long time reader of Slate Star Codex, he enjoys chess and combat sports. Forthcoming details of his experiences, along with miscellaneous thoughts and ideas can be found at his nascent Substack : https://substack.com/@gallowglassglen

2nd: Alpha School , by Edward Nevraumont . Edward also wrote one of last year’s finalists ( Silver Age Marvel Comics ). Now that he’s no longer anonymous, he’s going to write a post on his blog responding to the review comments (712 of them!), as well as a follow-up post on what he has learned about Alpha in the six months since he submitted his review (including the Spring and Fall MAP results for his kids). Here is the landing page with more details for ACX readers who are interested.

1st: Joan of Arc , by William Friedman . William is a history enthusiast and author who lives in California, where he spends his time reading, writing, GMing, playing video games and telling people excitedly about all the horrific stuff he learned in his latest history book. His fiction blog is Palace Fiction (which is currently serializing his first novel, The Tragedy of the Titanium Tyrant) and his nonfiction blog is As Our Days .

The other Finalists were:

The ACX Commentariat, by Alex Bates. Alex is a statistician and health economist based near Oxford in the UK. In his review, Alex predicted that engagement with ACX would peak in July this year. Sadly this did not come to pass, in part because the Commentariat review itself dragged the average down. In his spare time, Alex is writing a novel in the hitherto-untapped genre of ‘Stat-Fic’, a thrilling blend of statistics and fantasy which is sure to find a vast mainstream audience upon publication.

Dating Men In The Bay Area, by Alex King. Alex is an engineer from San Francisco. She’ll be experimenting with more essays on her new blog, King of Daydreams. When she’s not igniting turmoil in the ACX comments section, she can be found mentoring young engineers, hosting community events, and failing to find a boyfriend. She pinky-promises she is not Aella.

Islamic Geometric Patterns In The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, by Canarius Agrippa. He is a physicist living in Boston, now on his third attempt at starting a blog, at Canis Agrippae.

Mice, Mechanisms, And Dementia, by Myka Estes. Myka is a neuroscientist and immunologist who has published in Science, Nature Reviews Neuroscience, and Immunity. She currently manages a research lab focused on children with profound neurodevelopmental disorders and publishes the Journal Club with Myka Substack. She’s also in the process of launching an independent bookstore, and in her spare time - she has no spare time.

My Father’s Instant Mashed Potatoes, by Chris Finkle. Chris manages a makerspace in central Florida, and despite writing a review about the perils of simulacra he spends much of his free time at various theme parks, haunts, and roadside attractions. His most active social media presence is letterboxd, where he watches at least one movie from each of the last hundred years every year. This was his first time entering an ACX contest, and his other short form writing (mostly science fiction and reflections on pop culture) can be found at The Viewer From Nowhere.

Ollantay, by David Speiser. David lives in New Mexico, and he writes about other stories that are 100% true at Rainbows Everywhere.

Participation In Phase I Clinical Trials, by an author who prefers to remain anonymous.

Project Xanadu, by Ari Shtein. Ari is a freshman at Yale. He has very little idea what to do with his life, but for now is writing on Substack at Mistakes Were Made. If you’ve got advice or a job to offer, he can be reached by email at ari@shtein.net.

School, by Dylan Kane. Dylan is a 7th grade math teacher in Leadville, Colorado. He writes a Substack about teaching called Five Twelve Thirteen.