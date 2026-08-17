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Open Thread 447
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20 hrs ago
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Scott Alexander
44
284
Your Book Review: The Escape Artist
Finalist #5 in the Book Review Contest
Aug 14
•
Scott Alexander
269
313
15
The Foothills Of Bay Area House Party
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Aug 13
•
Scott Alexander
834
124
64
The Quest For Caffeine You Can Have At Night
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Aug 13
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Scott Alexander
351
202
13
Open Thread 446
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Aug 10
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Scott Alexander
95
873
3
MacGregor The Bridge Builder
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Aug 7
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Scott Alexander
500
756
18
Open Questions On Open Weights
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Aug 6
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Scott Alexander
210
287
15
The Beauty Of Settled Science
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Aug 4
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Scott Alexander
339
266
27
Does Forecasting Have Room At The Top?
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Aug 3
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Scott Alexander
168
170
8
Open Thread 445
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Aug 3
•
Scott Alexander
45
282
2
July 2026
Your Book Review: The Epic Of Gilgamesh
Finalist #4 in the Book Review Contest
Jul 31
•
Scott Alexander
291
103
25
© 2026 Scott Alexander
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