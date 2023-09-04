Astral Codex Ten
Model City Monday 9/4/23: California Dreamin'
Tech moguls plan new city in Solano County
15 hrs ago
71
Open Thread 292

Sep 4
31
Your Book Review: Zuozhuan
Finalist #16 in the Book Review Contest
Sep 1
101
August 2023
Here's Why Automaticity Is Real Actually

Aug 31
237
Highlights From The Comments On Fetishes

Aug 30
64
Mantic Monday 8/28/23
Superconductor autopsy -- Prediction mutual funds -- Flight delays
Aug 28
68
Open Thread 291

Aug 28
30
Your Book Review: Why Nations Fail
Finalist #15 in the Book Review Contest
Aug 25
116
Meetups Everywhere 2023: Times & Places

Aug 25
33
Highlights From The Comments On Dating Preferences

Aug 24
92
More Thoughts On Critical Windows

Aug 24
119
