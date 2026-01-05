This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: New subscriber-only post, Learn Phrygian In Zero Days, about toddlers’ linguistic quirks.

2: ACX grantee Jacob Arbeid is looking for a cofounder for his AI safety lab. He writes:

I’m looking for a strong software or ML engineer to cofound the world’s first ‘automation-first’ AI safety lab. As a founding member of the UK’s AI Safety Institute, I saw firsthand how organisational, engineering and research bottlenecks limit humanity’s ability to build the safety tooling we need. To keep pace with AI’s rapid capability advances, we’ll need to go all-in on augmenting safety research and engineering with AI. I’m betting that a different kind of organisation - lean, flexible, relentlessly focused on automation with AI agents - can capture these gains to build at scales that would have been unimaginable a few years ago. I’ve received a generous grant from ACX to build this full-time, starting with AI evaluations. If this is something you feel should exist (no AI safety background required), reach out here or via LinkedIn.

3: Astronomer/engineer/writer Clifford Stoll (mentioned on last month’s links post for his book Silicon Snake Oil, but also famous for cybersecurity adventures and Klein bottle making) will be doing a Q&A at Mox in SF on January 13, see here for details/signup.

4: Many good responses to Highlights On The Comments On Vibecession, but I most appreciated the ones pushing back against my claim that, since China’s economy had dectupled in 25 years, Chinese economic nostalgia had to be baseless. One reader wrote (I haven’t confirmed):

[China has] estimated 50% youth unemployment, general unemployment now illegal to publish (but you can still approximate by falling commuter numbers), some government workers haven’t been paid in more than a year (living entirely off extortion/bribery; includes police, teachers, and all healthcare), common experience in private sector to have your paycheck delayed by “2 weeks” that turns out to be 16 weeks. Starting salary offer for software engineer in Shanghai is <1/3rd legal minimum wage. You cannot partake of public services without home “ownership” (hukou system, and technically its a land lease). Private health insurance is overwhelmingly likely to be a scam and rarely used. Public coverage primarily covers TCM; most western medicine is out of pocket. If you cannot afford to pay - even in a trauma situation - you will be escorted off the property so your death doesn’t lower hospital mortality statistics.

I apologize for telling the Chinese their complaints were invalid, and this is an interesting look at how massively increasing wealth can coexist with people’s lives getting bad (worse?), maybe relevant to last week’s other post…

5: Thanks to everyone who commented on the Permanent Moon Ownership post. I was trying to inspire people to think bigger than B2B SAAS employment in the New Year, but I think I got the tone wrong, and also said things that required more explanation than the literary form could offer. I might talk about them at more length, but here’s a brief summary of what I would have said in more declarative form: