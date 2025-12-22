This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Another charity fundraiser, this one for Lightcone Infrastructure. Lightcone is the group that does the hard work for many of the rationalist community resources you enjoy. You probably know them from the Less Wrong website and the Lighthaven campus. But did you know they also designed the websites for AI 2027, for Eliezer and Nate’s book, for AI Lab Watch, and (for some reason) for Deciding To Win, a renegade faction of Democrats who believe that, instead of supporting unpopular policies and losing, the party should support popular policies and win? And on the side, they play a big role in hosting ACX meetups, including letting us use their campus (if you’ve ever been to our Berkeley meetup location, that was them). They’re a rare intersection between “support effective altruist charities” and “support pillars of your your local community”. Donate here, or contact Oli if you have some kind of more complicated donation-related need.

2: ACX Grantee One Day Sooner (bio policy group) asks me to signal-boost their request for a volunteer to help them with vaccine policy research:

News reports indicate that Secretary Kennedy plans to replace the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with Denmark’s, the developed country that recommends the fewest vaccines. This would reduce American children’s access to rotavirus, meningitis, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza, RSV, and chickenpox vaccines. We are looking for researchers to help Stanley Plotkin (professor emeritus and co-inventor of the rubella vaccine) this week with a publication that aims to estimate the medical consequences if American doctors stop prescribing these vaccines. This would involve about 4-10 hours of work. If you are interested, please fill out this form.

3: AI safety org MIRI is running a “technical governance team research fellowship” in early 2026. Technical governance is at the intersection of engineering and regulation, and includes things like designing chips with cryptographic off switches, or analyzing US and international law to see what levers different groups have to monitor AI training. The fellowship lasts 8 weeks (exact dates tbd but flexible), pays a $1200/week stipend, and will start with a one-week intro in Berkeley (flights/accommodations provided) followed by seven weeks potentially remote. No visa sponsorship. See here for more info or to apply.

4: Thank you so much, and congratulations, to everyone who took the GWWC Pledge recently because of my post on the topic (a GWWC staff member told me Friday that it was 30 full pledges and 13 trial pledges, but more have come in since then). I’ve tried to give the promised permanent subscription to everyone involved. If you signed up but didn’t get yours, then either I didn’t see you, I misclicked something, or you have some kind of weird no-email-registered account that I can’t give subscriptions to - in any case, please email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com and we can sort it out. Please include in your email the address you’re registered on Substack with, if it’s different from the address you’re emailing me with.

5: I received a very interesting email from a reader who says they saw a sun miracle after reading my post. I’ll post it as a comment below.

6: Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas to all who celebrate! I’ll continue not to post very much this week, and in particular to probably fail to post any Highlights From The Comments.