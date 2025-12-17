This holiday season, you’ll see many charity fundraisers. I’ve already mentioned three, and I have another lined up for next week’s open thread. Many great organizations ask me to signal-boost them, I’m happy to comply, and I’m delighted when any of you donate.

Still, I used to hate this sort of thing. I’d be reading a blog I liked, then - wham, “please donate to save the starving children”. Now I either have to donate to starving children, or feel bad that I didn’t. And if I do donate, how much? Obviously no amount would fully reflect the seriousness of the problem. When I was a poor college student, I usually gave $10, because it was a nice round number; when I had more money, I usually gave $50, for the same reason. But then the next week, a different blog would advertise “please donate to save the starving children with cancer”, and I’d feel like a shmuck for wasting my donation on non-cancerous starving children. Do I donate another $10, bringing my total up to the non-round number of $20? If I had a spare $20 for altruistic purposes, why hadn’t I donated that the first time? It was all so unpleasant, and no matter what I did, I would feel all three of stingy and gullible and irrational.

This is why I was so excited ten-odd years ago when I discovered the Giving What We Can Pledge. It’s a commitment to give a certain percent of your income (originally 10%, but now there’s also a 1-10% “trial” pledge) to the most effective charity you know. If you can’t figure out which charity is most effective, you can just donate to Against Malaria Foundation, like all the other indecisive people.

It’s not that 10% is obviously the correct number in some deep sense. The people who picked it, picked it because it was big enough to matter, but not so big that nobody would do it. But having been picked, it’s become a Schelling point. Take it, and you’re one of the 10,000 people who’s made this impressive commitment. If someone asks why you’re not giving more, you can say “That would dilute the value of the Schelling point we’ve all agreed on and make it harder for other people to cooperate with us”.

The specific numbers and charities matter less than the way the pledge makes you think about your values and then yoke your behavior to them. In theory we’re supposed to do this all the time. Another holiday institution, New Year’s Resolutions, also centers around considering your values and yoking your behavior. But they famously don’t work: most people don’t have the willpower to go to the gym three times a week, or to volunteer at their local animal shelter on Sundays, or whatever else they decide on. That’s why GWWC Pledge is so powerful. No willpower involved. Just go to your online banking portal, click click click, and you’re done. Over my life, I don’t know if I would say I’ve ever really changed my character or willpower or overall goodness/badness balance by more than a few percent. But I changed the amount I donated by a factor of ~ten, forever, with one very good decision.

Unless you’re a genius or a saint, your money is the strongest tool you have to change the world. 10% of an ordinary First World income donated to AMF saves dozens of lives over a career; even if you’re a policeman or firefighter, you’ll have trouble matching that through non-financial means. Unless you’re Charlie Kirk or Heather Cox Richardson, no amount of your political activism or voting - let alone arguing on the Internet - will match the effect of donating to a politician or a cause you care about. And no amount of carpooling and eating vegan will help the climate as much as donating to carbon capture charities.

Not an effective altruist? Think it’s better to contribute to your local community, school, theater, or church? I’ll argue with you later - but for now, my advice is the same. Have you thought really hard about how you should be contributing to your local community, school, theater, or church? (The fundraising letters my family used to get from our synagogue left little doubt about what form of contribution they preferred). Have you pledged some specific amount? You won’t give beyond the $10-when-you-see-a-blog-fundraiser level unless you take a real pledge, registered by someone besides yourself - trust me, I’ve tested this. The GWWC website is mostly pitched at EAs. But if you like churches so much, you can probably get the same effect by pledging to God - and He keeps His own list, and offers His own member perks.

To the degree that you care about changing the world beyond yourself and your family, in any direction, then the odds are good that this one decision - whether or not to take a binding charitable Pledge - matters more than every other decision you’ll ever make combined. Maybe an order of magnitude more. It’s something you can do right now, in five minutes. You shouldn’t do it in five minutes; you should sit down and think about it hard and talk it over with your loved ones and make sure you’re really planning to keep whatever pledge you make. But you could. And then every time you saw a charity fundraiser on a blog, you could think “Oh, sorry, I’m already living my life in accordance with my altruistic values, no thanks!” You wouldn’t even have to worry about how much to donate. I don’t even donate to half the fundraisers that I signal-boost!

So if you have time this holiday season, and you’re financially secure enough that it won’t be a burden, think about whether there’s some way you want the world to be different and better, whether there are charities that work on it, and whether you want to donate. Then, take the pledge.

If you decide you want to do something but it’s too stressful to figure out what, take a 3% trial pledge here, give it to Against Malaria Foundation, and come back next year to see if you’re ready for the 10% version.

UPDATE: Bentham’s Bulldog also thinks you should take the pledge - here’s his post. And I’ll match his offer - take the full 10% pledge this month, and comment below so that I know about it, and I’ll give you a free lifetime subscription to ACX.