If you’ve read the finalists of this year’s non-book review contest, vote for your favorite here. Voting will close end of day on Monday, October 13. This year is back to ranked choice voting; vote for your first, second, and third favorite reviews.
In case you need a refresher, here are the finalists, in order of appearance:
1: Alpha School
2: School
3: Mice, Mechanisms, and Dementia
4: Islamic Geometric Patterns in the Metropolitan Museum of Art
5: The Astral Codex Tex Commentariat
6: Joan of Arc
7: My Father’s Instant Mashed Potatoes
8: Dating Men In The Bay Area
9: Ollantay
10: Participation In Phase I Clinical Pharmaceutical Research
11: The Synaptic Plasticity And Memory Hypothesis
12: Project Xanadu - The Internet That Might Have Been
13: The Russo-Ukrainian War
Prediction market is here, but don’t peek until after you’ve voted.