If you’ve read the finalists of this year’s non-book review contest, vote for your favorite here. Voting will close end of day on Monday, October 13. This year is back to ranked choice voting; vote for your first, second, and third favorite reviews.

In case you need a refresher, here are the finalists, in order of appearance:

1: Alpha School

2: School

3: Mice, Mechanisms, and Dementia

4: Islamic Geometric Patterns in the Metropolitan Museum of Art

5: The Astral Codex Tex Commentariat

6: Joan of Arc

7: My Father’s Instant Mashed Potatoes

8: Dating Men In The Bay Area

9: Ollantay

10: Participation In Phase I Clinical Pharmaceutical Research

11: The Synaptic Plasticity And Memory Hypothesis

12: Project Xanadu - The Internet That Might Have Been

13: The Russo-Ukrainian War

Prediction market is here, but don’t peek until after you’ve voted.