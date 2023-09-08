If you’ve read the finalists of this year’s book review contest, vote for your favorite here. Voting will stay open until Wednesday.

Thanks to a helpful reader who offered to do the hard work, we’re going to try ranked choice voting. You’ll choose your first-, second-, and third-favorite book reviews. If your favorite gets eliminated, we’ll switch your vote to your second favorite, and so on. If for some reason I can’t figure out how to make this work on time, I’ll switch to first-past-the-post, ie only count your #1 vote. Feel free to vote for your own review, as long as you honestly choose your second and third favorites.

In case you need a refresher, here are the finalists, in order of appearance:

1: Cities And The Wealth Of Nations / The Question Of Separatism

2: Lying For Money

3: Why Machines Will Never Rule The World

4: Man’s Search For Meaning

5: Njal’s Saga

6: Public Citizens

7: Safe Enough?

8: Secret Government

9: The Educated Mind

10: The Laws Of Trading

11: On The Marble Cliffs

12: The Rise And Fall Of The Third Reich

13: The WEIRDest People In The World

14: The Mind Of A Bee

15: Why Nations Fail

16: Zuozhuan

Update: There’s a prediction market, but please don’t peek at it until after you’ve voted.