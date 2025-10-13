This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Meetups this week include Auckland, Hamburg, Houston, Lviv, Oxford, and Warsaw - see the meetup post for more information.

2: The following people still haven’t responded to my email asking them to accept their ACX grant - Lewis W, Alejandro A, Nishank B. If you tried to respond but it didn’t reach me, DM me on Substack or Twitter. Do it quick, or I will include / not include you on the announcement post based on your original privacy preferences.

3: All Non-Book Review finalists and honorable mentions (list at #3 here) should have gotten an email asking you to send me your bios for the announcement post. But I have only gotten 6/20 responses. If you didn’t get it, check your spam folder for scott@slatestarcodex.com. If you still didn’t get it, email me. If I don’t answer, DM me on Substack or Twitter.

4: Related: today, Monday, is your last chance to vote on contest winners.

5: Advertisement: MATS (AI safety training camp) is hiring for new roles, including senior research manager, community manager, ops, compute administrator, and executive assistant. More info here.

6: Several people have asked me if I will be responding to various responses to my Fatima post. I’m working on a Highlights From The Comments post, but it might be another week or so before it’s ready. In the meantime, repeat miracles have been known to occur on the anniversary of the original, which is today (Monday). I still disrecommend staring at the sun - but if you see anything unusual, the form is still open.