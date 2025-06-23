This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: I’m looking for a VC/investment/nonprofit lawyer who can answer some questions for ACX Grants, most likely ending in drawing up a contract for something like a grant which is convertible to equity if the grantee becomes a startup (or if this is a bad idea, explaining why). I will pay your normal rate for this service, I’m just asking here because I trust people in the ACX community more than whoever lands at the top of a Google search.

2: New subscribers-only post, Make A Personalized AI Kids’ Book. "AI will probably lead to the end of the world, but in the meantime there will be great [children’s birthday presents]"

3: Thank you to everyone who voted for finalists in this year’s Nonbook Review Contest. All entries among the top ten best-ranked reviews became automatic finalists, and I also added two more from the 10-25 tier that voters or I especially liked. Honorable mentions were others from the 10-25 tier that I liked a lot. Finalists are Alpha School, Dementia, Islamic Geometric Patterns, Joan of Arc, Mashed Potatoes, Men, Ollantay, Phase I Research, Synaptic Plasticity, The ACX Commentariat, The Internet That Might Have Been, and The Russo-Ukrainian War. Honorable Mentions are at least Bishop's Castle, Bukele, Elon Musk's Algorithm, JFK Conspiracies, Martial Arts, Miniatur Wunderland, School (Review 1 by DK), and Watergate. I may promote some honorables to finalists depending on reader tolerance or unexpected opportunities. I will give you finer-grained score information after the contest ends. First finalist post is planned for this Friday.