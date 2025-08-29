Many cities have regular Astral Codex Ten meetup groups. Twice a year, I try to advertise their upcoming meetups and make a bigger deal of it than usual so that irregular attendees can attend and new readers can hear about the meetups. This is one of those times.

This year we have meetups planned in over a hundred and eighty cities, from Alberta, Canada to Wellington, New Zealand. Thanks to all the organizers who responded to my request for details, and to Meetups Czar Skyler and the Less Wrong team for making this happen.

You can find the list below, in the following order:

Africa & Middle East Asia-Pacific (including Australia) Europe (including UK) North America & Central America South America

There should shortly be a map of these meetups on the LessWrong community page.

Within each region it’s alphabetized first by country then by city - so the first entry in Europe is Graz, Austria. The exception is the USA, where they’re also alphabetized by state - so the first entry in the USA is Huntsville, Alabama.

I’ll provisionally be attending the Berkeley meetup.

Extra Info For Potential Attendees

1. If you’re reading this, you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, or hate ACX and everything it stands for. You’ll be fine! (Though I do try not to pick people who hate ACX to run the meetups.)

2. You don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend (unless the event description says otherwise!) RSVPs are mostly to give organizers a better sense of how many people might show up, and let them tell you if there are last-second changes. I’ve also given email addresses or other contact information for organizers in case you have a question.

3. If you have any feedback on the meetup (compliments, complaints, curiosities, etc) the feedback form is here: tinyurl.com/acx-meetup-survey .

Extra Info For Meetup Organizers:



1. If you’re the host, bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere (or otherwise be identifiable).

2. Bring blank labels and pens for nametags.

3. If you’re having trouble thinking of something to talk about, the attendees probably also read ACX. Ask people about a recent post or book review that they liked.

4. If it’s the first meetup, people are probably just going to want to talk, and you shouldn’t try to organize some kind of planned workshop or anything like that.

5. Have people type their name and email address in a spreadsheet or in a Google Form (accessed via a bit.ly link or QR code), so you can start a mailing list to make organizing future meetups easier.

6. It’s easier to schedule a followup meetup while you’re having the first, compared to trying to do it later on by email.

7. If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup (or if you did but Skyler didn’t know about it) the LessWrong team did it for you using the username or email address you gave on the form. To claim your event, log into LW (or create an account) using that email address, or message the LW team on Intercom (chat button in the bottom right corner of lesswrong.com).

If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions, please email skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[ period]org.

Africa & The Middle East

Israel

RISHON LEZION

Contact: Anatoly Vorobey

Contact Info: avorobey[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, September 18th, 6:00 PM

Location: Tables just behind the playground located behind the municipal court building, Meishar street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G3PXQ9J+G9

TEL AVIV

Contact: Inbar

Contact Info: inbar192[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 12th, 5:00 PM

Location: Sarona market, at grass area next to Benedict. I'll have an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4P3QCP+MM

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5389163051129361/

Notes: Kids and dogs are welcome, feel free to bring snacks

Kenya

NAIROBI

Contact: Adil Oyango

Contact Info: adil[a t]oya[period]ngo

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 1:00 PM

Location: The Gigiri Courtyard, Gigiri Lane

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6GCRQR84+QR

Nigeria

ABUJA

Contact: Onyinye

Contact Info: ninaigwe[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 14th, 3:00 AM

Location: Farmcity Cafe Abuja and I will be wearing a yellow shirt

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FX93FMH+V4

JOS

Contact: Jibrin

Contact Info: microripples[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, September 18th, 11:00 AM

Location: ICT Lab 1, University of Jos Main campus, Bauchi Rd, Jos, Plateau State

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FXCWVXQ+HG

Group Link: https://facebook.com/microripples

Notes: Limited seating — RSVP to guarantee a spot

South Africa

CAPE TOWN

Contact: Tegan

Contact Info: teganspeaking[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 21st, 11:00 AM

Location: The Gardeners Cottage Restaurant, Newlands. I will have an "ACX Meetup" sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4FRW2FH4+VV

Group Link: https://discord.gg/GnY [remove this bit] cNB24

Turkey

ANKARA

Contact: Erol Can Akbaba

Contact Info: erolcan[period]akbaba[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 2:00 PM

Location: Cafe Botanica

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GFJWV36+VW

ISTANBUL

(See Istanbul. It’s in Europe.)

Uganda

KAMPALA

Contact: Anslem Namonye

Contact Info: anslemnamonye[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 6:00 PM

Location: National ICT Innovation Hub, Nakawa, Kampala, Uganda. We'll be meeting inside the main reception area of the National ICT Innovation Hub. Once you're at the entrance, look out for a sign labeled "ACX MEETUP - Kampala", and I’ll be wearing a White shirt. If you need help finding the place or have any questions, feel free to call or WhatsApp me at +256 761 951 019

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6GGJ8JH7+JH

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DII [remove this bit] k5Ru1QxxLrBAfvIIYmi

Notes: Feel free to bring a friend or two! Light refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP via WhatsApp so we can plan seating and snacks accordingly: +256 761 951 019 Come with curiosity and an open mind. We welcome both first-timers and long-time ACX readers.

United Arab Emirates

DUBAI

Contact: Marko

Contact Info: thiel[period]marko[a t]cantab[period]net

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 6:00 PM

Location: La Tablita Dubai

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7HQQ68MF+MM

Asia-Pacific

Hong Kong

HONG KONG

Contact: Jan

Contact Info: hkacxmeetup[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 26th, 6:00 PM

Location: The Catalyst art gallery, 218 Hollywood Road

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PJP74PX+63

Australia

BRISBANE

Contact: Laura

Contact Info: laura[period]leighton94[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, October 1st, 6:00 PM

Location: Fourth Monkey Bar and Grill, 58 Mollison St, South Brisbane/West End. We will be in the back courtyard or on the back deck where it tends to be quieter. We will have ACX meetup signs up.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5R4MG2F6+6W

Notes: This event is co-hosted with Effective Altruism Brisbane.

CANBERRA

Contact: Declan

Contact Info: declan_t[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Monday, October 6, 6:00 PM

Location: Grease Monkey Braddon, probably one of the outside tables, will have ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RPFP4GM+R3

Additional Notes: RSVPs appreciated to book approximately the right sized table. Happy hour is 5-6 so get there a bit early if you want to preload on cheap drinks/snacks (cheap pizza all night).

HOBART

Contact: Chris

Contact Info: cvjones7[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 2:00 PM

Location: Parliament House Gardens

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4R99487J+PCQ

Notes: We'll have a crack at combining this with the local EA group (which grew out of the "Spring" ACX meetup). Bad weather and we'll move into Irish Murphy's.

SYDNEY

Contact: Eliot

Contact Info: Redeliot[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, September 18th, 6:00 PM

Location: Skyview Hall, 14a Frances St, Randwick NSW 2031. To find the hall, walk through to the end of the car park, pass through the green gate and walk straight down the path to the back building, then walk upstairs. Call Eliot 0438481143 if lost.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH36QQ+QRW

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/rationalists_of_sydney

Notes: This event is at a private house.

China

SHANGHAI

Contact: David

Contact Info: dj[a t]theory-a[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 10:00 AM

Location: Zhongshan Park 中山公园

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q336CCC+29

Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/C [remove this bit] meRexz7JM

Notes: Park meetup so feel free to bring pets, RSVPs are appreciated

India

BANGALORE

Contact: Nihal

Contact Info: propwash[a t]duck[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 5th, 4:00 PM

Location: Matteo Coffea, Church Street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/i5vLw9xnG9iwXNQZZ

Notes: Check the lesswrong group page for the announcement, and RSVP there.

HYDERABAD

Contact: Vatsal

Contact Info: vmehra[a t]pm[period]me

Time: Sunday, October 5th, 2:00 PM

Location: Vibrant Living, Road no 82, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J9WCC74+M3

Notes: Please RSVP on lesswrong

MUMBAI

Contact: Ankur Pandey

Contact Info: ankurpandey[period]info[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 4:00 PM

Location: ARC Cafe and Rooftop Lounge, Powai, Mumbai

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JFJ4WC5+WF

Group Link: https://swiy.co/acx-meetup-mumbai, https://groups.google.com/g/acx-mumbai/about

Notes: Please join the group, share suggestion for an effective meetup (like questions for Socratic dialogues)

NEW DELHI

Contact: Suryansh Tyagi

Contact Info: suryanshtyagiphone[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 05, 04:30 PM

Location: Spaced Out Cafe, Shahpur Jat

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JWVG6X6+QP

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jph8xQO [remove this bit] prnK1mA7DBKkWOS?mode=ems_copy_t

Additional Notes: Please join the WhatsApp group or message me if you're not in it

Indonesia

JAKARTA PUSAT

Contact: Fawwaz

Contact Info: fawwazanvi[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 11th, 1:00 PM

Location: NITRO COFFEE @ Nugra Santana Jl. Jenderal Sudirman Kav. 7-8, Karet Tengsin, Kecamatan Tanah Abang, Jakarta, Daerah Khusus Jakarta 10250Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6P58QRRC+HF

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/LsV [remove this bit] YGNILxze6nNexpSXDZC

Notes: Please RSVP through email, or by joining our WhatsApp group (WhatsApp preferred)

UBUD

Contact: River

Contact Info: acx[period]k55uc[a t]passinbox[period]com

Time: Friday, September 19th, 11:00 AM

Location: Upstairs, Kafe, Jl Hanoman, Ubud.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6P3QF7P7+CM

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hyd [remove this bit] wIF3u7Ve0nfpbc9EtnS

Notes: Please RSVP on WhatsApp :).

Japan

TOKYO

Contact: JT

Contact Info: rationalitysalon[a t]substack[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 10:00 AM

Location: 153-0051 Tokyo, Meguro City, Kamimeguro, 1 Chome−3−9 Fujiya Bldg., ３F (We may reschedule at the last second - join our mailing list for updates

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XJPV2+QF

Group Link: https://rationalitysalon.substack.com/

Notes: Please join the mailing list - location may change at the last minute

Malaysia

KLANG VALLEY

Contact: Yi-Yang

Contact Info: yi[period]yang[period]chua[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 7th, 2:00 PM

Location: We'll be in the biggest room in Kings Hall Cafe @ Sec 13 (https://maps.app.goo.gl/naDhCJzNUAi1mFu38). Please ask the staff for directions.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PM34J7Q+RX

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/PeTRNigqY2vSzdzcB/acx-fall-meetup-2025-klang-valley-malaysia

Notes: Please RSVP by messaging on LessWrong or emailing me so I know who'll be joining us!

New Zealand

AUCKLAND

Contact: CZ

Contact Info: czlee11[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 18th, 1:00 PM

Location: Cornwall Park, at the Band Rotunda. There'll be a sign saying "ACX MEETUP" somewhere, but probably not a very large one, so please look around for a bit to find us, including near the Band Rotunda if the area's very busy.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VMP4Q3Q+VR

Notes: We have a small existing meetup group, if you're reading this you should definitely come check it out. RSVP optional but you should RSVP so you feel obligated to follow through :P If the weather's very bad (not just slight rain), the organiser will reach out to those who RSVPed with the new plan. Feel free to bring kids and/or snacks.

CHRISTCHURCH

Contact: Gavin

Contact Info: bisga673[a t]student[period]otago[period]ac[period]nz

Time: Friday, September 26th, 5:30 PM

Location: WEA Canterbury Workers' Educational Association - don't have details about the exact entrance right now but it will be obvious and if you are unsure, email me sometime beforehand

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4V8JFJCJ+5M

Group Link: EA group link (same organiser): https://www.facebook.com/groups/EAChristchurch

Notes: We'll have a pot luck, and later in the evening a Petrov Day celebration. I'm a big reader of ACX and would love to connect with similar people (and connect you with some Chch EA people if you're interested). Note we've got the biggest ever NZ EA event (EA Summit) happening the next day and you're welcome to come to that too! https://www.facebook.com/share/1Aw5PaF7ms/ More info at that link. Please RSVP on facebook if you can't bring food. (Please RSVP anyway but don't let it stop you from coming)

WELLINGTON

Contact: Benji Cresswell

Contact Info: notevil101[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 3:00 PM

Location: 29 Brandon St, Wellington Central, Wellington 6011, New Zealand. In the Tūī room

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VCPPQ8G+GF

Notes: Please RSVP on Lesswrong, as the meeting room is quite small.

Singapore

SINGAPORE

Contact: Jonathan Ng

Contact Info: jonathan[period]ng1[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 7:00 PM

Location:

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PH58W8W+HJ

Group Link: https://t.me/LessWrong_ [remove this bit] Singapore, https://rentry.co/AC6PH57RJV5W, https://t.me/+I3z [remove this part] ep9OOJU83NjFl

Notes: partiful.com/e/6ghe2pwx2e2j4q9y2nyj

South Korea

SEOUL

Contact: Cyrus

Contact Info: ccheung13[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Friday, September 26th, 6:30 PM

Location: Seoul Brewery in Seongsu, 28-12, Yeonmujang-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q99G3V2+6X

Notes: Please RSVP so I know how many people are joining! The organizer is an English speaker, but Korean-speakers are welcome.

Taiwan

TAIPEI

Contact: Pepe

Contact Info: altansarai[period]havard[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 21st, 2:00 PM

Location: DeRoot休閒空間

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GRM+72

Thailand

BANGKOK

Contact: HWE

Contact Info: harrisone8[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Monday, September 15th, 6:00 PM

Location: Lumphini Park, Main Entrance by MRT

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P52PGHQ+X3

Notes: please rsvp to my email

Vietnam

HO CHI MINH

Contact: Quang Hiệp

Contact Info: hiepbq14408[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 14th, 10:00 AM

Location: Hẻm 212/2B Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Nguyễn Cư Trinh, Quận 1

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P28QM8P+4J

Notes: Please RSVP to my public email so that we can set expectations on how people will be showing up.

Europe

Austria

GRAZ

Contact: Robin

Contact Info: robinh[period]backup16[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, September 19th, 6:00 PM

Location: Augarten Graz next to the Calisthenics Park on the grass, I will be sitting on the grass with a Volleyball, a book, and a black cap

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVQ3C6P+3C

Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs/friends, would be nice to pass the Volleyball a bit (but Volleyball skills are not mandatory) Maybe later we can move to a bar/cafe/ Alternatively for bad weather: Cafe Bali (its near Augarten)

VIENNA

Contact: Max

Contact Info: hello[a t]maximiliankiener[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 28th, 2:00 PM

Location: Burggarten, 1010 Wien, Lothringen Statue

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWR6938+Q3

Notes: Please email me at hello@maximiliankiener.com so I can prepare and let you know about an alternative location in case of rain.

Belgium

BRUSSELS

Contact: Achim

Contact Info: asm[a t]mail[period]gmx

Time: Wednesday, September 10th, 7:00 PM

Location: "Beer Capital" pub. I will make an ACX MEETUP sign and put it on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F26R8XX+3FC

Notes: As I have no idea how many people might show up, I'd appreciate your sending me a mail.

Denmark

COPENHAGEN

Contact: Søren Elverlin

Contact Info: soeren[period]elverlin[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 25th, 3:00 PM

Location: H. J. Holsts Vej 3-5C, 2605 Brøndby

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JMCCQ+4XR

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/JTEpLhhjAbK4jiuuJ/copenhagen-acx-risk-from-ai-community-conference

Notes: RSVP on LessWrong. This meetup in particular is AI X-Risk themed, but feel free to show up and discuss other subjects.

Estonia

TALLINN

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: andrew_n_west[a t]yahoo[period]co[period]uk

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 7:00 PM

Location: Tuletorni Taproom

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GF6FM4G+26

Finland

HELSINKI

Contact: Joe Nash

Contact Info: sschelsinkimeetup[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, September 25th, 6:00 PM

Location: Oluthuone Kaisla, Vilhonkatu 4, Helsinki. I will have a notebook that says ACX on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65WCW+PW

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/helsinki-slate-star-codex-readers-meetup/

France

BORDEAUX

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: meetup-2025-09-13[a t]weboroso[period]anonaddy[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 2:00 PM

Location: Initial meeting in the park Square of Professor Jacques Lasserre, behind 164/166 cours de l'Argonne (Maison Internationale), tram B Bergonié, entries from rue Grateloup and rue Colette, far side from the cours de l'Argonne: https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=19/44.824715/-0.576945 — I will have an A4 ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CPXRCFF+V6

Notes: So that I know if anyone is coming, please mark Yes or Maybe at LW, or write me an email. I will try to make sure we are within the park / within the line of sight of the specified location for at least 15 minutes after the posted time. Email me your phone number if you want me to text you updates if/when we move from there (e.g. if you are not sure about being able to make it on time but are interested to join a bit later).

LYON

Contact: Lucas

Contact Info: lucas_acx_meetup_lyon[a t]fastmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 4:00 PM

Location: Parc de la tête d'or, à côté de la prairie aux daims. Nous aurons deux serviettes grises/brunes au sol et "ACX" écrit sur un carnet ou une feuille. Parc de la tête d'or, next to the "prairie aux daims". We will have two brown/grey towels on the ground and "ACX" written on a notebook or a piece of paper

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ6QVF2+GW

Group Link: Il y a un télégram ACX Lyon, si vous voulez être ajoutés envoyez moi un mail. There is a telegram group for ACX Lyon, if you want to be added shoot me an email.

NANTES

Contact: Arthur

Contact Info: acx-meetup[a t]ashtrail[period]anonaddy[period]me

Time: Friday, September 26th, 8:00 PM

Location: Meetup point at the benches next to the sign right after the entrance of the Jardin des Plantes (the one facing the train station). I'll be wearing a red polo and beige pants and carrying an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CVW6F95+965

Notes: RSVP by email is required, please. Since there doesn't seem to have been any meetups in Nantes up to now (at least in recent times), I want to know whether anyone will show up in the first place. We'll meet up at the park first, since it's easier to find people there and less prone to exceptional closures, then move on to a nearby bar once everyone has arrived.

PARIS

Contact: Lucie Philippon

Contact Info: aelerinya[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 4:00 PM

Location: Parc de Montsouris, Paris

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4R8FP+FH

Group Link: https://discord.gg/JUH [remove this bit] TZRYp3k

Notes: You can RSVP on Partiful to add the meetup to your calendar, and get notified of the future meetups: https://partiful.com/e/ZumH1DtmgOxLqSFy34jL

TOULOUSE

Contact: Alfonso

Contact Info: barsom[period]maelwys[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, October 15th, 8:00 PM

Location: We'll meet in front of "La Pastasciutta", at 35Bis Rue Gabriel Péri, 31000 Toulouse

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FM3JF43+GX

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/the-friendly-debate/events/310609861

Notes: Please, RSVP either in meetup (https://www.meetup.com/the-friendly-debate/events/310609861) or by email

Germany

BERLIN

Contact: Milli

Contact Info: acx-meetups[a t]martinmilbradt[period]de

Time: Saturday, October 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: Big lawn at the center of Humboldthain

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9WP+36

Group Link: https://t.me/+2-6QId-rIOczNWIy

BONN

Contact: Timothy

Contact Info: timtjc08[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, October 16th, 6:30 PM

Location: At Endenicher Allee 60, 53115 Bonn, we will be in the small building behind (northwest of) the main Math building. There will be a sign outside the building with directions to our room.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F29P3HM+C7F

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/C5Z [remove this bit] p72kXjuIJIjuCvti5fm if this link doesn't work just send me an Email and I'll add you to the group

BREMEN

Contact: Marta

Contact Info: marta[period]krzeminska[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 8th, 3:00 PM

Location: Kaffe Krach, Friesenstraße 16, 28203 Bremen. Look for a sign: ACX Meetup. It being November, we'll most likely be inside.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5C3RFH+3M

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DiI [remove this bit] dx2E7cAf3AgotxAAP89

Notes: The theme of the meet-up is: YOUR FAVOURITE. Bring your favourite topic, piece of trivia, trick, joke, gadget, poem, question, etc. and share with the group why it's awesome. If your pick is a piece of writing (book or article) be ready to briefly summarise it. After intros and sharing your favourite, we'll split into groups based on topics.

COLOGNE

Contact: Marcel

Contact Info: marcel_mueller[a t]mail[period]de

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 5:00 PM

Location: Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28WRMX+97

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/2QwpKyXvwiZ53G4HP

Notes: If you read this you are welcome.

ERLANGEN

Contact: Dimi

Contact Info: dimi[period]zharkov[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 5:00 PM

Location: Anna's Bar

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXHJ223+7J

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/IQ6 [remove this bit] whwdbgt35FMKF44s4Y0

FRANKFURT

Contact: Alex

Contact Info: acx[period]concert024[a t]passfwd[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 21st, 5:00 PM

Location: It is a restaurant called Big Chefs on the top floor of the Zeil shopping centre in Frankfurt. There will be a card on the table with "ACX Meetup" written on it

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2C4M7J+VH

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hqd [remove this bit] lP58zqwj51GSe6FkJ1M

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU

Contact: Omar

Contact Info: omar[a t]ratfr[period]de

Time: Friday, September 12th, 6:00 PM

Location: Veranstaltungsraum, Haus des Engagements, Rehlingstraße 9, 79100 Freiburg

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9XRQQ+QQ9

Group Link: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de

Notes: If possible, check the event on the website for some reading as preparation: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/ If not, come anyway :-)

GÖTTINGEN

Contact: Fernando

Contact Info: fernando[period]unterricht[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 19th, 2:00 PM

Location: El Punto, Bahnhofsallee 1B, 37081 Göttingen. I'll have an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3FGWPF+H8

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/GKJ [remove this bit] dKrgAPacIg3vQCF6EOM

HAMBURG

Contact: Andreas Jessen

Contact Info: andreasjessen[at]gmx[dot]net

Time: Saturday, October 18, 3:00 PM

Location: Planten un Blomen, north exit of U1 Stephansplatz, we will have a sign reading "ACX Meetup"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5FHX5Q+VF

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/rationality-hamburg/

Additional Notes: Feel free to bring friends and family.

LEIPZIG

Contact: Ben

Contact Info: acxleipzig[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Wednesday, October 22nd, 6:00 PM

Location: We will be meeting in the famous Fechner house (https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Datei:WohnhausFechner.JPG), now home of Daniel, who's hosted ACX meetups there several times. The address is Scherlstraße 2. Ring the door at "Böttger Liebich".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3J89QR+PX

Group Link: Email me to get an invite link to the ACX Leipzig Telegram group, if you want :)

Notes: Feel free to send an email with any questions you have!

MANNHEIM

Contact: Ruben

Contact Info: acxmannheim[a t]mailbox[period]org

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 5:00 PM

Location: Murphy's Law (Irish Pub) near the Main Station. I'll have a sign that says "ACX"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCFFJC+6G

MUNICH

Contact: Moritz S.

Contact Info: acx[period]organizer[period]munich[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, September 12th, 5:00 PM

Location: Müllerstraße 35, TeamWork conference space

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWH4HJ9+7P

Group Link: https://acxmeetup.substack.com/

Notes: Local blogosphere enthusiasts are welcome to subscribe to our regular newsletter; you will also find a WhatsApp-group over there. My ACX meetups happen ~3 weeks.

STUTTGART

Contact: Steve

Contact Info: Steve[period]Bachelor[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Monday, October 13th, 4:00 PM

Location: Meeting in Milaneo mall courtyard, outside Starbucks, for ease of finding. Moving to my flat, above, for the main meetup. I will wear my white “shrimp love me, un-aligned AIs fear me” hat, and an orange T-shirt with the EICAR string as a QR code.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWFQ5RM+H8

Group Link: https://discord.gg/USE [remove this bit] SQgzg (Say in the Introductions channel you’re here for Stuttgart)

WUERZBURG

Contact: Philipp

Contact Info: wuerzburg[period]meetup[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 3:00 PM

Location: The meetup will be in the Sanderringpark next to the Sanderglacisstraße station, close to the fountains (east of the station). I will have a sign. If the weather is bad, we will find another place. In this case, please send a mail/join the whatsapp group (see link below).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXFQWPM+G3P

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DY3 [remove this bit] uJ380BqEAZ1oZrwCIAh?mode=ac_t

Notes: As this is the first Wuerzburg Meetup, please RSVP via WhatsApp/Mail

Greece

ATHENS

Contact: Andrew G

Contact Info: acx[period]meetup[period]athens[period]greece[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Monday, September 1st, 8:30 PM

Location: We’ll be at Καπάκι Café-Bar in the southeast corner of Agia Eirini Square. The nearest Metro station is Monastiraki, but it’s also only 10 minutes’ walk from Syntagma. I’ll have an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G95XPGH+R9

Notes: RSVPs appreciated but not essential

Hungary

BUDAPEST

Contact: Richard

Contact Info: horvirich[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 27, 1:00 PM

Location: South-East corner of Muzeumkert (near the playground).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVXF3R7+6G7

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rationality-budapest

Additional Notes: In case of rain, we will gather in California Coffee Company nearby.

Ireland

DUBLIN

Contact: David

Contact Info: inlets_spinal_0a[a t]icloud[period]com

Time: Friday, September 12th, 6:00 PM

Location: Motel One, 111-114 Middle Abbey St, North City, Dublin, D01 H220

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5M8PXP+6H

Group Link: hxxps://chat[dot]whatsapp[dot]com/Ecgu6De4a[ignore this]XkDhAk9FELKGr (Note: The link has been obfuscated due to spam.)

Notes: No RSVP required. Email me if you have trouble accessing the group.

Italy

BOLOGNA

Contact: Luca

Contact Info: luc[period]petrolati[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 5th, 4:00 PM

Location: Piazza Santo Stefano, in front of the Basilica

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FPHF8RX+V9

PADOVA

Contact: Carlo Martinucci

Contact Info: carlo[period]martinucci[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 3:00 PM

Location: Prato della valle, fountain in the middle, south side

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQH9VXG+8J

Latvia

RIGA

Contact: Anastasia

Contact Info: riga[period]acx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, September 19th, 6:30 PM

Location: MiiT

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G86X44C+M5

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/fE7wFrbHoAKAvw5bw

Notes: If possible, please RSVP on LessWrong for reservation purposes, and please do come even if you're shy/scared - we are very welcoming.

Luxemburg

LUXEMBOURG

Contact: Roland

Contact Info: Ich[period]will[period]mit[period]dir[period]verreisen[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 21st, 3:00 PM

Location: Casino library

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FX8J45G+WV

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/better-habits-together

Notes: RSVP on Meetup as soon as I he Meetup is announced

Netherlands

AMSTERDAM

Contact: Tom

Contact Info: hello[a t]tomrijntjes[period]nl

Time: Sunday, September 28th, 2:00 PM

Location: In Westerpark, across the street from IJscuypje

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F469VPC+JV

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/C1X [remove this bit] 049OJR7AI0LKYViUkR1

Notes: Feel free to bring dogs or park games, eg. frisbee, spikeball, kubb

NIJMEGEN

Contact: Stian

Contact Info: stian[period]sgronlund[a t]outlook[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 21st, 2:00 PM

Location: The Sportsbar "The Yard" on the upper floor of the Radboud Sports Centre

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F37RV98+9X

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/GFD [remove this bit] bgvQpgvRKL1DMpASryl

Norway

KRISTIANSAND

Contact: Rebecca

Contact Info: rebecca[period]higgs01[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, October 7th, 7:00 PM

Location: Christiansholm festning

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FCC42V3+MC

Poland

WARSAW

Contact: ntoxeg

Contact Info: ntoxeg[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Sunday, October 19th, 6:00 PM

Location: Południk Zero: Wilcza 25, 00-544 Warsaw; large room downstairs.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G4362G8+2V

Group Link: https://discord.gg/Fux [remove this bit] vnujDzd

Portugal

LISBOA

Contact: Luis Campos

Contact Info: luis[period]filipe[period]lcampos[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 3:00 PM

Location: We meet on top of a small hill East of the Linha d'Água café in Jardim Amália Rodrigues. I'll be wearing a pinkish t-shirt and we'll have a ACX MEETUP sign close to us

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRJW+V8

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/iJzwL2ukGBAGNcwJq

Notes: For comfort, bring sunglasses and a blanket to sit on. There is some natural shade. Also, it can get quite windy, so bring a jacket. (Location might change due to weather)

PORTO

Contact: Alexei Andreev

Contact Info: alexei[period]andreev[plus]acx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 11th, 11:00 AM

Location: Largo Alexandre Sá Pinto 44, B2 4050-027 Porto, Portugal

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CHH593G+CF4

Group Link: https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/1ml92xy/meetup_in_porto_portugal_on_october_11th/

Notes: Please RSVP if you're planning to come so we can plan lunch. You have to go inside the inner courtyard. From there go to the opposite corner of the garden and up the black stairs.

Romania

BUCHAREST

Contact: Mihai

Contact Info: mihai[period]truta1996[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 2:00 PM

Location: In front of the National History Museum of Romania, I will be wearing a red shirt and a LA Lakers cap, will hold a sign saying "ACX Meetup".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP8C3JW+MR

Notes: To contact me twitter DMs are open (mihai_truta3)

TIMISOARA

Contact: Alvin

Contact Info: alv[period]csk[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 7:00 PM

Location: Scârț Loc Lejer, most likely outside. I'll probably put an ACX MEETUP sign on the table!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GQ3P6VF+7QR

Notes: Messaging me on Lesswrong, if possible and comfortable, would be much appreciated!

Russia

MOSCOW

Contact: Caled

Contact Info: gwinyster[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 14th, 4:00 PM

Location: г. Москва, Ломоносовский пр-т, 25к3 ЦДО Моноид

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G7VMGVH+M9

Group Link: https://t.me/+6oIqcFWhsilkOTJi

Serbia

BELGRADE

Contact: Tanja

Contact Info: tanja[dot]trninic[at]efektivnialtruizam[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 28, 6:00 PM

Location: vegANGELov vegan restaurant

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RFC6+2V

Group Link: https://t.me/+wu3itsO2ZjoxNmY0

Additional Notes: Please RSVP by sending an email so I know how many tables to book.

Spain

BARCELONA

Contact: Adriana

Contact Info: adriana[period]lica[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, September 4th, 7:00 PM

Location: Rooftop terrace of Archie Living building.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH495RJ+R9

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/a8JdcnpTRYirgncZT

Notes: RSVP required at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/acx-fall-meetup-tickets-1630472118999 We'll have snacks and refreshments. Dogs & kids are welcome. Bring swimwear, if you'd like a pool dip.

BILBAO

Contact: Jose

Contact Info: jsillerosalado[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 5:00 PM

Location: Parque el Arenal

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CMV736G+7J

Notes: Any and all welcome, come chat and have fun! If the date doesn't work, email me anyway and I'll try and meet you sometime more convenient.

MADRID

Contact: Sergio

Contact Info: sergiodzg[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 21st, 11:00 AM

Location: We will organize it in the puppet theater in El Retiro park (as on previous occasions in Madrid)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC897+G8

Group Link: We will announce it on the EA-Madrid slack channel and in the meetup group (https://www.meetup.com/effective-altruism-madrid/)

SEVILLE

Contact: Hugo V

Contact Info: Hviciana[a t]us[period]es

Time: Friday, October 17th, 7:00 PM

Location: We will grab a drink and perhaps some food at TobyEatsTheWorld next to Torre del Oro. By default, I’ll be at a table wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt, with a sign that says ACX MEETUP. But if you think you might attend, please send me an email so we can coordinate more easily!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8C9P92J3+VRX

Notes: Please send an email so that we can coordinate more easily. Feel free to bring kids/dogs.

ZARAGOZA

Contact: Fernando

Contact Info: fernando[period]unterricht[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, September 17th, 8:00 PM

Location: Café El Boticario, Av. Fco. de Goya, 50, 50006 Zaragoza. I'll have an ACX sign on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CHXJ4V5+MG

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/BF0 [remove this bit] DxyoAyjK2fHUnY75UcL

Notes: Feel free to join the Whatsapp group even if you can't attend this meetup. There you will also find information about meetups in other cities.

Sweden

GOTHENBURG

Contact: Stefan

Contact Info: acx_gbg[a t]posteo[period]se

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 2:00 PM

Location: Condeco Fredsgatan, look for a book on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F9HPX4C+39

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/lw-acx-meetup-gothenburg | https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/WTFM9rYWeN986yyxC

STOCKHOLM

Contact: Gary

Contact Info: acxstockholm[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 12:27 PM

Location: We'll meet at Blå Pårten, the blue gate at Djurgårdsbron. That's the literal blue gate on the Djurgården side of the bridge, not the cafe with the same name. I'll have a sign that says ACX MEETUP.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFW83JV+6Q

Switzerland

ZÜRICH

Contact: Vitor

Contact Info: acxzurich[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 3:00 PM

Location: Blatterwiese in front of the chinese garden (In case of rain we are inside the garden)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9H32+VH

Notes: We have an email list and a signal group to announce ~monthly meetups. Write an email to be added.

Turkey

ANKARA

(See Ankara. It’s in Asia & the Middle East.)

ISTANBUL

Contact: Ozge

Contact Info: ozgeco[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 3:00 PM

Location: Kadıkoy Yeni Iskele Kahve Dunyası ( the ferry pier building that we take ferries from Kadıkoy to Eminonu or Karakoy. Second floor, upstairs bookstore and cafe)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GGFX2VF+45

Notes: ACX readers, old friends, new friends welcome for an easy afternoon coffee. Please contact me at ozgeco@yahoo.com for any help request. Looking forward to seeing you soon.

Ukraine

KYIV

Contact: Anton

Contact Info: antonx451[a t]gmail[period]com | antonx451 on Telegram

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 05:00 PM

Location: Franyk Podil

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G2GFG78+W6

United Kingdom

BELFAST

Contact: John Dawson

Contact Info: john[period]a[period]dawson[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 2:00 PM

Location: Town Square, on 45 Botanic Avenue, at a table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C6PH3Q8+7HG

CAMBRIDGE

Contact: Hamish Todd

Contact Info: hamish[period]todd1[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 2:00 PM

Location: Fort St George

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F42646H+X4

Notes: Meetings are the third saturday of every month at 2pm

EDINBURGH

Contact: Sean Brocklebank

Contact Info: astral[period]club[period]edinburgh[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 3:00 PM

Location: 31 Buccleuch Place (Edinburgh University's School of Economics)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7RWRV7+6J

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Bl5 [remove this bit] zIidSM2BA9VlBHbWxV3

Notes: The building is keycard access on weekends but Sean will come out to collect people and bring everyone in at 3pm (if you're late, try to message the WhatsApp group above and someone can come down and let you in). This is a monthly rationalist reading group. Please write to Sean at the address to be added to the list for readings, but for September, this is AI 2027 project material and Amodei's essay "Machines of Loving Grace". We will also meet on October 18 (in a different room on campus) to discuss a few recent articles from Works in Progress (again: message Sean for info).

LEEDS

Contact: Adam

Contact Info: buffer8949[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, September 18th, 6:30 PM

Location: Tapped (a city centre brew pub a stones throw from the train station and short walk for the bus station), 51 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 5EL, http://tappedleeds.co.uk/

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5WQFW3+CM

Notes: RSVP (via email) would be nice as this is the first one in Leeds and I have no idea if anyone will come

LONDON

Contact: Edward Saperia

Contact Info: ed[a t]newspeak[period]house

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 1:00 PM

Location: Newspeak House (133-135 Bethnal Green Road, https://newspeak.house/)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGWGH+3F7

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/acxlondon

Notes: Please RSVP here: https://lu.ma/ACX-London-Sep-2025

MANCHESTER

Contact: Bryn

Contact Info: acx[period]manchester[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, September 9th, 6:30 PM

Location: The Wharf Pub, 6 Slate Wharf, Castlefield, Manchester, M15 4ST (Look for the ACX Meetup Sign)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5VFPFV+F8

Group Link: https://signal.group/#CjQKIN_v [remove this bit] SuLkWbhQ93vwXMPEiPMCK95zMfAtJHu6-YD13xssEhBx6tRFtngSSNy3liI4GQD0

NEWCASTLE-DURHAM

Contact: Chris G

Contact Info: wardle[a t]live[period]fr

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 12:00 PM

Location: I'll be in the Newcastle Central Station coffee shop (whatever it's called now) just inside the entrance, wearing the orange Hawaiian shirt and displaying the sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C6WX99M+H2

NOTTINGHAM

Contact: Alex

Contact Info: alex_acx_mtup[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 12:30 PM

Location: Meet at the 200 Degrees Coffee on Victoria Street, at the side of City Hall. I'll have an ACX sign for easy spotting!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C4WXV32+2H

Notes: Please email me to let me know you're coming and, if comfortable, send me your phone number so you can be added to a whatsapp group for Nottingham meetups.

OXFORD

Contact: Stan

Contact Info: stanislawmalinowski09[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, October 15th, 06:30 PM

Location: The Star, 21 Rectory Rd, Oxford OX4 1BU

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WPQX6+QM

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/oxfordrationalish

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how many tables to book

READING

Contact: Ben Woden

Contact Info: cascadestyler[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 2:00 PM

Location: Siren Craft Brew, 1 Friars Walk, Reading RG1 1HP

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XF24G+P8

Notes: If you use Signal, feel free to ask me to add you to our Signal group, which might help if you have trouble finding us.

SHEFFIELD

Contact: Colin Z. Robertson

Contact Info: czr[a t]rtnl[period]org[period]uk

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 3:00 PM

Location: 200 Degrees, 25 Division St, Sheffield S1 4GE. I'll have a piece of paper on the table with ACX written on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5W9GJG+2M

Group Link: https://discord.gg/8RM [remove this bit] x8BvZbz

WITNEY

Contact: Skittle

Contact Info: witneymeetup[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 2:00 PM

Location: The top end of Church Green, near the war memorial. I’ll wear a red jacket, and have an ‘ACX Meetup’ sign. If it’s raining, retreat to the Buttercross for a passing moment, or the Wetherspoon’s (‘The Company of Weavers’) if it looks like we need a longer period of shelter. Close to ‘Market Square’ bus stop, or Witney has free parking.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WQGM9+9F

North America

Canada

CALGARY

Contact: Megh

Contact Info: meghss[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 11:00 AM

Location: At Bono Coffee Roasters, I will have ACX meetup sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95373X33+6HW

EDMONTON

Contact: Joseph Shapkin

Contact Info: ta1hynp09[a t]relay[period]firefox[period]com

Time: Thursday, September 18th, 7:00 PM

Location: Irrational Brewing Company, 124 Street, Edmonton, AB, Canada. We will have an ACX sign at our table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558HF27+7Q

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hNzrLboTGkRFraHWG

Notes: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/NQ7HDPkEMjmm4mdTq/acx-fall-meetups-everywhere

HALIFAX

Contact: Noah

Contact Info: usernameneeded[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 14th, 1:00 PM

Location: We will be meeting in the Oxford taproom, probably on the upper level. Our table will have a blue pyramid on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87PRJ9VX+PP6

Group Link: https://discord.gg/DqD [remove this bit] K2UNX

KELOWNA

Contact: Adam

Contact Info: abrahamrembrite[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 2:00 PM

Location: We'll be in the lounge area of the Cove Lakeside Resort. Go right from the lobby and walk down the hallway until you see a door that says "Owner's Lounge" then put in the code (1-9-7-4). I'll be in the lobby.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85X2R96G+9C

KITCHENER

(See Waterloo)

MARKHAM

Contact: WT

Contact Info: wtesqie[a t]uwaterloo[period]ca

Time: Wednesday, September 3rd, 6:00 PM

Location: The mall in downtown Markham. https://maps.app.goo.gl/fBfyDAFxeKzSMVrQ9?g_st=ic Right outside Lucullus Bakers on the benches.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2RMXG+FF

Group Link: https://discord.gg/deudGCG [ remove this bit] TEa, https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/8ktnBi4AjxtCmGeXA

Notes: I just made the discord group, but yes please join if you plan on coming. I haven’t decided yet whether I’ll bring food or bring people back to one of the amenity rooms in my condo nearby, but if I do I’ll need an approximate headcount.

MONTRÉAL

Contact: Henri

Contact Info: acxmontreal[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 1:00 PM

Location: Jeanne-Mance Park, at the corner of Duluth and Esplanade. Rough location here: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC89+37. We'll have an ACX Meetup sign, and I'll be wearing a funky hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC89+37

Group Link: LessWrong group: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/3nnqSgGbF8x3mTcia ; Mailing list: http://eepurl.com/io5vZM ; Discord: https://discord.gg/K8g [remove this bit] MNzqPVG

OTTAWA

Contact: Tess

Contact Info: rationalottawa[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, September 12th, 7:00 PM

Location: We're meeting at the local park of the Ottawa organizer, Tess, called "South Keys Landing Community Garden" on google maps. We'll be in the park gazebo and will put up a yellow ACX sign, and I, Tess, will be identifiable in a black cowboy hat. If it gets too dark and buggy, we will retreat indoors at 307 Southcrest Pvt.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q698CJ+3X

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PB4YL2K54CzmQDtC4, https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalottawa, Attend a meetup to receive an invite to our discord!

Notes: Come on out to encounter ACX readers, and to find out what our Rational Ottawa weekly meetup group is like/is all about! Past years have seen attendance range from 1-2 dozen at these events, and I would expect that to continue. Please join us even if you're not quite sure you fit the crowd, or feel awkward about doing meetups!

TORONTO

Contact: Abi O. and Sean

Contact Info: k9i9m9ufh[a t]mozmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 26th, 2:00 PM

Location: Enter the Mars Atrium via University Avenue entrance. We'll meet at the food court in the basement. I'll be wearing a bright neon yellow jacket.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2MJ56+XG

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/8ktnBi4AjxtCmGeXA

Notes: If for some unlikely reason the Mars Building is locked, which happens occasionally due to protests and other events, we will still meet outside of the University Avenue entrance for 30 minutes after the start time before relocating to somewhere more accommodating.

VANCOUVER

Contact: Allwyn

Contact Info: allwyn8443[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 11:00 AM

Location: Aperture Coffee Bar, 4124 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3P7

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84XR6VXX+9M

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Kdl [remove this bit] gviZRNzj1JLYEWbLmg6

Notes: For ice-breaker tell us about your fav ACX post or any posts that you really enjoyed! Please RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/acx-vancouver-fall-2025-meetup-tickets-1579329028639

WATERLOO, CANADA

Contact: Jenn

Contact Info: jenn[a t]kwrationality[period]ca

Time: Thursday, September 18th, 7:00 PM

Location: We'll be meeting in the Waterloo Public Library Main Branch Auditorium. This is next to the children's books area, on the ground floor.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFF8G+94G

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/NiM9cQJ5qXqhdmP5p

Notes: If possible, please RSVP at https://www.lesswrong.com/events/mNmt7d65nYmiCWX4w/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2025

Mexico

MEXICO CITY

Contact: Eddie

Contact Info: acxcdmx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 4:00 PM

Location: Feel free to join us at Cafebrería El Péndulo, Condesa, for coffee, drinks, and rationalist-related conversation.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76F2CR6G+6R

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/uzTxYaFupgz9ZnCT5

USA

Alabama

HUNTSVILLE

Contact: Tim

Contact Info: SentientMollusk[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Monday, October 27th, 2:00 PM

Location: We will be in the Barnes and Noble Cafe at the Bridge Street shopping mall. I will have a black leather jacket on my chair (or possibly on my person).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/866MP88H+43

Group Link: https://light-machines.org/

Notes: We have meetups posted on the website through October! If you can't make the September meetup, feel free to check back later.

Arizona

PHOENIX

Contact: Nathan

Contact Info: natoboo2000[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 3:00 PM

Location: 901 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004. We'll have a table sign saying "ACX MEETUP", and plan to be at the high tables in the back of the courtyard.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8559FW5H+54

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/xSLmmoudDGM2w8JEG

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I can get a rough estimate of how many people to expect.

Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE

Contact: Charles Smith

Contact Info: nwa_rationality[period]humid012[a t]silomails[period]com

Time: Wednesday, September 24th, 5:00 PM

Location: Loafin' Joe's- Fayetteville

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86873R6Q+P5

California

BERKELEY

Contact: Scott and Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[a t]rationalitymeetups[period]org

Time: Tuesday, September 9th, 6:30 PM

Location: 2740 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVP5R+X5

Group Link: bayrationality.com

Notes: Children welcome, please no pets. We’ll have food, and possibly Q&A with Scott.

LOS ANGELES

Contact: Vishal

Contact Info: DM koreindian in the LAR discord

Time: Wednesday, October 1st, 7:00 PM

Location: 11841 Wagner Street, Culver City

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8553XHWM+GP

Group Link: losangelesrationality.com. Links to the discord in there, please join the discord.

Notes: There will be a reading. Please check the discord close to the event.

REDWOOD CITY

Contact: Steven

Contact Info: stevenl451[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 3:00 PM

Location: Stulsaft Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VFQ42+55

Group Link: You can ask in the ACXD discord

SAN DIEGO

Contact: Julius

Contact Info: julius[period]simonelli[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 11:00 AM

Location: Wisdom Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544VRXM+65

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/san-diego-rationalists/

SAN FRANCISCO

Contact: Andrew Gaul

Contact Info: gaul[a t]gaul[period]org

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 1:00 PM

Location: Mox, 1680 Mission St, San Francisco, CA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VQHCJ+82

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/qQkgmEeEreY6gjd7o

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so we can bring coffee and snacks

SAN JOSE

Contact: David

Contact Info: ddfr[a t]daviddfriedman[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 2:00 PM

Location: 3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA 95117

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849W825J+6Q

Group Link: http://www.daviddfriedman.com/SSC%20Meetups%20announcement.html

Notes: RSVP to my email so we will have a rough count of how many we are feeding.

SANTA CRUZ

Contact: Ron

Contact Info: eyeronik1[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 21st, 2:00 PM

Location: Escalona Drive between Mirimar Dr and Berkshire - Look for flags

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/848VXX83+94

SIMI VALLEY

Contact: Ryan W

Contact Info: wiserd[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 2:00 PM

Location: My house, back porch

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85637673+HF

Notes: Kid and small pet friendly. Please rsvp.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE

Contact: Isaac

Contact Info: cis[a t]sas[period]upenn[period]edu

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 03:00 PM

Location: Brautovich Park, North Benjamin Drive

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85C2X4P4+FJV

Group Link: https://discord.gg/en3 [remove this bit] mBMXs8q

Notes: Kids and dogs welcome. Please RSVP so I know if anyone is going to show!

SUNNYVALE

Contact: Jon Wolverton

Contact Info: wolverton[period]jr[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 28th, 1:00 PM

Location: Meet at Washington Park. We'll be in a small picnic area under some trees next to the playground. Just walk around the playground until you find 3 picnic tables with a sign saying "ACX MEETUP".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849V9XG6+V2

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/bayarealesswrong

Notes: We'll be out there for 3 hours or so, so come join when you can and leave when you want. Feel free to bring kids & dogs since we're outdoors and next to a playground.

Colorado

BOULDER

Contact: Sean Carter

Contact Info: sean[period]dan[period]carter[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 06th, 04:00 PM

Location: We'll meet at Admiral Arleigh A. Burke Park, at the southeast corner at the gazebo. I'll be wearing a red shirt and there will be a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FPXQV7+XXF

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/boulder-acx-ssc

Notes: Everyone is welcome. Please note that the area will be outside with outdoor shelter. Snacks provided.

FORT COLLINS

Contact: Spencer

Contact Info: focorats[a t]posteo[period]net

Time: Sunday, September 28th, 2:00 PM

Location: Old Town Library - Go in through the front doors, take a left, first door on the right.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GPHWMG+XXX

Group Link: https://focorats.github.io/

Connecticut

GLASTONBURY

Contact: Richard

Contact Info: acx-meetup-hartford[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 1:00 PM

Location: Center Green, Glastonbury, CT

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H9P96R+VM

Notes: Parking is across the street from the park

DC

WASHINGTON

Contact: Kayla

Contact Info: cori14[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 5:00 PM

Location: Teaism Penn Quarter, 400 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4VXVG+XM

Group Link: https://dcacxrationalitymeetups.beehiiv.com/; https://www.facebook.com/groups/605023464809227

Notes: Multiple Teaism locations exist; please join us at Teaism Penn Quarter on the lower level! Food and tea will be available for purchase.

Meetup Czar Note: If Cassander claims to be running ACX Everywhere, this is false. We have fully split with Cassander, and ask that he no longer use the Astral Codex Ten or Slate Star Codex brand.

Florida

CAPE CORAL

Contact: Shawn Spilman

Contact Info: Shawn[period]Spilman[a t]gmail[period]com (Just one L, please)

Time: Sunday, October 26th, 12:01 PM

Location: 929 SW 54th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RWH224+44

CORAL GABLES

Contact: Garrett

Contact Info: ggarzonie[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 06th, 11:00 AM

Location: Books & Books in Coral Gables

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXQP2R+52V

Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZeYP83MQ

FORT LAUDERDALE

Contact: Lawrence

Contact Info: fort[period]lauderdale[period]acx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 26th, 1:30 PM

Location: Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334. Parking is free in the lot across the street, we'll be sitting at an outside table with an "ACX MEETUP" sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX5VF9+PJ3

Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZeYP83MQ

ST. PETERSBURG

Contact: Nathaniel B.

Contact Info: nathanieltb2[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 11th, 4:00 PM

Location: We'll meet at Vinoy Park, at or near the circular path surrounding the Truth Sculpture at the southern end of the park. I'll have a sign that says "ACX."

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76VVQ9GF+X78

Notes: Please feel free to attend even if you're anxious, and regardless of how often you read the blog. Folks from Tampa and surrounding cities are also welcome to attend!

WEST PALM BEACH

Contact: Charlie

Contact Info: chuckwilson477[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 2:00 PM

Location: Common Grounds Brew & Roastery 3065 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 We will be seated inside at a table with an ACX MEETUP sign on it. Parking is free at an adjacent lot.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RXMWPW+53W

Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZeYP83MQ

Notes: We host meetups throughout the south Florida area. Come join our Discord, we're always welcoming!

Georgia

ATLANTA

Contact: Steve

Contact Info: steve[a t]digitaltoolfactory[period]net

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 2:00 PM

Location: Bold Monk Brewing 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW suite d-1, Atlanta, GA 30318 We will be by the front doors in the breezeway with a yellow table sign saying "ACX"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V8W

Group Link: https://ACXAtlanta.com

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

Idaho

BOISE

Contact: Tim

Contact Info: tim[period]r[period]burr[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 1:00 PM

Location: Sunset Park, 32nd Street side

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85M5JQVC+JH

Illinois

CHICAGO

Contact: Todd

Contact Info: info[at]chicagorationality[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 27, 2:00 PM

Location: Grant Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV9FH+99

Group Link: https://chicagorationality.com/

Indiana

BLOOMINGTON

Contact: John

Contact Info: himalayansp[a t]hotmail[period]com

Time: Friday, October 3rd, 5:00 PM

Location: 310 S. Eastside Drive Bloomington, IN 47401. It’s the house surrounded by the tall bushes

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FM5F7P+GJ

Notes: just show up

INDIANAPOLIS

Contact: Blake Riley

Contact Info: blake[period]j[period]riley[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 14th, 2:00 PM

Location: Upland FSQ Brewery 1201 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN 46203 I'll have a sign and a copy of Unsong at the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FMQV26+VQ

Notes: Might be seated indoors or outdoors depending on the weather. Brewery is all-ages and family-friendly, not 21+

SOUTH BEND

Contact: Gibson

Contact Info: gibspaulding17[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 10:00 AM

Location: Chicory Cafe in South Bend. 105 E Jefferson Blvd #103, South Bend, IN 46601 I'll try to be at one of the high tops in the northern half of the building if one is open but the place isn't huge so it'll be wherever I can find a spot. I'll have a sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HMMQG2+32

WEST LAFAYETTE

Contact: Grant

Contact Info: grantfellows18[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 12:00 PM

Location: Beering Hall of Liberal Arts (BRNG) Room 1268, 100 N University St, West Lafayette, IN 47907. BRNG 1268 is in the southwest corner of the building, and can be found after turning left at the south entrance. Please email me if you cannot find us. I will also place an ACX Meetup sign at the entrance to the room.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GM+4C

Group Link: https://discord.gg/QCq [remove this bit] QBp6s59

Kentucky

LEXINGTON

Contact: Logan S.

Contact Info: logansignup95[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 14th, 4:00 PM

Location: Charlie Browns - 816 Euclid Ave, Lexington, KY 40502 - An ACX sign will be on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CQ2GH5+WH

Notes: An RSVP or heads up sent to the email would be appreciated, but not required. Hope to see yall there!

Maryland

BALTIMORE

Contact: Rivka

Contact Info: rivka[a t]adrusi[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 14th, 7:00 PM

Location: First floor of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building at UMBC. The address is 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21250. There will be a sign that says "ACX Meetup".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774P+53

Group Link: We have a mailing list and a discord. The mailing list is more for our weekly meetup reminders and the discord is more of a social environment. Here's a link to the discord: https://discord.com/invite/h4z5UgeYVK. If you would like to be added to the mailing list, please email me.

Notes: Parking is free on the weekend. There will be food and drinks. RSVPs are useful so I know how much food to get, but are not required.

FORT MEADE

Contact: Ferret

Contact Info: meetup2025[period]unseen534[a t]passmail[period]net

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 02:00 PM

Location: Contact Coordinator

Coordinates: Contact Coordinator

Group Link: Contact Coordinator

Notes: Location is on a military base - attendees must be able to access base themselves; coordinator will not sponsor attendees onto base

Massachusetts

BOSTON

Contact: Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[a t]rationalitymeetups[period]org

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 2:00 PM

Location: Sennott Park, 305 Broadway, Cambridge. I'll be wearing a tall striped hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9W92+92

Group Link: https://linktr.ee/bostonacx

Notes: We’ll have snacks and pizza. Kids and pets welcome! There’s a playground at the park.

NEWTON

Contact: duck_master

Contact Info: duckmaster0[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 12:00 PM

Location: Newton Centre Green (Centre St & Beacon St)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC8RJ4+76

Group Link: https://discord.gg/Qy8 [remove this bit] P3btVqG

Notes: please RSVP on lesswrong!

NORTHAMPTON

Contact: Alex

Contact Info: alex[a t]alexliebowitz[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 6:00 PM

Location: Rocky Hill Cohousing

100 Black Birch Trail, Northampton, MA 01062 Common house at Rocky Hill Cohousing, 100 Black Birch Trail, Northampton, MA 01062. The common house is the first building you see when coming into the community (but after the event parking, which lines the road leading in on the right). The entrance door is around the left coming from Black Birch Trail; we'll put a sign saying "ACX Meetups Everywhere" or the like on the correct door. Walk straight in and you'll come to the main room where the meetup is happening.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J9884H+VF

Group Link: Email alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com to get on mailing list (let me know if you want to be a CC or BCC). There's also a moderately-active Discord that you can join at https://discord.gg/vec [remove this bit] W7TfsPg , where I make the announcements as well.

Notes: Guest parking should be along the road leading in (Black Birch Trail), parking to the right as you drive in. There is an Event Parking sign but it is not the most visible. There are disabled spaces directly in front of the Common House (100 Black Birch Trail). If we overflow the road, people can use the resident lots to the left and right.

Michigan

ANN ARBOR

Contact: Joseph Pryor

Contact Info: Jwpryorprojects[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 1:00 PM

Location: Friends Meetinghouse 1420 Hill St. Ann Arbor Mi If the weather is good will meet in the back yard at the picnic tables, if it is raining or too cold the corner room of the meeting house is reserved.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77C9+MQ

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/ann-arbor-ssc-rationalist-meetup-group

Notes: Meetup runs from 1pm to 5pm, come any time in that range! All day parking is available in the alley at the rear of the property and on the side streets. Feel free to bring food and drinks if the weather is good. (no food or drinks indoors) Bathrooms are available inside the building. For any questions or for text reminders the day before: 517-945-8084 No rsvp required but check out our monthly meetups at the group link!

ROYAL OAK

Contact: Victor

Contact Info: wooddellv[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Friday, September 19th, 6:00 PM

Location: The Panera at the corner of Woodward Ave. and 13 Mile Road. I'll have a sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JRGR87+X3

Notes: Please RSVP, so that I know what size table to reserve.

Minnesota

SAINT PAUL

Contact: Aaron Kaufman

Contact Info: ironlordbyron[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 28th, 4:00 PM

Location: 41 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105 Davanni's Pizza Party Room

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86P8WRQ6+XX

Group Link: This is the minneapolis/st paul ACX Discord: https://discord.gg/m2x [remove this bit] JcuC937

Notes: I'll be ordering pizzas for the group, including vegetarian pizza. Note that Davanni's has no vegan options besides salad (though I will be ordering a group salad that should be vegan-compatible.)

Missouri

KANSAS CITY

Contact: Alex

Contact Info: alex[period]hedtke[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, September 26th, 6:30 PM

Location: Minsky's Pizza. Tell the hostess you are here for the conference room meetup, they will bring you right to us!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86F74C58+CW

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/kc_rat_ea/

Montana

BOZEMAN

Contact: Thomas Cuezze

Contact Info: tcuezze[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, September 3rd, 6:00 PM

Location: We can use the picnic tables on the south-center side of Cooper Park. I'll be there with a cardboard sign that says "ACX MEETUP".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85QCMXF3+R9

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DQp [remove this bit] m7ptsMWU3nsBOH2BsP2

Notes: RSVP via email or whatsapp would be nice but not required.

New Jersey

LAKEWOOD

Contact: Ben L

Contact Info: mywebdev3[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 21st, 11:00 AM

Location: Ocean County Park. Second parking lot on the right. Drive to the far left end under the trees.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G73RW8+4C

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get

NEWARK

Contact: Wayne

Contact Info: weastman[a t]business[period]rutgers[period]edu

Time: Friday, October 24th, 7:00 PM

Location: CoolVines Newark, 625 Broad Street, Newark New Jersey

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PRRJ+44

New York

ALBANY

Contact: Jake

Contact Info: jacob[period]scheiber[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 28th, 1:00 PM

Location: 131 Colonie Center, Albany NY 12205 (Upstairs in food court, at the tables by the windows overlooking the parking lot)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J8P56M+CC

BROOKLYN

Contact: Stefan Le Noach

Contact Info: stefanlenoach[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, September 26th, 7:30 PM

Location: 81 McGuinness Blvd apt 6A, my apartment roof

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8P3G2+4F

Notes: RSVP by email please!

BUFFALO

Contact: Sarah W.

Contact Info: seraphedelweiss[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Sunday, September 07th, 1:00 PM

Location: University at Buffalo South Campus, the courtyard in between Abbot Library and the Continuing Dental Education building.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J3X53J+HR

MANHATTAN

Contact: Robi and Shaked

Contact Info: robirahman94[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 7th, 3:00 PM

Location: The round grassy clearing in the middle of Pumphouse Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX6M+RG

Group Link: Discord: https://discord.gg/QzN [remove this bit] vSvtm, Google group: https://groups.google.com/g/overcomingbiasnyc

MASSAPEQUA (LONG ISLAND)

Contact: Gabe

Contact Info: gabeaweil[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 25th, 4:00 PM

Location: 47 Clinton Pl., Massapequa, NY 17758 (backyard)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8MG4F+3X

NEW YORK CITY

(See Manhattan or Brooklyn)

ROCHESTER

Contact: Bryce

Contact Info: bryce[a t]brycedav[period]is

Time: Wednesday, September 24th, 06:30 PM

Location: Java's Cafe (16 Gibbs St)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M4594X+W9

North Carolina

ASHEVILLE

Contact: Vicki Williams

Contact Info: vickirwilliams[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, September 26th, 6:00 PM

Location: Biltmore Lake (aka Enka Lake) Fire Pit behind the ball courts. Google maps '420 Lake Dr, Candler, NC 28715'

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867VG8MW+9G

Notes: Please RSVP for reminder and in case of reschedule. Kids welcome (there's a nearby playground) as are leashed pets. There will be a campfire and typical fire related food stuffs.

CHARLOTTE

Contact: KC

Contact Info: acxcltkc1[period]afford407[a t]passinbox[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 2:00 PM

Location: 4400 Sharon Road, SouthPark Mall, at the entrance atrium between Cheesecake Factory & Maggiano's. I will be wearing a white shirt with blue fish all over it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867X5529+QR

Notes: The location is outdoors. We'll move inside the mall in case of bad weather.

North Dakota

FARGO

Contact: Matthew

Contact Info: gammansm[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: Tentatively at Atomic Coffee, if there's a lot of interest (>6-7 people), I'll likely try to pick somewhere that takes reservations.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86R5V6H6+GR

Notes: RSVP preferred but not required at: gammansm[ a t]gmail.com

Ohio

DAYTON

Contact: Kevin

Contact Info: lesswrong[period]dayton[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 3:00 PM

Location: 10 East Main Street, Fairborn, OH, USA In the soon to open: Absolute Arcade

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FQRXCH+GQF

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/lesswrong-dayton/

MARIETTA

Contact: Michael Bond

Contact Info: bond[a t]spokenaac[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 12:00 PM

Location: McKenna's - Outside on the back patio if the weather is nice, inside in the back if it's not.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FWCG7W+5C

Group Link: https://discord.gg/6yu [remove this bit] FhsRRJm and https://forms.gle/22YCsXAYFPbBCzvMA

Notes: Sandwiches and drinks alcoholic and non- will be available for purchase at the counter, I'll be wearing a baseball cap with something odd on it. The park across the street will be having their annual dachshund races, so a good time is guaranteed for all.

Oregon

CORVALLIS

Contact: Kenan

Contact Info: kbitikofer[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, October 3rd, 6:00 PM

Location: Tacovore @ 2503 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis, OR 97330. If possible we'll sit at the outdoor tables. An "ACX Corvallis" paper will be visible on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PRHPRG+WH6

Group Link: ACX/EAs of Willamette Valley Discord: https://discord.gg/AmQ [remove this bit] rjrrHQu

EUGENE

Contact: Michael B

Contact Info: michael[period]bacarella[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, September 10th, 6:00 PM

Location: Beergarden. 777 W 6th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PR3V3W+C6G

Group Link: https://discord.gg/Ba2 [remove this bit] TYVgxzw

Notes: Hosted by the ACX/EAs of Willamette Valley Meetup (see our Discord!)

PORTLAND

Contact: Sam Celarek

Contact Info: scelarek[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 5:30 PM

Location: We will be at Bridgespace underneath the Hawthorne Bridge. Look for a large sign saying PEAR near the entrance on the East facing side of the building, or call the number on the meetup event!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84QVG87P+6CM

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/portland-effective-altruism-and-rationality/events/303126316/?slug=portland-effective-altruism-and-rationality&eventId=303126316

Notes: BridgeSpace itself. Our group has dinners weekly at Cartopia. https://www.meetup.com/portland-effective-altruism-and-rationality/events/310434918 Come join a mix of Rationalists and EAs (80:20)!

Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN

Contact: Ed

Contact Info: ed[period]lundeen[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, October 10th, 10:00 AM

Location: Covered Bridge Park, South Whitehall Tshp

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G6JCHM+84

HARRISBURG

Contact: Phil

Contact Info: acxharrisburg[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 3:00 PM

Location: Zeroday Taproom, 925 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102 Look for the table with an "ACX MEETUP" sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G57487+R7G

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PXrLoKgiAyXEG2hLD

PHILADELPHIA

Contact: Ben

Contact Info: bwieland[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 20th, 11:00 AM

Location: La Colombe Coffee, 100 S Independence Mall W (6th at Market, SW corner)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6XR2X+4J

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ACXPhiladelphia https://discord.gg/46z [remove this bit] b6hRVGB

PITTSBURGH

Contact: Rushi

Contact Info: pghacx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 2:30 PM

Location: City Kitchen at Bakery Square

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2F34M+JP5

Group Link: https://discord.gg/gmd [remove this bit] PKTXE

Notes: Excited to meet other ACX readers in the 'burgh! Join our Discord to hear about other meetups as well

Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE

Contact: Michael Traner

Contact Info: michaeltraner7[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 4:00 PM

Location: Prospect Terrace Park if it is decent weather, the Providence Place Mall Food Court if weather is bad. I'll have a sign saying ACX MEETUP measuring at least three feet diagonally positioned in some conspicuous way.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87HCRHJV+236

Notes: RSVP to receive weather updates. The fallback location code is https://plus.codes/87HCRHGM+VH, inside the Providence Place Mall.

Tennessee

BRENTWOOD

Contact: JG

Contact Info: cubic[period]admirer_3j[a t]icloud[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 14th, 1:30 PM

Location: John P Holt Brentwood Library. If weather is good, outside near the spring house behind the library. If weather is bad, inside in the Shaw study room.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867MX6V5+RR

Notes: RSVP appreciated but not required

KNOXVILLE

Contact: Amy

Contact Info: amyelquest[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 1:00 PM

Location: Schulz Bräu Brewing Company, 126 Bernard Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 - outdoor table if it's not raining, indoor table upstairs if it is raining, I'll bring a small ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867RX3GF+RG

Texas

AUSTIN

Contact: Silas Barta

Contact Info: sbarta[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 11th, 12:00 PM

Location: The park by Central Market, 4001 North Lamar, Austin, Texas. We will be by the stone tables by the pond with tarps for shade. We will have a LessWrong and ACX sign and have some tents set up. You can also park in the parking lot at 3900 Guadalupe St (outside the fenced hospital area).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86248746+9C

Group Link: https://austinlesswrong.com/calendar/

Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs (though it's a bit of a walk to the indoor bathrooms). We'll provide breakfast tacos (including vegan) and other snacks and drinks. Feel free to bring more, but it's not expected.

BELTON

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: michael[a t]postlibertarian[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 27th, 1:00 PM

Location: Arusha Coffee, 126 N East St, Belton, TX 76513. I will be inside at one of the tables with an ACX MEETUP sign. I will try to wear a red shirt.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86343G4P+QXW

Group Link: https://discord.gg/XNt [remove this bit] kJfqUqX

DALLAS

Contact: Ethan

Contact Info: ethan[period]morse97[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 2:00 PM

Location: Whole Foods Market, 11700 Preston Rd Suite 714, Dallas, TX 75230. We'll be in the upstairs seating area closest to the windows.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645W55W+2M

HOUSTON

Contact: Joe Brenton

Contact Info: joe[period]brenton[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 19th, 1:00 PM

Location: Retrospect Coffee Bar 3709 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004. We'll be in the back covered patio area with picnic tables.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PJPF+4R

Group Link: https://discord.gg/Dzm [remove this bit] EPAscpS

SAN ANTONIO

Contact: James P

Contact Info: jonbenettleilax[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 5th, 1:00 PM

Location: 203 E Jones Ave Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78215, USA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X3CGP9+CV

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/CEPoFETJXADdriPGt

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY

Contact: Ross

Contact Info: adamisom[a t]hey[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Liberty Park, near the ChargePoint station

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+MF

Group Link: there's a mailing list and Discord, please ask at the meetup! :)

Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG

Contact: Michael Wagner

Contact Info: wagner[period]michaeldavid[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, September 25th, 7:00 PM

Location: Kickback Jacks, 10145 Southpoint Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C46FRV+49

Notes: I’ll be in a dress shirt and have an “ACX Meetup” sign or card, and try and sit near the door. I am also a member of the Richmond ACX meetup, and hope this can be a part of a larger mid-central Virginia ACX meetup community.

RICHMOND

Contact: Brandon Quintin

Contact Info: brandonmquintin[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, September 18th, 6:00 PM

Location: Hardywood Pizza Kitchen + Taproom (2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond, VA 23220)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8794HG7R+XX

WILLIAMSBURG

Contact: Jough

Contact Info: joughdonakowski[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 6th, 6:00 PM

Location: Aroma's Coffeehouse and Cafe, 431 Prince George St, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/879577CV+W6

Group Link: https://discord.com/channels/1009 [remove this bit] 579704572981399/1374878078790139904

Notes: Very chill group, family and friends all welcome. We'll be indoors but pet friendly seating is availble.

Washington

(for Washington, DC, see “DC”)

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA

Contact: Joey

Contact Info: me[a t]joeym[period]org

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 2:00 PM

Location: with a page with "ACX" on it or one of its chairs.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJRC4+35

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/seattle-rationality/; https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PmvZmMxBtxE87PHZf

SEATTLE

Contact: Joey

Contact Info: me[a t]joeym[period]org

Time: Wednesday, September 10th, 6:00 PM

Location: Armistice Coffee Roosevelt, 6717 Roosevelt Way NE Suite 101, Seattle, WA 98115. I'll be in the back covered area, with a sign that says "Astral Codex Ten Meetup".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVMMHJ+4XJ

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/seattle-rationality/events/; https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PmvZmMxBtxE87PHZf; https://discord.gg/6qk [remove this bit] jG5heDC

Wisconsin

MADISON

Contact: Leo

Contact Info: jaquablouisbertrand[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, September 14th, 4:00 PM

Location: Memorial Union Terrace around the brat stand.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MG3HGX+QX4

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/madison-wi-acx

Notes: Email directly for details. Will make a group message if there's sufficient interest.

South America

Brazil

BELO HORIZONTE

Contact: David Reis

Contact Info: davidreis[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 4th, 4:00 PM

Location: Patio Savassi in front of Fany Bonbons

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/58GR3358+MC

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/C0S [remove this bit] Ze8fdU8O1WgLd4GsST6

FLORIANÓPOLIS

Contact: Adiel

Contact Info: adiel[a t]airpost[period]net

Time: Saturday, October 25th, 4:00 PM

Location: Angeloni Beira Mar, at the food court. I’ll be wearing a yellow hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/584HCFGF+326

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KrR [remove this bit] jgkiruWA7419WNGakxq

Notes: Everyone is welcome! As usual, there will be cookies.

RIO DE JANEIRO

Contact: Nicolas

Contact Info: novaeangliae1[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 4:00 PM

Location: Praça Nelson Mandela, Botafogo. I'll be sitting on the large circular concrete bench. I'll have a piece of paper with 'ACX' written on it taped to my shirt.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/589R2RX8+P63

Chile

SANTIAGO

Contact: Iñaki

Contact Info: inaki[period]escarate[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 4:00 PM

Location: Mercado Urbano Tobalaba, en la entrada, al lado del mural blanco grande.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/47RFH9JX+XF

Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO

Contact: Antonio

Contact Info: antoniomartineza[period]1998[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, September 13th, 5:00 PM

Location: I'll be at Culto Café with an ACX Meetup sign. The address is Canelones y Requena

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q53RVJ+4J

Notes: We'll be having at least 2 other people besides me so don't worry about it being only you and the organizer