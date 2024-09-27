If you’ve read the finalists of this year’s book review contest, vote for your favorite here. Voting will close sometime on Sunday, October 6.

Last year we did ranked choice voting. This year, to satisfy the other half of the voting system nerds, we’re doing approval voting. You may vote for however many reviews you want. All of your choices count equally. If you have one clear favorite, just vote for that one. If you have a few favorites, vote for them all. Whichever entry gets the most votes wins. I wouldn’t recommend voting for more than half the options: if too many people do that, then we end up selecting whichever bland review offended the fewest people.

In case you need a refresher, here are the finalists, in order of appearance:

1: Autobiography of Yukichi Fukuzawa

2: Dominion

3: Don Juan

4: The Family That Couldn’t Sleep

5: How Language Began

6: Real Raw News

7: Two Arms And A Head

8: How The War Was Won

9: Silver Age Marvel Comics

10: The Complete Rhyming Dictionary And Poet’s Craft Book

11: The History Of The Rise And Influence Of The Spirit Of Rationalism In Europe

12: The Pale King

13: Nine Lives

14: The Ballad Of The White Horse

Prediction market is here, but don’t peek until after you’ve voted.