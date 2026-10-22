Why: We’re having our usual round of fall meetups, and San Francisco is one of them. I’m signal-boosting this one because it’s likely to be our biggest, and because I plan to be there. I’ll do a Q&A if the sound system is up for it.

When: Saturday, October 24, 1 PM to late afternoon

Where: Mox, 1680 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Who: Anyone who wants. You don’t have to RSVP, pay money, or know anything about the blog. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc. You’re unlikely to be an outlier, regardless of whether you’re very weird, very normie, or somewhere in between.

Anyone who is caught expressing policy opinions will be herded into a side room and made to help create a San Francisco voting guide; if you expect this to be you, consider bringing your laptop or ballot materials.