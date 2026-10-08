In past election years, I’ve shared how I plan to vote in local elections. A few years ago I scaled it up and aimed for voter guides from some of the larger US cities and states. This year, it’s open to anyone who said they were interested.

If you’re in one of the cities involved, consider going to the meetup and helping decide who to recommend. You’ll probably want a laptop, or at least a smartphone, plus whatever voting guide your city puts out.

If you wanted to do this but forgot, there’s still time. Let me know in the comments and I’ll post about your meetup plan on this week’s open thread.

Let me know once you’re done. I aim to post results on open threads sometime before too many people have early-voted.

Massachusetts

BOSTON

(Sorry, we did this one early before it looked like there’d be wider meetups!)

GREAT BARRINGTON

Contact: Sonja

Contact Info: sonja[period]public[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 11:00 AM

Location: Rubi’s at 264 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J85JWQ+47

Notes: RSVP required

Georgia

ATLANTA

Contact: Benjamin Ikuta

Contact Info: benjaminikuta on Telegram and Gmail, (858) 876-7612

Time: Sunday, October 11th, 5:00 PM

Location: 2616 Rocky Springs Dr NE, Marietta, GA 30062

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/866Q2G7X+X6G

North Carolina

RALEIGH/DURHAM/CHAPEL HILL

Contact: William Crumpler

Contact Info: wdcrumpler[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 2:00 PM

Location: We will meet at the tables beneath the covered area at the American Tobacco Campus, outside of Boricua Soul.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X3VV+2R8

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/RTLW

Notes: Prior research on candidates/ballot initiatives not required (but always encouraged!) for those who want to join. ATC has public WIFI, so feel free to bring laptops. Additional info will be posted on our Google Group.

Texas

AUSTIN

Contact: Silas Barta

Contact Info: austin-less-wrong[a t]googlegroups[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 2:30 PM

Location: Central Market Cafe, 4001 N Lamar, Austin, TX. Look for the “ATX LessWrong” sign. We will probably be in the upper or lower patio area. If parking is scarce you can use the lot for the neighboring park at ~3900 Guadalupe St and walk through the park.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86248746+W2

Group Link: https://austinlesswrong.com/calendar/

Notes: 2:30 PM is when the ballot activity starts. Please arrive some time in the preceding hour to find the group and get situated. We run twice-weekly events, so there are lots of opportunities to connect to the group. Mailing list: https://groups.google.com/g/austin-less-wrong