By Meetups Czar Skyler:
There are two laws of the ACX Meetup Czar. First, that there are a lot of ACX meetup groups. Second, that there are not enough ACX meetup groups.
Twice a year, Scott advertises upcoming meetups and makes a bigger deal about it than usual. Throughout the year his meetup czar (that’s me, Skyler!) gets emails from people moving to a new city wondering if there’s an ACX group there. So the twice a year Times & Places posts are a helpful chance to check for signs of life and get an update on the local meetup communities. But the most important part is coordination.
If you only go to one ACX meetup a year, we suggest you go to the fall ACX Everywhere in your city. That way if there was secretly a dozen of you all making the assumption that you were the only reader in the area, you could all show up at the fall meetup and realize the conspiracy was larger than you thought. And in fact many local ACX groups got their start by just such a rallying flag. A few were even started by a traveling reader who volunteered to run a meetup in a city they didn’t live in, but locals showed up, took the banner, and kept the meetup going.
This year we have meetups planned in over a hundred and eighty cities, from Aachen, Germany to Zagreb, Croatia. Thanks to all the organizers who are putting on the individual meetups, and thank you Scott for supporting these meetups!
You can find the list below, in the following order:
Africa & Middle East
Asia-Pacific (Including Australia)
Europe (including the UK)
North America & Central America
South America
Online
There should shortly be a map of these meetups on the LessWrong community page.
Within each region it’s alphabetized first by country then by city - so the first entry in Europe is Zagreb, Croatia. The exception is the USA, where they’re also alphabetized by state - so the first entry in the USA is Phoenix, Arizona.
I’ll provisionally be attending the Boston, Burlington, and Oxford meetups. Scott will provisionally be attending the San Francisco meetup.
Extra Info For Potential Attendees
If you’re reading this* you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, or have never agreed with Scott Alexander once and have fought with Scott on like seventy-five different fronts. (The * is if you’ve specifically been told by the organizers (local or global) you’re banned from attending.)
You don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend (unless the event description says otherwise!) RSVPs are mostly to give organizers a better sense of how many people might show up, and to let them tell you if there are last-minute changes.
If you have any feedback on the meetup (compliments, complaints, ancestral curses, etc) the feedback form is here: https://tinyurl.com/acx-meetup-survey
Extra Advice For Meetup Organizers:
If you’re at a park or cafe or somewhere like that, I suggest you bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere. If you’re in an apartment, put the sign on the door. People can feel anxious walking up to clumps asking if this is the ACX group.
Bring blank labels and sharpies for nametags. People will remember and use each other’s names a lot more if they have the reminder. You can also suggest people write a topic they want to talk about under their name on the name tag.
If you or anyone else in your city wants to run followup meetups, have people type their name and email address in a Google Form or spreadsheet. It’s easy to make a QR code or bit.ly link to make sharing the form easier.
If it’s the first meetup, people usually just want to talk. If you want to do workshops or reading groups or the like, followup meetups tend to work better for that. If nobody’s talking, try asking people about recent ACX essays or book reviews they liked. Your attendees probably like ACX, so you have something in common!
If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup (or if you did but I either didn’t know about it or goofed up the crossposter) I made one for you. If you aren’t already a coorganizer on it and you want to be, send me a LessWrong dm and I’ll fix that.
If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions about meetups, please email skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[period]org to get in touch with me.
On to the meetups!
Africa & The Middle East
Israel
HAIFA
Contact: Shai
Contact Info: tenastralcodex[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Monday, November 2nd, 5:30 PM
Location: We’ll be at the “goldmund” book store at ekron street no. 6 , most likely on the roof , and I will be wearing a silly shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4QR252+X7
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/BdzUYFlcz3J2O8xgX4aLZm?s=cl&p=a&mlu=4&ilr=4
TEL AVIV
Contact: Inbar
Contact Info: inbar192[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Thursday, November 12th, 6:00 PM
Location: Tel Aviv, Sarona Park: Veranda area with swinging chairs, right next to the main Sarona Market building, eastern side. Next to Rotisserie Chicken Club, and just across from Five Point Four. I will have an embroidered banner with the ACX logo.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4P3QCQ+G6F
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/14mtZNZW3GK/
Notes: Kids and pets are welcomed, snacks appreciated. A secure location is nearby. Please mind that the meeting will be in a different spot from usual!
Nigeria
ABUJA
Contact: Olaoluwa Akinloluwa
Contact Info: akinloluwa[period]olaoluwa[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:00 PM
Location: We will be Upstairs at Hub & Hive
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FX93FFG+MH
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/BrrnvzvtsCasDRJEE/abuja-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
JOS
Contact: Ajegba Matthew Ujah
Contact Info: majegba1[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 31st, 10:00 AM
Coordinates: [Meetup Czar note: I don’t know, they weren’t included.]
Location: We will be at the university of jos staff club house
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/fhxdWySMCmedDxhcP/jos-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
KADUNA
Contact: abdul malik
Contact Info: Maleekcherry510[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 2:00 PM
Location: Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7F29GCHR+87
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/tixu5vfcYEu65akji/kaduna-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Qatar
DOHA
Contact: AE
Contact Info: +97455549938
Time: Friday, October 30th, 4:00 PM
Location: Qatar National Library, on the mezzanine floor. Next to the main computer desk area there, there are several usually empty reading chairs and tables. We’ll be at one of those, a teen with a large backpack wearing a green t-shirt, likely with a friend. If I can bring the ACX MEETUP sign, I will, though don’t depend on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7HQH8C9R+7M
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/feLv6Fz8nXBwkMPf3/doha-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please RSVP either by WhatsApp, LW or email so I’m not too surprised by the arrival of somebody unexpected, and please arrive on time if you’re coming (the library opens then) so we can get the chairs ASAP
South Africa
CAPE TOWN
Contact: Tegan
Contact Info: teganspeaking[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 29th, 2:00 PM
Location: Van Riebeeck Park, near the Sidmouth Avenue entrance. Will bring an ACX Meetup sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4FRW3C49+73
Group Link: https://discord.gg/KfngcFH32
Notes: - I’ll bring a picnic blanket and some snacks and games, but if you can bring something to share that would be nice - The park is child and dog friendly - There are some trees for shade but sun protection is probably a good idea - RSVP on Partiful so we can keep in touch after the event! (and in case we need to change venue due to weather or something) https://partiful.com/e/BTDOnt0OSbZKBHowASfr?f=1&photo=all
Turkey
ESKIŞEHIR (See Turkey, Europe)
İSTANBUL (See Turkey, Europe)
United Arab Emirates
DUBAI
Contact: Sid
Contact Info: anxiety_isobar[period]6b[a t]icloud[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 3:00 PM
Location: AstroLabs, Cluster R, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7HQQ34GW+QW
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/pCzeskwWed7xY2oPd/dubai-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please RSVP. We’ll create a WhatsApp group for the attendees to organize and communicate after the event.
Asia-Pacific
Australia
BRISBANE
Contact: Laura
Contact Info: laura[period]leighton94[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Tuesday, October 27th, 6:00 PM
Location: We will be at the Fourth Monkey, at one of the tables out the back where it’s quieter. I will have ACX MEETUP signs and will also let the bar staff know about the meetup, so if you can’t find us, you can ask them.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5R4MG2F6+6W
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/425xGczF8FrfAPeE4/brisbane-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: This meetup is co-hosted with the Brisbane EA and AI safety community groups.
CANBERRA
Contact: Declan
Contact Info: acxcanberra[a t]outlook[period]com
Time: Monday, November 2nd, 5:30 PM
Location: Grease Monkey Braddon, probably outside table, will have ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RPFP4GM+R3
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/E3deiNztkDs3Xzn5p/canberra-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: RSVPs appreciated so I know how big a table to book.
HOBART
Contact: Chris
Contact Info: cvjones7[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 2:00 PM
Location: We’ll be on parliament lawn with a sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4R99487J+PCC
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Zo9MC86Qe7jdydBnz/hobart-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
MELBOURNE
Contact: Ryan
Contact Info: xgravityx[a t]hotmail[period]com
Time: Friday, November 6th, 6:00 PM
Location: Queensberry Hotel Carlton, in the dining room. Will have sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RJ754PW+3H
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmelbourne/
Notes: The Facebook group contains a link for the Whatsapp group where updates will be sent if required
PERTH
Contact: Bill Dengler and Bianca Peterek
Contact Info: codeofdusk[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Monday, October 26th, 6:00 PM
Location: The Generous Squire 397 Murray St, Perth WA 6000
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4PWQ2VX3+CH
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/IcKCXVPG5HQFaOXvm4B9MC
Notes: I’m visiting from Seattle and co-organizing this meetup with Bianca Peterek, who ran the past few of these. We’re both totally blind. Please ask staff for the ACX Everywhere booking under Dengler, or look for the white canes, and say hi, out loud, when you arrive. If you can, please RSVP by email or in the linked WhatsApp group so I can size the booking accordingly!
SYDNEY
Contact: Eliot
Contact Info: Redeliot[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Thursday, November 19th, 6:00 PM
Location: Skyview hall, 14 Frances St randwick
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH36QQ+RR4
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/rationalists_of_sydney
Notes: Please RSVP on meetup for planning and logistics.
China
SHANGHAI
Contact: Vasiliy / 瓦夏
Contact Info: wechat: _vakondyrev
Time: Friday, October 16th, 7:00 PM
Location: All info will be available here: calendar.app.google/E3dnHrAoqe7kAFFVA
Coordinates: All info will be available here: calendar.app.google/E3dnHrAoqe7kAFFVA
Group Link: There will be a WeChat group closer to the date as well. All info will be available here: calendar.app.google/E3dnHrAoqe7kAFFVA
India
BENGALURU
Contact: Faiz
Contact Info: faiz_abbas[a t]protonmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 18th, 4:00 PM
Location: Matteo Coffea, 2, Church Street, Brigade Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/i5vLw9xnG9iwXNQZZ
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/H8aGN7iLBsJcoihju/bengaluru-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-26
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I have a rough idea of how many people are coming
HYDERABAD
Contact: Swarnim
Contact Info: rexzeo0[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 18th, 3:00 PM
Location: La Vie En Rose Cafe & Bistro, 19, 3rd floor, Old Mumbai Hwy, above Ratnadeep supermarket, Vinayak Nagar, Indira Nagar, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J9WC9V3+4W
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/JmXkQ9bN1uWBaWs7VPXceQ
MUMBAI
Contact: Shubham and Nishant
Contact Info: +91 9859563809 (call, whatsapp and signal). +918239827922 (call, whatsapp and signal)
Time: Saturday, October 31st, 4:00 PM
Location: Park (in front of raman building) inside TIFR Residential Complex (Open access for all, please contact us if you have trouble finding or accessing the place)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JCJWR54+G8
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/F4y59s4YuycAyX2I63t8iS
Notes: RSVPs are not mandatory but we will appreciate if you could RSVP us so we can prepare accordingly. Feel free to call us up if you need any info.
NEW DELHI
Contact: Suryansh
Contact Info: suryanshtyagiphone[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 28th, 4:00 PM
Location: Spaced out cafe Shahpur Jat Delhi
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JWVG6X6+QP
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/Jph8xQOprnK1mA7DBKkWOS?mode=gi_t
PUNE
Contact: Saarang S
Contact Info: amsaarang[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 3:00 PM
Location: Chai Bar Bar, Baner. I’ll be there to receive people or I’ll arrange a poster outside.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JCMHQ4G+FM
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/mjvG8uAQMAGiq3NnE/pune-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please RSVP, it will help with planning the event.
Japan
NAKAMEGURO
Contact: Harold
Contact Info: rationalitysalon[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 10:00 AM
Location: 2-41-9 Kamimeguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XJMRW+23
Group Link: https://rationalitysalon.substack.com/
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/jfwCeDqBaCxPpqcJ7/tokyo-japan-acx-autumn-schelling-meetup-everywhere-2026
Notes: 英語での開催ですがぜひお気軽にお越しください！
TOKYO
(See NAKAMEGURO)
Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR
Contact: Yi-Yang
Contact Info: yi[period]yang[period]chua[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 31st, 2:00 PM
Location: We’ll be in the area at the back of Kings Hall Cafe @ Sec 13 (https://maps.app.goo.gl/naDhCJzNUAi1mFu38). Please ask the staff for directions.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PM34J7Q+RX
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/YpwRmdA6ad4numFyi/kuala-lumpur-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please RSVP by messaging me on LessWrong or emailing me so I know who’ll be joining us!
New Zealand
AUCKLAND
Contact: CZ
Contact Info: czlee11[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 11:00 AM
Location: Cornwall Park, at the Band Rotunda. We’ll have an A4 “ACX MEETUP” sign. Please look around to find us, including nearby if the area’s busy.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VMP4Q3Q+RR
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/dWhxkP4vMvepqFbDz/auckland-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: We have a small existing meetup group, if you’re reading this you should definitely come join us. RSVP optional but you should RSVP so you feel obligated to follow through :P and so that the organiser can contact you if the weather forces a change of plans. Feel free to bring kids, dogs and/or snacks.
WELLINGTON
Contact: cube_flipper
Contact Info: admin[a t]smoothbrains[period]net
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 PM
Location: The park at the bottom of Aro Valley
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VCPPQ39+R8X
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/cgdjcwNvMo6KRhgzL/wellington-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please RSVP to my email if you can and I can add you to the group chat.
Singapore
SINGAPORE
Contact: Srijita
Contact Info: srijitak[period]cmi[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 3:00 PM
Location: MyX, Holland Village
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PH58Q6W+QQ
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/N42bMYFJBBRpkzKqX
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/bMiPNKnNecvo23tXB/singapore-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong, Luma or on the Discord, so I can inform the venue about the number of pax.
South Korea
SEOUL
Contact: Bon
Contact Info: Seoul[period]ACX[period]Meetups[a t]proton[period]me
Time: Saturday, November 1st, 2:00 PM
Location: Name: Terarosa Coffee, POSCO Center (Samseong stn exit 4), 2F, look for ACX MEETUP sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q99G344+96
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/uyWrc6jJhJgxt786A/seoul-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: RSVPs are welcome so that I can gauge turnout.
Taiwan
TAIPEI
Contact: Luca
Contact Info: web[a t]lucapizzagalli[period]com
Time: Friday, October 23rd, 7:00 PM
Location: Daan Park pavilion
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GJP+25R
Group Link: https://line.me/R/ti/g/N-nbtUXVEf
Notes: RSVPs are useful, but not necessary. Feel free to decide at the last second.
Thailand
BANGKOK
Contact: Cassidy
Contact Info: WhatsApp +15032613344 preferred contact
Time: Wednesday, October 28th, 8:00 PM
Location: InBlu Bar & Terrace, Hilton Bangkok Grand Asoke
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P52PHQ6+JR
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/C4t6SocaYlG9YNUhhspOLq
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/PbKn2wAmNgCZ99up7/acx-lw-bkk-28-october
CHIANG MAI, THAILAND
Contact: Nguyen Tran
Contact Info: ntrant[at]proton[dot]me
Time: Saturday, November 21, 09:00 AM
Location: 4Seas Nimman Coliving Coworking Space. Details will be announced in our Discord.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7MCWQXW8+9G
Group Link: https://discord.gg/Gjjz2Ytru
Additional Notes: We are a community of impact-focused professionals from over 10 different countries working AI Safety, Animal Welfare, and other cause areas in an affordable, beautiful settings! Anyone focused on EA cause areas are welcome to apply—whether working full- or part-time, making a career transition, upskilling, or otherwise! Read more at https://www.impacthubs.org/
Europe
Armenia
YEREVAN
Contact: Ivan
Contact Info: occamsrazor464[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 31st, 5:00 PM
Location: Loft (anticafe / coworking), 3 Moskovyan St, Yerevan. I’ll be at a table with an “ACX MEETUP” sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8HG65GMC+MW
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/RXSwG3JdH2EgsxBvw/yerevan-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: First time organizing, and as far as I know the first ACX meetup in Yerevan, so an RSVP by email or on the LessWrong event page would help a lot. I’ll be there either way, so feel free to just show up. I’m more of a casual ACX/LessWrong reader than a community insider
Austria
VIENNA
Contact: Max
Contact Info: hello[a t]maximiliankiener[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 2:30 PM
Location: Burggarten, 1010, Lothringen-Denkmal
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWR6938+Q3
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/pBDEC6tD2g4xkuWeG/vienna-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please RSVP via email if your coming, so I can update you about bad-weather plans, etc.
Belgium
LEUVEN
Contact: Sieben
Contact Info: dewitte[period]sieben[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Tuesday, November 3rd, 7:00 PM
Location: The meetup is at Hal 5, close to the train station. I’ll be outside the entrance with an ACX MEETUP sign. If it rains, I’ll be inside near the entrance.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F26VPMC+4W
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/8AoiDCBDGXmgKfyQy/leuven-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: It’s okay if you come later than 19:00. If you want to, you can buy food on the location.
Croatia
ZAGREB
Contact: Dominik
Contact Info: dt[a t]d11r[period]eu
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 6:00 PM
Location: Grif Bar (Savska cesta 160, Zagreb)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQQQXR4+53
Group Link: (email me for Telegram group link)
Czech Republic
PRAGUE
Contact: Rían
Contact Info: acx[period]qwpef[a t]mailer[period]me
Time: Monday, October 19th, 6:30 PM
Location: Čajovna Dharmasala in Karlín
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2P3CRW+FP
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/ECGr0EUKdgoGktuGPIOrAH?s=cl&p=i&ilr=4&iam=0
Denmark
COPENHAGEN
Contact: Søren Elverlin
Contact Info: soeren[period]elverlin[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM
Location: Baune Alle 2, st. K, 2800 Kongens Lyngby
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JQFCW+H5
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/acQKRcMenH3rQFu25/solstice-astralcodexten-lesswrong-x-risk-meetup-3
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/acQKRcMenH3rQFu25/solstice-astralcodexten-lesswrong-x-risk-meetup-3
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong
Estonia
TALLINN
Contact: Andrew West
Contact Info: andrew_n_west[a t]yahoo[period]co[period]uk
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 6:00 PM
Location: Tuletorn Baar
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GF6FM4G+84
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/xfNB4zgykhGT5DkQC/tallinn-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
TARTU
Contact: Yehor
Contact Info: jehorchudovsky[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Friday, November 20th, 5:00 PM
Location: Raekoja plats, in front of the Townhall Building. I will be carrying an ACX sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GC89PJC+3V
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/IGCkz3z1QjAGcZO3igMGn5
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how large of a table (approximately) to reserve/request in a cafe/bar.
Finland
HELSINKI
Contact: Joe Nash
Contact Info: helsinkirationalish[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Tuesday, October 27th, 6:00 PM
Location: Oluthuone Kaisla, Vilhonkatu 4, Helsinki. I’ll have a copy The Book Against Death of the table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65WCW+PW
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/helsinki-rationalish/
France
BORDEAUX
Contact: Michael
Contact Info: acx-meetup-2026-10-24[a t]weboroso[period]anonaddy[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:00 PM
Location: Mériadeck, Esplanade Charle de Gaulle (park on the upper level), West side, between the fountain and the building of the prefecture&council of Gironde — https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=19/44.837299/-0.586044 — I will have an A4 ACX Meetup sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CPXRCP7+WJ
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/aYs7Z3rjXg2tHnrvs/bordeaux-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please mark «Yes» or «Maybe» on LessWrong if you plan to come (or to maybe-come). We are going to stay around the spot for at least 15 minutes after the posted time; if you are going to be late, you can email me your phone number to get an SMS if we do decide to move from there. If you would like to join but this date/time doesn’t work for you, or even this month is a bad fit, please write an email! We were two persons last few times, date is negotiable, and we meet a few more per year in the same mini-ACX-Meetup format.
LYON
Contact: Lucas
Contact Info: lucas_acx_meetup_lyon[a t]fastmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 4:00 PM
Location: Parc de la tête d’or, à côté de la prairie aux daims. Parc de la tête d’or, near the prairie aux daims.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ6QVF2+GW
Group Link: Il y a un groupe télégram, envoyez moi un mail et je vous enverrais le lien. There is a telegram group, shoot me a mail and I’ll send you the link
Notes: No RSVP needed, if you’re reading this you’re invited, don’t hesitate to come! Most people that came in previous meetups can talk french and english. Pas besoin de RSVP, si vous lisez ça vous êtes invitez, n’hésitez pas à venir ! La plupart des gens qui sont venus aux meetups d’avant peuvent parler français et anglais.
MONTPELLIER
Contact: Fantin
Contact Info: fantin[period]seguin[a t]live[period]fr
Time: Thursday, October 22nd, 7:00 PM
Location: We’ll be at Green Lab café. Send me a message on LessWrong or by email, and I’ll tell you how to find us
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FM5JV6G+PH
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/T3qQkrihKE9DED6kT/montpellier-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or by email
PARIS
Contact: Augustin
Contact Info: augustin[period]portier[a t]proton[period]me
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:00 PM
Location: Ground Control, 81 rue du Charolais, Paris. I’ll have an ACX meetup sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4R9VJ+CP
Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/JUHTZRYp3k
Notes: Here’s a link to a partiful event if you want to let me know you’re coming :-) https://partiful.com/e/k0twSHlHk8DNTw2wSoTw
Germany
AACHEN
Contact: Martin
Contact Info: acx[a t]enc0[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 7:00 PM
Location: Papillon Cafe - probably on top, just take the big metal stairs. I’ll bring a sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28Q3JH+8G
Group Link: https://t.me/+QeSVhF1cIggzZDgy
BERLIN
Contact: Milli
Contact Info: acx-meetups[a t]martinmilbradt[period]de
Time: Sunday, November 22nd, 2:00 PM
Location: Big lawn at the center of Humboldthain
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9WP+36
Group Link: https://t.me/+OE3st4QnB2xjYTVi
BONN
Contact: Timothy Currie
Contact Info: timtjc08[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 8th, 4:00 PM
Location: Babette-Koch-Weg 2
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F29P3H9+87H
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/K8atktwGOJy3Iz7P3uzImT If you want to join, text me: Coming from the ACX post.
Notes: Feel free to bring kids.
Meetup Czar note: There’s a second meetup in Bonn plotted for Friday the 13th, at 5pm, at a hacker house along the Rhein called Super44. I didn’t spot until the last minute that there were two Bonn meetups.
BREMEN
Contact: Rasmus
Contact Info: ad[period]fontes[a t]aol[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 21st, 3:00 PM
Location: Café FARSØ
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5C3RH5+FM7
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/gXio6xsy8FJxsyPpw/bremen-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please RSVP if you know you are coming so I can make a reservation accordingly. However, it is also fine to come spontaneously.
ERFURT
Contact: Tim
Contact Info: tim[period]bott[a t]outlook[period]de
Time: Sunday, November 22nd, 2:00 PM
Location: Around the water feature and of course I’ll be holding a sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3H2245+RC
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/EbgJ9BkqKs935Q9Db/erfurt-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY
Contact: Omar
Contact Info: omar[a t]ratfr[period]de
Time: Friday, December 4th, 6:00 PM
Location: Veranstaltungsraum, Haus des Engagements, Rehlingstraße 9, 79100 Freiburg
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9XRQQ+QQ9
Group Link: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de
Notes: If possible, check the event on the website for some reading as preparation. If not, come anyway :-) https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/events/2026-12-04-acx-meetup-fall-2026/
HAMBURG
Contact: Pierre
Contact Info: theoffdiagonal[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 1st, 2:30 PM
Location: We’ll have an ACX Meetup sign and be be at the picnic tables in the northwestern corner of the Bullerberge Spielplatz in Planten un Blomen.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5FHX6J+FM
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/QAKowx4HX8pAiW8Bx
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/vZYCDxJXaqfsyE5Yg/hamburg-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Feel free to bring anyone interested, family and friends. Please RSVP so I know how much afternoon snacks to bring
KÖLN
Contact: Marcel Müller
Contact Info: marcel_mueller[a t]mail[period]de
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 5:00 PM
Location: My place, Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28WRMX+97
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/NFTmFnBbxbmRP9vyy/lw-cologne-acx-everywhere-meetup
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/NFTmFnBbxbmRP9vyy/lw-cologne-acx-everywhere-meetup
LEIPZIG
Contact: Daniel Böttger
Contact Info: Telegram: @sevensecularsermons
Time: Tuesday, October 20th, 6:00 PM
Location: Fechner-Villa https://maps.app.goo.gl/GyB72G6XupuDYwSJ8 in Scherlstraße 2, 04103 Leipzig. Doorbell says “Böttger”.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3J89QV+J2
Group Link: https://t.me/+gDVZ8gMTthQ4OTdi
Notes: Please arrive around 6pm; usually some of us stay up to 11pm. We will have snacks and drinks and casual conversations.
MAGDEBURG
Contact: Konstantin
Contact Info: k[period]kirchheim[a t]gmx[period]net
Time: Sunday, November 1st, 2:00 PM
Location: Square Coffeeshop Allee-Center
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4H4JJP+6R
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/EbHZELNwrpp3rnEqXsYllp
MANNHEIM
Contact: Ruben
Contact Info: ruben_heller[a t]web[period]de
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 4:00 PM
Location: Murphy’s Law Irish Pub, Kaiserring 10 (Bahnhofvorplatz), Mannheim. We will have something that says ACX on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCFFJC+6H
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/prD5ofEtxzF8qjdep/mannheim-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
MUNICH
Contact: hill
Contact Info: hill[a t]rationality-munich[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 21st, 12:00 PM
Location: Pinakothek der Moderne (subjected to change, please check the lesswrong post for updated, exact instructions on how to find us. we will bring signs) https://www.lesswrong.com/events/FzHr3D3wKi2PTQRyv/acx-everywhere-munich-fall-2026-meetup
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWH4HWC+QVQ
Group Link: https://rationality-munich.com
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/FzHr3D3wKi2PTQRyv/acx-everywhere-munich-fall-2026-meetup
Notes: please check the lesswrong post about additional details closer to the event. https://www.lesswrong.com/events/FzHr3D3wKi2PTQRyv/acx-everywhere-munich-fall-2026-meetup
OSNABRÜCK
Contact: Chris
Contact Info: christopher-lalk[a t]gmx[period]de
Time: Thursday, November 5th, 7:30 PM
Location: The meeting will meet in front of the Grand Hotel bar in Osnabrück at Schlosswall 52, 49080 Osnabrück-Wüste. We will go in the Grand Hotel bar at 19:30. I will bring an ACX MEETUP sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4C729V+CM5
Group Link: For updates or questions, feel free to join the Whatsapp group via: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/FgFuQFv8D6rK8pZH6Dvx2k?mode=gi_t
Greece
ATHENS
Contact: George
Contact Info: acx[period]athens[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Thursday, November 12th, 7:00 PM
Location: Enastron (bookstore café), Solonos 101, Athens, Greece - Ask for the ACX meetup at the cafe.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G95XPMM+JF5
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/dstnJgnT5r5iwHgFK/athens-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: RSVPs are welcome but not necessary. Come and join to share a hot drink and some good conversation about all things ACX, rationality, science, philosophy and more. Both Greek and English-speakers are welcome. Non-ACX readers are equally welcome.
Hungary
BUDAPEST
Contact: Richard
Contact Info: horvirich[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 15th, 2:00 PM
Location: Sirius Teahaz, Budapest, Bródy Sándor u. 13, 1088, We will have an A4 sized hand-written sign that says “ACX Meetup”
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVXF3V8+3F
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/rB5Y38YWoa6Adsk4e
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/ZcHvcEeyMCPJHqMT2/budapest-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Ireland
DUBLIN
Contact: Luan
Contact Info: luan[period]beirne2012[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 6:30 PM
Location: Hotel Motel One, Middle Abbey Street. Ground floor lobby, left past reception we will have an ACX MEETUP sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5M8PXP+6H
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/ETaDqjMaFFTB6gDzZwfKoI
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/T2L24DevmPhQetfdX/acx-dublin-meet-up-saturday-17th-october-2026
Notes: Everyone welcome. We have a suggested reading to get the discussion flowing. ‘Book review: why are the prices so d*mn high?’ (https://slatestarcodex.com/2019/06/10/book-review-the-prices-are-too-dmn-high/)
Italy
BOLOGNA
Contact: Luca Petrolati
Contact Info: luc[period]petrolati[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 4:45 PM
Location: Fabrik, Via Augusto Righi 32/E. To find us you can look for the “ACX” sign on our table
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FPHF8XW+GG
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/i5gi4psPJCWTd9FJe/bologna-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
MILAN
Contact: Raffaele and Federico are organizing the Milan Meetup.
Contact Info: raffa[period]mauro[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Tuesday, November 10th, 7:00 PM
Location: IURIO, Via delle Leghe, 5 NoLo – Milano
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQFF6R8+JP
Group Link: Please write to raffa[period]mauro[a t]gmail[period]com or federico[period]cuppoloni[a t]gmail[period]com to join the mailing list
Notes: RSVP required: please write to raffa[period]mauro[a t]gmail[period]com and federico[period]cuppoloni[a t]gmail[period]com
PADOVA
Contact: Carlo
Contact Info: carlo[period]martinucci[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 PM
Location: Prato della Valle, fountain in the middle. I’ll be carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it :)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQH9VXG+9J
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/yG58oPrQwQ2QwqFm8/padova-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: We’ll probably find a bar to have a hot chocolate or tea or something :)
ROME
Contact: Grigorios Efstathiadis
Contact Info: +393920366026
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM
Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/HtDPwhaNXuYD7Y7L7?g_st=ac
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FHJVGFF+XC
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/IEMlzp5OtHNCy0cmnY8Tro?s=cl&p=a&mlu=4&ilr=4
TURIN/TORINO
Contact: Valentin
Contact Info: val[period]berellis[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 21st, 2:00 PM
Location: At parco del Valentino in Turin, next to the bench with the two streetlights hugging, commonly known as “la panchina degli innamorati”. Google maps indication: https://maps.app.goo.gl/V6pqY4Cje83MxYPX8?g_st=aw . I will be wearing a white scarf.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ92MXM+VP
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/euxajH5f9kaDyg7v6/turin-torino-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please feel free to write me an email if you are interested in coming. My idea was to meet in the park and later, if in sintony with the antendees wishes and the weather, go to a cafè to socialize a bit. Nothing stressful or complicated.
Latvia
RIGA
Contact: Kirils Surovovs
Contact Info: kirils[period]surovovs[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Tuesday, November 17th, 7:00 PM
Location: Baznīcas iela 15, Centra rajons, Rīga
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G86X449+JH3
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/fE7wFrbHoAKAvw5bw
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/vtoqvHQS8okbkZFFK/riga-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Lithuania
VILNIUS
Contact: LinasKo
Contact Info: linaskondrackis[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 1:00 PM
Location: This time, we’ll meet in Rotušės Aikštė, in the area behind the portal. Look for ACX signs, and if you can’t find us - ping LinasKo on Discord.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G67M7HQ+J2
Group Link: https://discord.gg/jqxuBMeHaw
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/DcBe84Emrv6bv4qE6/acx-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: https://discord.gg/wDgrwTzP?event=1553361656774664232
Netherlands
AMSTERDAM
Contact: Tom
Contact Info: hello[a t]tomrijntjes[period]nl
Time: Sunday, November 29th, 2:00 PM
Location: Amsterdam Westerpark, across the street from IJscuypje Westergasfabriek
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F469VPC+JV
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/IUkNNOwELSH5dJVcqEZUpH
Notes: Feel free to bring kids or dogs. We’ll meet in the park. If the weather is good, bring park activities like frisbee or spikeball. If the weather is poor, we’ll relocate to one of the nearby cafes.
EINDHOVEN
Contact: Niko
Contact Info: hamburger_blues[a t]disroot[period]org
Time: Friday, November 20th, 2:00 PM
Location: Social Hub Restaurant, a table with an ACX Meetup sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F37CFRJ+QG
Group Link: Contact on email and I’ll send you the WA group link.
Notes: RSVPs are appreciated so I know how many to expect, but last-minute drop-ins are fine as well. Everyone’s welcome, no need to stress too much. Look for the ACX sign!
UTRECHT
Contact: Titia
Contact Info: struikelover[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 2:00 PM
Location: Maarseveense plassen, on one of the beaches on the north side, I’ll put some signs. In case of rain we’ll go to Fort de Gagel
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4743RV+C4
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/F8sFqhpP97rJWhHJi/utrecht-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Poland
KRAKOW
Contact: Milosz
Contact Info: milosz[period]slepowronski[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 21st, 7:00 PM
Location: Entropia, Warszauera 1
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2X3W2W+V35
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/LWKrakow/
LODZ
Contact: Casimir Wanot
Contact Info: casimir[a t]mantis[period]red
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 PM
Location: We’ll be at Niebostan, which is in a courtyard going off from Piotrkowska. Follow the sign for Muzeum Światła and then up the stairs and to the right to the cafe/restaurant.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3XQFF3+MR
Group Link: https://discord.gg/DVYMMeJe8
WARSAW
Contact: Edek MacDonald
Contact Info: kingbigmaciv[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 6:00 PM
Location: Południk 2.0 Wilcza 25, 00-544 Warszawa https://maps.app.goo.gl/NwAk4HcAPWgH2E956
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G4362G8+2VJ
Group Link: https://discord.gg/FuxvnujDzd
Notes: Feel free to suggest activities/an agenda for the meetup.
Portugal
LISBON
Contact: Vasco Grilo
Contact Info: vascoamaralgrilo[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM
Location: Jardim Amália Rodrigues
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRJW+V8
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/C2f0AXDgDeRLikAprRXYBi
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/trncXZBXLExaShJTj/acx-ea-lisbon-october-2026-meetup
PORTO
Contact: Andre
Contact Info: andre[a t]thegarden[period]pt
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM
Location: thegarden.pt -- we can cater for everyone as a donation. can have up to 100 people.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CHHM8W5+HR
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/NwyDkX72GGQXhYoXZ/porto-viana-do-castelo-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please RSVP via email so we know how much food to get!
VIANA DO CASTELO
(See Porto)
Romania
TIMIȘOARA
Contact: Alvin
Contact Info: alv[period]csk[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Friday, October 23rd, 7:00 PM
Location: We’ll be at Scârț Loc Lejer. We’ll very likely be sitting at a table outside, with an “ACX-EA” sign on it!
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GQ3P6VF+7RJ
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/27S98LofYGJwh7YZQ/timisoara-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Feel free to e-mail, message on LessWrong, or to contact me through any other channel!
Russia
KRASNOYARSK
Contact: Ivan
Contact Info: Ivan_Chirik[a t]mail[period]ru
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 3:00 PM
Location: “Snezhny Kofe” (Snow Coffee) café. 32a Diktatury Proletariata Street. The large table to the left of the door will be reserved. I will place an “ACX MEETUP” sign on the table. (на русском: Кафе «Снежный кофе», ул. Диктатуры Пролетариата, 32а. Большой стол слева от двери будет забронирован. На стол поставлю табличку “ACX MEETUP”)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9M8J2V65+QG
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/4iNmmyrLALGr6d8tw/krasnoyarsk-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: I don’t know if there are people in my city who read ACX. I’m running an experiment: I’m setting up a meetup to see if anyone shows up.
MOSCOW
Contact: Arshak Aivaziain
Contact Info: aivazian[period]arshak[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 18th, 4:00 PM
Location: Bely List (Белый лист) anticafé, Valovaya Street 32/75, building 2, Moscow. We have rented the large hall. Map: https://yandex.com/maps/org/bely_list/1421522637/
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G7VPJJG+3F
Group Link: https://t.me/+-rklmbNwMvE0YTgy
Notes: Russian-speaking SSC/ACX social meetup, 16:00–21:00 Moscow time (UTC+3). Newcomers welcome; no required reading. Contributions toward the hall rental are voluntary (approximately 500–600 RUB per contributor). You are welcome even if you cannot pay. Please join the Telegram chat and respond to the attendance/contribution poll, or contact Arshak directly by Telegram or email. Capacity: 40 people.
Serbia
BELGRADE
Contact: Tanja
Contact Info: tanja[period]trninic[a t]efektivnialtruizam[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 4:00 PM
Location: Bar Green House
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RF7G+36
Group Link: https://t.me/+wu3itsO2ZjoxNmY0
Notes: Please RSVP to tanja[period]trninic[a t]efektivnialtruizam[period]com so I know how many spots to reserve.
Slovakia
BRATISLAVA
Contact: Nina P.
Contact Info: ninuskap67[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 21st, 7:00 PM
Location: La Putika 7, I will be with an ACX sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWV546J+H7
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/TmkAipoHNfv8QqMdY/bratislava-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Spain
BARCELONA
Contact: Duncan
Contact Info: duncbrownlee[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:30 PM
Location: We’ll be at the south corner of Parc de l’Estació del Nord. I’ll put up a paper sign on one of the trees.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH495VM+399
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/ILzY0BtWZM17XXpeqEA2KN?s=sh&p=a&mlu=4&ilr=4
Notes: Please join the Whatsapp if you’re planning on coming, so we all know numbers...and so if nobody is planning on coming I can at least spare myself the shame of sitting hopefully in the park by myself for several hours.
MADRID
Contact: Javier Prieto
Contact Info: javier[period]prieto[period]set[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 11:00 AM
Location: Teatro de Títeres (Parque del Retiro)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC897+G8
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/effective-altruism-madrid/
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Sio6YHJnkWzASP5qJ/madrid-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026 or https://www.meetup.com/effective-altruism-madrid/events/316950223/
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA
Contact: Manuel
Contact Info: mdelrio[a t]eoisantiago[period]org
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:30 PM
Location: We’ll be in the Parque Música en Compostela, next to the Auditorio, in the small ping-pong court.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CJHVFQ4+82
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/xxn73EutMk3xLsYFe/santiago-de-compostela-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know if anybody is going to come.
SEVILLE
Contact: Hugo V
Contact Info: Hviciana[a t]us[period]es
Time: Saturday, November 28th, 12:00 PM
Location: Parque de Magallanes (Magellan’s Park) We’ll be sitting on the grass in one of the sunny spots close to Puente del Cachorro (Cachorro bridge). Use the map pin/coordinates to find the general area, and look for an ACX MEETUP sign. Rain plan: If it’s raining, or the grass is too wet, we’ll meet at the Starbucks next to CaixaForum Sevilla (Torre Sevilla) instead.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8C9M9XRR+HW
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/6zKwxQBiYTbS3e7Lo/seville-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: The meetup will revolve around an informal picnic, and perhaps a walk around some nearby spots on Isla de la Cartuja, such as the Andalusian Centre for Contemporary Art, which is free on Saturdays. It will be family-friendly. If you’re planning to come, please drop me a line at hviciana[a t]us[period]es, so we can coordinate better
Sweden
GOTHENBURG
Contact: Stefan
Contact Info: acx_gbg[a t]posteo[period]se
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 4:00 PM
Location: Café Condeco, Fredsgatan 14, upper floor, look for some books on the table
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F9HPX4C+39F
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/WTFM9rYWeN986yyxC
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/32dtG4bKL2D7JEirp/gothenburg-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
STOCKHOLM
Contact: Carl
Contact Info: carl[period]brannstroem[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 1st, 12:28 PM
Location: Bröd & Salt, Birger Jarlsgatan 77, Stockholm
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFW83W6+6W
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/KAIpLRiV7g50RBRZ4fsLJa
Notes: Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not ‘the typical ACX reader’, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc. It’s more normal to show up and be a little nervous than the opposite. You will make great company with other people might also be a little nervous 🙂
Switzerland
GENEVA
Contact: Nikita
Contact Info: gladkovna[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 25th, 6:00 PM
Location: Parc des Bastions, in front of the Reformation Wall (Mur des Réformateurs). We’ll be standing next to the stairs, I’ll have an “ACX Meetup” sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FR8642W+382
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/aKzrKCEhuiH8yjRCo/geneva-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
ZURICH
Contact: Vitor
Contact Info: acxzurich[a t]proton[period]me
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 5:00 PM
Location: Irchelpark, next to the bridge over the pond.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9GXW+723
Group Link: https://luma.com/acx-zurich
Notes: We have an email list and a signal group to announce ~monthly meetups. Write an email to be added. All events are also listed on our Luma calendar.
Turkey
ESKIŞEHIR
Contact: Rüzgar
Contact Info: acxeskisehir[period]elective527[a t]passmail[period]net
Time: Saturday, November 28th, 3:00 PM
Location: The second floor of Kahve Dünyası Algötür at Eskişehir Adalar. I’ll be in a red.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GFGQGG8+X4
Group Link: https://luma.com/acxeskisehir
Notes: Please register the event at Luma with one click so I have an idea of how many people are thinking of coming. Also, join the WhatsApp community to make coordination easier chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/FI7gMQKGmXc0uK59D72l6G Thank you for considering attending the world’s first ACX meetup in Eskişehir. That matters.
İSTANBUL
Contact: Ozge
Contact Info: ozgeco[a t]yahoo[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 31st, 3:00 PM
Location: Istanbul Kitapcisi at Yeni İskele Kadikoy (Go upstairs of the Ferry Station. There is bookstore and a cafe).
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GGFX2VF+63
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/HzNpFYzuGRpknJiP2/istanbul-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Old friends, new friends, everybody welcome. If the weather permits, we’ll sit on the terrace of the Ferry Station (hoping for a beautiful autumn day:). I will put an ACX Meetup sign on our table. I will also check my email often on our meeting day.
United Kingdom
BELFAST
Contact: JD
Contact Info: dawson[period]john[period]andrew[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Thursday, October 22nd, 7:00 PM
Location: The Parlour Bar, 2-4 Elmwood Avenue, BT9 6AY. I expect to be wearing a yellow tartan Tam o’ Shanter.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C6PH3M6+QR
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/CDSA0LmYMnF4Z2RInwCGGV
BIRMINGHAM
Contact: Sachit
Contact Info: sachit[period]lesswrong[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 1st, 2:00 PM
Location: Tim Hortons, New street. First floor. Look for the ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C4WF4H2+M59
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/JuWp9W8PAGCjwyewn/birmingham-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: RSVPs not essential, but would be useful for coordinating things.
BRISTOL
Contact: Nick
Contact Info: thegreatnick[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 3:00 PM
Location: Dareshack Coffee Shop, Wine Street
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3VFC45+68
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/JZ99STbAstfBGCDzunqKUb
Notes: Will be spending two hours enjoying the coffee, playing board/card games. Some will be going to see Michael Safar stand up comedy next door at 1700. I’ll have an EA shirt on and generally will be looking out for lost people.
CAMBRIDGE, UK
Contact: John Lawrence Aspden
Contact Info: ssc[a t]aspden[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 2:00 PM
Location: Fort St George pub on Midsummer Common in Cambridge, England (w3w regard.unable.inspector, WGS84: 52.21245, 0.12780)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F42646H+X4
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/WMbYtZzFdTQrNRiKB/cambridge-uk-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
EDINBURGH
Contact: Sean
Contact Info: astral[dot]club[dot]edinburgh[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, November 14, 03:00 PM
Location: 31 Buccleuch Place (EH8 9JS). Our meeting will be inside Edinburgh Uni's econ department (which is an old house). The building is locked so I will meet people outside at 3pm and let everyone in.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7RWRV7+6J
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HovsC [remove this bit] R0W5iZFlrwcVSSEH1
Additional Notes: We normally discuss a reading or two at the meetings. This time we'll discuss Scott's classic 'Meditations on Moloch' (https://slatestarcodex.com/2014/07/30/meditations-on-moloch/)
LONDON
Contact: Alf
Contact Info: alflawrie[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Thursday, November 12th, 7:00 PM
Location: The Somers Town Coffee House
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGVH9+XX
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/YF6xNjqz8dCnoDkLd/london-united-kingdom-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please email if “definitely” or “maybe” coming so I can warn venue about how much space we might occupy - be great to see you!
OXFORD
Contact: Amit
Contact Info: amitlevy49[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM
Location: Holly Bush, Oxford
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WQP2G+VF
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/2ZrhqtT8dkZ7Mppjm/oxford-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
READING
Contact: Chris
Contact Info: chrisawooldridge[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 21st, 2:00 PM
Location: Siren Craft Brew, Reading (1 Friars Walk, Reading RG1 1HP)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XF24G+P8
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/5GhY4NYFmzZKBRvpy/reading-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: If you are coming, an email would be appreciated so I have a rough view of numbers, but it’s not a requirement.
SHEFFIELD
Contact: Colin Z. Robertson
Contact Info: czr[a t]rtnl[period]org[period]uk
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 3:00 PM
Location: 200 Degrees, 25 Division St, Sheffield S1 4GE. I’ll have a piece of paper on the table with ACX written on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5W9GJG+2M
Group Link: https://discord.gg/8RMx8BvZbz
North America
Canada
CALGARY
Contact: Megh
Contact Info: meghss[a t]proton[period]me
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 1:00 PM
Location: Bono Coffee Roasters, 733 1 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 0B8 (I will ACX Meetup Poster)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95373X33+6H
Group Link: We have a whatsapp group (I can add you, pls email me)
EDMONTON
Contact: Joseph
Contact Info: ta1hynp09[a t]relay[period]firefox[period]com
Time: Thursday, October 22nd, 7:00 PM
Location: Irrational Brewing - see the event page for more details. We will have an ACX sign so new members can find us.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558HF27+7Q
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hNzrLboTGkRFraHWG
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/ZHfnentPfBBA7B8wq/acx-meetups-everywhere-6
Notes: Please RSVP to the listed email.
HALIFAX
Contact: Noah
Contact Info: usernameneeded[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 1:00 PM
Location: We’ll be meeting in the Oxford taproom on either the ground or second floor. Our table will have a blue geometric shape on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87PRJ9VX+MP
Group Link: https://discord.gg/2YsMf8YEj
KITCHENER
(See WATERLOO)
LONDON
Contact: Andrew
Contact Info: andrewjmarlowe[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 2:00 PM
Location: Victoria Park, at the Holy Roller (Tank/WW2 Memorial)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JWXQR2+57
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/oNkmNzhNbGikn9dqw/london-ontario-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
MONTREAL
Contact: Matt
Contact Info: mll[a t]mll[period]bio
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 1:00 PM
Location: L’Esplanade Tranquille, 1442 rue Clark. We will either be sitting at one of the metal tables outside, or at the picnic tables inside the ground floor of the two-story glass building. Look for the ACX Meetup sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC5M+PW
Group Link: Discord: https://discord.gg/PWr [remove this] 49ZcHc | LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/3nnqSgGbF8x3mTcia
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/4AKK4Pxju3tNPNoyG/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026-montreal-qc
OTTAWA
Contact: Tess
Contact Info: rationalottawa[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Friday, November 20th, 6:00 PM
Location: The 2026 Fall/Winter ACX Meetups Everywhere in Ottawa will be on Friday, November 20th, at 6pm! Location: The ground floor atrium of the National Art Centre (NAC), 1 Elgin St. We’ll be sitting in the area with the curvy & colourful couches, and will display a yellow sign reading “ACX.” If there is any difficulty finding the meetup, go to the Equator Coffee just inside the entrance to the NAC, contact Tess, and someone will come collect you.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q6C8F4+CF
Group Link: Receive a link to join our discord after meeting us in person!
Notes: Come on out to encounter ACX readers, and to find out what our Rational Ottawa weekly meetup group is like/is all about! Meetups Everywhere is for everyone- please feel welcome to join us even if you’re not quite sure you fit the crowd, or feel awkward about doing meetups! Food to be provided at the event, please rsvp so I have an idea of how much food to bring!
TORONTO
Contact: Jenn
Contact Info: contact[a t]waterline[period]to
Time: Sunday, November 8th, 2:00 PM
Location: 30 Adelaide St E, inside the office tower. There will be a volunteer on the ground floor to let you in through the gates.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2MJ2F+C7
Group Link: https://luma.com/toronto-rationality for big events, https://waterline.to for cozy ones
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/pjKuZGJzmtnzMdF58/fall-2026-acx-schelling-meetup
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong if you can, but RSVPs are not required. https://www.lesswrong.com/events/pjKuZGJzmtnzMdF58/fall-2026-acx-schelling-meetup
VANCOUVER
Contact: Allwyn
Contact Info: allwynmascar[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 1:00 PM
Location: C market coffee 195 E 36th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5W 4A1
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84XR6VQX+86
Group Link: https://discord.gg/V5WaxZcTh
Notes: Rsvp in the discord event but not mandatory
VICTORIA
Contact: Sarah
Contact Info: mcmanus[period]sarah[period]a[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Monday, October 26th, 6:30 PM
Location: We’ll be at The Drake Eatery, 517 Pandora Ave, Victoria, BC V8W 3J6. I’ll have an ACX MEETUP sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84WRCJHJ+89
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/TyKeiXPqFmvvmASqA/victoria-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: The venue is kid-friendly before 10pm.
WATERLOO
Contact: Brent
Contact Info: brent[period]komer[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Thursday, October 22nd, 6:30 PM
Location: We’ll be meeting in Meeting Room A of the central branch of the Kitchener Public Library (85 Queen St. N, Kitchener). The meeting rooms are located in the basement of the library. If you come in through the main doors, do a u-turn to your left as soon as you enter both sets of doors to go down the stairwell.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFG37+3G
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/NiM9cQJ5qXqhdmP5p
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/fSeB3YEA8QvS5o7wH/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: If possible, please RSVP on LW and/or Discord so I know how much food to get. https://www.lesswrong.com/events/fSeB3YEA8QvS5o7wH/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Mexico
MEXICO CITY
Contact: Eddie
Contact Info: acxcdmx[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 21st, 4:00 PM
Location: Feel free to join us at Cafebrería El Péndulo, Condesa, for coffee, drinks, and rationalist-related conversation.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76F2CR6G+6R
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/uzTxYaFupgz9ZnCT5
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/88rhpRAd5dRsc8N2B/mexico-city-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
United States
Arizona
PHOENIX
Contact: Nathan
Contact Info: natoboo2000[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 1:30 PM
Location: We’ll be at Snakes & Lattes Tempe (20 W 6th St, Tempe, AZ 85281). There will be a sign that says ACX MEETUP, or you can just ask the staff for me (Nathan)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/855CC3F5+QJ
Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/ANSywQABEF
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how many seats to get
Arkansas
ROGERS
Contact: Cristina
Contact Info: olsoncristina[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Wednesday, October 21st, 6:00 PM
Location: The Railyard Bike Park, 299 E. Cherry Street, Rogers AR 72756. Meet us under the pavilion that is next to the bike tracks. In case of bad weather, check in with the organizer, and we may change it to a restaurant nearby.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86878VHP+F9
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/hKuyxouqJ35D9gnnu/rogers-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
California
BERKELEY
(See BYSTANDER EFFECT)
LOS ANGELES
Contact: Nathan
Contact Info: nathan[a t]neuralviolin[period]com
Time: Wednesday, October 21st, 7:30 PM
Location: 11841 Wagner St. Culver City, CA 90230
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8553XHWM+GP
Group Link: https://discord.gg/TaYjsvN
Notes: The weekly reading is posted in the discord
REDWOOD CITY
Contact: Steven
Contact Info: stevenl451[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 11:00 AM
Location: Sana’a Cafe, I’ll have an ACX meetup sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VFQP9+JC
Group Link: https://discord.gg/8VaYT7Rtk “Events” section
SAN DIEGO
Contact: Julius
Contact Info: julius[period]simonelli[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 11:00 AM
Location: Wisdom Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544VRXM+46
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/san-diego-rationalists/events/316848179/
SAN FRANCISCO
Contact: Nate
Contact Info: 34251super[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 1:00 PM
Location: Mox, 1680 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VPH5P+Q4
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/qQkgmEeEreY6gjd7o
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/huiWRwyZhoF7m6qva/acx-everywhere-fall-26
Scott provisionally plans to attend this one!
SAN JOSE
Contact: DDF
Contact Info: ddfr[a t]daviddfriedman[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 2:00 PM
Location: 3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA 95117
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849W825J+6Q
Group Link: http://www.daviddfriedman.com/SSC%20Meetups%20announcement.html
Notes: Please let me know if you are coming. Kids welcome.
SUNNYVALE
Contact: Jon Wolverton
Contact Info: wolverton[period]jr[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 21st, 1:00 PM
Location: Meet at Washington Park. We’l be in a small picnic area under some trees next to the playground. Just walk around the playground until you find picnic tables under a sign saying “ACX MEETUP”
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849V9XG6+V2
Group Link: bayarealesswrong[a t]googlegroups[period]com
Notes: We’re meeting outdoors in a park next to a playground so kids & pets are welcome! This also means we’re vulnerable to inclement weather, so check the forecast and come prepared.
Colorado
BOULDER
Contact: Josh
Contact Info: josh[period]sacks[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 4:00 PM
Location: 9191 Tahoe Ln, Boulder, CO 80301
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GP2V96+JR
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/boulder-acx-ssc
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/mqKGZLXmhnhu2w9Jr/boulder-acx-fall-2026-meetup
Notes: RSVP not required, but it’d help us estimate food & drink: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/mqKGZLXmhnhu2w9Jr/boulder-acx-fall-2026-meetup
DENVER
Contact: Steven Zuber
Contact Info: stevenjzuber[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 18th, 12:00 PM
Location: Silver Valley Neighborhood Clubhouse. Just east of 8769 W Cornell Ave, Lakewood, CO 80227
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FPMW54+JG
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/oa7zHKuy5jdJQ9HAB
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/XxiLfwFvLtBSXHhYa/denver-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Feel free to bring kids, pets, food, etc. :) The form didn’t give me an event end time field, but it’ll go until 6pm.
Connecticut
NEW HAVEN
Contact: Richard
Contact Info: acx-meetup-hartford[a t]protonmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 4:00 PM
Location: MOTW cafe at 296 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H98349+M9
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hyzRLJBLSkeq3xtQn
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/28v4fyfvcp9NBfu5u/new-haven-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
District of Columbia
WASHINGTON
Contact: Ben Schwab
Contact Info: schwabbenjamin[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 5:30 PM
Location: Teaism Penn Quarter, 400 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4VXWG+2M
Group Link: https://dcacxrationalitymeetups.beehiiv.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/groups/605023464809227
Notes: This is specifically the Teaism in Penn Quarter. We will be meeting on the lower level. There should be signs directing you. Teaism doesn’t charge for the meeting space so getting food from Teaism is highly encouraged. Please no outside food or drink.
Meetup Czar Note: Cassander is banned from attending ACX events. He seems to have a habit of using straw organizers to run meetups which claim to be ACX meetups.
Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE
Contact: Lawrence
Contact Info: fort[period]lauderdale[period]acx[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 22nd, 2:00 PM
Location: Funky Buddha Brewery, I’ll be sitting inside with a white button-down shirt and a sign that says “ACX Meetup”
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX5VF9+MC
Group Link: https://discord.gg/FbNpdt2Ur <- Discord Server
Notes: If you have a Discord, please join and introduce yourself, but it’s not required to attend
MIAMI
Contact: Charlie
Contact Info: chuckwilson477[a t]yahoo[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 12:00 PM
Location: Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 There will be an ACX MEETUP sign, but the quickest way to find us will be to send a message by e-mail or on our Discord server. There is parking available in a nearby garage.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXQP2R+628
Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZeYP83MQ
Notes: The meetup will go on for several hours, so don’t worry if you have to arrive late. We also host meetups throughout the south Florida area - not just Miami, but also Broward and Palm Beach counties. There are plenty of other opportunities if you can’t make it to this event. Please join our Discord or send us an e-mail, we’re always welcoming!
ORLANDO
Contact: Jonathan
Contact Info: itslabradordali[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Wednesday, October 28th, 6:30 PM
Location: DoubleTree by Hilton, Orlando East UCF 12125 High Tech Ave, Orlando, FL 32817 Restaurant or lobby Find the big rat plush! 🐀
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76WWJQ2Q+3G
Group Link: https://discord.gg/WfPcVRB7yf
Notes: Discord/email RSVPs are helpful You’re still welcome if it’s later than 6:30; I’ll stick around for a few hours
ST. PETERSBURG
Contact: Nathaniel
Contact Info: nathanieltb2[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 6:00 PM
Location: We’ll meet at Vinoy Park, at or near the circular path surrounding the Truth Sculpture at the southern end of the park. I’ll have a sign that says “ACX.” Afterwards, we may walk elsewhere, so feel free to reach out to me if you think you might be late; I can let you know where we end up.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76VVQ9GF+W8
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/pq8G5c8un5QAmAcFn/st-petersburg-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
WEST PALM BEACH
Contact: Rob Roy
Contact Info: robroyacx[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 11:00 AM
Location: Common Grounds 3065 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RXMWPW+53W
Group Link: https://discord.gg/kdsvT3Z6C
Georgia
ATLANTA
Contact: Steve
Contact Info: steve[a t]digitaltoolfactory[period]net
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 2:00 PM
Location: Bold Monk Brewing 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite D-1 Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V8
Group Link: https://acxatlanta.com/2026/10/06/the-october-2026-meetup-will-be-october-17th-at-bold-monk-at-200-pm/
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/GRqZWAyG7ts4iRsz7/acx-atlanta-october-2026-meetup
BLUE RIDGE
Contact: Colby
Contact Info: colbybalch[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 11:00 AM
Location: The Wishing Well, in downtown Blue Ridge, Georgia
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/866QVM8F+9W
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/r3fX6wp3kPrvRpPQA/blue-ridge-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Illinois
CHICAGO
Contact: Todd
Contact Info: todd[period]nief[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 2:00 PM
Location: South Loop Strength & Conditioning: 645 S Clark, Chicago IL 60605
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV9F9+CV
Group Link: https://chicagorationality.com
Notes: We will have a discussion topic with some (suggested) reading. The topic is here: https://chicagorationality.com/meetups/november-2026-meetup/ Please feel free to come even if you haven’t done the reading, you’re worried it will be awkward, you won’t fit in, or you aren’t the “typical person who comes to a Rationality meetup.” We are welcoming!
Indiana
BLOOMINGTON
Contact: John Linnemeier
Contact Info: himalayansp[a t]hotmail[period]com
Time: Friday, November 6th, 2:00 PM
Location: 310 S Eastside Dr
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FM5F7P+MP
Notes: Dogs are welcome
SOUTH BEND
Contact: Gibson Spaulding
Contact Info: gibspaulding17[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Thursday, November 12th, 7:00 PM
Location: Langlab 1302 High St, South Bend, IN 46601 I’ll have a sign! The building is an L shape, so I’ll try to be near the elbow so you can see me from wherever you come in, but it will really just depend on where I can find a spot. If you message me ahead of time, I can get there early and let you know where I end up.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HMMQ66+FF
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/eXja7yoozwkMGAw4t/south-bend-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
WEST LAFAYETTE
Contact: Brian
Contact Info: purduerationality[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Wednesday, October 21st, 7:00 PM
Location: Stanley Coulter G014. G014 is in the basement, and I’ll put a sign near the door and prop it open.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GP+H4H
Group Link: https://discord.gg/Z575wrxdaP
Notes: We will have snacks!
Iowa
DES MOINES
Contact: Liam Robins
Contact Info: liamhrobins[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Friday, October 16th, 5:30 PM
Location: Plain Talk Books & Coffee, 602 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86H8H9RQ+CX
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/YR6QvrWm4JoDmAx6G/des-moines-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: RSVPs are optional but highly encouraged; email me at liamhrobins[a t]gmail[period]com if you plan on coming.
Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS
Contact: Blake Bertuccelli-Booth
Contact Info: fest[a t]philosophers[period]group
Time: Thursday, November 12th, 12:00 PM
Location: 400 Esplanade Ave. (top floor).
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XFXW6R+GV
Group Link: https://fest.philosophers.group/
Notes: Please register. This is part of the Arts & Ideas fest. If you’re only attending our meetup you can use the code “ACX” when purchasing for a $0 ticket, but please consider donating if you’re going to other fest events too.
Maryland
BALTIMORE
Contact: Rivka
Contact Info: rivka[a t]adrusi[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 7:00 PM
Location: First floor of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building at UMBC. The address is 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21250. There will be a sign that says “ACX Meetup”.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774P+53
Group Link: We have a mailing list and a discord. The mailing list is more for our weekly meetup reminders and the discord is more of a social environment. Here’s a link to the discord: https://discord.com/invite/h4z5UgeYVK. If you would like to be added to the mailing list, please email me.
Notes: Parking is free on the weekend. There will be food and drinks. RSVPs are useful so I know how much food to get, but are not required.
Massachusetts
BOSTON
Contact: Skyler
Contact Info: skyler[a t]rationalitymeetups[period]org
Time: Sunday, November 1st, 2:00 PM
Location: Sennott Park. Look for the man in the tall striped hat
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9W92+92
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ssc-boston
Notes: It’s probably going to be a bit chilly, you may want a jacket. Kids and pets welcome, it’s a park with a playground right next to it. We’ll have pizza coming after around three or four pm.
Scott’s Meetup Czar plans to attend this one!
NORTHAMPTON
Contact: Alex (Liebowitz)
Contact Info: alex[a t]alexliebowitz[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 6:00 PM
Location: Common house at Rocky Hill Cohousing, 100 Black Birch Trail, Northampton, MA 01062. The common house is the first building you see when coming into the community (but after the event parking, which lines the road leading in on the right). The entrance door is around the left coming from Black Birch Trail; we’ll put a sign saying “ACX Meetups Everywhere” or the like on the correct door. Walk straight in and you’ll come to the main room where the meetup is happening.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J9884H+VF
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/xyA2qdNwAxdT3XPma/northampton-ma-acx-meetup-fall-2026-meetups-everywhere
Michigan
ANN ARBOR
Contact: Joseph Pryor
Contact Info: Jwpryorprojects[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 1:00 PM
Location: Friends Meetinghouse 1420 Hill St. Ann Arbor Mi If the weather is good we’ll meet in the back yard at the picnic tables, if it is raining or too cold the corner room of the meeting house is reserved.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77C9+MQ
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/ann-arbor-ssc-rationalist-meetup-group/
Notes: Meetup runs from 1pm to 5pm, come any time in that range! All day parking is available in the alley at the rear of the property and on the side streets. Feel free to bring food and drinks if the weather is good. (no food or drinks indoors) Bathrooms are available inside the building. For any questions or for text reminders the day before: 517-945-8084 No rsvp required, check out our other monthly meetups on Saturday Oct 17th and Saturday Dec 19th
EAST LANSING
Contact: Daniel A
Contact Info: adamiak1[a t]msu[period]edu
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 3:00 PM
Location: Moka & Co Cafe, 565 E Grand River Ave Unit 200, East Lansing, MI 48823 I’ll be inside with an ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JQPGMF+99
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/2yKCYvpKXibGfyL5Q/east-lansing-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Shoot me an email letting me know you’re coming so I can reserve a table.
Minnesota
ST PAUL
Contact: Aaron
Contact Info: ironlordbyron[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 4:00 PM
Location: 41 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86P8WRQ6+XW
Group Link: https://discord.gg/CEa3RUARp
Notes: Note: davanni’s has poor vegan options. If that’s you you’ve got options: You can try to sneak in outside food, or eat beforehand, or accept the somewhat uninspiring bare Davanni’s salad as your main course.
Missouri
ST. LOUIS
Contact: kuilin
Contact Info: contact-a2c9d523[a t]kuilin[period]net
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:00 PM
Location: Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery & Bierhall. I will sharpie some sort of ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CFJPGQ+MG
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/MKy9bWwwL48vM5yBm/st-louis-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: The Fordo’s Pizza has board games and good pizza. And the beer’s great :)
Nevada
LAS VEGAS
Contact: Jon R
Contact Info: ray[dot]jonathan[dot]w[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 24, 11:00 AM
Location: El Segundo Sol in the Fashion Show Mall
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85864RHJ+3H
Additional Notes: Feel free to bring +1's, kids, and robots
Meetup Czar note: Las Vegas is looking for new organizers, so if you’re interested in running future events please reach out!
RENO
Contact: Joe S.
Contact Info: jrsimpsonmd[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 PM
Location: Phillip & Annie Callahan Park, 15960 Callahan Rd, Reno, 89511
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85F2956J+JQ
Group Link: Discord - South Tahoe ACX Readers
New Jersey
PRINCETON
Contact: AGG
Contact Info: signoregalilei[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 21st, 1:00 PM
Location: Princeton Public Library’s “Jammin’ Community Café”, 65 Witherspoon St, Princeton, NJ 08542 - we will have the appropriate sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7982Q+JV
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/jYF8mg4Li8dP4ZXBZ/princeton-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: An Inkhaven trained bloggers will be there!
New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE
Contact: Mary
Contact Info: geofishtree[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 2:00 PM
Location: Boxing Bear Brewing Co. Bridges on Tramway Taproom, 12501 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112. I will be at one of the picnic tables outside around the corner (not under the shelter) with an ACX meetup sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/857M4G82+HPJ
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/TQLvAY7N4CZRZYrqt/albuquerque-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Although this is a brewery, it’s family friendly and has NA beverage options. I will have some food to share. Please feel free to come even if you didn’t RSVP.
New York
ALBANY
Contact: Jake
Contact Info: jacob[period]scheiber[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 8th, 1:00 PM
Location: 131 Colonie Center, Albany NY 12205 (Upstairs in food court, at the tables by the windows overlooking the parking lot)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J8P56M+CC
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/9aTMb5DcvSaHBgxgj/albany-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
BROOKLYN
Contact: Laetitia
Contact Info: laetitia[period]teodorescu[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 2:00 PM
Location: Marsha P Johnson park, southern path to the beach
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8P2CP+PR
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/iFn38ceNfPvk8nJyz/brooklyn-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
ITHACA
Contact: Benedict Segrest
Contact Info: bjs322[a t]cornell[period]edu
Time: Friday, November 6th, 7:00 PM
Location: 115 The Knoll Rd.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J5FG35+GW
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/q8pPLwZrYjbr7XGu5/ithaca-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: RSVPs required!
MANHATTAN
Contact: Shaked
Contact Info: shaked[period]koplewitz[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 8th, 3:00 PM
Location: Pumphouse park (bad weather fallback to brookings place lobby)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX6M+RG
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/overcomingbiasnyc
Notes: Also discord invite link https://discord.gg/hSEva4Cxa
NEW YORK CITY
(See BROOKLYN or MANHATTAN)
ROCHESTER
Contact: Rachael
Contact Info: rharper011901[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Tuesday, October 27th, 6:00 PM
Location: Irondiquoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617, Second Floor, Room #216
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M46C69+PH
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/cLiZZqpwrA8xHoJdG/rochester-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please refrain from wearing scented products such as perfume, cologne, and fragrant personal care products while using this space, as they can trigger serious health issues for those with fragrance allergies. We appreciate your cooperation in making this area accessible! For more information, visit http://sharetheair.ucla.edu
ROCKVILLE CENTRE
Contact: Justin
Contact Info: justin2088[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 2:00 PM
Location: My house, 82 S Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY. Weather permitting, we will be in my backyard.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8M932+M2
Group Link: overcomingbiasnyc[a t]googlegroups[period]com
Notes: RSVP to justin2088[a t]gmail[period]com if you can so I know roughly how much food to get. But don’t let a lack of RSVP stop you from coming on the day of. Weather permitting, we will be in my backyard, but if not, we will be in my house, which has cats.
North Carolina
ASHEVILLE
Contact: Matt Brooks
Contact Info: matthewrbrooks94[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 8th, 2:00 PM
Location: Wedge Brewery at Foundation - 5 Foundy St, Asheville, NC 28801
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867VHCGM+WHF
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/avl-friendly-ambitious-nerds/
Notes: You can bring food and there is usually a food truck open on Sundays
CHAPEL HILL
(See DURHAM)
GREENVILLE
Contact: Emily and Carlos (couple co-hosting)
Contact Info: emilymarinkovic314[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 11:00 AM
Location: The Cafe Electric
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8774JJ6G+PX
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/XhrKcxvksnpMfZBaA/greenville-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
DURHAM
Contact: William Crumpler
Contact Info: wdcrumpler[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 PM
Location: Hi-Wire Brewing Durham (800 Taylor St. #9-15 Durham, NC 27701). We will be set up at a few of the tables with an ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X4R6+J22
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/RTLW
Notes: We will have pizza! The venue serves beer but is kid-friendly. I’ll have more details on the Google group (see link)
RALEIGH
(See DURHAM)
North Dakota
FARGO
Contact: Nathaniel
Contact Info: nathanielmchaffie[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 9:00 AM
Location: I’ll be at Boppas Bagels at table with a small sign reading “ACX Meetup”
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86R5R5PH+25
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Z7MoYnFKPzNgGotaK/fargo-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY
Contact: bean
Contact Info: battleshipbean[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 1:30 PM
Location: Fairmoore Park, 630 NW 5th St, Moore, OK 73160
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86748GR3+HG
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/keyopCDYnNDRNwars/oklahoma-city-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Oregon
CORVALLIS
Contact: Kenan
Contact Info: kbitikofer[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Friday, October 23rd, 6:30 PM
Location: The Plaza Food Court in Corvallis, in one of the upper lofty hang-out nooks if possible. I’ll have an ACX MEETUP sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PRHP7P+HW
Group Link: https://discord.gg/b7wdkfhpkf
EUGENE
Contact: Michael B
Contact Info: michael[period]bacarella[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Wednesday, November 18th, 6:00 PM
Location: beergarden. 777 W 6th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PR3V3W+C6
Group Link: https://discord.gg/swAexPcjNS
Pennsylvania
GETTYSBURG
Contact: hruss
Contact Info: hruss[a t]hruss[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 2:00 PM
Location: Ragged Edge Coffee (Upstairs)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F4RQJ8+7GV
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Lptv8NHseedJAJ49W/gettysburg-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Meeting will probably happen upstairs
HARRISBURG
Contact: Phil
Contact Info: acxharrisburg[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 3:00 PM
Location: Pizza Boy Brewing 2240 Millennium Way, Enola, PA 17025 We will have an ACX MEETUP sign on the table
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G572QH+CCH
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PXrLoKgiAyXEG2hLD
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/iqyBBHCJEwB7owcfa/acx-harrisburg-november-networking-2026
PHILADELPHIA
Contact: ben
Contact Info: bwieland[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, November 7th, 10:00 AM
Location: La Colombe Coffee, 100 S Independence Mall W (6th at Market, SW corner)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6XR2X+4J
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ACXPhiladelphia https://discord.gg/46zb6hRVGB
PITTSBURGH
Contact: Thomas
Contact Info: pghacx[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 1st, 1:30 PM
Location: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Squirrel Hill, 5801 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. We’ll be in Meeting Room B. Meeting Room B is in the Northeast corner of the building. That’s the opposite corner from the intersection of Forbes/Murray, or, if you come in the back entrance on Marlborough Ave, it’ll be immediately to your right.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2C3QG+9W
Group Link: Email pghacx[a t]gmail[period]com to get on the mailing list and/or the Discord server.
Notes: No RSVP necessary, I’ll bring some snacks/water/coffee. The library asks me to clarify that they are not organizing nor sponsoring this event.
Tennessee
NASHVILLE
Contact: Jonah
Contact Info: generalpurposeemail1[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 11:00 AM
Location: Modern Warriors, 4290 Kenilwood Dr, Nashville, TN 37204
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/868M36WQ+H4
Group Link: https://acx-nashville.netlify.app
Notes: We’re a regularly meeting, already established chapter, so ~7 people are expected by default. This will be one of our more activity-heavy days (we’re starting with coffee and machine gun rentals, then lunch, then an escape game, then a movie + discussion afterwards, in that order. Feel free to drop by for only part of the day if any activities don’t interest you.) To RSVP, sign up for email reminders or join the groupchat, visit https://acx-nashville.netlify.app. Lunch (~1 PM, nearby) is an open social with no agenda, a good time to join if you’d rather skip the activities.
Texas
AUSTIN
Contact: Silas Barta
Contact Info: austin-less-wrong[a t]googlegroups[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 12:00 PM
Location: The park by Central Market, parking lot at ~3900 Guadalupe St (Central Market address is 4001 N Lamar). We’ll have tents set up by the stone tables near the pond and an “ATX LessWrong” sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86248746+7C
Group Link: https://austinlesswrong.com/calendar/
Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs. Please RSVP so we have an idea how much food to get. We will provide breakfast tacos (including vegan) and drinks. Bathrooms available inside Central Market.
DALLAS
Contact: Ethan
Contact Info: ethan[period]morse97[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 22nd, 1:00 PM
Location: Whole Foods Market, 11700 Preston Rd Ste 714, Dallas, TX 75230. We’ll be in the upstairs seating area closest to the windows.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645W55W+2JM
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/7MLzBdjydkE3NpQpp/dallas-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Feel free to bring a friend!
HOUSTON
Contact: Nathaniel
Contact Info: nathanielrouth[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 1st, 3:00 PM
Location: Empire Café, 1732 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098 We’ll be in the outdoor dining area with a small sign on the table. Empire has a small parking lot, and there’s free street parking in the adjacent neighborhood. Bus Route #82 has a stop one (1) block away.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PHVW+5J7
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/pwitck4YZQsnXYp9q; https://discord.gg/DzmEPAscpS
Notes: RSVP on Less Wrong so we get the right number of tables and appetizers/pizzas. Friends and family are welcome, just let us know so there’s space for them to sit! Updates will be posted on both Less Wrong and Discord.
SAN ANTONIO
Contact: James P
Contact Info: jonbenettleilax[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 1st, 1:00 PM
Location: 4513 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249 I’ll have a little sign and name tags to fill out. Our meetup is usually a less than a dozen people.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X3HCWG+XX
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/CEPoFETJXADdriPGt
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/GXo2BcP5hmGf7ZE5c/san-antonio-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
WACO
Contact: Michael
Contact Info: michael[a t]postlibertarian[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 1st, 2:00 PM
Location: Dichotomy Coffee. 508 Austin Ave, Waco, TX 76701. I will be at a table with a sign that says ACX MEETUP.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8634HV49+H5
Group Link: https://discord.gg/VqqcJ6rkz6
Utah
SALT LAKE CITY
Contact: Lance Spencer
Contact Info: lance[period]e[period]spencer[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 3:00 PM
Location: Liberty Park, IVO the charging stations north of the tennis courts, under a tree (unless weather is bad in which case SLC Library Main Branch is our fallback)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+VP
Group Link: https://luma.com/4xndrf9v
Vermont
BURLINGTON
Contact: Evan
Contact Info: acx[period]meetups[period]es[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 10:00 AM
Location: Hack Club HQ, 212 Battery St. Enter via the parking lot on Maple Street, we’re on the second floor.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87P8FQFJ+GR7
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/burlington-lwacx
Notes: Please email acx[period]meetups[period]es[a t]gmail[period]com to RSVP
Virginia
RICHMOND
Contact: Brandon
Contact Info: brandonmquintin[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Friday, November 13th, 6:30 PM
Location: Hardywood Pizza Kitchen + Taproom, 2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond, VA 23220
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8794HG7R+XX
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/PJhiCCAQovXcHCNvk/richmond-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: We’re a small group (there’s usually four or five of us) and we tend to get together for drinks and food at least once every other month. Send me an email and I’ll add you to our group chat!
WILLIAMSBURG
Contact: Joseph (Jough)
Contact Info: joughdonakowski[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Friday, November 20th, 6:00 PM
Location: The Frothy Moon Brewery; I will get a table and have an ACX MEETUP sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/879566QM+4C
Group Link: https://discord.gg/8g7umyF6s
Notes: A food truck is typically present and they allow outside food/UberEats also. An RSVP to joughdonakowski[a t]gmail[period]com would be appreciated, but is not required.
Washington
BELLEVUE
Contact: Joey
Contact Info: me[a t]joeym[period]org
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 2:00 PM
Location: Bellevue Public Library [EDIT: Nope, library apparently doesn’t have meeting room, stand by for an updated location]
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJRC4+28
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Ndyr2B6LEEBkYEJay/bellevue-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
SEATTLE
Contact: Joey
Contact Info: me[a t]joeym[period]org
Time: Wednesday, October 28th, 6:00 PM
Location: Armistice Coffee in the back alley
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVMMHJ+4WM
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/8N9iGKxXmqsz6cAks/seattle-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
South America
Argentina
BUENOS AIRES
Contact: Martin
Contact Info: martin[at]comellas[dot]org
Time: Saturday, November 07, 03:00 PM
Location: Vecino Cafe (Vicente Lopez). We'll be in the back patio and I'll be wearing a dark red shirt and jeans.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q3FGW7+GC8
Brazil
BELO HORIZONTE
Contact: David Reis
Contact Info: davidreis[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM
Location: Pão de Queijaria R. Antônio de Albuquerque, 862 - Savassi, Belo Horizonte - MG
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/58GR3376+3J
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/GMPEj6BsdLo0Zk1L3yO7Pa
BRASÍLIA
Contact: Felipe
Contact Info: acxbrasilia[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, November 8th, 2:00 PM
Location: Sesilab Cafe We’ll be at the tables next to the cafe on the upper pavilion, I’ll be wearing an Alan Turing white shirt, carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/58PJ6438+CW
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/JRlQ6XY2qt84mjIe93v7Uq
CHAPECÓ
Contact: Silva
Contact Info: sergioteixeiradasilva[a t]protonmail[period]ch
Time: Saturday, November 21st, 3:00 PM
Location: Shopping Pátio Chapecó (Fernando Machado Avenue, 4000 D) food court; I’ll be wearing red and carrying a sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5849W9JF+3G
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/p5nRvuqSrozS3rux5/chapeco-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
FLORIANÓPOLIS
Contact: Adiel
Contact Info: adiel[a t]airpost[period]net
Time: Saturday, November 14th, 4:00 PM
Location: Angeloni Beira Mar, at the food court. I’ll be wearing a yellow hat.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/589R2Q8W+73
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/Ks3XRn1t5Z48rCn7ruS7RC
Notes: Everyone is welcome! As usual, there will be cookies.
PORTO ALEGRE
Contact: Silva
Contact Info: sergioteixeiradasilva[a t]protonmail[period]ch
Time: Saturday, October 31st, 3:00 PM
Location: Iguatemi Porto Alegre (João Wallig Avenue, 1800) food court - I’ll be wearing red and carrying a sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48XCXRFP+2W
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/kNY4djN9hwWFZD4BP/porto-alegre-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Chile
SANTIAGO
Contact: Iñaki
Contact Info: inaki[period]escarate[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:00 PM
Location: Mesas afuera de la entrada poniente del MUT, voy a estar con un cartel.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/47RFH9JX+X8
Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/H42KGoGuAt5D7tL0u8HBlr
Notes: Todos bienvenidos! Everybody welcome!
Paraguay
ASUNCIÓN
Contact: Nuño Sempere
Contact Info: @NunoSempere
Time: Tuesday, October 20th, 2:00 PM
Location: WEST COFFEE, Paseo miraflores, Julio Correa 143, Asunción 001520, Paraguay
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5864PCGM+44
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/89sjAcPXPyn3suHh4/asuncion-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Notes: Please send me a heads up at hello[a t]nunosempere[period]com if you can, but if you can’t don’t worry.
Uruguay
MONTEVIDEO
Contact: Mauro
Contact Info: maurofitermann[a t]gmail[period]com
Time: Sunday, October 25th, 5:00 PM
Location: Culto Café on Dr. Joaquín Requena y Canelones. Co-host and I will bring our ACX MEETUP sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q53RVJ+5H
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/BriHRphrFs9gnLyyx/montevideo-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026
Online
Online
VRCHAT
Contact: Daniel
Contact Info: daniel_lc (Discord)
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 10:00 PM UTC
Location: VR Chat. We’re the group LESSWR.7138
Coordinates: Join the Discord https://discord.gg/ss3nm2Qng and ask any questions you have about joining.
Group Link: https://discord.gg/ss3nm2Qng
Notes: We’re meeting on VR Chat. The game is free and VR is not required. It’s 10:00 PM UTC. The Discord should show the meeting time in your time zone.