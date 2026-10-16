By Meetups Czar Skyler:

There are two laws of the ACX Meetup Czar. First, that there are a lot of ACX meetup groups. Second, that there are not enough ACX meetup groups.

Twice a year, Scott advertises upcoming meetups and makes a bigger deal about it than usual. Throughout the year his meetup czar (that’s me, Skyler!) gets emails from people moving to a new city wondering if there’s an ACX group there. So the twice a year Times & Places posts are a helpful chance to check for signs of life and get an update on the local meetup communities. But the most important part is coordination.

If you only go to one ACX meetup a year, we suggest you go to the fall ACX Everywhere in your city. That way if there was secretly a dozen of you all making the assumption that you were the only reader in the area, you could all show up at the fall meetup and realize the conspiracy was larger than you thought. And in fact many local ACX groups got their start by just such a rallying flag. A few were even started by a traveling reader who volunteered to run a meetup in a city they didn’t live in, but locals showed up, took the banner, and kept the meetup going.

This year we have meetups planned in over a hundred and eighty cities, from Aachen, Germany to Zagreb, Croatia. Thanks to all the organizers who are putting on the individual meetups, and thank you Scott for supporting these meetups!

You can find the list below, in the following order:

Africa & Middle East Asia-Pacific (Including Australia) Europe (including the UK) North America & Central America South America Online

There should shortly be a map of these meetups on the LessWrong community page.

Within each region it’s alphabetized first by country then by city - so the first entry in Europe is Zagreb, Croatia. The exception is the USA, where they’re also alphabetized by state - so the first entry in the USA is Phoenix, Arizona.

I’ll provisionally be attending the Boston, Burlington, and Oxford meetups. Scott will provisionally be attending the San Francisco meetup.

Extra Info For Potential Attendees

If you’re reading this* you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, or have never agreed with Scott Alexander once and have fought with Scott on like seventy-five different fronts. (The * is if you’ve specifically been told by the organizers (local or global) you’re banned from attending.) You don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend (unless the event description says otherwise!) RSVPs are mostly to give organizers a better sense of how many people might show up, and to let them tell you if there are last-minute changes. If you have any feedback on the meetup (compliments, complaints, ancestral curses, etc) the feedback form is here: https://tinyurl.com/acx-meetup-survey

Extra Advice For Meetup Organizers:

If you’re at a park or cafe or somewhere like that, I suggest you bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere. If you’re in an apartment, put the sign on the door. People can feel anxious walking up to clumps asking if this is the ACX group. Bring blank labels and sharpies for nametags. People will remember and use each other’s names a lot more if they have the reminder. You can also suggest people write a topic they want to talk about under their name on the name tag. If you or anyone else in your city wants to run followup meetups, have people type their name and email address in a Google Form or spreadsheet. It’s easy to make a QR code or bit.ly link to make sharing the form easier. If it’s the first meetup, people usually just want to talk. If you want to do workshops or reading groups or the like, followup meetups tend to work better for that. If nobody’s talking, try asking people about recent ACX essays or book reviews they liked. Your attendees probably like ACX, so you have something in common! If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup (or if you did but I either didn’t know about it or goofed up the crossposter) I made one for you. If you aren’t already a coorganizer on it and you want to be, send me a LessWrong dm and I’ll fix that.

If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions about meetups, please email skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[period]org to get in touch with me.

On to the meetups!

Africa & The Middle East

Israel

HAIFA

Contact: Shai

Contact Info: tenastralcodex[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Monday, November 2nd, 5:30 PM

Location: We’ll be at the “goldmund” book store at ekron street no. 6 , most likely on the roof , and I will be wearing a silly shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4QR252+X7

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/BdzUYFlcz3J2O8xgX4aLZm?s=cl&p=a&mlu=4&ilr=4

TEL AVIV

Contact: Inbar

Contact Info: inbar192[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, November 12th, 6:00 PM

Location: Tel Aviv, Sarona Park: Veranda area with swinging chairs, right next to the main Sarona Market building, eastern side. Next to Rotisserie Chicken Club, and just across from Five Point Four. I will have an embroidered banner with the ACX logo.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4P3QCQ+G6F

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/14mtZNZW3GK/

Notes: Kids and pets are welcomed, snacks appreciated. A secure location is nearby. Please mind that the meeting will be in a different spot from usual!

Nigeria

ABUJA

Contact: Olaoluwa Akinloluwa

Contact Info: akinloluwa[period]olaoluwa[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:00 PM

Location: We will be Upstairs at Hub & Hive

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FX93FFG+MH

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/BrrnvzvtsCasDRJEE/abuja-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

JOS

Contact: Ajegba Matthew Ujah

Contact Info: majegba1[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 31st, 10:00 AM

Coordinates: [Meetup Czar note: I don’t know, they weren’t included.]

Location: We will be at the university of jos staff club house

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/fhxdWySMCmedDxhcP/jos-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

KADUNA

Contact: abdul malik

Contact Info: Maleekcherry510[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 2:00 PM

Location: Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7F29GCHR+87

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/tixu5vfcYEu65akji/kaduna-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Qatar

DOHA

Contact: AE

Contact Info: +97455549938

Time: Friday, October 30th, 4:00 PM

Location: Qatar National Library, on the mezzanine floor. Next to the main computer desk area there, there are several usually empty reading chairs and tables. We’ll be at one of those, a teen with a large backpack wearing a green t-shirt, likely with a friend. If I can bring the ACX MEETUP sign, I will, though don’t depend on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7HQH8C9R+7M

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/feLv6Fz8nXBwkMPf3/doha-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please RSVP either by WhatsApp, LW or email so I’m not too surprised by the arrival of somebody unexpected, and please arrive on time if you’re coming (the library opens then) so we can get the chairs ASAP

South Africa

CAPE TOWN

Contact: Tegan

Contact Info: teganspeaking[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 29th, 2:00 PM

Location: Van Riebeeck Park, near the Sidmouth Avenue entrance. Will bring an ACX Meetup sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4FRW3C49+73

Group Link: https://discord.gg/KfngcFH32

Notes: - I’ll bring a picnic blanket and some snacks and games, but if you can bring something to share that would be nice - The park is child and dog friendly - There are some trees for shade but sun protection is probably a good idea - RSVP on Partiful so we can keep in touch after the event! (and in case we need to change venue due to weather or something) https://partiful.com/e/BTDOnt0OSbZKBHowASfr?f=1&photo=all

Turkey

ESKIŞEHIR (See Turkey, Europe)

İSTANBUL (See Turkey, Europe)

United Arab Emirates

DUBAI

Contact: Sid

Contact Info: anxiety_isobar[period]6b[a t]icloud[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 3:00 PM

Location: AstroLabs, Cluster R, JLT, Dubai, UAE

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7HQQ34GW+QW

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/pCzeskwWed7xY2oPd/dubai-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please RSVP. We’ll create a WhatsApp group for the attendees to organize and communicate after the event.

Asia-Pacific

Australia

BRISBANE

Contact: Laura

Contact Info: laura[period]leighton94[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, October 27th, 6:00 PM

Location: We will be at the Fourth Monkey, at one of the tables out the back where it’s quieter. I will have ACX MEETUP signs and will also let the bar staff know about the meetup, so if you can’t find us, you can ask them.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5R4MG2F6+6W

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/425xGczF8FrfAPeE4/brisbane-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: This meetup is co-hosted with the Brisbane EA and AI safety community groups.

CANBERRA

Contact: Declan

Contact Info: acxcanberra[a t]outlook[period]com

Time: Monday, November 2nd, 5:30 PM

Location: Grease Monkey Braddon, probably outside table, will have ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RPFP4GM+R3

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/E3deiNztkDs3Xzn5p/canberra-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: RSVPs appreciated so I know how big a table to book.

HOBART

Contact: Chris

Contact Info: cvjones7[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 2:00 PM

Location: We’ll be on parliament lawn with a sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4R99487J+PCC

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Zo9MC86Qe7jdydBnz/hobart-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

MELBOURNE

Contact: Ryan

Contact Info: xgravityx[a t]hotmail[period]com

Time: Friday, November 6th, 6:00 PM

Location: Queensberry Hotel Carlton, in the dining room. Will have sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RJ754PW+3H

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmelbourne/

Notes: The Facebook group contains a link for the Whatsapp group where updates will be sent if required

PERTH

Contact: Bill Dengler and Bianca Peterek

Contact Info: codeofdusk[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Monday, October 26th, 6:00 PM

Location: The Generous Squire 397 Murray St, Perth WA 6000

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4PWQ2VX3+CH

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/IcKCXVPG5HQFaOXvm4B9MC

Notes: I’m visiting from Seattle and co-organizing this meetup with Bianca Peterek, who ran the past few of these. We’re both totally blind. Please ask staff for the ACX Everywhere booking under Dengler, or look for the white canes, and say hi, out loud, when you arrive. If you can, please RSVP by email or in the linked WhatsApp group so I can size the booking accordingly!

SYDNEY

Contact: Eliot

Contact Info: Redeliot[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, November 19th, 6:00 PM

Location: Skyview hall, 14 Frances St randwick

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH36QQ+RR4

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/rationalists_of_sydney

Notes: Please RSVP on meetup for planning and logistics.

China

SHANGHAI

Contact: Vasiliy / 瓦夏

Contact Info: wechat: _vakondyrev

Time: Friday, October 16th, 7:00 PM

Location: All info will be available here: calendar.app.google/E3dnHrAoqe7kAFFVA

Coordinates: All info will be available here: calendar.app.google/E3dnHrAoqe7kAFFVA

Group Link: There will be a WeChat group closer to the date as well. All info will be available here: calendar.app.google/E3dnHrAoqe7kAFFVA

India

BENGALURU

Contact: Faiz

Contact Info: faiz_abbas[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 18th, 4:00 PM

Location: Matteo Coffea, 2, Church Street, Brigade Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/i5vLw9xnG9iwXNQZZ

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/H8aGN7iLBsJcoihju/bengaluru-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-26

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I have a rough idea of how many people are coming

HYDERABAD

Contact: Swarnim

Contact Info: rexzeo0[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 18th, 3:00 PM

Location: La Vie En Rose Cafe & Bistro, 19, 3rd floor, Old Mumbai Hwy, above Ratnadeep supermarket, Vinayak Nagar, Indira Nagar, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J9WC9V3+4W

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/JmXkQ9bN1uWBaWs7VPXceQ

MUMBAI

Contact: Shubham and Nishant

Contact Info: +91 9859563809 (call, whatsapp and signal). +918239827922 (call, whatsapp and signal)

Time: Saturday, October 31st, 4:00 PM

Location: Park (in front of raman building) inside TIFR Residential Complex (Open access for all, please contact us if you have trouble finding or accessing the place)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JCJWR54+G8

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/F4y59s4YuycAyX2I63t8iS

Notes: RSVPs are not mandatory but we will appreciate if you could RSVP us so we can prepare accordingly. Feel free to call us up if you need any info.

NEW DELHI

Contact: Suryansh

Contact Info: suryanshtyagiphone[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 28th, 4:00 PM

Location: Spaced out cafe Shahpur Jat Delhi

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JWVG6X6+QP

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/Jph8xQOprnK1mA7DBKkWOS?mode=gi_t

PUNE

Contact: Saarang S

Contact Info: amsaarang[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 3:00 PM

Location: Chai Bar Bar, Baner. I’ll be there to receive people or I’ll arrange a poster outside.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JCMHQ4G+FM

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/mjvG8uAQMAGiq3NnE/pune-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please RSVP, it will help with planning the event.

Japan

NAKAMEGURO

Contact: Harold

Contact Info: rationalitysalon[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 10:00 AM

Location: 2-41-9 Kamimeguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XJMRW+23

Group Link: https://rationalitysalon.substack.com/

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/jfwCeDqBaCxPpqcJ7/tokyo-japan-acx-autumn-schelling-meetup-everywhere-2026

Notes: 英語での開催ですがぜひお気軽にお越しください！

TOKYO

(See NAKAMEGURO)

Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR

Contact: Yi-Yang

Contact Info: yi[period]yang[period]chua[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 31st, 2:00 PM

Location: We’ll be in the area at the back of Kings Hall Cafe @ Sec 13 (https://maps.app.goo.gl/naDhCJzNUAi1mFu38). Please ask the staff for directions.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PM34J7Q+RX

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/YpwRmdA6ad4numFyi/kuala-lumpur-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please RSVP by messaging me on LessWrong or emailing me so I know who’ll be joining us!

New Zealand

AUCKLAND

Contact: CZ

Contact Info: czlee11[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 11:00 AM

Location: Cornwall Park, at the Band Rotunda. We’ll have an A4 “ACX MEETUP” sign. Please look around to find us, including nearby if the area’s busy.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VMP4Q3Q+RR

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/dWhxkP4vMvepqFbDz/auckland-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: We have a small existing meetup group, if you’re reading this you should definitely come join us. RSVP optional but you should RSVP so you feel obligated to follow through :P and so that the organiser can contact you if the weather forces a change of plans. Feel free to bring kids, dogs and/or snacks.

WELLINGTON

Contact: cube_flipper

Contact Info: admin[a t]smoothbrains[period]net

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 PM

Location: The park at the bottom of Aro Valley

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VCPPQ39+R8X

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/cgdjcwNvMo6KRhgzL/wellington-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please RSVP to my email if you can and I can add you to the group chat.

Singapore

SINGAPORE

Contact: Srijita

Contact Info: srijitak[period]cmi[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 3:00 PM

Location: MyX, Holland Village

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PH58Q6W+QQ

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/N42bMYFJBBRpkzKqX

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/bMiPNKnNecvo23tXB/singapore-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong, Luma or on the Discord, so I can inform the venue about the number of pax.

South Korea

SEOUL

Contact: Bon

Contact Info: Seoul[period]ACX[period]Meetups[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, November 1st, 2:00 PM

Location: Name: Terarosa Coffee, POSCO Center (Samseong stn exit 4), 2F, look for ACX MEETUP sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q99G344+96

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/uyWrc6jJhJgxt786A/seoul-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: RSVPs are welcome so that I can gauge turnout.

Taiwan

TAIPEI

Contact: Luca

Contact Info: web[a t]lucapizzagalli[period]com

Time: Friday, October 23rd, 7:00 PM

Location: Daan Park pavilion

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GJP+25R

Group Link: https://line.me/R/ti/g/N-nbtUXVEf

Notes: RSVPs are useful, but not necessary. Feel free to decide at the last second.

Thailand

BANGKOK

Contact: Cassidy

Contact Info: WhatsApp +15032613344 preferred contact

Time: Wednesday, October 28th, 8:00 PM

Location: InBlu Bar & Terrace, Hilton Bangkok Grand Asoke

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P52PHQ6+JR

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/C4t6SocaYlG9YNUhhspOLq

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/PbKn2wAmNgCZ99up7/acx-lw-bkk-28-october

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND

Contact: Nguyen Tran

Contact Info: ntrant[at]proton[dot]me

Time: Saturday, November 21, 09:00 AM

Location: 4Seas Nimman Coliving Coworking Space. Details will be announced in our Discord.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7MCWQXW8+9G

Group Link: https://discord.gg/Gjjz2Ytru

Additional Notes: We are a community of impact-focused professionals from over 10 different countries working AI Safety, Animal Welfare, and other cause areas in an affordable, beautiful settings! Anyone focused on EA cause areas are welcome to apply—whether working full- or part-time, making a career transition, upskilling, or otherwise! Read more at https://www.impacthubs.org/

Europe

Armenia

YEREVAN

Contact: Ivan

Contact Info: occamsrazor464[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 31st, 5:00 PM

Location: Loft (anticafe / coworking), 3 Moskovyan St, Yerevan. I’ll be at a table with an “ACX MEETUP” sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8HG65GMC+MW

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/RXSwG3JdH2EgsxBvw/yerevan-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: First time organizing, and as far as I know the first ACX meetup in Yerevan, so an RSVP by email or on the LessWrong event page would help a lot. I’ll be there either way, so feel free to just show up. I’m more of a casual ACX/LessWrong reader than a community insider

Austria

VIENNA

Contact: Max

Contact Info: hello[a t]maximiliankiener[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 2:30 PM

Location: Burggarten, 1010, Lothringen-Denkmal

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWR6938+Q3

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/pBDEC6tD2g4xkuWeG/vienna-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please RSVP via email if your coming, so I can update you about bad-weather plans, etc.

Belgium

LEUVEN

Contact: Sieben

Contact Info: dewitte[period]sieben[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, November 3rd, 7:00 PM

Location: The meetup is at Hal 5, close to the train station. I’ll be outside the entrance with an ACX MEETUP sign. If it rains, I’ll be inside near the entrance.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F26VPMC+4W

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/8AoiDCBDGXmgKfyQy/leuven-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: It’s okay if you come later than 19:00. If you want to, you can buy food on the location.

Croatia

ZAGREB

Contact: Dominik

Contact Info: dt[a t]d11r[period]eu

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 6:00 PM

Location: Grif Bar (Savska cesta 160, Zagreb)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQQQXR4+53

Group Link: (email me for Telegram group link)

Czech Republic

PRAGUE

Contact: Rían

Contact Info: acx[period]qwpef[a t]mailer[period]me

Time: Monday, October 19th, 6:30 PM

Location: Čajovna Dharmasala in Karlín

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2P3CRW+FP

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/ECGr0EUKdgoGktuGPIOrAH?s=cl&p=i&ilr=4&iam=0

Denmark

COPENHAGEN

Contact: Søren Elverlin

Contact Info: soeren[period]elverlin[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: Baune Alle 2, st. K, 2800 Kongens Lyngby

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JQFCW+H5

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/acQKRcMenH3rQFu25/solstice-astralcodexten-lesswrong-x-risk-meetup-3

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/acQKRcMenH3rQFu25/solstice-astralcodexten-lesswrong-x-risk-meetup-3

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

Estonia

TALLINN

Contact: Andrew West

Contact Info: andrew_n_west[a t]yahoo[period]co[period]uk

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 6:00 PM

Location: Tuletorn Baar

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GF6FM4G+84

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/xfNB4zgykhGT5DkQC/tallinn-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

TARTU

Contact: Yehor

Contact Info: jehorchudovsky[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, November 20th, 5:00 PM

Location: Raekoja plats, in front of the Townhall Building. I will be carrying an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GC89PJC+3V

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/IGCkz3z1QjAGcZO3igMGn5

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how large of a table (approximately) to reserve/request in a cafe/bar.

Finland

HELSINKI

Contact: Joe Nash

Contact Info: helsinkirationalish[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, October 27th, 6:00 PM

Location: Oluthuone Kaisla, Vilhonkatu 4, Helsinki. I’ll have a copy The Book Against Death of the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65WCW+PW

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/helsinki-rationalish/

France

BORDEAUX

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: acx-meetup-2026-10-24[a t]weboroso[period]anonaddy[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:00 PM

Location: Mériadeck, Esplanade Charle de Gaulle (park on the upper level), West side, between the fountain and the building of the prefecture&council of Gironde — https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=19/44.837299/-0.586044 — I will have an A4 ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CPXRCP7+WJ

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/aYs7Z3rjXg2tHnrvs/bordeaux-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please mark «Yes» or «Maybe» on LessWrong if you plan to come (or to maybe-come). We are going to stay around the spot for at least 15 minutes after the posted time; if you are going to be late, you can email me your phone number to get an SMS if we do decide to move from there. If you would like to join but this date/time doesn’t work for you, or even this month is a bad fit, please write an email! We were two persons last few times, date is negotiable, and we meet a few more per year in the same mini-ACX-Meetup format.

LYON

Contact: Lucas

Contact Info: lucas_acx_meetup_lyon[a t]fastmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 4:00 PM

Location: Parc de la tête d’or, à côté de la prairie aux daims. Parc de la tête d’or, near the prairie aux daims.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ6QVF2+GW

Group Link: Il y a un groupe télégram, envoyez moi un mail et je vous enverrais le lien. There is a telegram group, shoot me a mail and I’ll send you the link

Notes: No RSVP needed, if you’re reading this you’re invited, don’t hesitate to come! Most people that came in previous meetups can talk french and english. Pas besoin de RSVP, si vous lisez ça vous êtes invitez, n’hésitez pas à venir ! La plupart des gens qui sont venus aux meetups d’avant peuvent parler français et anglais.

MONTPELLIER

Contact: Fantin

Contact Info: fantin[period]seguin[a t]live[period]fr

Time: Thursday, October 22nd, 7:00 PM

Location: We’ll be at Green Lab café. Send me a message on LessWrong or by email, and I’ll tell you how to find us

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FM5JV6G+PH

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/T3qQkrihKE9DED6kT/montpellier-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or by email

PARIS

Contact: Augustin

Contact Info: augustin[period]portier[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:00 PM

Location: Ground Control, 81 rue du Charolais, Paris. I’ll have an ACX meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4R9VJ+CP

Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/JUHTZRYp3k

Notes: Here’s a link to a partiful event if you want to let me know you’re coming :-) https://partiful.com/e/k0twSHlHk8DNTw2wSoTw

Germany

AACHEN

Contact: Martin

Contact Info: acx[a t]enc0[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 7:00 PM

Location: Papillon Cafe - probably on top, just take the big metal stairs. I’ll bring a sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28Q3JH+8G

Group Link: https://t.me/+QeSVhF1cIggzZDgy

BERLIN

Contact: Milli

Contact Info: acx-meetups[a t]martinmilbradt[period]de

Time: Sunday, November 22nd, 2:00 PM

Location: Big lawn at the center of Humboldthain

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9WP+36

Group Link: https://t.me/+OE3st4QnB2xjYTVi

BONN

Contact: Timothy Currie

Contact Info: timtjc08[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 8th, 4:00 PM

Location: Babette-Koch-Weg 2

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F29P3H9+87H

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/K8atktwGOJy3Iz7P3uzImT If you want to join, text me: Coming from the ACX post.

Notes: Feel free to bring kids.

Meetup Czar note: There’s a second meetup in Bonn plotted for Friday the 13th, at 5pm, at a hacker house along the Rhein called Super44. I didn’t spot until the last minute that there were two Bonn meetups.

BREMEN

Contact: Rasmus

Contact Info: ad[period]fontes[a t]aol[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 21st, 3:00 PM

Location: Café FARSØ

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5C3RH5+FM7

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/gXio6xsy8FJxsyPpw/bremen-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please RSVP if you know you are coming so I can make a reservation accordingly. However, it is also fine to come spontaneously.

ERFURT

Contact: Tim

Contact Info: tim[period]bott[a t]outlook[period]de

Time: Sunday, November 22nd, 2:00 PM

Location: Around the water feature and of course I’ll be holding a sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3H2245+RC

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/EbgJ9BkqKs935Q9Db/erfurt-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY

Contact: Omar

Contact Info: omar[a t]ratfr[period]de

Time: Friday, December 4th, 6:00 PM

Location: Veranstaltungsraum, Haus des Engagements, Rehlingstraße 9, 79100 Freiburg

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9XRQQ+QQ9

Group Link: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de

Notes: If possible, check the event on the website for some reading as preparation. If not, come anyway :-) https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/events/2026-12-04-acx-meetup-fall-2026/

HAMBURG

Contact: Pierre

Contact Info: theoffdiagonal[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 1st, 2:30 PM

Location: We’ll have an ACX Meetup sign and be be at the picnic tables in the northwestern corner of the Bullerberge Spielplatz in Planten un Blomen.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5FHX6J+FM

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/QAKowx4HX8pAiW8Bx

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/vZYCDxJXaqfsyE5Yg/hamburg-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Feel free to bring anyone interested, family and friends. Please RSVP so I know how much afternoon snacks to bring

KÖLN

Contact: Marcel Müller

Contact Info: marcel_mueller[a t]mail[period]de

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 5:00 PM

Location: My place, Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28WRMX+97

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/NFTmFnBbxbmRP9vyy/lw-cologne-acx-everywhere-meetup

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/NFTmFnBbxbmRP9vyy/lw-cologne-acx-everywhere-meetup

LEIPZIG

Contact: Daniel Böttger

Contact Info: Telegram: @sevensecularsermons

Time: Tuesday, October 20th, 6:00 PM

Location: Fechner-Villa https://maps.app.goo.gl/GyB72G6XupuDYwSJ8 in Scherlstraße 2, 04103 Leipzig. Doorbell says “Böttger”.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3J89QV+J2

Group Link: https://t.me/+gDVZ8gMTthQ4OTdi

Notes: Please arrive around 6pm; usually some of us stay up to 11pm. We will have snacks and drinks and casual conversations.

MAGDEBURG

Contact: Konstantin

Contact Info: k[period]kirchheim[a t]gmx[period]net

Time: Sunday, November 1st, 2:00 PM

Location: Square Coffeeshop Allee-Center

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4H4JJP+6R

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/EbHZELNwrpp3rnEqXsYllp

MANNHEIM

Contact: Ruben

Contact Info: ruben_heller[a t]web[period]de

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 4:00 PM

Location: Murphy’s Law Irish Pub, Kaiserring 10 (Bahnhofvorplatz), Mannheim. We will have something that says ACX on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCFFJC+6H

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/prD5ofEtxzF8qjdep/mannheim-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

MUNICH

Contact: hill

Contact Info: hill[a t]rationality-munich[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 21st, 12:00 PM

Location: Pinakothek der Moderne (subjected to change, please check the lesswrong post for updated, exact instructions on how to find us. we will bring signs) https://www.lesswrong.com/events/FzHr3D3wKi2PTQRyv/acx-everywhere-munich-fall-2026-meetup

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWH4HWC+QVQ

Group Link: https://rationality-munich.com

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/FzHr3D3wKi2PTQRyv/acx-everywhere-munich-fall-2026-meetup

Notes: please check the lesswrong post about additional details closer to the event. https://www.lesswrong.com/events/FzHr3D3wKi2PTQRyv/acx-everywhere-munich-fall-2026-meetup

OSNABRÜCK

Contact: Chris

Contact Info: christopher-lalk[a t]gmx[period]de

Time: Thursday, November 5th, 7:30 PM

Location: The meeting will meet in front of the Grand Hotel bar in Osnabrück at Schlosswall 52, 49080 Osnabrück-Wüste. We will go in the Grand Hotel bar at 19:30. I will bring an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4C729V+CM5

Group Link: For updates or questions, feel free to join the Whatsapp group via: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/FgFuQFv8D6rK8pZH6Dvx2k?mode=gi_t

Greece

ATHENS

Contact: George

Contact Info: acx[period]athens[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, November 12th, 7:00 PM

Location: Enastron (bookstore café), Solonos 101, Athens, Greece - Ask for the ACX meetup at the cafe.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G95XPMM+JF5

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/dstnJgnT5r5iwHgFK/athens-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: RSVPs are welcome but not necessary. Come and join to share a hot drink and some good conversation about all things ACX, rationality, science, philosophy and more. Both Greek and English-speakers are welcome. Non-ACX readers are equally welcome.

Hungary

BUDAPEST

Contact: Richard

Contact Info: horvirich[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 15th, 2:00 PM

Location: Sirius Teahaz, Budapest, Bródy Sándor u. 13, 1088, We will have an A4 sized hand-written sign that says “ACX Meetup”

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVXF3V8+3F

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/rB5Y38YWoa6Adsk4e

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/ZcHvcEeyMCPJHqMT2/budapest-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Ireland

DUBLIN

Contact: Luan

Contact Info: luan[period]beirne2012[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 6:30 PM

Location: Hotel Motel One, Middle Abbey Street. Ground floor lobby, left past reception we will have an ACX MEETUP sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5M8PXP+6H

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/ETaDqjMaFFTB6gDzZwfKoI

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/T2L24DevmPhQetfdX/acx-dublin-meet-up-saturday-17th-october-2026

Notes: Everyone welcome. We have a suggested reading to get the discussion flowing. ‘Book review: why are the prices so d*mn high?’ (https://slatestarcodex.com/2019/06/10/book-review-the-prices-are-too-dmn-high/)

Italy

BOLOGNA

Contact: Luca Petrolati

Contact Info: luc[period]petrolati[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 4:45 PM

Location: Fabrik, Via Augusto Righi 32/E. To find us you can look for the “ACX” sign on our table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FPHF8XW+GG

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/i5gi4psPJCWTd9FJe/bologna-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

MILAN

Contact: Raffaele and Federico are organizing the Milan Meetup.

Contact Info: raffa[period]mauro[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, November 10th, 7:00 PM

Location: IURIO, Via delle Leghe, 5 NoLo – Milano

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQFF6R8+JP

Group Link: Please write to raffa[period]mauro[a t]gmail[period]com or federico[period]cuppoloni[a t]gmail[period]com to join the mailing list

Notes: RSVP required: please write to raffa[period]mauro[a t]gmail[period]com and federico[period]cuppoloni[a t]gmail[period]com

PADOVA

Contact: Carlo

Contact Info: carlo[period]martinucci[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 PM

Location: Prato della Valle, fountain in the middle. I’ll be carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it :)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQH9VXG+9J

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/yG58oPrQwQ2QwqFm8/padova-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: We’ll probably find a bar to have a hot chocolate or tea or something :)

ROME

Contact: Grigorios Efstathiadis

Contact Info: +393920366026

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/HtDPwhaNXuYD7Y7L7?g_st=ac

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FHJVGFF+XC

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/IEMlzp5OtHNCy0cmnY8Tro?s=cl&p=a&mlu=4&ilr=4

TURIN/TORINO

Contact: Valentin

Contact Info: val[period]berellis[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 21st, 2:00 PM

Location: At parco del Valentino in Turin, next to the bench with the two streetlights hugging, commonly known as “la panchina degli innamorati”. Google maps indication: https://maps.app.goo.gl/V6pqY4Cje83MxYPX8?g_st=aw . I will be wearing a white scarf.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ92MXM+VP

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/euxajH5f9kaDyg7v6/turin-torino-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please feel free to write me an email if you are interested in coming. My idea was to meet in the park and later, if in sintony with the antendees wishes and the weather, go to a cafè to socialize a bit. Nothing stressful or complicated.

Latvia

RIGA

Contact: Kirils Surovovs

Contact Info: kirils[period]surovovs[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, November 17th, 7:00 PM

Location: Baznīcas iela 15, Centra rajons, Rīga

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G86X449+JH3

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/fE7wFrbHoAKAvw5bw

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/vtoqvHQS8okbkZFFK/riga-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Lithuania

VILNIUS

Contact: LinasKo

Contact Info: linaskondrackis[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 1:00 PM

Location: This time, we’ll meet in Rotušės Aikštė, in the area behind the portal. Look for ACX signs, and if you can’t find us - ping LinasKo on Discord.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G67M7HQ+J2

Group Link: https://discord.gg/jqxuBMeHaw

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/DcBe84Emrv6bv4qE6/acx-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: https://discord.gg/wDgrwTzP?event=1553361656774664232

Netherlands

AMSTERDAM

Contact: Tom

Contact Info: hello[a t]tomrijntjes[period]nl

Time: Sunday, November 29th, 2:00 PM

Location: Amsterdam Westerpark, across the street from IJscuypje Westergasfabriek

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F469VPC+JV

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/IUkNNOwELSH5dJVcqEZUpH

Notes: Feel free to bring kids or dogs. We’ll meet in the park. If the weather is good, bring park activities like frisbee or spikeball. If the weather is poor, we’ll relocate to one of the nearby cafes.

EINDHOVEN

Contact: Niko

Contact Info: hamburger_blues[a t]disroot[period]org

Time: Friday, November 20th, 2:00 PM

Location: Social Hub Restaurant, a table with an ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F37CFRJ+QG

Group Link: Contact on email and I’ll send you the WA group link.

Notes: RSVPs are appreciated so I know how many to expect, but last-minute drop-ins are fine as well. Everyone’s welcome, no need to stress too much. Look for the ACX sign!

UTRECHT

Contact: Titia

Contact Info: struikelover[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 2:00 PM

Location: Maarseveense plassen, on one of the beaches on the north side, I’ll put some signs. In case of rain we’ll go to Fort de Gagel

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4743RV+C4

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/F8sFqhpP97rJWhHJi/utrecht-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Poland

KRAKOW

Contact: Milosz

Contact Info: milosz[period]slepowronski[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 21st, 7:00 PM

Location: Entropia, Warszauera 1

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2X3W2W+V35

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/LWKrakow/

LODZ

Contact: Casimir Wanot

Contact Info: casimir[a t]mantis[period]red

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 PM

Location: We’ll be at Niebostan, which is in a courtyard going off from Piotrkowska. Follow the sign for Muzeum Światła and then up the stairs and to the right to the cafe/restaurant.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3XQFF3+MR

Group Link: https://discord.gg/DVYMMeJe8

WARSAW

Contact: Edek MacDonald

Contact Info: kingbigmaciv[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 6:00 PM

Location: Południk 2.0 Wilcza 25, 00-544 Warszawa https://maps.app.goo.gl/NwAk4HcAPWgH2E956

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G4362G8+2VJ

Group Link: https://discord.gg/FuxvnujDzd

Notes: Feel free to suggest activities/an agenda for the meetup.

Portugal

LISBON

Contact: Vasco Grilo

Contact Info: vascoamaralgrilo[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: Jardim Amália Rodrigues

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRJW+V8

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/C2f0AXDgDeRLikAprRXYBi

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/trncXZBXLExaShJTj/acx-ea-lisbon-october-2026-meetup

PORTO

Contact: Andre

Contact Info: andre[a t]thegarden[period]pt

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: thegarden.pt -- we can cater for everyone as a donation. can have up to 100 people.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CHHM8W5+HR

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/NwyDkX72GGQXhYoXZ/porto-viana-do-castelo-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please RSVP via email so we know how much food to get!

VIANA DO CASTELO

(See Porto)

Romania

TIMIȘOARA

Contact: Alvin

Contact Info: alv[period]csk[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, October 23rd, 7:00 PM

Location: We’ll be at Scârț Loc Lejer. We’ll very likely be sitting at a table outside, with an “ACX-EA” sign on it!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GQ3P6VF+7RJ

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/27S98LofYGJwh7YZQ/timisoara-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Feel free to e-mail, message on LessWrong, or to contact me through any other channel!

Russia

KRASNOYARSK

Contact: Ivan

Contact Info: Ivan_Chirik[a t]mail[period]ru

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 3:00 PM

Location: “Snezhny Kofe” (Snow Coffee) café. 32a Diktatury Proletariata Street. The large table to the left of the door will be reserved. I will place an “ACX MEETUP” sign on the table. (на русском: Кафе «Снежный кофе», ул. Диктатуры Пролетариата, 32а. Большой стол слева от двери будет забронирован. На стол поставлю табличку “ACX MEETUP”)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9M8J2V65+QG

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/4iNmmyrLALGr6d8tw/krasnoyarsk-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: I don’t know if there are people in my city who read ACX. I’m running an experiment: I’m setting up a meetup to see if anyone shows up.

MOSCOW

Contact: Arshak Aivaziain

Contact Info: aivazian[period]arshak[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 18th, 4:00 PM

Location: Bely List (Белый лист) anticafé, Valovaya Street 32/75, building 2, Moscow. We have rented the large hall. Map: https://yandex.com/maps/org/bely_list/1421522637/

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G7VPJJG+3F

Group Link: https://t.me/+-rklmbNwMvE0YTgy

Notes: Russian-speaking SSC/ACX social meetup, 16:00–21:00 Moscow time (UTC+3). Newcomers welcome; no required reading. Contributions toward the hall rental are voluntary (approximately 500–600 RUB per contributor). You are welcome even if you cannot pay. Please join the Telegram chat and respond to the attendance/contribution poll, or contact Arshak directly by Telegram or email. Capacity: 40 people.

Serbia

BELGRADE

Contact: Tanja

Contact Info: tanja[period]trninic[a t]efektivnialtruizam[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 4:00 PM

Location: Bar Green House

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RF7G+36

Group Link: https://t.me/+wu3itsO2ZjoxNmY0

Notes: Please RSVP to tanja[period]trninic[a t]efektivnialtruizam[period]com so I know how many spots to reserve.

Slovakia

BRATISLAVA

Contact: Nina P.

Contact Info: ninuskap67[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 21st, 7:00 PM

Location: La Putika 7, I will be with an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWV546J+H7

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/TmkAipoHNfv8QqMdY/bratislava-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Spain

BARCELONA

Contact: Duncan

Contact Info: duncbrownlee[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:30 PM

Location: We’ll be at the south corner of Parc de l’Estació del Nord. I’ll put up a paper sign on one of the trees.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH495VM+399

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/ILzY0BtWZM17XXpeqEA2KN?s=sh&p=a&mlu=4&ilr=4

Notes: Please join the Whatsapp if you’re planning on coming, so we all know numbers...and so if nobody is planning on coming I can at least spare myself the shame of sitting hopefully in the park by myself for several hours.

MADRID

Contact: Javier Prieto

Contact Info: javier[period]prieto[period]set[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 11:00 AM

Location: Teatro de Títeres (Parque del Retiro)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC897+G8

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/effective-altruism-madrid/

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Sio6YHJnkWzASP5qJ/madrid-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026 or https://www.meetup.com/effective-altruism-madrid/events/316950223/

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA

Contact: Manuel

Contact Info: mdelrio[a t]eoisantiago[period]org

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:30 PM

Location: We’ll be in the Parque Música en Compostela, next to the Auditorio, in the small ping-pong court.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CJHVFQ4+82

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/xxn73EutMk3xLsYFe/santiago-de-compostela-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know if anybody is going to come.

SEVILLE

Contact: Hugo V

Contact Info: Hviciana[a t]us[period]es

Time: Saturday, November 28th, 12:00 PM

Location: Parque de Magallanes (Magellan’s Park) We’ll be sitting on the grass in one of the sunny spots close to Puente del Cachorro (Cachorro bridge). Use the map pin/coordinates to find the general area, and look for an ACX MEETUP sign. Rain plan: If it’s raining, or the grass is too wet, we’ll meet at the Starbucks next to CaixaForum Sevilla (Torre Sevilla) instead.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8C9M9XRR+HW

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/6zKwxQBiYTbS3e7Lo/seville-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: The meetup will revolve around an informal picnic, and perhaps a walk around some nearby spots on Isla de la Cartuja, such as the Andalusian Centre for Contemporary Art, which is free on Saturdays. It will be family-friendly. If you’re planning to come, please drop me a line at hviciana[a t]us[period]es, so we can coordinate better

Sweden

GOTHENBURG

Contact: Stefan

Contact Info: acx_gbg[a t]posteo[period]se

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 4:00 PM

Location: Café Condeco, Fredsgatan 14, upper floor, look for some books on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F9HPX4C+39F

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/WTFM9rYWeN986yyxC

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/32dtG4bKL2D7JEirp/gothenburg-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

STOCKHOLM

Contact: Carl

Contact Info: carl[period]brannstroem[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 1st, 12:28 PM

Location: Bröd & Salt, Birger Jarlsgatan 77, Stockholm

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFW83W6+6W

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/KAIpLRiV7g50RBRZ4fsLJa

Notes: Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not ‘the typical ACX reader’, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc. It’s more normal to show up and be a little nervous than the opposite. You will make great company with other people might also be a little nervous 🙂

Switzerland

GENEVA

Contact: Nikita

Contact Info: gladkovna[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 25th, 6:00 PM

Location: Parc des Bastions, in front of the Reformation Wall (Mur des Réformateurs). We’ll be standing next to the stairs, I’ll have an “ACX Meetup” sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FR8642W+382

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/aKzrKCEhuiH8yjRCo/geneva-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

ZURICH

Contact: Vitor

Contact Info: acxzurich[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 5:00 PM

Location: Irchelpark, next to the bridge over the pond.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9GXW+723

Group Link: https://luma.com/acx-zurich

Notes: We have an email list and a signal group to announce ~monthly meetups. Write an email to be added. All events are also listed on our Luma calendar.

Turkey

ESKIŞEHIR

Contact: Rüzgar

Contact Info: acxeskisehir[period]elective527[a t]passmail[period]net

Time: Saturday, November 28th, 3:00 PM

Location: The second floor of Kahve Dünyası Algötür at Eskişehir Adalar. I’ll be in a red.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GFGQGG8+X4

Group Link: https://luma.com/acxeskisehir

Notes: Please register the event at Luma with one click so I have an idea of how many people are thinking of coming. Also, join the WhatsApp community to make coordination easier chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/FI7gMQKGmXc0uK59D72l6G Thank you for considering attending the world’s first ACX meetup in Eskişehir. That matters.

İSTANBUL

Contact: Ozge

Contact Info: ozgeco[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 31st, 3:00 PM

Location: Istanbul Kitapcisi at Yeni İskele Kadikoy (Go upstairs of the Ferry Station. There is bookstore and a cafe).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GGFX2VF+63

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/HzNpFYzuGRpknJiP2/istanbul-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Old friends, new friends, everybody welcome. If the weather permits, we’ll sit on the terrace of the Ferry Station (hoping for a beautiful autumn day:). I will put an ACX Meetup sign on our table. I will also check my email often on our meeting day.

United Kingdom

BELFAST

Contact: JD

Contact Info: dawson[period]john[period]andrew[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, October 22nd, 7:00 PM

Location: The Parlour Bar, 2-4 Elmwood Avenue, BT9 6AY. I expect to be wearing a yellow tartan Tam o’ Shanter.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C6PH3M6+QR

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/CDSA0LmYMnF4Z2RInwCGGV

BIRMINGHAM

Contact: Sachit

Contact Info: sachit[period]lesswrong[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 1st, 2:00 PM

Location: Tim Hortons, New street. First floor. Look for the ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C4WF4H2+M59

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/JuWp9W8PAGCjwyewn/birmingham-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: RSVPs not essential, but would be useful for coordinating things.

BRISTOL

Contact: Nick

Contact Info: thegreatnick[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 3:00 PM

Location: Dareshack Coffee Shop, Wine Street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3VFC45+68

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/JZ99STbAstfBGCDzunqKUb

Notes: Will be spending two hours enjoying the coffee, playing board/card games. Some will be going to see Michael Safar stand up comedy next door at 1700. I’ll have an EA shirt on and generally will be looking out for lost people.

CAMBRIDGE, UK

Contact: John Lawrence Aspden

Contact Info: ssc[a t]aspden[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 2:00 PM

Location: Fort St George pub on Midsummer Common in Cambridge, England (w3w regard.unable.inspector, WGS84: 52.21245, 0.12780)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F42646H+X4

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/WMbYtZzFdTQrNRiKB/cambridge-uk-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

EDINBURGH

Contact: Sean

Contact Info: astral[dot]club[dot]edinburgh[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, November 14, 03:00 PM

Location: 31 Buccleuch Place (EH8 9JS). Our meeting will be inside Edinburgh Uni's econ department (which is an old house). The building is locked so I will meet people outside at 3pm and let everyone in.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7RWRV7+6J

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HovsC [remove this bit] R0W5iZFlrwcVSSEH1

Additional Notes: We normally discuss a reading or two at the meetings. This time we'll discuss Scott's classic 'Meditations on Moloch' (https://slatestarcodex.com/2014/07/30/meditations-on-moloch/)



LONDON

Contact: Alf

Contact Info: alflawrie[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, November 12th, 7:00 PM

Location: The Somers Town Coffee House

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGVH9+XX

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/YF6xNjqz8dCnoDkLd/london-united-kingdom-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please email if “definitely” or “maybe” coming so I can warn venue about how much space we might occupy - be great to see you!

OXFORD

Contact: Amit

Contact Info: amitlevy49[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: Holly Bush, Oxford

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WQP2G+VF

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/2ZrhqtT8dkZ7Mppjm/oxford-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

READING

Contact: Chris

Contact Info: chrisawooldridge[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 21st, 2:00 PM

Location: Siren Craft Brew, Reading (1 Friars Walk, Reading RG1 1HP)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XF24G+P8

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/5GhY4NYFmzZKBRvpy/reading-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: If you are coming, an email would be appreciated so I have a rough view of numbers, but it’s not a requirement.

SHEFFIELD

Contact: Colin Z. Robertson

Contact Info: czr[a t]rtnl[period]org[period]uk

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 3:00 PM

Location: 200 Degrees, 25 Division St, Sheffield S1 4GE. I’ll have a piece of paper on the table with ACX written on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5W9GJG+2M

Group Link: https://discord.gg/8RMx8BvZbz

North America

Canada

CALGARY

Contact: Megh

Contact Info: meghss[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 1:00 PM

Location: Bono Coffee Roasters, 733 1 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 0B8 (I will ACX Meetup Poster)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95373X33+6H

Group Link: We have a whatsapp group (I can add you, pls email me)

EDMONTON

Contact: Joseph

Contact Info: ta1hynp09[a t]relay[period]firefox[period]com

Time: Thursday, October 22nd, 7:00 PM

Location: Irrational Brewing - see the event page for more details. We will have an ACX sign so new members can find us.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558HF27+7Q

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hNzrLboTGkRFraHWG

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/ZHfnentPfBBA7B8wq/acx-meetups-everywhere-6

Notes: Please RSVP to the listed email.

HALIFAX

Contact: Noah

Contact Info: usernameneeded[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 1:00 PM

Location: We’ll be meeting in the Oxford taproom on either the ground or second floor. Our table will have a blue geometric shape on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87PRJ9VX+MP

Group Link: https://discord.gg/2YsMf8YEj

KITCHENER

(See WATERLOO)

LONDON

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: andrewjmarlowe[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 2:00 PM

Location: Victoria Park, at the Holy Roller (Tank/WW2 Memorial)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JWXQR2+57

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/oNkmNzhNbGikn9dqw/london-ontario-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

MONTREAL

Contact: Matt

Contact Info: mll[a t]mll[period]bio

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 1:00 PM

Location: L’Esplanade Tranquille, 1442 rue Clark. We will either be sitting at one of the metal tables outside, or at the picnic tables inside the ground floor of the two-story glass building. Look for the ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC5M+PW

Group Link: Discord: https://discord.gg/PWr [remove this] 49ZcHc | LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/3nnqSgGbF8x3mTcia

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/4AKK4Pxju3tNPNoyG/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026-montreal-qc

OTTAWA

Contact: Tess

Contact Info: rationalottawa[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, November 20th, 6:00 PM

Location: The 2026 Fall/Winter ACX Meetups Everywhere in Ottawa will be on Friday, November 20th, at 6pm! Location: The ground floor atrium of the National Art Centre (NAC), 1 Elgin St. We’ll be sitting in the area with the curvy & colourful couches, and will display a yellow sign reading “ACX.” If there is any difficulty finding the meetup, go to the Equator Coffee just inside the entrance to the NAC, contact Tess, and someone will come collect you.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q6C8F4+CF

Group Link: Receive a link to join our discord after meeting us in person!

Notes: Come on out to encounter ACX readers, and to find out what our Rational Ottawa weekly meetup group is like/is all about! Meetups Everywhere is for everyone- please feel welcome to join us even if you’re not quite sure you fit the crowd, or feel awkward about doing meetups! Food to be provided at the event, please rsvp so I have an idea of how much food to bring!

TORONTO

Contact: Jenn

Contact Info: contact[a t]waterline[period]to

Time: Sunday, November 8th, 2:00 PM

Location: 30 Adelaide St E, inside the office tower. There will be a volunteer on the ground floor to let you in through the gates.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2MJ2F+C7

Group Link: https://luma.com/toronto-rationality for big events, https://waterline.to for cozy ones

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/pjKuZGJzmtnzMdF58/fall-2026-acx-schelling-meetup

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong if you can, but RSVPs are not required. https://www.lesswrong.com/events/pjKuZGJzmtnzMdF58/fall-2026-acx-schelling-meetup

VANCOUVER

Contact: Allwyn

Contact Info: allwynmascar[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 1:00 PM

Location: C market coffee 195 E 36th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5W 4A1

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84XR6VQX+86

Group Link: https://discord.gg/V5WaxZcTh

Notes: Rsvp in the discord event but not mandatory

VICTORIA

Contact: Sarah

Contact Info: mcmanus[period]sarah[period]a[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Monday, October 26th, 6:30 PM

Location: We’ll be at The Drake Eatery, 517 Pandora Ave, Victoria, BC V8W 3J6. I’ll have an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84WRCJHJ+89

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/TyKeiXPqFmvvmASqA/victoria-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: The venue is kid-friendly before 10pm.

WATERLOO

Contact: Brent

Contact Info: brent[period]komer[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, October 22nd, 6:30 PM

Location: We’ll be meeting in Meeting Room A of the central branch of the Kitchener Public Library (85 Queen St. N, Kitchener). The meeting rooms are located in the basement of the library. If you come in through the main doors, do a u-turn to your left as soon as you enter both sets of doors to go down the stairwell.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFG37+3G

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/NiM9cQJ5qXqhdmP5p

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/fSeB3YEA8QvS5o7wH/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: If possible, please RSVP on LW and/or Discord so I know how much food to get. https://www.lesswrong.com/events/fSeB3YEA8QvS5o7wH/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Mexico

MEXICO CITY

Contact: Eddie

Contact Info: acxcdmx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 21st, 4:00 PM

Location: Feel free to join us at Cafebrería El Péndulo, Condesa, for coffee, drinks, and rationalist-related conversation.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76F2CR6G+6R

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/uzTxYaFupgz9ZnCT5

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/88rhpRAd5dRsc8N2B/mexico-city-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

United States

Arizona

PHOENIX

Contact: Nathan

Contact Info: natoboo2000[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 1:30 PM

Location: We’ll be at Snakes & Lattes Tempe (20 W 6th St, Tempe, AZ 85281). There will be a sign that says ACX MEETUP, or you can just ask the staff for me (Nathan)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/855CC3F5+QJ

Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/ANSywQABEF

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how many seats to get

Arkansas

ROGERS

Contact: Cristina

Contact Info: olsoncristina[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, October 21st, 6:00 PM

Location: The Railyard Bike Park, 299 E. Cherry Street, Rogers AR 72756. Meet us under the pavilion that is next to the bike tracks. In case of bad weather, check in with the organizer, and we may change it to a restaurant nearby.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86878VHP+F9

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/hKuyxouqJ35D9gnnu/rogers-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

California

BERKELEY

(See BYSTANDER EFFECT)

LOS ANGELES

Contact: Nathan

Contact Info: nathan[a t]neuralviolin[period]com

Time: Wednesday, October 21st, 7:30 PM

Location: 11841 Wagner St. Culver City, CA 90230

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8553XHWM+GP

Group Link: https://discord.gg/TaYjsvN

Notes: The weekly reading is posted in the discord

REDWOOD CITY

Contact: Steven

Contact Info: stevenl451[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 11:00 AM

Location: Sana’a Cafe, I’ll have an ACX meetup sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VFQP9+JC

Group Link: https://discord.gg/8VaYT7Rtk “Events” section

SAN DIEGO

Contact: Julius

Contact Info: julius[period]simonelli[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 11:00 AM

Location: Wisdom Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544VRXM+46

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/san-diego-rationalists/events/316848179/

SAN FRANCISCO

Contact: Nate

Contact Info: 34251super[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 1:00 PM

Location: Mox, 1680 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VPH5P+Q4

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/qQkgmEeEreY6gjd7o

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/huiWRwyZhoF7m6qva/acx-everywhere-fall-26

Scott provisionally plans to attend this one!

SAN JOSE

Contact: DDF

Contact Info: ddfr[a t]daviddfriedman[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 2:00 PM

Location: 3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA 95117

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849W825J+6Q

Group Link: http://www.daviddfriedman.com/SSC%20Meetups%20announcement.html

Notes: Please let me know if you are coming. Kids welcome.

SUNNYVALE

Contact: Jon Wolverton

Contact Info: wolverton[period]jr[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 21st, 1:00 PM

Location: Meet at Washington Park. We’l be in a small picnic area under some trees next to the playground. Just walk around the playground until you find picnic tables under a sign saying “ACX MEETUP”

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849V9XG6+V2

Group Link: bayarealesswrong[a t]googlegroups[period]com

Notes: We’re meeting outdoors in a park next to a playground so kids & pets are welcome! This also means we’re vulnerable to inclement weather, so check the forecast and come prepared.

Colorado

BOULDER

Contact: Josh

Contact Info: josh[period]sacks[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 4:00 PM

Location: 9191 Tahoe Ln, Boulder, CO 80301

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GP2V96+JR

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/boulder-acx-ssc

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/mqKGZLXmhnhu2w9Jr/boulder-acx-fall-2026-meetup

Notes: RSVP not required, but it’d help us estimate food & drink: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/mqKGZLXmhnhu2w9Jr/boulder-acx-fall-2026-meetup

DENVER

Contact: Steven Zuber

Contact Info: stevenjzuber[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 18th, 12:00 PM

Location: Silver Valley Neighborhood Clubhouse. Just east of 8769 W Cornell Ave, Lakewood, CO 80227

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FPMW54+JG

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/oa7zHKuy5jdJQ9HAB

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/XxiLfwFvLtBSXHhYa/denver-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Feel free to bring kids, pets, food, etc. :) The form didn’t give me an event end time field, but it’ll go until 6pm.

Connecticut

NEW HAVEN

Contact: Richard

Contact Info: acx-meetup-hartford[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 4:00 PM

Location: MOTW cafe at 296 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H98349+M9

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hyzRLJBLSkeq3xtQn

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/28v4fyfvcp9NBfu5u/new-haven-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

District of Columbia

WASHINGTON

Contact: Ben Schwab

Contact Info: schwabbenjamin[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 5:30 PM

Location: Teaism Penn Quarter, 400 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4VXWG+2M

Group Link: https://dcacxrationalitymeetups.beehiiv.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/groups/605023464809227

Notes: This is specifically the Teaism in Penn Quarter. We will be meeting on the lower level. There should be signs directing you. Teaism doesn’t charge for the meeting space so getting food from Teaism is highly encouraged. Please no outside food or drink.

Meetup Czar Note: Cassander is banned from attending ACX events. He seems to have a habit of using straw organizers to run meetups which claim to be ACX meetups.

Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE

Contact: Lawrence

Contact Info: fort[period]lauderdale[period]acx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 22nd, 2:00 PM

Location: Funky Buddha Brewery, I’ll be sitting inside with a white button-down shirt and a sign that says “ACX Meetup”

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX5VF9+MC

Group Link: https://discord.gg/FbNpdt2Ur <- Discord Server

Notes: If you have a Discord, please join and introduce yourself, but it’s not required to attend

MIAMI

Contact: Charlie

Contact Info: chuckwilson477[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 12:00 PM

Location: Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 There will be an ACX MEETUP sign, but the quickest way to find us will be to send a message by e-mail or on our Discord server. There is parking available in a nearby garage.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXQP2R+628

Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZeYP83MQ

Notes: The meetup will go on for several hours, so don’t worry if you have to arrive late. We also host meetups throughout the south Florida area - not just Miami, but also Broward and Palm Beach counties. There are plenty of other opportunities if you can’t make it to this event. Please join our Discord or send us an e-mail, we’re always welcoming!

ORLANDO

Contact: Jonathan

Contact Info: itslabradordali[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, October 28th, 6:30 PM

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton, Orlando East UCF 12125 High Tech Ave, Orlando, FL 32817 Restaurant or lobby Find the big rat plush! 🐀

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76WWJQ2Q+3G

Group Link: https://discord.gg/WfPcVRB7yf

Notes: Discord/email RSVPs are helpful You’re still welcome if it’s later than 6:30; I’ll stick around for a few hours

ST. PETERSBURG

Contact: Nathaniel

Contact Info: nathanieltb2[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 6:00 PM

Location: We’ll meet at Vinoy Park, at or near the circular path surrounding the Truth Sculpture at the southern end of the park. I’ll have a sign that says “ACX.” Afterwards, we may walk elsewhere, so feel free to reach out to me if you think you might be late; I can let you know where we end up.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76VVQ9GF+W8

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/pq8G5c8un5QAmAcFn/st-petersburg-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

WEST PALM BEACH

Contact: Rob Roy

Contact Info: robroyacx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 11:00 AM

Location: Common Grounds 3065 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RXMWPW+53W

Group Link: https://discord.gg/kdsvT3Z6C

Georgia

ATLANTA

Contact: Steve

Contact Info: steve[a t]digitaltoolfactory[period]net

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 2:00 PM

Location: Bold Monk Brewing 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite D-1 Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V8

Group Link: https://acxatlanta.com/2026/10/06/the-october-2026-meetup-will-be-october-17th-at-bold-monk-at-200-pm/

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/GRqZWAyG7ts4iRsz7/acx-atlanta-october-2026-meetup

BLUE RIDGE

Contact: Colby

Contact Info: colbybalch[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 11:00 AM

Location: The Wishing Well, in downtown Blue Ridge, Georgia

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/866QVM8F+9W

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/r3fX6wp3kPrvRpPQA/blue-ridge-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Illinois

CHICAGO

Contact: Todd

Contact Info: todd[period]nief[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 2:00 PM

Location: South Loop Strength & Conditioning: 645 S Clark, Chicago IL 60605

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV9F9+CV

Group Link: https://chicagorationality.com

Notes: We will have a discussion topic with some (suggested) reading. The topic is here: https://chicagorationality.com/meetups/november-2026-meetup/ Please feel free to come even if you haven’t done the reading, you’re worried it will be awkward, you won’t fit in, or you aren’t the “typical person who comes to a Rationality meetup.” We are welcoming!

Indiana

BLOOMINGTON

Contact: John Linnemeier

Contact Info: himalayansp[a t]hotmail[period]com

Time: Friday, November 6th, 2:00 PM

Location: 310 S Eastside Dr

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FM5F7P+MP

Notes: Dogs are welcome

SOUTH BEND

Contact: Gibson Spaulding

Contact Info: gibspaulding17[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, November 12th, 7:00 PM

Location: Langlab 1302 High St, South Bend, IN 46601 I’ll have a sign! The building is an L shape, so I’ll try to be near the elbow so you can see me from wherever you come in, but it will really just depend on where I can find a spot. If you message me ahead of time, I can get there early and let you know where I end up.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HMMQ66+FF

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/eXja7yoozwkMGAw4t/south-bend-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

WEST LAFAYETTE

Contact: Brian

Contact Info: purduerationality[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, October 21st, 7:00 PM

Location: Stanley Coulter G014. G014 is in the basement, and I’ll put a sign near the door and prop it open.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GP+H4H

Group Link: https://discord.gg/Z575wrxdaP

Notes: We will have snacks!

Iowa

DES MOINES

Contact: Liam Robins

Contact Info: liamhrobins[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, October 16th, 5:30 PM

Location: Plain Talk Books & Coffee, 602 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86H8H9RQ+CX

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/YR6QvrWm4JoDmAx6G/des-moines-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: RSVPs are optional but highly encouraged; email me at liamhrobins[a t]gmail[period]com if you plan on coming.

Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS

Contact: Blake Bertuccelli-Booth

Contact Info: fest[a t]philosophers[period]group

Time: Thursday, November 12th, 12:00 PM

Location: 400 Esplanade Ave. (top floor).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XFXW6R+GV

Group Link: https://fest.philosophers.group/

Notes: Please register. This is part of the Arts & Ideas fest. If you’re only attending our meetup you can use the code “ACX” when purchasing for a $0 ticket, but please consider donating if you’re going to other fest events too.

Maryland

BALTIMORE

Contact: Rivka

Contact Info: rivka[a t]adrusi[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 7:00 PM

Location: First floor of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building at UMBC. The address is 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21250. There will be a sign that says “ACX Meetup”.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774P+53

Group Link: We have a mailing list and a discord. The mailing list is more for our weekly meetup reminders and the discord is more of a social environment. Here’s a link to the discord: https://discord.com/invite/h4z5UgeYVK. If you would like to be added to the mailing list, please email me.

Notes: Parking is free on the weekend. There will be food and drinks. RSVPs are useful so I know how much food to get, but are not required.

Massachusetts

BOSTON

Contact: Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[a t]rationalitymeetups[period]org

Time: Sunday, November 1st, 2:00 PM

Location: Sennott Park. Look for the man in the tall striped hat

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9W92+92

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ssc-boston

Notes: It’s probably going to be a bit chilly, you may want a jacket. Kids and pets welcome, it’s a park with a playground right next to it. We’ll have pizza coming after around three or four pm.

Scott’s Meetup Czar plans to attend this one!

NORTHAMPTON

Contact: Alex (Liebowitz)

Contact Info: alex[a t]alexliebowitz[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 6:00 PM

Location: Common house at Rocky Hill Cohousing, 100 Black Birch Trail, Northampton, MA 01062. The common house is the first building you see when coming into the community (but after the event parking, which lines the road leading in on the right). The entrance door is around the left coming from Black Birch Trail; we’ll put a sign saying “ACX Meetups Everywhere” or the like on the correct door. Walk straight in and you’ll come to the main room where the meetup is happening.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J9884H+VF

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/xyA2qdNwAxdT3XPma/northampton-ma-acx-meetup-fall-2026-meetups-everywhere

Michigan

ANN ARBOR

Contact: Joseph Pryor

Contact Info: Jwpryorprojects[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 1:00 PM

Location: Friends Meetinghouse 1420 Hill St. Ann Arbor Mi If the weather is good we’ll meet in the back yard at the picnic tables, if it is raining or too cold the corner room of the meeting house is reserved.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77C9+MQ

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/ann-arbor-ssc-rationalist-meetup-group/

Notes: Meetup runs from 1pm to 5pm, come any time in that range! All day parking is available in the alley at the rear of the property and on the side streets. Feel free to bring food and drinks if the weather is good. (no food or drinks indoors) Bathrooms are available inside the building. For any questions or for text reminders the day before: 517-945-8084 No rsvp required, check out our other monthly meetups on Saturday Oct 17th and Saturday Dec 19th

EAST LANSING

Contact: Daniel A

Contact Info: adamiak1[a t]msu[period]edu

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 3:00 PM

Location: Moka & Co Cafe, 565 E Grand River Ave Unit 200, East Lansing, MI 48823 I’ll be inside with an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JQPGMF+99

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/2yKCYvpKXibGfyL5Q/east-lansing-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Shoot me an email letting me know you’re coming so I can reserve a table.

Minnesota

ST PAUL

Contact: Aaron

Contact Info: ironlordbyron[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 4:00 PM

Location: 41 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86P8WRQ6+XW

Group Link: https://discord.gg/CEa3RUARp

Notes: Note: davanni’s has poor vegan options. If that’s you you’ve got options: You can try to sneak in outside food, or eat beforehand, or accept the somewhat uninspiring bare Davanni’s salad as your main course.

Missouri

ST. LOUIS

Contact: kuilin

Contact Info: contact-a2c9d523[a t]kuilin[period]net

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:00 PM

Location: Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery & Bierhall. I will sharpie some sort of ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CFJPGQ+MG

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/MKy9bWwwL48vM5yBm/st-louis-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: The Fordo’s Pizza has board games and good pizza. And the beer’s great :)

Nevada

LAS VEGAS

Contact: Jon R

Contact Info: ray[dot]jonathan[dot]w[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 24, 11:00 AM

Location: El Segundo Sol in the Fashion Show Mall

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85864RHJ+3H

Additional Notes: Feel free to bring +1's, kids, and robots

Meetup Czar note: Las Vegas is looking for new organizers, so if you’re interested in running future events please reach out!

RENO

Contact: Joe S.

Contact Info: jrsimpsonmd[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 PM

Location: Phillip & Annie Callahan Park, 15960 Callahan Rd, Reno, 89511

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85F2956J+JQ

Group Link: Discord - South Tahoe ACX Readers

New Jersey

PRINCETON

Contact: AGG

Contact Info: signoregalilei[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 21st, 1:00 PM

Location: Princeton Public Library’s “Jammin’ Community Café”, 65 Witherspoon St, Princeton, NJ 08542 - we will have the appropriate sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7982Q+JV

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/jYF8mg4Li8dP4ZXBZ/princeton-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: An Inkhaven trained bloggers will be there!

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE

Contact: Mary

Contact Info: geofishtree[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 2:00 PM

Location: Boxing Bear Brewing Co. Bridges on Tramway Taproom, 12501 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112. I will be at one of the picnic tables outside around the corner (not under the shelter) with an ACX meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/857M4G82+HPJ

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/TQLvAY7N4CZRZYrqt/albuquerque-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Although this is a brewery, it’s family friendly and has NA beverage options. I will have some food to share. Please feel free to come even if you didn’t RSVP.

New York

ALBANY

Contact: Jake

Contact Info: jacob[period]scheiber[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 8th, 1:00 PM

Location: 131 Colonie Center, Albany NY 12205 (Upstairs in food court, at the tables by the windows overlooking the parking lot)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J8P56M+CC

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/9aTMb5DcvSaHBgxgj/albany-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

BROOKLYN

Contact: Laetitia

Contact Info: laetitia[period]teodorescu[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 2:00 PM

Location: Marsha P Johnson park, southern path to the beach

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8P2CP+PR

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/iFn38ceNfPvk8nJyz/brooklyn-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

ITHACA

Contact: Benedict Segrest

Contact Info: bjs322[a t]cornell[period]edu

Time: Friday, November 6th, 7:00 PM

Location: 115 The Knoll Rd.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J5FG35+GW

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/q8pPLwZrYjbr7XGu5/ithaca-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: RSVPs required!

MANHATTAN

Contact: Shaked

Contact Info: shaked[period]koplewitz[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 8th, 3:00 PM

Location: Pumphouse park (bad weather fallback to brookings place lobby)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX6M+RG

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/overcomingbiasnyc

Notes: Also discord invite link https://discord.gg/hSEva4Cxa

NEW YORK CITY

(See BROOKLYN or MANHATTAN)

ROCHESTER

Contact: Rachael

Contact Info: rharper011901[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, October 27th, 6:00 PM

Location: Irondiquoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617, Second Floor, Room #216

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M46C69+PH

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/cLiZZqpwrA8xHoJdG/rochester-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please refrain from wearing scented products such as perfume, cologne, and fragrant personal care products while using this space, as they can trigger serious health issues for those with fragrance allergies. We appreciate your cooperation in making this area accessible! For more information, visit http://sharetheair.ucla.edu

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Contact: Justin

Contact Info: justin2088[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 2:00 PM

Location: My house, 82 S Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY. Weather permitting, we will be in my backyard.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8M932+M2

Group Link: overcomingbiasnyc[a t]googlegroups[period]com

Notes: RSVP to justin2088[a t]gmail[period]com if you can so I know roughly how much food to get. But don’t let a lack of RSVP stop you from coming on the day of. Weather permitting, we will be in my backyard, but if not, we will be in my house, which has cats.

North Carolina

ASHEVILLE

Contact: Matt Brooks

Contact Info: matthewrbrooks94[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 8th, 2:00 PM

Location: Wedge Brewery at Foundation - 5 Foundy St, Asheville, NC 28801

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867VHCGM+WHF

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/avl-friendly-ambitious-nerds/

Notes: You can bring food and there is usually a food truck open on Sundays

CHAPEL HILL

(See DURHAM)

GREENVILLE

Contact: Emily and Carlos (couple co-hosting)

Contact Info: emilymarinkovic314[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 11:00 AM

Location: The Cafe Electric

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8774JJ6G+PX

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/XhrKcxvksnpMfZBaA/greenville-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

DURHAM

Contact: William Crumpler

Contact Info: wdcrumpler[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 PM

Location: Hi-Wire Brewing Durham (800 Taylor St. #9-15 Durham, NC 27701). We will be set up at a few of the tables with an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X4R6+J22

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/RTLW

Notes: We will have pizza! The venue serves beer but is kid-friendly. I’ll have more details on the Google group (see link)

RALEIGH

(See DURHAM)

North Dakota

FARGO

Contact: Nathaniel

Contact Info: nathanielmchaffie[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 9:00 AM

Location: I’ll be at Boppas Bagels at table with a small sign reading “ACX Meetup”

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86R5R5PH+25

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Z7MoYnFKPzNgGotaK/fargo-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY

Contact: bean

Contact Info: battleshipbean[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 1:30 PM

Location: Fairmoore Park, 630 NW 5th St, Moore, OK 73160

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86748GR3+HG

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/keyopCDYnNDRNwars/oklahoma-city-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Oregon

CORVALLIS

Contact: Kenan

Contact Info: kbitikofer[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, October 23rd, 6:30 PM

Location: The Plaza Food Court in Corvallis, in one of the upper lofty hang-out nooks if possible. I’ll have an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PRHP7P+HW

Group Link: https://discord.gg/b7wdkfhpkf

EUGENE

Contact: Michael B

Contact Info: michael[period]bacarella[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, November 18th, 6:00 PM

Location: beergarden. 777 W 6th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PR3V3W+C6

Group Link: https://discord.gg/swAexPcjNS

Pennsylvania

GETTYSBURG

Contact: hruss

Contact Info: hruss[a t]hruss[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 2:00 PM

Location: Ragged Edge Coffee (Upstairs)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F4RQJ8+7GV

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Lptv8NHseedJAJ49W/gettysburg-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Meeting will probably happen upstairs

HARRISBURG

Contact: Phil

Contact Info: acxharrisburg[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 3:00 PM

Location: Pizza Boy Brewing 2240 Millennium Way, Enola, PA 17025 We will have an ACX MEETUP sign on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G572QH+CCH

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PXrLoKgiAyXEG2hLD

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/iqyBBHCJEwB7owcfa/acx-harrisburg-november-networking-2026

PHILADELPHIA

Contact: ben

Contact Info: bwieland[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, November 7th, 10:00 AM

Location: La Colombe Coffee, 100 S Independence Mall W (6th at Market, SW corner)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6XR2X+4J

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ACXPhiladelphia https://discord.gg/46zb6hRVGB

PITTSBURGH

Contact: Thomas

Contact Info: pghacx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 1st, 1:30 PM

Location: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Squirrel Hill, 5801 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. We’ll be in Meeting Room B. Meeting Room B is in the Northeast corner of the building. That’s the opposite corner from the intersection of Forbes/Murray, or, if you come in the back entrance on Marlborough Ave, it’ll be immediately to your right.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2C3QG+9W

Group Link: Email pghacx[a t]gmail[period]com to get on the mailing list and/or the Discord server.

Notes: No RSVP necessary, I’ll bring some snacks/water/coffee. The library asks me to clarify that they are not organizing nor sponsoring this event.

Tennessee

NASHVILLE

Contact: Jonah

Contact Info: generalpurposeemail1[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 11:00 AM

Location: Modern Warriors, 4290 Kenilwood Dr, Nashville, TN 37204

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/868M36WQ+H4

Group Link: https://acx-nashville.netlify.app

Notes: We’re a regularly meeting, already established chapter, so ~7 people are expected by default. This will be one of our more activity-heavy days (we’re starting with coffee and machine gun rentals, then lunch, then an escape game, then a movie + discussion afterwards, in that order. Feel free to drop by for only part of the day if any activities don’t interest you.) To RSVP, sign up for email reminders or join the groupchat, visit https://acx-nashville.netlify.app. Lunch (~1 PM, nearby) is an open social with no agenda, a good time to join if you’d rather skip the activities.

Texas

AUSTIN

Contact: Silas Barta

Contact Info: austin-less-wrong[a t]googlegroups[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 12:00 PM

Location: The park by Central Market, parking lot at ~3900 Guadalupe St (Central Market address is 4001 N Lamar). We’ll have tents set up by the stone tables near the pond and an “ATX LessWrong” sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86248746+7C

Group Link: https://austinlesswrong.com/calendar/

Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs. Please RSVP so we have an idea how much food to get. We will provide breakfast tacos (including vegan) and drinks. Bathrooms available inside Central Market.

DALLAS

Contact: Ethan

Contact Info: ethan[period]morse97[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 22nd, 1:00 PM

Location: Whole Foods Market, 11700 Preston Rd Ste 714, Dallas, TX 75230. We’ll be in the upstairs seating area closest to the windows.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645W55W+2JM

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/7MLzBdjydkE3NpQpp/dallas-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Feel free to bring a friend!

HOUSTON

Contact: Nathaniel

Contact Info: nathanielrouth[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 1st, 3:00 PM

Location: Empire Café, 1732 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098 We’ll be in the outdoor dining area with a small sign on the table. Empire has a small parking lot, and there’s free street parking in the adjacent neighborhood. Bus Route #82 has a stop one (1) block away.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PHVW+5J7

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/pwitck4YZQsnXYp9q; https://discord.gg/DzmEPAscpS

Notes: RSVP on Less Wrong so we get the right number of tables and appetizers/pizzas. Friends and family are welcome, just let us know so there’s space for them to sit! Updates will be posted on both Less Wrong and Discord.

SAN ANTONIO

Contact: James P

Contact Info: jonbenettleilax[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 1st, 1:00 PM

Location: 4513 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249 I’ll have a little sign and name tags to fill out. Our meetup is usually a less than a dozen people.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X3HCWG+XX

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/CEPoFETJXADdriPGt

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/GXo2BcP5hmGf7ZE5c/san-antonio-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

WACO

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: michael[a t]postlibertarian[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 1st, 2:00 PM

Location: Dichotomy Coffee. 508 Austin Ave, Waco, TX 76701. I will be at a table with a sign that says ACX MEETUP.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8634HV49+H5

Group Link: https://discord.gg/VqqcJ6rkz6

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY

Contact: Lance Spencer

Contact Info: lance[period]e[period]spencer[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 3:00 PM

Location: Liberty Park, IVO the charging stations north of the tennis courts, under a tree (unless weather is bad in which case SLC Library Main Branch is our fallback)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+VP

Group Link: https://luma.com/4xndrf9v

Vermont

BURLINGTON

Contact: Evan

Contact Info: acx[period]meetups[period]es[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 10:00 AM

Location: Hack Club HQ, 212 Battery St. Enter via the parking lot on Maple Street, we’re on the second floor.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87P8FQFJ+GR7

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/burlington-lwacx

Notes: Please email acx[period]meetups[period]es[a t]gmail[period]com to RSVP

Virginia

RICHMOND

Contact: Brandon

Contact Info: brandonmquintin[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, November 13th, 6:30 PM

Location: Hardywood Pizza Kitchen + Taproom, 2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond, VA 23220

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8794HG7R+XX

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/PJhiCCAQovXcHCNvk/richmond-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: We’re a small group (there’s usually four or five of us) and we tend to get together for drinks and food at least once every other month. Send me an email and I’ll add you to our group chat!

WILLIAMSBURG

Contact: Joseph (Jough)

Contact Info: joughdonakowski[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, November 20th, 6:00 PM

Location: The Frothy Moon Brewery; I will get a table and have an ACX MEETUP sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/879566QM+4C

Group Link: https://discord.gg/8g7umyF6s

Notes: A food truck is typically present and they allow outside food/UberEats also. An RSVP to joughdonakowski[a t]gmail[period]com would be appreciated, but is not required.

Washington

BELLEVUE

Contact: Joey

Contact Info: me[a t]joeym[period]org

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 2:00 PM

Location: Bellevue Public Library [EDIT: Nope, library apparently doesn’t have meeting room, stand by for an updated location]

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJRC4+28

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Ndyr2B6LEEBkYEJay/bellevue-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

SEATTLE

Contact: Joey

Contact Info: me[a t]joeym[period]org

Time: Wednesday, October 28th, 6:00 PM

Location: Armistice Coffee in the back alley

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVMMHJ+4WM

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/8N9iGKxXmqsz6cAks/seattle-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

South America

Argentina

BUENOS AIRES

Contact: Martin

Contact Info: martin[at]comellas[dot]org

Time: Saturday, November 07, 03:00 PM

Location: Vecino Cafe (Vicente Lopez). We'll be in the back patio and I'll be wearing a dark red shirt and jeans.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q3FGW7+GC8

Brazil

BELO HORIZONTE

Contact: David Reis

Contact Info: davidreis[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: Pão de Queijaria R. Antônio de Albuquerque, 862 - Savassi, Belo Horizonte - MG

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/58GR3376+3J

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/GMPEj6BsdLo0Zk1L3yO7Pa

BRASÍLIA

Contact: Felipe

Contact Info: acxbrasilia[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, November 8th, 2:00 PM

Location: Sesilab Cafe We’ll be at the tables next to the cafe on the upper pavilion, I’ll be wearing an Alan Turing white shirt, carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/58PJ6438+CW

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/JRlQ6XY2qt84mjIe93v7Uq

CHAPECÓ

Contact: Silva

Contact Info: sergioteixeiradasilva[a t]protonmail[period]ch

Time: Saturday, November 21st, 3:00 PM

Location: Shopping Pátio Chapecó (Fernando Machado Avenue, 4000 D) food court; I’ll be wearing red and carrying a sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5849W9JF+3G

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/p5nRvuqSrozS3rux5/chapeco-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

FLORIANÓPOLIS

Contact: Adiel

Contact Info: adiel[a t]airpost[period]net

Time: Saturday, November 14th, 4:00 PM

Location: Angeloni Beira Mar, at the food court. I’ll be wearing a yellow hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/589R2Q8W+73

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/Ks3XRn1t5Z48rCn7ruS7RC

Notes: Everyone is welcome! As usual, there will be cookies.

PORTO ALEGRE

Contact: Silva

Contact Info: sergioteixeiradasilva[a t]protonmail[period]ch

Time: Saturday, October 31st, 3:00 PM

Location: Iguatemi Porto Alegre (João Wallig Avenue, 1800) food court - I’ll be wearing red and carrying a sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48XCXRFP+2W

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/kNY4djN9hwWFZD4BP/porto-alegre-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Chile

SANTIAGO

Contact: Iñaki

Contact Info: inaki[period]escarate[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 4:00 PM

Location: Mesas afuera de la entrada poniente del MUT, voy a estar con un cartel.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/47RFH9JX+X8

Group Link: chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/H42KGoGuAt5D7tL0u8HBlr

Notes: Todos bienvenidos! Everybody welcome!

Paraguay

ASUNCIÓN

Contact: Nuño Sempere

Contact Info: @NunoSempere

Time: Tuesday, October 20th, 2:00 PM

Location: WEST COFFEE, Paseo miraflores, Julio Correa 143, Asunción 001520, Paraguay

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5864PCGM+44

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/89sjAcPXPyn3suHh4/asuncion-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Notes: Please send me a heads up at hello[a t]nunosempere[period]com if you can, but if you can’t don’t worry.

Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO

Contact: Mauro

Contact Info: maurofitermann[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, October 25th, 5:00 PM

Location: Culto Café on Dr. Joaquín Requena y Canelones. Co-host and I will bring our ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q53RVJ+5H

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/BriHRphrFs9gnLyyx/montevideo-acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2026

Online

Online

VRCHAT

Contact: Daniel

Contact Info: daniel_lc (Discord)

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 10:00 PM UTC

Location: VR Chat. We’re the group LESSWR.7138

Coordinates: Join the Discord https://discord.gg/ss3nm2Qng and ask any questions you have about joining.

Group Link: https://discord.gg/ss3nm2Qng

Notes: We’re meeting on VR Chat. The game is free and VR is not required. It’s 10:00 PM UTC. The Discord should show the meeting time in your time zone.