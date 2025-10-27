This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Meetups this week include Haifa, Huntsville, and Prague - see the meetup post for more information.

2: The ACX Boston meetup group has completed their voter guide for this week’s Boston municipal election.

3: In Highlights From The Comments On Fatima, I mentioned someone who analogized the problem of evil in religion to “the problem of non-characteristicness” in physics, but said I couldn’t credit them properly because I’d lost the link and forgotten who it was. It was Gumphus.

4: Metaculus is gearing up for another yearly forecasting contest, and looking for ideas for questions. You can see this year’s question set here - for example, “Will there be a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war by the end of 2025?”. I’ll post an Open Thread comment below where you can list your ideas and someone from Metaculus will read them.

5: Forethought (AI preparedness research org including Will MacAskill, Tom Davidson, etc) wants to hire more researchers. Offices in Oxford/Berkeley, slight bias towards people in these areas but remote work possible. Salaries £80,000 - £150,000 depending on qualifications and seniority. Must be, uh, good at research, I think this looks more like academic philosophy or economic modeling than like training LLMs, but it’s pretty vague. Learn more and apply here.

6: Asterisk magazine (EA/rationalist-adjacent, I’ve blogged about their work eg here and here) is looking for a new managing editor. You’ll help find interesting stories in fields like global health, economics, AI, and general tech-adjacent (and less tech-adjacent) culture, and convert them into polished articles. $90,000 -$120,000, remote work possible. Learn more and apply here.