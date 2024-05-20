This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: More meetups this week, including Austin, Bangalore, and Berlin. See the meetups list for more information.

2: Thanks to everyone who’s rated the book reviews. If you missed Friday’s post and feel up to rating book reviews, take a look. I’ve corrected the link to the L - P reviews, and the link to Taymon’s random-review-picker.

3: Many thanks to Substack, who have streamlined some code to make ACX comments load faster. More information - and a link to contact the engineers involved - here.