Spring Meetups Everywhere 2024
Many cities have regular Astral Codex Ten meetup groups. Twice a year, I try to advertise their upcoming meetups and make a bigger deal of it than usual so that irregular attendees can attend. This is one of those times.
This year we have spring meetups planned in over eighty cities, from Tokyo, Japan to Seminyak, Bali. Thanks to all the organizers who responded to my request for details, and to Meetups Czar Skyler and the Less Wrong team for making this happen.
You can find the list below, in the following order:
Africa & Middle East
Asia-Pacific (including Australia)
Europe (including UK)
North America & Central America
South America
There should very shortly be a map of these meetups on the LessWrong community page.
Within each region it’s alphabetized first by country then by city - so the first entry in Europe is Vienna, Austria. The exception is the USA, where they’re also alphabetized by state - so the first entry in the USA is Phoenix, Arizona.
I’ll provisionally be attending the Berkeley meetup on June 5th. Skyler will provisionally be attending Northampton, Manhattan, Boston, Brooklyn, Baltimore, Burlington, and Berkeley.
Extra Info For Potential Attendees
1. If you’re reading this, you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, or hate ACX and everything it stands for. You’ll be fine!
2. You don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend (unless the event description says otherwise); RSVPs are mostly to give organizers a better sense of how many people might show up, and let them tell you if there are last-second changes. I’ve also given email addresses or other contact information for organizers in case you have a question.
Extra Info For Meetup Organizers:
1. If you’re the host, bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere (or otherwise be identifiable).
2. Bring blank labels and markers for nametags.
3. Have people type their name and email address in a spreadsheet or in a Google Form (accessed via a bit.ly link or QR code), so you can start a mailing list to make organizing future meetups easier.
4. If it’s the first meetup, people are probably just going to want to talk, and if you try to organize some kind of “fun” “event” it’ll probably just be annoying.
5. It’s easier to schedule a followup meetup while you’re having the first, compared to trying to do it later on by email.
6. In case people want to get to know each other better outside the meetup, you might want to mention reciprocity.io, the rationalist friend-finder/dating site.
7. If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup, the LessWrong team did it for you using the email address you gave here. To claim your event, log into LW (or create an account) using that email address, or message the LW team on Intercom (chat button in the bottom right corner of lesswrong.com).
If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions, please email skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org.
Africa & Middle East
Israel
HAIFA, ISRAEL
Contact: Shai
Contact Info: dizinteria[at]walla[dot]com
Time: Tuesday, April 9th, 6:00 PM
Location: We'll be in the zikaron garden next to the city hall, in a picnic blanket on the grass and I will be wearing a red shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4PRX7X+CQ
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL
Contact: Gruns
Contact Info: aviram[dot]ben[dot]eliav[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Wednesday, April 17th, 5:00 PM
Location: Gan Sacher near the gan sipur cafe
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G3QQ6J5+V4
Notes: please email me so we can know how many people to expect
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL
Contact: Inbar
Contact Info: inbar192[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Thursday, April 25th, 5:00 PM
Location: Sarona Park, grass area close to the Benedict restaurant, will have ACX sign and red balloons
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4P3QCP+MJ9
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5389163051129361
Notes: Everyone is welcome! Feel free to bring snacks.
Nigeria
ABUJA
Contact: Olaoluwa
Contact Info: akinloluwa[dot]olaoluwa[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 11:00 AM
Location: The 'High Table' at Habil Cafe, No 3 Atapkme Street, Wuse II, Abuja. There will be a small sign saying 'Abuja ACX Meetup'
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FX93F9H+J9
Notes: RSVP on LessWrong will be nice. Ended up eating all the food last time ):
South Africa
CAPE TOWN
Contact: Yaseen
Contact Info: yaseen[at]mowzer[dot]co[dot]za
Time: Saturday, April 20, 11:00 AM
Location: Truth Coffee Roasting, 36 Buitenkant St, Cape Town City Centre - we'll put a sign on the table
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4FRW3CCF+P3
Additional Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or email or WhatsApp +27 79 813 5144, so I know how big a table to book.
Asia-Pacific
Australia
CAIRNS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA
Contact: Ben
Contact Info: greenblue4004[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 5:00 PM
Location: Near the Cairns Esplanade Fun Ship Playground. I will be wearing a green t shirt and a black legionnaire hat.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5RM73QW7+383
Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs.
CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA
Contact: Declan
Contact Info: declan_t[at]hotmail[dot]com
Time: Monday, May 6th, 6:00 PM
Location: Grease Monkey, 19 Lonsdale St Braddon (probably outside tables)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RPFP4GM+R3
Notes: Usually first Monday of each month. Cheap pizza. Please RSVP by email so I can book a table.
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA
Contact: Ryan
Contact Info: xgravityx[at]hotmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, April 5th, 6:00 PM
Location: Queensberry hotel (dining room) 593 Swanston Street Carlton
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RJ65XW7+46
Group Link: Whats app group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hpdy92bVrVU6vn9Gke08E0 Facebook group: Less Wrong Melbourne
Notes: Please RSVP by email/WhatsApp/Facebook for booking purposes (not a strict requirement)
SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA
Contact: Chris Waterguy
Contact Info: singkong[plus]rat[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Thursday, April 18th, 6:00 PM
Location: Club Sydney (RSL Sydney) 565 George St, Sydney NSW 2000 Instructions: entry needs photo ID. We meet on Level 2, the Chinese restaurant, in the glassed-off section.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH46F4+98
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/rationalists_of_sydney/
Bali
SEMINYAK
Contact: Maciej
Contact Info: maciej[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 1:00 PM
Location: Ingka Petitenget
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6P3Q85G5+XW
Notes: Try to drop me an email if you might be coming, so I can estimate if anybody is / how many people are coming
China
SHANGHAI
Contact: SZ
Contact Info: asxsh[at]proton[dot]me
Time: Sunday, April 21st, 3:00 PM
Location: The Bunker（街垒）Pub, 190-3 Wulumuqi Rd North, Jing'an District. It's a small place, I'll have a sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q336CCR+XW7
Notes: I'd prefer to see your email to know you're coming! No stress though, feel free to just show up. Drinks not required, come and hang out! It won't be just expats :)
Hong Kong
HONG KONG
Contact: Max Bolingbroke
Contact Info: acx[at]alpha[dot]engineering
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 3:00 PM
Location: Private flat in The Oakhill, 28 Wood Road, Wan Chai
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PJP75GG+HP
Notes: Email me to RSVP and I will let you know which flat number to come to & give you an invite link to the ACX Hong Kong WhatsApp group. For those who couldn't RSVP in time I will also put an "ACX Meetup" sign outside the entrance of the building with the number of my flat on it.
India
BANGALORE, INDIA
Contact: Nihal
Contact Info: propwash[at]duck[dot]com
Time: Sunday, May 26th, 4:00 PM
Location: Matteo coffea - inside. This is where we have our regular meetups
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/i5vLw9xnG9iwXNQZZ
Notes: Please RSVP on lesswrong for the event of May
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Contact: Vatsal
Contact Info: mehra[dot]vatsal[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM
Location: The Weekend Cafe, Plot No D-3, beside vac's bakery, Vikrampuri Colony, Lane, Secunderabad, Telangana 500015, India
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J9WFF4X+4P
MUMBAI, INDIA
Contact: PB
Contact Info: e2y94n1nv[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 14th, 10:15 AM
Location: Versova Social, Juhu Versova Link Rd, Gharkul Society, Bharat Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400061, India
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JFJ4RGC+H5
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/MsTdZ4KpJmHFmLrt4
Group Link: LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/MsTdZ4KpJmHFmLrt4
Email List:https://groups.google.com/g/acx-mumbai/about
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong and join our google group: https://groups.google.com/g/acx-mumbai/about
Japan
TOKYO
Contact: JT
Contact Info: rationalitysalon[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 10:00 AM
Location: Contact email for the address - location TBD in Meguro
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XJPP5+48
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/acx-tokyo/
Notes: Please join our google group! We email once a month to announce meetups.
Malaysia
GEORGETOWN, PENANG, MALAYSIA
Contact: Doris
Contact Info: siroddoris13[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 5:00 PM
Location: Hin Bus Deport, Matcha.Lah
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PQ2C86H+V7
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA
Contact: Yi-Yang
Contact Info: yi[dot]yang[dot]chua[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 21st, 2:00 PM
Location: We'll be in Kings Hall Cafe @ Sec 13 (https://maps.app.goo.gl/HXKPbcMKhvRsb4ue8). Look for an "ACX meetup" sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PM34J7R+R4
Singapore
SINGAPORE
Contact: Andrew
Contact Info: mindupgrade[at]protonmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 14th, 4:00 PM
Location: Maxwell (will send more details in email)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PH57RJV+5W
Notes: Feel free to send an email about topic sentences that you are interested in or want to have a conversation with others about. Topic sentences will be collated and shared with the other attendees.
Taiwan
TAIPEI
Contact: Jake and Brandon
Contact Info: jakessolo[plus]acxmeetup[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 28th, 3:00 PM
Location: Daan Park - northeast field next to the basketball courts (backup: Learn Bar if it's raining)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GJP+PG3
Notes: Backup location coordinates: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GMJ+GHR
Veitnam
HANOI, VEITNAM
Contact: Jord Nguyen
Contact Info: jordnguyen43[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, May 5th, 10:00 AM
Location: The Keep Cafe & Board Game, 76 P. Kim Mã Thượng, Cống Vị, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PH72RP6+GG
HO CHI MINH, VEITNAM
Contact: Hiep
Contact Info: hiepbq14408[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 14th, 9:00 AM
Location: In the library on the third floor of Trung Nguyen Legend coffee. The coffee shop is at 603 Tran Hung Dao St., Dist. 1 at an intersection.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P28QM4P+H57
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/nSoF5ntooah7f4qzj
Europe
Austria
VIENNA
Contact: Manuel
Contact Info: manuel[dot]turonian[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 1:30 PM
Location: Müllnergasse 4, 1090 Wien, Bell 11
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWR6997+W5
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalityvienna/
Bulgaria
SOFIA
Contact: Dan
Contact Info: bensen[dot]daniel[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 21st, 5:00 PM
Location: The Mr. Pizza on Vasil Levski (Sofia Center, Vasil Levski Blvd 53, 1142 Sofia)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GJ5M8QH+FM
Channel Islands
GUERNSEY
Contact: John
Contact Info: Jangliss[at]hotmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 PM
Location: Dorset Arms Public Bar (right hand side)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CXVFF26+32J
Czechia
BRNO, CZECHIA
Contact: Michal Keda
Contact Info: adekcz[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Thursday, April 25, 07:00 PM
Location: probably Skautský institut Brno, see FB event before the meetup, for up to date info
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXR5JX4+W7
Additional Notes: For further details see: https://www.facebook.com/events/420155810598847
PRAGUE
Contact: Daniel Hnyk
Contact Info: betualphu[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Tuesday, April 16th, 6:00 PM
Location: Fixed Point. Koperníkova 6, 120 00 Praha, Česká Republika
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2P3CCR+3C
Group Link: https://fb.me/e/28OXui8Zy
Additional Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get.
Denmark
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
Contact: Søren Elverlin
Contact Info: soeren[dot]elverlin[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 PM
Location: Rundholtsvej 10, 2300 Copenhagen S
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JMH38+GFM
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/va9fsFSYcrWRkmFpH/astralcodexten-lesswrong-meetup-9
Notes: RSVP on LessWrong
ESBJERG, DENMARK
Contact: Martin
Contact Info: martinpetersen64[dot]mp[at]outlook[dot]dk
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 10:00 AM
Location: Meetup will be at a café named Bean Machine, at Kronprinsensgade 99, 6700 Esbjerg - Outside the Café there will be a little sign with "ACX Meetup" written upon it - and an additional sign will be at the relevant table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7CFCFX+G4
Notes: I will be there from 10 o'clock in the morning If noone shows up I will be gone by 2 in the afternoon. After 2 the café will close. But there is place right next to the café named Spiritusklubben where the meetup can be continued or we might go to my private home nearby depending on what we feel like.
Estonia
TALLINN
Contact: Andrew
Contact Info: andrew_n_west[at]yahoo[dot]co[dot]uk
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 7:00 PM
Location: Tops, Soo 15, Kalamaja. I'll bring a sign, hopefully.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GF6CPWQ+8H
Finland
HELSINKI
Contact: Joe Nash
Contact Info: sschelsinkimeetup[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Tuesday, May 7th, 6:00 PM
Location: Kitty's Public House, Mannerheimintie 5. We'll be in the private room called Kitty's Lounge, find it and come in.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65W9R+Q4
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/helsinki-rationalish/
France
BORDEAUX, FRANCE
Contact: Michael
Contact Info: acx-meetup-2024-05-25[at]weboroso[dot]anonaddy[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 25th, 2:00 PM
Location: Mériadeck, Esplanade Charles de Gaulle, between the fountain and Hôtel du Département (administrative building to the west / nearest short side of Esplanade to the fountain). I will have an A4 «ACX meetup» sign. https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=19/44.83735/-0.58601
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CPXRCP7+WHG
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I see who is coming — email me your phone number if you are likely to be late and you want an SMS when we decide to move away from the meeting point. I will do a «wrap-up» point one hour after the beginning so that those who want to leave can leave and not miss any coordination stuff; I will stay at least two hours if anyone wants to stay that long (and possibly longer, we'll see).
GRENOBLE, FRANCE
Contact: Fantin
Contact Info: fantin[dot]seguin[at]live[dot]fr
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 5:00 PM
Location: We'll be in the Jardin de Ville, on the lawn near the cable car, with a small
ACX Meetup sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ75PVG+3H
Notes: I gave this meeting place but we can go to a bar or somewhere else afterwards
LYON, FRANCE
Contact: Gyrodiot
Contact Info: suboptimal[dot]channel[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 2:00 PM
Location: Parc de la Tête d'Or, south-east corner of Pelouse de la Coupole. I'll wear a blue shirt/sweater and have an owl plushie and books.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ6QVF3+JM
Group Link: https://t.me/+m6nDCgibgSxiMWE0
Notes: Check the Telegram group or contact me if it rains!
MARSEILLE, FRANCE
Contact: Félix
Contact Info: ffk[at]fastmail[dot]fr
Time: Tuesday, April 2nd, 7:30 PM
Location: Cours Julien, at the bar "Brasserie Communale"
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FM779VM+GCC
Notes: We'll meet at the bar but can go to any place around if needed
PARIS, FRANCE
Contact: Épiphanie Gédéon (Épi)
Contact Info: iwonder[at]whatisthis[dot]world
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 6:00 PM
Location: We'll meet at the Parc Montsouris, just below Cité Universitaire, in front of the Avenue Reille and Avenue René Corty entrance and behind the statue on the grass. There will be an ACX meetup sign and tableclothes
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4R8FP+CJ
Group Link: Discord: https://discord.com/invite/2U9qhR2suc ; mailing list: https://framalistes.org/sympa/info/slatestarcodexparis
Georgia
TBILISI
Contact: Dmitrii
Contact Info: overfull_jailbird656[at]simplelogin[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 12:00 PM
Location: https://f0rth.space
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8HH6PQ4J+MJ
Germany
AACHEN, GERMANY
Contact: Martin
Contact Info: acxac[at]enc0[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 7:00 PM
Location: At Cafe Papillon, table will have an ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28Q3JH+8G
Group Link: https://t.me/+IiFfbpWDWm1kOGQ6
AUGSBURG, GERMANY
Contact: Jörn Stöhler
Contact Info: acx[at]j[dot]stoehler[dot]eu
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 3:00 PM
Location: 86156 Augsburg, Am Alten Gaswerk 9, 1st floor, Room O.16
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWG9VP8+R49
BERLIN, GERMANY
Contact: Milli
Contact Info: acx-meetups[at]martinmilbradt[dot]de
Time: Sunday, May 26th, 2:00 PM
Location: Big lawn at the center of Humboldthain
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9WP+36
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/MGAtkuYmX3hZ6eeaw
BREMEN, GERMANY
Contact: Rasmus
Contact Info: ad[dot]fontes[at]aol[dot]com
Time: Tuesday, April 30th, 7:00 PM
Location: Piano, Fehrfeld 64. I'll be carrying a Perplexus Epic Ball Labyrinth
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5C3RFF+7J
COLOGNE, GERMANY
Contact: Marcel Müller
Contact Info: marcel_mueller[at]mail[dot]de
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 5:00 PM
Location: Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln (Cologne)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28WRMX+97
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/2QwpKyXvwiZ53G4HP
FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY
Contact: Omar
Contact Info: info[at]rationality-freiburg[dot]de
Time: Friday, April 12th, 6:00 PM
Location: Haus des Engagements, Rehlingstraße 9 (inner courtyard), 79100 Freiburg
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9XRQQ+QQ9
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/gfehNpbqqCvu5Boxn/freiburg-acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-2024
Group Link: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/
HAMBURG, GERMANY
Contact: Peter W
Contact Info: mittgfu[plus]acx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 1:00 PM
Location: Paledo - Soulfood & Drinks, Kegelhofstraße 46, 20251 Hamburg
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5FHXWH+38R
Notes: Please RSVP by email and optionally share your number. I'm expecting <= 4 people turnout and will change venue if more come.
HEIDELBERG, GERMANY
KARLSRUHE, GERMANY
Contact: Marcus
Contact Info: acx[at]marcuswilhelm[dot]de
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM
Location: Leih-Lokal Freiräume, Gerwigstr. 41 76131 Karlsruhe
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXC2C5H+CR
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/kw7Zb8DLmZtsK8g3R
KIEL, GERMANY
Contact: Niko
Contact Info: hamburger_blues[at]disroot[dot]org
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 7:30 PM
Location: Lille Brauerei & Schankraum | I'll carry ACX MEETUP sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F6G84M6+29
MANNHEIM, GERMANY
Contact: Simon
Contact Info: acxmannheim[at]mailbox[dot]org
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 7:00 PM
Location: Murphy's Law, Mannheim
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCFFJC+5G
Notes: Please RSVP by sending an email. Depending on how many people come, we might need to change location.
MUNICH, GERMANY
Contact: Levi
Contact Info: culyma[at]yahoo[dot]fr
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 PM
Location: Botanical garden in Nymphenburg, under the roof of an east asian Pagoda
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWH5G63+P2V
STUTTGART, GERMANY
Contact: Benjamin Rothenhäusler
Contact Info: b[dot]rothenhaeusler[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 25th, 3:00 PM
Location: We'll meet at the Jubiläumssäule at the Schlossplatz and then search for a nice spot nearby. Watch for the guy with the white hat.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWFQ5HH+CW
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/zNhJdX5atRCuk7e8S/ulm-germany-acx-meetups-everywhere-2024
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/mbhk7hHvjggumgxvP/stuttgart-germany-acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-2024
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get. If the weather is bad, we will keep this meeting point, but will move over together to Cafe Mela. If the weather is fine, feel free to bring food, a blanket and cozy stuff, we'll picknick and chat in the meadow.
ULM, GERMANY
Contact: Benjamin
Contact Info: b[dot]rothenhaeusler[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 3:00 PM
Location: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know a bit how much snacks to bring: If the weather is bad, we will keep this meeting point, but will move over together to Cafe BellaVista. If the weather is fine, feel free to bring food, a blanket and cozy stuff, we'll picknick and chat in the meadow.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWF9XWR+3VV
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/zNhJdX5atRCuk7e8S/ulm-germany-acx-meetups-everywhere-2024
Group Link: There's no group so far (there's a small, local EA group). This event is thought to bring people together to maybe form such a group.
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know a bit how much snacks to bring: If the weather is bad, we will keep this meeting point, but will move over together to Cafe BellaVista. If the weather is fine, feel free to bring food, a blanket and cozy stuff, we'll picknick and chat in the meadow.
Greece
ATHENS
Contact: Spyros Dovas
Contact Info: acx[dot]meetup[dot]athens[dot]greece[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Wednesday, May 15th, 7:00 PM
Location: The meeting place is the plaza in front of the National Library in Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center complex in Faliro. There will be an "ACX Meetup" sign where we will sit to spot the place. We will occupy a couple (or hopefully more!) tables.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G95WMQR+WRP
Notes: There will be an "ACX Meetup" sign where we will sit to spot the place. We will occupy a couple (or hopefully more!) tables, have a drink, chat or rant depending on the topic. Please RSVP on LessWrong and/or meetup.com.
Hungary
BUDAPEST
Contact: Timothy Underwood
Contact Info: timunderwood9[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 14th, 2:00 PM
Location: The North East corner of Muzeumkert is the plan. There are a bunch of benches that we can move around to sit in a circle. If the weather is raining, or otherwise bad, we'll squeeze into the California Coffee co next to the Muzeumkert, which will hopefully have enough room since it will be on a Sunday.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVXF3R7+Q8
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rationality-budapest
Ireland
DUBLIN
Contact: Rían O Mahoney
Contact Info: romahone[at]tcd[dot]ie
Time: Thursday, April 25th, 6:30 PM
Location: Hotel Motel One Dublin, 111-114 Middle Abbey St, North City, Dublin, D01 H220, Ireland
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5M8PXP+6H
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/qiu5TGJHxaZyb3p5o
Italy
MILANO, ITALY
Contact: Raffaele and Federico
Contact Info: raffa[dot]mauro[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, April 19th, 6:30 PM
Location: Primo Ventures, Viale Luigi Majno, 18, 20129, Milano (MI)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQFF6C4+9C
ROME, ITALY
Contact: Giulio
Contact Info: giulio[dot]starace[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 3:00 PM
Location: Villa Doria Pamphili (park), just south of the "Cedro del Libano" on the grass opening.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FHJVCMX+PP
Group Link: https://tinyurl.com/RomeACX
Latvia
RIGA
Contact: Anastasia
Contact Info: riga[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 14th, 4:00 PM
Location: Puškina iela 11, Latgale Suburb, Rīga, Latvia. Go into the inner yard and then into the building on the left. We'll be on the second floor.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G86W4RC+PF
Lithuania
VILNIUS
Contact: Tom
Contact Info: acx[dot]vilnius[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 7th, 3:00 PM
Location: Lukiškių aikštė (Lukiškės Square). I'll be somewhere in the middle near the big flag pole holding an ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G67M7QC+Q8
Group Link: https://discord.gg/MrBxnNBKbA
Notes: RSVP on LessWrong is preferred, but optional. Anyone even remotely interested in ACX, LW, or EA is welcome!
Netherlands
NIJMEGEN
Contact: Stian
Contact Info: stian[dot]sgronlund[at]outlook[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 2:00 PM
Location: The Yard Sportcafe in the Elinor Ostromgebouw, or possibly moving outside if there's nice weather.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F37RV96+GX
Group Link: No dedicated place yet, but you can join the EA Nijmegen whatsapp group through https://www.eanijmegen.nl/
Norway
OSLO
Contact: Anna
Contact Info: 2002anna[dot]anna2002[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 2:00 PM
Location: We'll meet up at the Songsvann metro station at 14:00, I'll be holding an ACX sign. If the weather is good, we'll be outside by the lake. If the weather is bad, we can go to my apartment in Kringsjå.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFGXP8M+WF
Group Link: https://meetu.ps/c/4ZQXG/YsDP4/d
Notes: Please send an email if you plan on coming. If the weather is good, kids and dogs are very welcome!
Poland
KRAKÓW, POLAND
Contact: Frank
Contact Info: phraneck[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 3:00 PM
Location: Rynek Dębnicki 3
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2X3W2G+VQ
WARSAW, POLAND
Contact: Jan Rzymkowski
Contact Info: j[dot]rzymkowski[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, May 12th, 4:00 PM
Location: Południk Zero, Wilcza 25
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G4362G8+2V
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lwwarsaw
Notes: We're usually given the room downstairs. I'll be wearing a pink t-shirt.
Portugal
LISBON
Contact: Luis Campos
Contact Info: luis[dot]filipe[dot]lcampos[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 3:00 PM
Location: We meet on top of a small hill East of the Linha d'Água café in Jardim Amália Rodrigues. I'll be wearing a pinkish shirt.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRJW+V9
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/iJzwL2ukGBAGNcwJq
Notes: For comfort, bring sunglasses and a blanket to sit on. There is some natural shade. Also, it can get quite windy, so bring a jacket.
Romania
BUCHAREST
Contact: Toni
Contact Info: skyrimtracer[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 21st, 2:00 PM
Location: Splaiul Independenței 210, București 060012 - Grozavesti - Carrefour Orhideea Food Court - Popeyes
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP8C3W7+35
Notes: Please RSVP at the email address
Russia
MOSCOW, RUSSIA
Contact: "teapot"
Contact Info: blastjoe41[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 7th, 12:00 AM
Location: Lefortovo Park, near the Rastrelli Grotto
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G7VQM7Q+GWP
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rationality-in-moscow exists, but has been defunct for years
Notes: you can also reach me as "unfriendlyteapot" on discord
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA
Contact: ildar
Contact Info: niya3[at]mail[dot]ru
Time: Saturday, May 25th, 5:00 PM
Location: We will be sitting on benches next to the stage in the center of Pushkin Park. There will be an "ACX MEETUP" sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9H858X5W+FP
SAINT-PETERSBURG, RUSSIA
Contact: Mak
Contact Info: kellendros95[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Wednesday, April 10th, 5:00 PM
Location: пер. Гривцова 22, открытое пространство "Каледонский Лес", малый или средний зал
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GFGW8H8+8Q
Serbia
BELGRADE
Contact: Tanja
Contact Info: tanja[dot]trninic[at]efektivnialtruizam[dot]rs
Time: Sunday, April 7th, 2:00 PM
Location: Venezelosova 20, Belgrade, Serbia. Effective Altruism Serbia is organizing a casual hang out + lunch in vegan and low-waste Kafe VeZa
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RFC9+36
Group Link: https://efektivnialtruizam.rs/
Notes: Please RSVP to tanja.trninic@efektivnialtruizam.rs so we can reserve enough tables for everyone.
Slovenia
LJUBLJANA
Contact: Demjan
Contact Info: demjan[dot]vester[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Wednesday, May 15th, 7:00 PM
Location: Vrt Lili Novy, at a table with some sort of sign that says ACX.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FRP3F3X+6V
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Xo7QE9pjGDvqLd5Ao/ljubljana-acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2024
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/bedNTWaYbHgK7PreQ
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong if possible, it helps with logistics to estimate the number.
Spain
ALICANTE, SPAIN
Contact: Will
Contact Info: will[dot]worth[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 1:00 PM
Location: Parque Canalejas(park next to the esplanada and port, central Alicante)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCX8GR7+C6
Notes: Hispanohablantes, sois bienvenidos/English speakers welcome
BARCELONA, SPAIN
Contact: Melanie Brennan
Contact Info: melanie[dot]anne[dot]brennan[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 4:00 PM
Location: Parc de la Ciutadella
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH495QP+6C
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/effective-altruism-barcelona/
MADRID, SPAIN
Contact: Javier
Contact Info: javier[dot]prieto[dot]set[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 5:00 PM
Location: La Casa Encendida (ground floor cafeteria)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC842+C2
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how many people are coming
Sweden
GOTHENBURG, VÄSTRA GÖTALAND, SWEDEN
Contact: Stefan
Contact Info: acx_gbg[at]posteo[dot]se
Time: Wednesday, April 24, 6:00 PM
Location: Condeco Fredsgatan upper floor, look for a book on the table
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F9HPX4C+4CR
Switzerland
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND
Contact: Carlos Rafael Giudice
Contact Info: carlosr[dot]giudice[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 7th, 2:00 PM
Location: CERN, restaurant 1
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FR863J3+FP
Notes: In order to access CERN, you need to let me know in advance.
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND
Contact: MB
Contact Info: acxzurich[at]proton[dot]me
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM
Location: Blatterwiese in front of the chinese garden. If it rains we will be under the roof inside the chinese garden (free entry).
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9H32+V8
Notes: Please drop me a line at the email address given to be added to the mailing list.
Turkey
ANTALYA, TURKEY
Contact: Annalise
Contact Info: annalisetarhan[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 PM
Location: Beach Park, Shakespeare, on the patio
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G8GVMMC+4VR
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Contact: Ozge
Contact Info: ozgeco[at]yahoo[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 4th, 12:00 PM
Location: We meet in Kadıkoy at Kahve Dunyası at Yeni Iskele. Yeni Iskele is the seaport where we take ferry to get to Eminonu/Karakoy from Kadıkoy ( not to Besiktas). Please go upstairs, walk through the bookstore Istanbul Kitapcisi to meet me at the terrace. I will have a ACX MEETUP sign. If it rains, we meet inside the cafe, or under large cafe umbrellas.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GGFX2VC+4R
Notes: I hope we chat with coffee.
UK
CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND, UK
Contact: Hamish Todd
Contact Info: hamish[dot]todd1[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 2:00 PM
Location: The Bath House
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F426439+J9
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/jpa8mJcsq4FsDr8oA/cambridge-acx-ssc-monthly-meetup-1
Notes: We meet third Saturday afternoon of every month, in the same place (upstairs at the Bath house)! If you want to be alerted every time, you have to email me asking for that, we *don't* usually have lesswrong event pages
CANTERBURY, ENGLAND, UK
Contact: Joel
Contact Info: joel[dot]jakubovic[at]cantab[dot]net
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 2:00 PM
Location: Arco Carpanel, Westgate Grove. I have long fair hair and will be carrying an "ACX MEETUP" sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3373JG+F3
Notes: I'd appreciate an e-mail if you're new and attending so that I have a sense of how many will be there
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UK
Contact: Sam
Contact Info: acxedinburgh[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 4th, 2:00 PM
Location: Braid room, 2nd floor, Pleasance (turn right when you go under an archway into the courtyard)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7RWRW9+W7
Group Link: We run ~monthly meetups; email acxedinburgh@gmail.com to join the mailing list and whatsapp group
Notes: We generally 'assign' 3 essays to lightly guide the discussion, so make sure you join the mailing list to find out what they'll be for this meetup (I haven't decided yet)
LONDON, ENGLAND, UK
Contact: Edward Saperia
Contact Info: ed[at]newspeak[dot]house
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 1:00 PM
Location: Newspeak House
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGWGH+3F7
Event Link: https://lu.ma/ACX-London-Apr-2024
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/acxlondon
Notes: Please register: https://lu.ma/ACX-London-Apr-2024
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK
Contact: Lewis
Contact Info: acx[dot]manchester[at]lcwf[dot]de
Time: Saturday, May 4th, 3:00 PM
Location: Ezra & Grill, 20 Hilton St, Manchester M1 1FR. I'll have a sign/whiteboard with 'ACX Meetup' on it. https://maps.app.goo.gl/BFQDGHgNL3cJ6hk6A
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5VFQJ8+RR
Notes: Please RSVP by email so I can book a sufficiently sized table/know if we'll outgrow it!
NEWCASTLE-DURHAM, ENGLAND, UK
Contact: Chris Goodall
Contact Info: wardle[at]live[dot]fr
Time: Sunday, April 28th, 12:00 PM
Location: "The Food Pit" in the centre of Riverwalk mall, Framwelgate, next to the river. I will wear the Hawaiian shirt and hold the Astral Codex10 sign. Hopefully we'll make it up the steps to the cathedral but this is a step-free place to start.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C6WQCGC+VH
Notes: If you're coming a long way by East Coast Main Line, be sure to check if breaking the journey saves you money.
OXFORD, ENGLAND, UK
Contact: Stan
Contact Info: stanislawmalinowski09[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Wednesday, April 17th, 6:30 PM
Location: The Star, Rectory Road - We'll be in the beer garden round the back, with a sign <3
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WPQX6+QM
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/vnuaj5rCGnfXvaLac/oxrat-acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2024
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/oxfordrationalish https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/wQA8BE5e8mETeWb8A
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND, UK
Contact: Colin Z. Robertson
Contact Info: czr[at]rtnl[dot]org[dot]uk
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM
Location: 200 Degrees, 25 Division St, Sheffield S1 4GE. I'll have a piece of paper on the table with ACX written on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5W9GJG+2M
READING, ENGLAND, UK
Contact: Chris
Contact Info: ReadingACX[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 1:00 PM
Location: Double-Barrelled Brewery
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WFX7Q+7W
Ukraine
KYIV
Contact: Artem Batogovsky (or Forux)
Contact Info: https://t[dot]me/forux
Time: Friday, April 5th, 7:00 PM
Location: Ziferblat Cafe (Циферблат кафе)
Group Link: https://t.me/lwkyiv
Notes: The meetup has been moved to online due to the situation in Ukraine. Use the group link.
North America
Canada
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA
Contact: David P
Contact Info: qwertie256[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 2:00 PM
Location: Side Street Pub: 1167 Kensington Crescent NW. I'll bring an "ACX" sign with red letters.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95373W26+R8G
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA
Contact: Joseph
Contact Info: ta1hynp09[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com
Time: Thursday, April 18th, 7:00 PM
Location: Irrational Brewing Company, 10643 124 St #109, Edmonton, AB T5N 1S5. We will have an ACX sign! More information at https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Fez72WdfeyDZAM796/acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-1
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558HF27+7Q
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Fez72WdfeyDZAM796/acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-1
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hNzrLboTGkRFraHWG
Notes: Please do your best to RSVP on LessWrong so we know how much food to get
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA
Contact: Noah
Contact Info: usernameneeded[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, May 5th, 2:00 PM
Location: We will be meeting at the Oxford Taproom. We'll be sitting at a table on the ground floor(to the right as you enter) and will have a blue pyramid on the table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87PRJ9VX+PP
Group Link: https://discord.gg/kXFaGQBB5h
KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA
MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, CANADA
Contact: Henri Lemoine
Contact Info: acxmontreal[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 1:00 PM
Location: Jeanne-Mance Park, at the corner of Duluth and Esplanade. We'll have an ACX Meetup sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC89+37
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/8HEFDrXXm6EjGpDSM/acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2024-montreal-qc
Group Link: LessWrong group: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/3nnqSgGbF8x3mTcia ; Mailing list: http://eepurl.com/io5vZM ; Discord: https://discord.gg/K8gMNzqPVG ; Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/less.wrong.montreal/ ; Meetup.com group: https://www.meetup.com/astral-codex-ten-montreal/
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/8HEFDrXXm6EjGpDSM/acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2024-montreal-qc
OTTAWA, CANADA
Contact: Tess Walsh
Contact Info: rationalottawa[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 4:00 PM
Location: 70 Gloucester St (The LOOP apartment building), 28th floor rooftop patio! Buzzer is 2103 for entry to the building, and then come on up to the top floor. If rain happens to move us indoors on the 11th, we'll be meeting one floor down from the patio, in the Sky Lounge of 70 Gloucester. We should be the only group meeting in either of these places but we will still have "ACX" signs, and I will be identifiable as the one with the big orange scarf.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q6C894+P2
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PB4YL2K54CzmQDtC4, https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalottawa, Attend a meetup to receive an invite to our discord!
Notes: Dinner will be provided in the evening, but feel free to bring snacks to share earlier on! Kids welcome. Please RSVP to help make planning smoother for me- by email to rationalottawa@gmail.com, on Lesswrong, or on Facebook. Thank you!
SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA
Contact: Sergey
Contact Info: spam04321[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 11:30 AM
Location: McAllister Place food court, I'll have some kind of a small ACX MEETUP sign on the table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87QM8X4M+XJP
Notes: Please RSVP if you have any intention of coming as the event will only proceed if there's at least someone interested in coming.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA
Contact: Sean A
Contact Info: k9i9m9ufh[at]mozmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 2:00 PM
Location: Mars Discovery District basement cafeteria. To get to the cafeteria, enter the Mars Atrium via University Avenue entrance. Enter from University Avenue and walk east until you see escalators. Take the escalators down. The food court is to the east of the escalators. If you are lost/confused, ask a security guard to direct you to the food court in the basement. I'll be wearing a bright neon yellow jacket.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2MJ56+XP
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/8ktnBi4AjxtCmGeXA
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA
Contact: Jordan
Contact Info: j[dot]verasamy[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 11:00 AM
Location: Dude Chilling Park, NW corner, with a big sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84XR7W73+P9
WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA
Contact: Jenn
Contact Info: jenn[at]kwrationality[dot]ca
Time: Thursday, May 9th, 7:00 PM
Location: Meeting Room A, Basement of Kitchener Public Library main branch (85 Queen St N)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFG37+4C
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/vwZsrqkp84YyfzRaR/2024-acx-spring-megameetup
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/NiM9cQJ5qXqhdmP5p
Notes: We run weekly meetups! Check out kwrationality.ca for more info.
Mexico
MÉRIDA, MEXICO
Contact: Silvia Fernández
Contact Info: silviafidelina[at]hotmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 6:00 PM
Location: Centro de Estudios e Investigaciones Sociales y Culturales Efrain Calderon, calle 38 No. 453 por 35 y 37 Barrio Obrero: Jesús Carranza, Mérida, Mexico
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76GGX9JV+W6
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmerida
Notes: Favor de reservar por mail
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
Contact: Francisco
Contact Info: fagarrido[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 5:00 PM
Location: Cafebreria El Pendulo
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76F2CR6G+6R
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/uzTxYaFupgz9ZnCT5
Costa Rica
TAMARINDO
Contact: Timeless
Contact Info: pvspam-acxorganiser[at]hacklab[dot]net
Time: Sunday, April 7th, 1:00 PM
Location: El Mercadito Food Court
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/762P75X5+QMR
Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs. I will wear a nerdy t-shirt and stay close to Asian Fusion Sushi section of the court.
USA
Arizona
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA
Contact: Nathan
Contact Info: natoboo2000[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 4th, 3:00 PM
Location: Encanto Park 2499 N 15th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007. We'll be at one of the picnic tables just south of the parking lot, with an ACX meetups sign at the table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8559FWG5+9RP
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/KRcNWJusPhdLrvvxx/acx-phoenix-may-meetup
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/xSLmmoudDGM2w8JEG
Notes: RSVPs on LessWrong appreciated: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/KRcNWJusPhdLrvvxx/acx-phoenix-may-meetup
Arkansas
FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, USA
Contact: Cristina
Contact Info: olsoncristina[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Thursday, April 25th, 6:00 PM
Location: Bakery District, 70 S 7th St, Fort Smith, AR 72901
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86779HMF+V6H
California
ARCATA, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Tyler S
Contact Info: Tylers[at]duck[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 25th, 1:00 PM
Location: “The pub at the creamery” in Arcata. 824 L St suite a, Arcata, CA 95521. I will have an ACX Meetup Sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84GQVW95+WC
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Skyler and Scott
Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org
Time: Wednesday, June 5th, 6:30 PM
Location: 2740 Telegraph Avenue
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVP5R+X5
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/bayarealesswrong
Notes: Held between Less.Online and Manifest 2, we expect a lot of interesting out-of-town visitors. We’ll provide dinner, kids are welcome, no pets please!
GOLETA, CALIFORNIA, USA
GRASS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Max Harms
Contact Info: Raelifin[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 18th, 2:00 PM
Location: The prospector statue in Condon Park if the weather is nice, otherwise my house nearby (send an email for the address)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84FW6W8H+F4
Notes: Please RSVP by email or on LessWrong
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Vishal
Contact Info: Contact "Vishal" on the LAR discord
Time: Wednesday, April 10th, 6:30 PM
Location: 11841 Wagner St., Culver City
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8553XHWM+GP
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/ziyNTuMGquENeYyaN/los-angeles-ca-acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-2024-lw-acx
Group Link: Discord Server: https://discord.gg/TaYjsvN Website: https://losangelesrationality.com/
Notes: RSVPs on the LessWrong event are not necessary but recommended.
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Michael
Contact Info: michaelmichalchik[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 2:00 PM
Location: 1970 Port Laurent place, Newport Beach 92660
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8554J47R+Q8
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/ytkHvpQrvLHFcyDhx
Notes: By the time this annual Meetup happens we will have had over 60 meetups almost every single one of which was attended. I would say our attendance rate is about 96 or 97%. Sometimes it's just the two of us, but there have been as many as 15 people. Typical turnouts are three to five.
PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Todd
Contact Info: todd[dot]ramsey[dot]shopping[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 14th, 3:00 PM
Location: Palm Desert Civic Center Park. Picnic shelter 5 if available; if not, try picnic shelter 4; then 3, then 2, then 1. (I'm not reserving a space but will get there early to claim a picnic shelter) I'll be wearing a loud tie-dye tee shirt to help you identify me.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8555PJJ9+WV
Notes: Please provide for your own food and drink.
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Julia and Andrew
Contact Info: amethyst[dot]eggplant[at]gmail[dot]com; nightfall9[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 14th, 1:00 PM
Location: A house at 22nd and W St in Midtown Sacramento
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84CWHG68+MV
Group Link: Email for our discord
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get. I'll have podcasting equipment set up if anyone wants to record a spicy conversation, opt in only obviously
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Julius
Contact Info: julius[dot]simonelli[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 1:00 PM
Location: Bird Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544PVQ8+P7
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/san-diego-rationalists/events/299717844/
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Jill and Daniel
Contact Info: jill[dot]dma[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 11:00 AM
Location: We'll be outside the cafe at the Randall Museum in Corona Heights (near the Castro) in San Francisco. The Randall Museum has a cafe, Cafe Josephine - we'll be sitting at a public park bench (by the overlook) just outside the cafe. Randall Museum is kid-friendly and has free admission, bathrooms, etc. We'll bring an ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VQH76+XW
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/bayarealesswrong
Notes: We're bringing our kids (ages 1 and 3) - feel free to bring other small mammals. You can also get in touch with us at (415) 692-4814
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: David Friedman
Contact Info: ddfr[at]daviddfriedman[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 2:00 PM
Location: 3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849W825J+7Q
Group Link: http://www.daviddfriedman.com/SSC%20Meetups%20announcement.html
Notes: Kids welcome. Let me know if you plan to come: ddfr[at]daviddfriedman[dot]com. We feed dinner to those still here at dinner time.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Denis
Contact Info: denis[dot]lantsman[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 7th, 12:00 PM
Location: Meadow Park, just south of the public restrooms
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/847X789R+4C
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Sean
Contact Info: acxsean[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 7th, 12:30 PM
Location: Tables next to UCSB Lot 10 (near Engineering)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8562C575+XW
Group Link: https://discord.gg/vKuJ4NfHkF
Notes: Please join the discord to help me coordinate/calibrate group size
SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Gregg
Contact Info: gregg[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 28th, 1:30 PM
Location: NE corner of University Terrace Park, Meder St, Santa Cruz
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/848VXWFW+X6
Colorado
BOULDER, COLORADO, USA
Contact: Josh Sacks
Contact Info: josh[dot]sacks[plus]acx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 3:00 PM
Location: (our house- same as previous meetups)- 9191 Tahoe Ln, Boulder, CO 80301. About 8 miles east of CU-Boulder
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GP2V96+HV
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/boulder-acx-ssc
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so we can estimate snacks.
CARBONDALE, COLORADO, USA
Contact: Nick Jarboe
Contact Info: naj[at]njarboe[dot]com
Time: Wednesday, April 17th, 5:00 PM
Location: Picnic tables in the center of Sopris Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FJ9QXP+QM
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get. Please come even if you don't RSVP
DENVER, COLORADO, USA
Contact: Eneasz Brodski
Contact Info: embrodski[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, May 12th, 3:00 PM
Location: Sloan's Lake Park, North Side. Park in the Sloan's Lake North Parking Lot, walk just past the stone structure that's right there, and we'll be on the other side of it. Should have a shade structure up, and a white board that says ACX MEETUP on it (assuming I don't forget the dry erase marker this time).
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FPQX22+RM
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/969594296461197
Notes: Public park, all ages welcome. We'll BBQ some burgers and hotdogs and have a variety of snacks and drinks. Some vegan dogs also available, but limited quantities. Eneasz of The Bayesian Conspiracy will almost certainly be there, as will Matt Freeman co-founder of The Guild Of the Rose. We don't have any structured activities, just hanging out and conversation and watching kiddos run around. We have monthly meetups, anyone who attends this is welcome to come to those as well :)
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA
Contact: Spencer
Contact Info: focorats[at]posteo[dot]net
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 2:00 PM
Location: Wolverine farm, upstairs
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GPHWRG+7MQ
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/dks4PmoHn4dpK94MR
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so we can reserve tables
Connecticut
DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, USA
Contact: Gesild Muka
Contact Info: gemuka[at]my[dot]bridgeport[dot]edu
Time: Friday, April 19th, 5:00 PM
Location: 255 White St, Danbury, CT 06810
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H89HX7+VG
Notes: It's a bar/restaurant, there are tables so kids are allowed. They're known for their wings.
Washington DC
WASHINGTON DC, USA
Contact: Chris
Contact Info: Chriswarr45[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM
Location: Hook Hall, 3400 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010, I'll be wearing a blue hat
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WXJG+WC
Group Link: There exist two facebook groups for DC: https://www.facebook.com/groups/605023464809227/ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/433668130485595
Florida
CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Shawn Spilman
Contact Info: Shawn[dot]Spilman[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 4th, 12:01 PM
Location: 929 SW 54th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RWH224+44
GAINSEVILLE, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Russell
Contact Info: rchestnut1520[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Monday, April 22nd, 6:00 PM
Location: 4th Ave Food Park, outside picnic table. Will have a sign if it's not obvious.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XVJMXC+5C2
GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Christian Williams
Contact Info: christian[dot]h[dot]williams[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Wednesday, April 24th, 8:00 PM
Location: https://www.oldhickorywhiskeybar.com/
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862JCQ6M+6X
Notes: Email me if you want to meet. I'll only plan to be there if I hear from at least one person.
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Dante and Britt
Contact Info: danteac94[at]gmail[dot]com; miamiacx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 11:00 AM
Location: At the beach, on the Hollywood beach boulevard.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX2V6M+CM
Group Link: https://discord.gg/k2pzWUb9ss
Notes: I might be there earlier to watch the sunrise and then having the morning at the beach
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Eric
Contact Info: eric135033[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 14th, 5:00 PM
Location: 111 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131. If lobby doors are locked, enter through the Carrot Express.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXQR75+3C
Group Link: https://discord.gg/k2pzWUb9ss
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Ethan Huyck
Contact Info: ethanhuyck[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, April 26th, 7:00 PM
Location: UCF, at the covered pavilion near the Breezeway, I'll have a sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76WWJQ2X+72R
Group Link: https://discord.gg/nfedbAnhPE
Notes: please let me know in the discord if you will be there so I can plan snacks for everyone.
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Charlie
Contact Info: chuckwilson477[at]yahoo[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 11:00 AM
Location: Grandview Public Market. 1401 Clare Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. We'll be at the northeast outside area, sitting at a table with an ACX MEETUP sign on it. Parking is free at an adjacent lot, and there may also be a free valet service.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RXMWXP+GH
Group Link: https://discord.gg/tDf8fYPRRP
Notes: Hosted by the south Florida ACX group that also does meetups in Palm Beach and Broward communities such as Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray and many others. Come join our Discord, we're always welcoming!
Georgia
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA
Contact: Steve
Contact Info: steve[at]digitaltoolfactory[dot]net
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 2:00 PM
Location: Bold Monk Brewing 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V
Group Link: https://acxatlanta.com/
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong
Idaho
BOISE, IDAHO, USA
Contact: Tim
Contact Info: tim[dot]r[dot]burr[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 1:00 PM
Location: Ann Morrison Park. I will bring my dog and some lawn games, and set up in the grass on the northwest side.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85M5JQ7G+QX
Notes: Feel free to bring dogs, kids, games, tasty beverages...
Illinois
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA
Contact: Todd
Contact Info: info[at]chicagorationality[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 18th, 2:00 PM
Location: We'll be in Grant Park just between the train tracks and Columbus on the north side of Balbo. There's a shaded area with some trees.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV9FH+9
Group Link: https://chicagorationality.com
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, USA
Contact: Ben
Contact Info: cu[dot]acx[dot]meetups[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 14, 3:00 PM
Location: UIUC, Siebel Center for Computer Science, Room 3401
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GH4Q7G+H8F
Group Link: https://discord.gg/8BNujpU6XD
Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, USA
Contact: NR
Contact Info: mapreader4[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 12:00 PM
Location: Address: Beering Hall of Liberal Arts (BRNG) Room 1268, 100 N University St, West Lafayette, IN 47907. BRNG 1268 is in the southwest corner of the building, and can be found after turning left at the south entrance. Please email me if you cannot find us. I will also place an ACX Meetup sign at the entrance to the room and wear a shirt with a lemur.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GM+4C
Notes: We'll have a box of chips and possibly other food.
Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA
Contact: Blake Bertuccelli-Booth
Contact Info: blake[at]philosophers[dot]group
Time: Sunday, May 5th, 11:11 AM
Location: Petite Clouet Cafe
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XFXX74+H7
Group Link: http://philosophers.group
Notes: Feel free to reach out to me on signal. My name: blake.1111
Maryland
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA
Contact: Rivka
Contact Info: rivka[at]adrusi[dot]com
Time: Sunday, May 05th, 7:00 PM
Location: Outside of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building at UMBC. The address is 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21250. There will be a sign that says "ACX Meetup".
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774P+53
Group Link: We have a mailing list and a discord. The mailing list is more for our weekly meetup reminders and the discord is more of a social environment. Here's a link to the discord: https://discord.gg/h4z5UgeYVK. If you would like to be added to the mailing list, please email me.
Notes: Parking is free on the weekend. In case of rain or inclement weather, we will be inside on the first floor of the building. There will be food and drinks (likely pizza). RSVPs are useful so I know how much food to get, but are not required.
FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, USA
Contact: "Ferret"
Contact Info: meetup2024[dot]exposure178[at]passinbox[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 4th, 12:00 PM
Location: Burba Lake; Coordinator will *not* sponsor attendees to location
Coordinates: Email coordinator for precise location
Group Link: Email coordinator for group chat
Notes: Techies and family types alike are welcome. Title/position agnostic (wear comfortable clothes). 🦗 Czar note: meetup is on a government installation with controlled access; if you're not sure if you can attend you probably can't
Massachusetts
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA
CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA
Contact: Skyler
Contact Info: Skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org
Time: Sunday, April 14th, 3:00 PM
Location: JFK Memorial Park, Cambridge. Look for the tall blue and green hat. We'll have a canopy in case it rains.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9VCG+8W
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ssc-boston
Notes: Please feel free to bring kids or pets! I'll be the one in the tall green and blue hat.
NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA
Contact: duck_master
Contact Info: duckmaster0[at]protonmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 7th, 12:00 PM
Location: Farlow Park/Chaffin Park (Centre St & Church St, Newton, MA, USA 02458; near Interstate 90/the Mass Pike)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9R38+J3
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/HnrqwPvpX7TFtMwR9
Notes: I will ask every attendee to introduce their name (and/or wear a nametag); otherwise this will mostly be general small talk
NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA
Contact: Alex Liebowitz
Contact Info: alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 6:00 PM
Location: Common house at 100 Black Birch Trail, Northampton, MA 01062. The common house is the first building you see when coming into the community (but after the event parking, which lines the road leading in on the right).
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J9884H+VF
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/78BKdkLerGaBwGTx6/northampton-ma-acx-meetup-spring-2024-meetups-everywhere
Group Link: There's a mailing list, but you just email me at alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com to get on.
Notes: Guest parking should be along the road leading in (Black Birch Trail), parking to the right as you drive in. There is an Event Parking sign but it is not the most visible. There are disabled spaces directly in front of the Common House (100 Black Birch Trail). If we overflow the road, people can use the resident lots to the left and right.
Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA
Contact: Joseph Pryor
Contact Info: jwpryorprojects[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 1:00 PM
Location: 1420 Hill Street Ann Arbor Michigan. We'll be meeting at the Friends Meetinghouse (euphemism for Quaker) in the back yard if weather allows, otherwise we'll meet in the corner room. 1-5pm. The restrooms are open.. Two small parking lots (~12 spaces total) are located by the alley at the rear of the property, plus a handicap parking space. Parking is available on Olivia and Lincoln streets all day Saturday.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77C9+MQ
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/Ann-Arbor-SSC-Rationalist-Meetup-Group/
Notes: RSVP here: https://www.meetup.com/ann-arbor-ssc-rationalist-meetup-group/events/299819097/ and join the Meetup.com list to hear about our meetups every month, or text me at: 517-945-8084 and I'll add you to the text notification I send out. Bring snacks if the weather is good (no snacks allowed indoors)
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA
Contact: Peter
Contact Info: pjvh[at]umich[dot]edu
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 1:00 PM
Location: Lookout Park. I’ll have a nametag and a hammock (weather permitting).
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JPX8GJ+VV
Notes: Updates will be here- https://petervh.com/GR-ACX
Minnesota
ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA
Contact: Aaron Kaufman
Contact Info: ironlordbyron[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 5:00 PM
Location: Party room in Davanni's Pizza, at 41 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86P8WRQ6+WX
Group Link: https://discord.gg/RnkfQW9dVK
Missouri
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA
Contact: Alex Hedtke
Contact Info: alex[dot]hedtke[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, May 10th, 5:00 AM
Location: 5200 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64112 (Jacob L. Loose Park) - We will be at the grill and the stone tables to the right of the entrance, between the entrance and the playground.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86F72CM4+QH
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/kc_rat_ea/
Notes: There is a playground, so feel free to bring kids! Also, while not necessary, bring any cookout food potluck-style you'd like. There will be a grill.
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA
Contact: John Buridan
Contact Info: littlejohnburidan[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 2:30 PM
Location: Tower Grove Park, Cypress Pavilion South
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CFJQ32+XC
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/JTMprAL9QpCct2od3
Notes: Feel free to bring kids, gadgets, books-as-conversation starter. Invite friends. Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get.
Nevada
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA
Contact: Jonathan Ray
Contact Info: ray[dot]jonathan[dot]w[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 11:00 AM
Location: Tree Top Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85865MR8+3JM
Group Link: https://discord.gg/3gdefR43Pc?event=1216096364673499246
Notes: Feel free to talk about anything you want to talk about! Please actually show up if you RSVP!
New York
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA
Contact: Stefan
Contact Info: stefanlenoach[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 4th, 7:00 PM
Location: My apartment
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8P3G2+2G
Notes: Please RSVP - my apartment can handle ~40 people. You might also be interested in the Manhattan meetup the week before!
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA
Contact: Robi Rahman
Contact Info: robirahman94[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM
Location: We'll meet at Pumphouse Park unless it's raining, in which case we'll be inside the adjacent building, Brookfield Place.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX6M+RG
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/overcomingbiasnyc?pli=1
Notes: If it is raining, we will meet in the atrium of Brookfield Place, located at https://plus.codes/87G7PX7M+3R. You might also be interested in the Brooklyn meetup the week after!
MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK, USA
Contact: Gabriel Weil
Contact Info: gabeaweil[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, April 19th, 7:00 PM
Location: 47 Clinton Pl., Massapequa, NY 17758
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8MG4F+3V
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or by email (gabeaweil[at]gmail[dot]com) so I know how much food to get.
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA
North Carolina
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA
Contact: Randall Hayes
Contact Info: vsi[dot]beacon[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 5:00 PM
Location: Old Town Draught House, 1205 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27403 Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8782358Q+7P
Notes: This is a place of business, so no outside food or drink. Sorry. https://oldtowndraught.com/ If you're interested in Sci-Fi, there's a con going on down the block!
ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA
Contact: Vicki Williams
Contact Info: Vickirwilliams[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 6:00 PM
Location: Biltmore Lake Fire Pit, 80 Lake Dr. Candler, NC. Parking in front of the basketball court, then walk along the lake to the fire pit behind the tennis court.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867VG8MW+9G
Notes: Please RSVP so I can get in touch in case of change in plans.
RALEIGH-DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA
Contact: Logan
Contact Info: Logan[dot]the[dot]word[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 1:00 PM
Location: Ponysaurus Brewing Co (219 Hood St, Durham). We'll be at the outdoor seating area with an ACX sign on the table
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X4Q3+QW
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rtlw
Notes: There will be pizza! The venue serves beer but is kid-friendly. I'll have more details on the Google group (see link)
Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA
Contact: Andy
Contact Info: ajl161[at]case[dot]edu
Time: Sunday, April 14th, 1:00 PM
Location: Tabletop Board Game Cafe- 1810 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 (I am very tall and will be hard to miss)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HWF7PV+GRP
Notes: board game cafe so bring your best catan strategies :)
COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA
Contact: Russell
Contact Info: russell[dot]emmer[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 14th, 3:00 PM
Location: Clifton Park Shelterhouse, Jeffrey Park, Bexley. We will be at one of the tables with an ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FVX3C3+QF
Notes: Please send an email if you'd like to join our mailing list for future invitations.
Oregon
CORVALLIS, OREGON, USA
Contact: Kenan
Contact Info: kbitikofer[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, April 19th, 6:00 PM
Location: Laughing Planet, downtown Corvallis, Oregon.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PRHP7R+R7C
Group Link: Willamette Valley EAs and Rationalists: https://discord.gg/uBCcD7SxUa
Notes: Kids/babies welcome.
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA
Contact: Sam Celarek
Contact Info: scelarek[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, April 19th, 6:00 PM
Location: 1548 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97232 - There will be a large sign outside of a building with the print "Encorepreneur Cafe" on the outside. Call me at 513-432-3310 if you can't find it!
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84QVG8MX+MV4
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/portland-effective-altruism-and-rationality/
Notes: Please RSVP on Meetup so I know how much food to get.
Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA
Contact: Phil
Contact Info: acxharrisburg[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 3:00 PM
Location: Zeroday Brewing Company Taproom, 925 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G57487+R7
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PXrLoKgiAyXEG2hLD
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA
Contact: Siddhesh
Contact Info: ranade[dot]siddhesh[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 11:00 AM
Location: La Colombe Coffee Roasters on 6th and Market (100 S Independence Mall W #110)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6XR2X+6M
Group Link: Email - https://groups.google.com/g/ACXPhiladelphia; Google Calendar - https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0?cid=cmF0aW9uYWxwaGlsbHlAZ21haWwuY29t; Meetup - https://www.meetup.com/philadelphia-rationalists/; Discord - https://discord.gg/46zb6hRVGB; Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalphilly
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA
Contact: Justin
Contact Info: pghacx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 1:30 PM
Location: DEFAULT OUTDOOR LOCATION: CMU Campus, Jared L Cohon University Center, at the picnic tables outside the east entrance (the side of the building that faces the track). Look for the "ACX" banner. CONTINGENCY INDOOR LOCATION (in case of rain): Jared L Cohon University Center, Danforth Lounge (upstairs, 2nd floor)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2C3V5+6C
Notes: The Pittsburgh ACX group meets around once a month, with most meetups taking place around Shady or East Liberty. If you'd like to be notified about future meetups, email pghacx[at]gmail[dot]com to be added to the mailing list.
Providence
PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND
Contact: Freya
Contact Info: rip[dot]my[dot]inbox[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 04, 01:00 PM
Location: Pizza J (967 Westminster St). I’ll be at a table with an ACX sign and some games.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87HCRH9G+27
Additional Notes: Feel free to bring games if you have any!
South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA
Contact: S.C.
Contact Info: Villainsplus[at]protonmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, May 19th, 5:00 PM
Location: Picnic shelter at McKennan Park, or tables south of it if it's occupied. Will have a sign saying "ACX."
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86M5G7JH+W5V
Notes: Please RSVP on LW
Tenessee
MEMPHIS, TENESSEE, USA
Contact: Michael
Contact Info: michael[at]postlibertarian[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 6th, 1:00 PM
Location: French Truck Coffee in Crosstown Concourse, Central Atrium, 1350 Concourse Ave #167, Memphis, TN 38104. I'll be at a table with a sign that says ACX MEETUP
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867F5X2P+QHW
Group Link: https://discord.gg/yEGcbv4VPe
Texas
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA
Contact: Silas Barta
Contact Info: sbarta[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 25th, 12:00 PM
Location: The Brewtorium, 6015 Dillard Cir A, Austin, TX 78752, we'll be inside somewhere, just look for the Austin LessWrong and ACX Meetup signs
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862487GM+96
Group Link: https://austinlesswrong.com/
Notes: You can park on the streets in front of Brewtorium or the Milk Bank lot next door. If it really gets full, use the nearby residential streets. We'll be there until at least 5pm!
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA
Contact: Michael Frost
Contact Info: mikefrosttx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 5:00 PM
Location: On the porch of Torchy's on Texas Ave, 1037 Texas Ave, College Station, TX. I will have a yellow OneWheel.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8625JMFC+5J9
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so that I know roughly how many people are coming!
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA
Contact: Ethan Morse
Contact Info: ethan[dot]morse97[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 21st, 2:00 PM
Location: Whole Foods off Preston and Forest (11700 Preston Rd Suite 714, Dallas, TX 75230). We'll be in the upstairs seating area closest to the windows.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645W55W+2J
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/SdwuhENYWpA4BTrZT
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA
Contact: Joe Brenton
Contact Info: joe[dot]brenton[at]yahoo[dot]com
Time: Sunday, May 19th, 1:00 PM
Location: 711 Milby St, Houston, TX 77023 inside the IRONWORKS through the big orange door, look for the ACX MEETUP sign at the entrance
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PMV6+V6
Group Link: https://discord.gg/DzmEPAscpS
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong. Food and drinks will be provided from Second Slice Sandwich Sandwich Shop.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA
Contact: James P
Contact Info: jonbenettleilax[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, May 12th, 12:00 PM
Location: Commonwealth Coffeehouse & Bakery Jones. 203 E Jones Ave Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78215
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X3CGP9+CV
Group Link: https://lesswrongsa.dry.ai/
Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA
Contact: Adam
Contact Info: adam[dot]r[dot]isom[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM
Location: Liberty Park, west side, near Chargepoint Station, we'll be on the grass in a circle of chairs
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+MF
Group Link: email me and I'll add you to the mailing list and send you a discord invite
Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA
Contact: Skyler
Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org
Time: Sunday, May 19th, 1:00 PM
Location: In the Oakledge park. I’ll be wearing a tall blue and green hat.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87P8FQ4F+5C
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/burlington-lwacx
Virginia
BEDFORD, VIRGINIA, USA
Contact: Eric F
Contact Info: Ericf14159[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 20th, 10:00 AM
Location: Bridge Street Cafe. 210 N Bridge St, Bedford, VA 24523
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87928FPG+6V
NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, USA
Contact: Daniel A is organizing the Newport News, VA meetup
Contact Info: daniel[dot]m[dot]adamiak[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 4th, 2:00 PM
Location: 12090 Jefferson Ave Ste 100, Newport News, VA 23606. There are benches outside of the Whole Foods that we will meet at. I will wear glasses and a red shirt. I will have a poorly made ACX sign. If you see someone with a well made sign, that's a different group.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87954G36+C4C
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/pLEbtx3BbdaLMXZKi
Additional Notes: All are welcome. RSVPs are appreciated
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA
Contact: Willa
Contact Info: walambert[at]pm[dot]me
Time: Saturday, May 18, 03:00 PM
Location: Botetourt Gardens; 1000 Botetourt Gardens, Norfolk, VA 23507. We will be directly across the street in a southwest direction from the main entrance of the Fred Heutte Center. Look for the people on the grass who have a canopy and one of them (me probably) is wearing a large silly yellow & green hat. If possible we will have an ACX Meetup sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8785VP64+7M8
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/pLEbtx3BbdaLMXZKi; https://discord.gg/H2x2W5wshW
Additional Notes: You are welcome to bring friends, family, kids, dogs, etc. as well as outdoor park games or snacks. We will likely bring healthy snacks of some kind, e.g. hummus and celery. There tends to be plenty of street parking by the park.
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA
Contact: Ella Hoeppner
Contact Info: ellahoeppner[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM
Location: Whole Foods at 2024 W Broad Street, in the cafe area on the second floor
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8794HG5Q+7G
Group Link: https://discord.gg/cYqpzHn2qU
WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINIA, USA
Contact: Vast
Contact Info: acx[dot]meetup[dot]debtless191[at]passmail[dot]net
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 1:00 PM
Location: Chinn Park Library
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4MMC8+4M
Washington
BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, USA
Contact: Alex
Contact Info: bellinghamrationalish[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 21st, 2:00 PM
Location: Elizabeth Station. 1400 W Holly St #101, Bellingham, WA 98225. Weather permitting, we'll sit outside under the tent shared with Narrative Coffee. If it's too cold out, we'll be inside. Either way, we'll have a cardboard sign that says "BELLINGHAM RATIONALISH" on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84WVQG45+XQF
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/bellingham-rationalish-community/
Notes: Please RSVP on Meetup or LessWrong (preferably Meetup) Event link: https://www.meetup.com/bellingham-rationalish-community/events/299992021/
SEATTLE, SEATTLE, USA
Contact: Nikita Sokolsky
Contact Info: Sokolx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 28th, 5:00 PM
Location: Stoup Brewing, 1158 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJM7H+4P
Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/cQBu6o8z894gRA6dj/acx-lw-seattle-spring-meetup-2024
Group Link: https://facebook.com/groups/seattlerationality/ https://www.facebook.com/events/925938142241186
Notes: Meetup will be in a brewery, they serve alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks. You can bring your own food. Event is here - https://www.facebook.com/events/925938142241186 If you need to get in touch 206-458-4791
Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA
Contact: Cory
Contact Info: cpf3rd[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 3:00 PM
Location: 1701 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202, The patio outside the Lakefront Colectivo. I will be wearing a red T-shirt
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MJ3437+C8W
STONE LAKE, WISCONSIN, USA
Contact: A J
Contact Info: theswamp[dot]here[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, May 11th, 5:30 PM
Location: Stone Lake Lion's Hall, in the cafe area
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86QCRFW6+5J6
South America
Argentina
BUENOS AIRES
Contact: David Rivadeneira
Contact Info: david[dot]f[dot]rivadeneira[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Thursday, April 4th, 7:00 PM
Location: Gorriti 5996, C1414 BKL, Buenos Aires
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q3CH95+5C
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/LhvhRq8wyLILlyMoL1IJ4J
Brazil
FLORIANÓPOLIS, BRAZIL
Contact: Adiel
Contact Info: adiel[at]airpost[dot]net
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 4:00 PM
Location: Angeloni Beira Mar, at the food court. I'll be wearing a yellow hat.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/584HCFGF+326
Notes: Everyone is welcome! Email me and I'll add you to the WhatsApp group.
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Contact: Tiago Macedo
Contact Info: tiago[dot]s[dot]m[dot]macedo[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, April 28th, 3:00 PM
Location: Praça Nelson Mandela, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. We will sit at a large circular bench in the middle of the square, right in front of a subway exit. I will have a piece of paper with a big "ACX" written on it. IMPORTANT: After some time, if a large group has joined, we might decide to go elsewhere nearby! Please contact the organizer.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/589R2RX8+P64
Group Link: Gist
Notes: If you show up and don't see anyone, don't despair. The group might have decided to go somewhere close, either to eat or avoid the sun. Information on where we are will be posted to the meetup page, but feel free to contact me by email.
Chile
SANTIAGO
Contact: Iñaki
Contact Info: inaki[dot]escarate[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 11:30 AM
Location: Parque Bicentenario, next to the Vitacura municipality, next to the stairs and fountain. We'll have a sign that says "ACX"
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/47RFJ92X+RF
Notes: Both English and Spanish speakers are welcome. Anyone can come, family and pets welcome.
Paraguay
ASUNCIÓN
Contact: Nuño Sempere
Contact Info: nuno[dot]semperelh[at]protonmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, April 13th, 6:00 PM
Location: Mburicao; RSVP to nuno.semperelh[at]protonmail[dot]com at least one hour beforehand to get the precise location
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5864P92W+9V
Notes: Meetup is at my apartment. RSVP to nuno.semperelh[at]protonmail[dot]com to get the precise location
Spring Meetups Everywhere 2024