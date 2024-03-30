Many cities have regular Astral Codex Ten meetup groups. Twice a year, I try to advertise their upcoming meetups and make a bigger deal of it than usual so that irregular attendees can attend. This is one of those times.

This year we have spring meetups planned in over eighty cities, from Tokyo, Japan to Seminyak, Bali. Thanks to all the organizers who responded to my request for details, and to Meetups Czar Skyler and the Less Wrong team for making this happen.

You can find the list below, in the following order:

Africa & Middle East Asia-Pacific (including Australia) Europe (including UK) North America & Central America South America

There should very shortly be a map of these meetups on the LessWrong community page.

Within each region it’s alphabetized first by country then by city - so the first entry in Europe is Vienna, Austria. The exception is the USA, where they’re also alphabetized by state - so the first entry in the USA is Phoenix, Arizona.

I’ll provisionally be attending the Berkeley meetup on June 5th. Skyler will provisionally be attending Northampton, Manhattan, Boston, Brooklyn, Baltimore, Burlington, and Berkeley.

Extra Info For Potential Attendees

1. If you’re reading this, you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, or hate ACX and everything it stands for. You’ll be fine!

2. You don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend (unless the event description says otherwise); RSVPs are mostly to give organizers a better sense of how many people might show up, and let them tell you if there are last-second changes. I’ve also given email addresses or other contact information for organizers in case you have a question.

Extra Info For Meetup Organizers:



1. If you’re the host, bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere (or otherwise be identifiable).

2. Bring blank labels and markers for nametags.

3. Have people type their name and email address in a spreadsheet or in a Google Form (accessed via a bit.ly link or QR code), so you can start a mailing list to make organizing future meetups easier.

4. If it’s the first meetup, people are probably just going to want to talk, and if you try to organize some kind of “fun” “event” it’ll probably just be annoying.

5. It’s easier to schedule a followup meetup while you’re having the first, compared to trying to do it later on by email.

6. In case people want to get to know each other better outside the meetup, you might want to mention reciprocity.io, the rationalist friend-finder/dating site.

7. If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup, the LessWrong team did it for you using the email address you gave here. To claim your event, log into LW (or create an account) using that email address, or message the LW team on Intercom (chat button in the bottom right corner of lesswrong.com).

If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions, please email skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org.

Africa & Middle East

Israel

HAIFA, ISRAEL

Contact: Shai

Contact Info: dizinteria[at]walla[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, April 9th, 6:00 PM

Location: We'll be in the zikaron garden next to the city hall, in a picnic blanket on the grass and I will be wearing a red shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4PRX7X+CQ

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL

Contact: Gruns

Contact Info: aviram[dot]ben[dot]eliav[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, April 17th, 5:00 PM

Location: Gan Sacher near the gan sipur cafe

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G3QQ6J5+V4

Notes: please email me so we can know how many people to expect

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

Contact: Inbar

Contact Info: inbar192[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 25th, 5:00 PM

Location: Sarona Park, grass area close to the Benedict restaurant, will have ACX sign and red balloons

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4P3QCP+MJ9

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5389163051129361

Notes: Everyone is welcome! Feel free to bring snacks.

Nigeria

ABUJA

Contact: Olaoluwa

Contact Info: akinloluwa[dot]olaoluwa[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 11:00 AM

Location: The 'High Table' at Habil Cafe, No 3 Atapkme Street, Wuse II, Abuja. There will be a small sign saying 'Abuja ACX Meetup'

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FX93F9H+J9

Notes: RSVP on LessWrong will be nice. Ended up eating all the food last time ):

South Africa

CAPE TOWN

Contact: Yaseen

Contact Info: yaseen[at]mowzer[dot]co[dot]za

Time: Saturday, April 20, 11:00 AM

Location: Truth Coffee Roasting, 36 Buitenkant St, Cape Town City Centre - we'll put a sign on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4FRW3CCF+P3

Additional Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or email or WhatsApp +27 79 813 5144, so I know how big a table to book.

Asia-Pacific

Australia

CAIRNS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Ben

Contact Info: greenblue4004[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 5:00 PM

Location: Near the Cairns Esplanade Fun Ship Playground. I will be wearing a green t shirt and a black legionnaire hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5RM73QW7+383

Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs.

CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Declan

Contact Info: declan_t[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Monday, May 6th, 6:00 PM

Location: Grease Monkey, 19 Lonsdale St Braddon (probably outside tables)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RPFP4GM+R3

Notes: Usually first Monday of each month. Cheap pizza. Please RSVP by email so I can book a table.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Ryan

Contact Info: xgravityx[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, April 5th, 6:00 PM

Location: Queensberry hotel (dining room) 593 Swanston Street Carlton

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RJ65XW7+46

Group Link: Whats app group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hpdy92bVrVU6vn9Gke08E0 Facebook group: Less Wrong Melbourne

Notes: Please RSVP by email/WhatsApp/Facebook for booking purposes (not a strict requirement)

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Chris Waterguy

Contact Info: singkong[plus]rat[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 18th, 6:00 PM

Location: Club Sydney (RSL Sydney) 565 George St, Sydney NSW 2000 Instructions: entry needs photo ID. We meet on Level 2, the Chinese restaurant, in the glassed-off section.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH46F4+98

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/rationalists_of_sydney/

Bali

SEMINYAK

Contact: Maciej

Contact Info: maciej[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 1:00 PM

Location: Ingka Petitenget

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6P3Q85G5+XW

Notes: Try to drop me an email if you might be coming, so I can estimate if anybody is / how many people are coming

China

SHANGHAI

Contact: SZ

Contact Info: asxsh[at]proton[dot]me

Time: Sunday, April 21st, 3:00 PM

Location: The Bunker（街垒）Pub, 190-3 Wulumuqi Rd North, Jing'an District. It's a small place, I'll have a sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q336CCR+XW7

Notes: I'd prefer to see your email to know you're coming! No stress though, feel free to just show up. Drinks not required, come and hang out! It won't be just expats :)

Hong Kong

HONG KONG

Contact: Max Bolingbroke

Contact Info: acx[at]alpha[dot]engineering

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 3:00 PM

Location: Private flat in The Oakhill, 28 Wood Road, Wan Chai

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PJP75GG+HP

Notes: Email me to RSVP and I will let you know which flat number to come to & give you an invite link to the ACX Hong Kong WhatsApp group. For those who couldn't RSVP in time I will also put an "ACX Meetup" sign outside the entrance of the building with the number of my flat on it.

India

BANGALORE, INDIA

Contact: Nihal

Contact Info: propwash[at]duck[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 26th, 4:00 PM

Location: Matteo coffea - inside. This is where we have our regular meetups

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/i5vLw9xnG9iwXNQZZ

Notes: Please RSVP on lesswrong for the event of May

HYDERABAD, INDIA

Contact: Vatsal

Contact Info: mehra[dot]vatsal[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM

Location: The Weekend Cafe, Plot No D-3, beside vac's bakery, Vikrampuri Colony, Lane, Secunderabad, Telangana 500015, India

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J9WFF4X+4P

MUMBAI, INDIA

Contact: PB

Contact Info: e2y94n1nv[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 14th, 10:15 AM

Location: Versova Social, Juhu Versova Link Rd, Gharkul Society, Bharat Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400061, India

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JFJ4RGC+H5

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/MsTdZ4KpJmHFmLrt4

Group Link: LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/MsTdZ4KpJmHFmLrt4

Email List:https://groups.google.com/g/acx-mumbai/about

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong and join our google group: https://groups.google.com/g/acx-mumbai/about

Japan

TOKYO

Contact: JT

Contact Info: rationalitysalon[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 10:00 AM

Location: Contact email for the address - location TBD in Meguro

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XJPP5+48

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/acx-tokyo/

Notes: Please join our google group! We email once a month to announce meetups.

Malaysia

GEORGETOWN, PENANG, MALAYSIA

Contact: Doris

Contact Info: siroddoris13[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 5:00 PM

Location: Hin Bus Deport, Matcha.Lah

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PQ2C86H+V7

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

Contact: Yi-Yang

Contact Info: yi[dot]yang[dot]chua[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 21st, 2:00 PM

Location: We'll be in Kings Hall Cafe @ Sec 13 (https://maps.app.goo.gl/HXKPbcMKhvRsb4ue8). Look for an "ACX meetup" sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PM34J7R+R4

Singapore

SINGAPORE

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: mindupgrade[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 14th, 4:00 PM

Location: Maxwell (will send more details in email)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PH57RJV+5W

Notes: Feel free to send an email about topic sentences that you are interested in or want to have a conversation with others about. Topic sentences will be collated and shared with the other attendees.

Taiwan

TAIPEI

Contact: Jake and Brandon

Contact Info: jakessolo[plus]acxmeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 28th, 3:00 PM

Location: Daan Park - northeast field next to the basketball courts (backup: Learn Bar if it's raining)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GJP+PG3

Notes: Backup location coordinates: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GMJ+GHR

Veitnam

HANOI, VEITNAM

Contact: Jord Nguyen

Contact Info: jordnguyen43[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 5th, 10:00 AM

Location: The Keep Cafe & Board Game, 76 P. Kim Mã Thượng, Cống Vị, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PH72RP6+GG

HO CHI MINH, VEITNAM

Contact: Hiep

Contact Info: hiepbq14408[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 14th, 9:00 AM

Location: In the library on the third floor of Trung Nguyen Legend coffee. The coffee shop is at 603 Tran Hung Dao St., Dist. 1 at an intersection.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P28QM4P+H57

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/nSoF5ntooah7f4qzj

Europe

Austria

VIENNA

Contact: Manuel

Contact Info: manuel[dot]turonian[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 1:30 PM

Location: Müllnergasse 4, 1090 Wien, Bell 11

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWR6997+W5

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalityvienna/

Bulgaria

SOFIA

Contact: Dan

Contact Info: bensen[dot]daniel[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 21st, 5:00 PM

Location: The Mr. Pizza on Vasil Levski (Sofia Center, Vasil Levski Blvd 53, 1142 Sofia)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GJ5M8QH+FM

Channel Islands

GUERNSEY

Contact: John

Contact Info: Jangliss[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Dorset Arms Public Bar (right hand side)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CXVFF26+32J

Czechia

BRNO, CZECHIA

Contact: Michal Keda

Contact Info: adekcz[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 25, 07:00 PM

Location: probably Skautský institut Brno, see FB event before the meetup, for up to date info

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXR5JX4+W7

Additional Notes: For further details see: https://www.facebook.com/events/420155810598847

PRAGUE

Contact: Daniel Hnyk

Contact Info: betualphu[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, April 16th, 6:00 PM

Location: Fixed Point. Koperníkova 6, 120 00 Praha, Česká Republika

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2P3CCR+3C

Group Link: https://fb.me/e/28OXui8Zy

Additional Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get.

Denmark

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Contact: Søren Elverlin

Contact Info: soeren[dot]elverlin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Rundholtsvej 10, 2300 Copenhagen S

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JMH38+GFM

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/va9fsFSYcrWRkmFpH/astralcodexten-lesswrong-meetup-9

Notes: RSVP on LessWrong

ESBJERG, DENMARK

Contact: Martin

Contact Info: martinpetersen64[dot]mp[at]outlook[dot]dk

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 10:00 AM

Location: Meetup will be at a café named Bean Machine, at Kronprinsensgade 99, 6700 Esbjerg - Outside the Café there will be a little sign with "ACX Meetup" written upon it - and an additional sign will be at the relevant table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7CFCFX+G4

Notes: I will be there from 10 o'clock in the morning If noone shows up I will be gone by 2 in the afternoon. After 2 the café will close. But there is place right next to the café named Spiritusklubben where the meetup can be continued or we might go to my private home nearby depending on what we feel like.

Estonia

TALLINN

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: andrew_n_west[at]yahoo[dot]co[dot]uk

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 7:00 PM

Location: Tops, Soo 15, Kalamaja. I'll bring a sign, hopefully.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GF6CPWQ+8H

Finland

HELSINKI

Contact: Joe Nash

Contact Info: sschelsinkimeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, May 7th, 6:00 PM

Location: Kitty's Public House, Mannerheimintie 5. We'll be in the private room called Kitty's Lounge, find it and come in.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65W9R+Q4

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/helsinki-rationalish/

France

BORDEAUX, FRANCE

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: acx-meetup-2024-05-25[at]weboroso[dot]anonaddy[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 25th, 2:00 PM

Location: Mériadeck, Esplanade Charles de Gaulle, between the fountain and Hôtel du Département (administrative building to the west / nearest short side of Esplanade to the fountain). I will have an A4 «ACX meetup» sign. https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=19/44.83735/-0.58601

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CPXRCP7+WHG

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I see who is coming — email me your phone number if you are likely to be late and you want an SMS when we decide to move away from the meeting point. I will do a «wrap-up» point one hour after the beginning so that those who want to leave can leave and not miss any coordination stuff; I will stay at least two hours if anyone wants to stay that long (and possibly longer, we'll see).

GRENOBLE, FRANCE

Contact: Fantin

Contact Info: fantin[dot]seguin[at]live[dot]fr

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 5:00 PM

Location: We'll be in the Jardin de Ville, on the lawn near the cable car, with a small

ACX Meetup sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ75PVG+3H

Notes: I gave this meeting place but we can go to a bar or somewhere else afterwards

LYON, FRANCE

Contact: Gyrodiot

Contact Info: suboptimal[dot]channel[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 2:00 PM

Location: Parc de la Tête d'Or, south-east corner of Pelouse de la Coupole. I'll wear a blue shirt/sweater and have an owl plushie and books.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ6QVF3+JM

Group Link: https://t.me/+m6nDCgibgSxiMWE0

Notes: Check the Telegram group or contact me if it rains!

MARSEILLE, FRANCE

Contact: Félix

Contact Info: ffk[at]fastmail[dot]fr

Time: Tuesday, April 2nd, 7:30 PM

Location: Cours Julien, at the bar "Brasserie Communale"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FM779VM+GCC

Notes: We'll meet at the bar but can go to any place around if needed

PARIS, FRANCE

Contact: Épiphanie Gédéon (Épi)

Contact Info: iwonder[at]whatisthis[dot]world

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 6:00 PM

Location: We'll meet at the Parc Montsouris, just below Cité Universitaire, in front of the Avenue Reille and Avenue René Corty entrance and behind the statue on the grass. There will be an ACX meetup sign and tableclothes

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4R8FP+CJ

Group Link: Discord: https://discord.com/invite/2U9qhR2suc ; mailing list: https://framalistes.org/sympa/info/slatestarcodexparis

Georgia

TBILISI

Contact: Dmitrii

Contact Info: overfull_jailbird656[at]simplelogin[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 12:00 PM

Location: https://f0rth.space

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8HH6PQ4J+MJ

Germany

AACHEN, GERMANY

Contact: Martin

Contact Info: acxac[at]enc0[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 7:00 PM

Location: At Cafe Papillon, table will have an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28Q3JH+8G

Group Link: https://t.me/+IiFfbpWDWm1kOGQ6

AUGSBURG, GERMANY

Contact: Jörn Stöhler

Contact Info: acx[at]j[dot]stoehler[dot]eu

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 3:00 PM

Location: 86156 Augsburg, Am Alten Gaswerk 9, 1st floor, Room O.16

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWG9VP8+R49

BERLIN, GERMANY

Contact: Milli

Contact Info: acx-meetups[at]martinmilbradt[dot]de

Time: Sunday, May 26th, 2:00 PM

Location: Big lawn at the center of Humboldthain

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9WP+36

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/MGAtkuYmX3hZ6eeaw

BREMEN, GERMANY

Contact: Rasmus

Contact Info: ad[dot]fontes[at]aol[dot]com

Time: Tuesday, April 30th, 7:00 PM

Location: Piano, Fehrfeld 64. I'll be carrying a Perplexus Epic Ball Labyrinth

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5C3RFF+7J

COLOGNE, GERMANY

Contact: Marcel Müller

Contact Info: marcel_mueller[at]mail[dot]de

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 5:00 PM

Location: Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln (Cologne)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28WRMX+97

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/2QwpKyXvwiZ53G4HP

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY

Contact: Omar

Contact Info: info[at]rationality-freiburg[dot]de

Time: Friday, April 12th, 6:00 PM

Location: Haus des Engagements, Rehlingstraße 9 (inner courtyard), 79100 Freiburg

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9XRQQ+QQ9

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/gfehNpbqqCvu5Boxn/freiburg-acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-2024

Group Link: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/

HAMBURG, GERMANY

Contact: Peter W

Contact Info: mittgfu[plus]acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 1:00 PM

Location: Paledo - Soulfood & Drinks, Kegelhofstraße 46, 20251 Hamburg

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5FHXWH+38R

Notes: Please RSVP by email and optionally share your number. I'm expecting <= 4 people turnout and will change venue if more come.

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY

Contact: Marcus

Contact Info: acx[at]marcuswilhelm[dot]de

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM

Location: Leih-Lokal Freiräume, Gerwigstr. 41 76131 Karlsruhe

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXC2C5H+CR

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/kw7Zb8DLmZtsK8g3R

KIEL, GERMANY

Contact: Niko

Contact Info: hamburger_blues[at]disroot[dot]org

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 7:30 PM

Location: Lille Brauerei & Schankraum | I'll carry ACX MEETUP sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F6G84M6+29

MANNHEIM, GERMANY

Contact: Simon

Contact Info: acxmannheim[at]mailbox[dot]org

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 7:00 PM

Location: Murphy's Law, Mannheim

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCFFJC+5G

Notes: Please RSVP by sending an email. Depending on how many people come, we might need to change location.

MUNICH, GERMANY

Contact: Levi

Contact Info: culyma[at]yahoo[dot]fr

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Botanical garden in Nymphenburg, under the roof of an east asian Pagoda

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWH5G63+P2V

STUTTGART, GERMANY

Contact: Benjamin Rothenhäusler

Contact Info: b[dot]rothenhaeusler[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 25th, 3:00 PM

Location: We'll meet at the Jubiläumssäule at the Schlossplatz and then search for a nice spot nearby. Watch for the guy with the white hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWFQ5HH+CW

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/zNhJdX5atRCuk7e8S/ulm-germany-acx-meetups-everywhere-2024

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/mbhk7hHvjggumgxvP/stuttgart-germany-acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-2024

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get. If the weather is bad, we will keep this meeting point, but will move over together to Cafe Mela. If the weather is fine, feel free to bring food, a blanket and cozy stuff, we'll picknick and chat in the meadow.

ULM, GERMANY

Contact: Benjamin

Contact Info: b[dot]rothenhaeusler[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 3:00 PM

Location: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know a bit how much snacks to bring: If the weather is bad, we will keep this meeting point, but will move over together to Cafe BellaVista. If the weather is fine, feel free to bring food, a blanket and cozy stuff, we'll picknick and chat in the meadow.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWF9XWR+3VV

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/zNhJdX5atRCuk7e8S/ulm-germany-acx-meetups-everywhere-2024

Group Link: There's no group so far (there's a small, local EA group). This event is thought to bring people together to maybe form such a group.

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know a bit how much snacks to bring: If the weather is bad, we will keep this meeting point, but will move over together to Cafe BellaVista. If the weather is fine, feel free to bring food, a blanket and cozy stuff, we'll picknick and chat in the meadow.

Greece

ATHENS

Contact: Spyros Dovas

Contact Info: acx[dot]meetup[dot]athens[dot]greece[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, May 15th, 7:00 PM

Location: The meeting place is the plaza in front of the National Library in Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center complex in Faliro. There will be an "ACX Meetup" sign where we will sit to spot the place. We will occupy a couple (or hopefully more!) tables.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G95WMQR+WRP

Notes: There will be an "ACX Meetup" sign where we will sit to spot the place. We will occupy a couple (or hopefully more!) tables, have a drink, chat or rant depending on the topic. Please RSVP on LessWrong and/or meetup.com.

Hungary

BUDAPEST

Contact: Timothy Underwood

Contact Info: timunderwood9[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 14th, 2:00 PM

Location: The North East corner of Muzeumkert is the plan. There are a bunch of benches that we can move around to sit in a circle. If the weather is raining, or otherwise bad, we'll squeeze into the California Coffee co next to the Muzeumkert, which will hopefully have enough room since it will be on a Sunday.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVXF3R7+Q8

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rationality-budapest

Ireland

DUBLIN

Contact: Rían O Mahoney

Contact Info: romahone[at]tcd[dot]ie

Time: Thursday, April 25th, 6:30 PM

Location: Hotel Motel One Dublin, 111-114 Middle Abbey St, North City, Dublin, D01 H220, Ireland

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5M8PXP+6H

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/qiu5TGJHxaZyb3p5o

Italy

MILANO, ITALY

Contact: Raffaele and Federico

Contact Info: raffa[dot]mauro[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, April 19th, 6:30 PM

Location: Primo Ventures, Viale Luigi Majno, 18, 20129, Milano (MI)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQFF6C4+9C

ROME, ITALY

Contact: Giulio

Contact Info: giulio[dot]starace[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 3:00 PM

Location: Villa Doria Pamphili (park), just south of the "Cedro del Libano" on the grass opening.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FHJVCMX+PP

Group Link: https://tinyurl.com/RomeACX

Latvia

RIGA

Contact: Anastasia

Contact Info: riga[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 14th, 4:00 PM

Location: Puškina iela 11, Latgale Suburb, Rīga, Latvia. Go into the inner yard and then into the building on the left. We'll be on the second floor.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G86W4RC+PF

Lithuania

VILNIUS

Contact: Tom

Contact Info: acx[dot]vilnius[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 7th, 3:00 PM

Location: Lukiškių aikštė (Lukiškės Square). I'll be somewhere in the middle near the big flag pole holding an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G67M7QC+Q8

Group Link: https://discord.gg/MrBxnNBKbA

Notes: RSVP on LessWrong is preferred, but optional. Anyone even remotely interested in ACX, LW, or EA is welcome!

Netherlands

NIJMEGEN

Contact: Stian

Contact Info: stian[dot]sgronlund[at]outlook[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 2:00 PM

Location: The Yard Sportcafe in the Elinor Ostromgebouw, or possibly moving outside if there's nice weather.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F37RV96+GX

Group Link: No dedicated place yet, but you can join the EA Nijmegen whatsapp group through https://www.eanijmegen.nl/

Norway

OSLO

Contact: Anna

Contact Info: 2002anna[dot]anna2002[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: We'll meet up at the Songsvann metro station at 14:00, I'll be holding an ACX sign. If the weather is good, we'll be outside by the lake. If the weather is bad, we can go to my apartment in Kringsjå.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFGXP8M+WF

Group Link: https://meetu.ps/c/4ZQXG/YsDP4/d

Notes: Please send an email if you plan on coming. If the weather is good, kids and dogs are very welcome!

Poland

KRAKÓW, POLAND

Contact: Frank

Contact Info: phraneck[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 3:00 PM

Location: Rynek Dębnicki 3

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2X3W2G+VQ

WARSAW, POLAND

Contact: Jan Rzymkowski

Contact Info: j[dot]rzymkowski[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 12th, 4:00 PM

Location: Południk Zero, Wilcza 25

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G4362G8+2V

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lwwarsaw

Notes: We're usually given the room downstairs. I'll be wearing a pink t-shirt.

Portugal

LISBON

Contact: Luis Campos

Contact Info: luis[dot]filipe[dot]lcampos[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 3:00 PM

Location: We meet on top of a small hill East of the Linha d'Água café in Jardim Amália Rodrigues. I'll be wearing a pinkish shirt.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRJW+V9

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/iJzwL2ukGBAGNcwJq

Notes: For comfort, bring sunglasses and a blanket to sit on. There is some natural shade. Also, it can get quite windy, so bring a jacket.

Romania

BUCHAREST

Contact: Toni

Contact Info: skyrimtracer[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 21st, 2:00 PM

Location: Splaiul Independenței 210, București 060012 - Grozavesti - Carrefour Orhideea Food Court - Popeyes

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP8C3W7+35

Notes: Please RSVP at the email address

Russia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

Contact: "teapot"

Contact Info: blastjoe41[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 7th, 12:00 AM

Location: Lefortovo Park, near the Rastrelli Grotto

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G7VQM7Q+GWP

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rationality-in-moscow exists, but has been defunct for years

Notes: you can also reach me as "unfriendlyteapot" on discord

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA

Contact: ildar

Contact Info: niya3[at]mail[dot]ru

Time: Saturday, May 25th, 5:00 PM

Location: We will be sitting on benches next to the stage in the center of Pushkin Park. There will be an "ACX MEETUP" sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9H858X5W+FP

SAINT-PETERSBURG, RUSSIA

Contact: Mak

Contact Info: kellendros95[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, April 10th, 5:00 PM

Location: пер. Гривцова 22, открытое пространство "Каледонский Лес", малый или средний зал

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GFGW8H8+8Q

Serbia

BELGRADE

Contact: Tanja

Contact Info: tanja[dot]trninic[at]efektivnialtruizam[dot]rs

Time: Sunday, April 7th, 2:00 PM

Location: Venezelosova 20, Belgrade, Serbia. Effective Altruism Serbia is organizing a casual hang out + lunch in vegan and low-waste Kafe VeZa

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RFC9+36

Group Link: https://efektivnialtruizam.rs/

Notes: Please RSVP to tanja.trninic@efektivnialtruizam.rs so we can reserve enough tables for everyone.

Slovenia

LJUBLJANA

Contact: Demjan

Contact Info: demjan[dot]vester[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, May 15th, 7:00 PM

Location: Vrt Lili Novy, at a table with some sort of sign that says ACX.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FRP3F3X+6V

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Xo7QE9pjGDvqLd5Ao/ljubljana-acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2024

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/bedNTWaYbHgK7PreQ

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong if possible, it helps with logistics to estimate the number.

Spain

ALICANTE, SPAIN

Contact: Will

Contact Info: will[dot]worth[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 1:00 PM

Location: Parque Canalejas(park next to the esplanada and port, central Alicante)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCX8GR7+C6

Notes: Hispanohablantes, sois bienvenidos/English speakers welcome

BARCELONA, SPAIN

Contact: Melanie Brennan

Contact Info: melanie[dot]anne[dot]brennan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 4:00 PM

Location: Parc de la Ciutadella

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH495QP+6C

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/effective-altruism-barcelona/

MADRID, SPAIN

Contact: Javier

Contact Info: javier[dot]prieto[dot]set[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 5:00 PM

Location: La Casa Encendida (ground floor cafeteria)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC842+C2

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how many people are coming

Sweden

GOTHENBURG, VÄSTRA GÖTALAND, SWEDEN

Contact: Stefan

Contact Info: acx_gbg[at]posteo[dot]se

Time: Wednesday, April 24, 6:00 PM

Location: Condeco Fredsgatan upper floor, look for a book on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F9HPX4C+4CR

Switzerland

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

Contact: Carlos Rafael Giudice

Contact Info: carlosr[dot]giudice[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 7th, 2:00 PM

Location: CERN, restaurant 1

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FR863J3+FP

Notes: In order to access CERN, you need to let me know in advance.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND

Contact: MB

Contact Info: acxzurich[at]proton[dot]me

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM

Location: Blatterwiese in front of the chinese garden. If it rains we will be under the roof inside the chinese garden (free entry).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9H32+V8

Notes: Please drop me a line at the email address given to be added to the mailing list.

Turkey

ANTALYA, TURKEY

Contact: Annalise

Contact Info: annalisetarhan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Beach Park, Shakespeare, on the patio

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G8GVMMC+4VR

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Contact: Ozge

Contact Info: ozgeco[at]yahoo[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 4th, 12:00 PM

Location: We meet in Kadıkoy at Kahve Dunyası at Yeni Iskele. Yeni Iskele is the seaport where we take ferry to get to Eminonu/Karakoy from Kadıkoy ( not to Besiktas). Please go upstairs, walk through the bookstore Istanbul Kitapcisi to meet me at the terrace. I will have a ACX MEETUP sign. If it rains, we meet inside the cafe, or under large cafe umbrellas.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GGFX2VC+4R

Notes: I hope we chat with coffee.

UK

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND, UK

Contact: Hamish Todd

Contact Info: hamish[dot]todd1[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 2:00 PM

Location: The Bath House

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F426439+J9

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/jpa8mJcsq4FsDr8oA/cambridge-acx-ssc-monthly-meetup-1

Notes: We meet third Saturday afternoon of every month, in the same place (upstairs at the Bath house)! If you want to be alerted every time, you have to email me asking for that, we *don't* usually have lesswrong event pages

CANTERBURY, ENGLAND, UK

Contact: Joel

Contact Info: joel[dot]jakubovic[at]cantab[dot]net

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 2:00 PM

Location: Arco Carpanel, Westgate Grove. I have long fair hair and will be carrying an "ACX MEETUP" sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3373JG+F3

Notes: I'd appreciate an e-mail if you're new and attending so that I have a sense of how many will be there

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UK

Contact: Sam

Contact Info: acxedinburgh[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 4th, 2:00 PM

Location: Braid room, 2nd floor, Pleasance (turn right when you go under an archway into the courtyard)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7RWRW9+W7

Group Link: We run ~monthly meetups; email acxedinburgh@gmail.com to join the mailing list and whatsapp group

Notes: We generally 'assign' 3 essays to lightly guide the discussion, so make sure you join the mailing list to find out what they'll be for this meetup (I haven't decided yet)

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK

Contact: Edward Saperia

Contact Info: ed[at]newspeak[dot]house

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 1:00 PM

Location: Newspeak House

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGWGH+3F7

Event Link: https://lu.ma/ACX-London-Apr-2024

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/acxlondon

Notes: Please register: https://lu.ma/ACX-London-Apr-2024

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK

Contact: Lewis

Contact Info: acx[dot]manchester[at]lcwf[dot]de

Time: Saturday, May 4th, 3:00 PM

Location: Ezra & Grill, 20 Hilton St, Manchester M1 1FR. I'll have a sign/whiteboard with 'ACX Meetup' on it. https://maps.app.goo.gl/BFQDGHgNL3cJ6hk6A

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5VFQJ8+RR

Notes: Please RSVP by email so I can book a sufficiently sized table/know if we'll outgrow it!

NEWCASTLE-DURHAM, ENGLAND, UK

Contact: Chris Goodall

Contact Info: wardle[at]live[dot]fr

Time: Sunday, April 28th, 12:00 PM

Location: "The Food Pit" in the centre of Riverwalk mall, Framwelgate, next to the river. I will wear the Hawaiian shirt and hold the Astral Codex10 sign. Hopefully we'll make it up the steps to the cathedral but this is a step-free place to start.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C6WQCGC+VH

Notes: If you're coming a long way by East Coast Main Line, be sure to check if breaking the journey saves you money.

OXFORD, ENGLAND, UK

Contact: Stan

Contact Info: stanislawmalinowski09[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, April 17th, 6:30 PM

Location: The Star, Rectory Road - We'll be in the beer garden round the back, with a sign <3

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WPQX6+QM

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/vnuaj5rCGnfXvaLac/oxrat-acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2024

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/oxfordrationalish https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/wQA8BE5e8mETeWb8A

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND, UK

Contact: Colin Z. Robertson

Contact Info: czr[at]rtnl[dot]org[dot]uk

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM

Location: 200 Degrees, 25 Division St, Sheffield S1 4GE. I'll have a piece of paper on the table with ACX written on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5W9GJG+2M

READING, ENGLAND, UK

Contact: Chris

Contact Info: ReadingACX[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 1:00 PM

Location: Double-Barrelled Brewery

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WFX7Q+7W

Ukraine

KYIV

Contact: Artem Batogovsky (or Forux)

Contact Info: https://t[dot]me/forux

Time: Friday, April 5th, 7:00 PM

Location: Ziferblat Cafe (Циферблат кафе)

Group Link: https://t.me/lwkyiv

Notes: The meetup has been moved to online due to the situation in Ukraine. Use the group link.

North America

Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA

Contact: David P

Contact Info: qwertie256[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 2:00 PM

Location: Side Street Pub: 1167 Kensington Crescent NW. I'll bring an "ACX" sign with red letters.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95373W26+R8G

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA

Contact: Joseph

Contact Info: ta1hynp09[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 18th, 7:00 PM

Location: Irrational Brewing Company, 10643 124 St #109, Edmonton, AB T5N 1S5. We will have an ACX sign! More information at https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Fez72WdfeyDZAM796/acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-1

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558HF27+7Q

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Fez72WdfeyDZAM796/acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-1

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hNzrLboTGkRFraHWG

Notes: Please do your best to RSVP on LessWrong so we know how much food to get

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA

Contact: Noah

Contact Info: usernameneeded[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 5th, 2:00 PM

Location: We will be meeting at the Oxford Taproom. We'll be sitting at a table on the ground floor(to the right as you enter) and will have a blue pyramid on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87PRJ9VX+PP

Group Link: https://discord.gg/kXFaGQBB5h

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, CANADA

Contact: Henri Lemoine

Contact Info: acxmontreal[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 1:00 PM

Location: Jeanne-Mance Park, at the corner of Duluth and Esplanade. We'll have an ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC89+37

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/8HEFDrXXm6EjGpDSM/acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2024-montreal-qc

Group Link: LessWrong group: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/3nnqSgGbF8x3mTcia ; Mailing list: http://eepurl.com/io5vZM ; Discord: https://discord.gg/K8gMNzqPVG ; Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/less.wrong.montreal/ ; Meetup.com group: https://www.meetup.com/astral-codex-ten-montreal/

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/8HEFDrXXm6EjGpDSM/acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2024-montreal-qc

OTTAWA, CANADA

Contact: Tess Walsh

Contact Info: rationalottawa[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 4:00 PM

Location: 70 Gloucester St (The LOOP apartment building), 28th floor rooftop patio! Buzzer is 2103 for entry to the building, and then come on up to the top floor. If rain happens to move us indoors on the 11th, we'll be meeting one floor down from the patio, in the Sky Lounge of 70 Gloucester. We should be the only group meeting in either of these places but we will still have "ACX" signs, and I will be identifiable as the one with the big orange scarf.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q6C894+P2

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PB4YL2K54CzmQDtC4, https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalottawa, Attend a meetup to receive an invite to our discord!

Notes: Dinner will be provided in the evening, but feel free to bring snacks to share earlier on! Kids welcome. Please RSVP to help make planning smoother for me- by email to rationalottawa@gmail.com, on Lesswrong, or on Facebook. Thank you!

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA

Contact: Sergey

Contact Info: spam04321[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 11:30 AM

Location: McAllister Place food court, I'll have some kind of a small ACX MEETUP sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87QM8X4M+XJP

Notes: Please RSVP if you have any intention of coming as the event will only proceed if there's at least someone interested in coming.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA

Contact: Sean A

Contact Info: k9i9m9ufh[at]mozmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 2:00 PM

Location: Mars Discovery District basement cafeteria. To get to the cafeteria, enter the Mars Atrium via University Avenue entrance. Enter from University Avenue and walk east until you see escalators. Take the escalators down. The food court is to the east of the escalators. If you are lost/confused, ask a security guard to direct you to the food court in the basement. I'll be wearing a bright neon yellow jacket.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2MJ56+XP

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/8ktnBi4AjxtCmGeXA

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Contact: Jordan

Contact Info: j[dot]verasamy[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 11:00 AM

Location: Dude Chilling Park, NW corner, with a big sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84XR7W73+P9

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA

Contact: Jenn

Contact Info: jenn[at]kwrationality[dot]ca

Time: Thursday, May 9th, 7:00 PM

Location: Meeting Room A, Basement of Kitchener Public Library main branch (85 Queen St N)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFG37+4C

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/vwZsrqkp84YyfzRaR/2024-acx-spring-megameetup

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/NiM9cQJ5qXqhdmP5p

Notes: We run weekly meetups! Check out kwrationality.ca for more info.

Mexico

MÉRIDA, MEXICO

Contact: Silvia Fernández

Contact Info: silviafidelina[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 6:00 PM

Location: Centro de Estudios e Investigaciones Sociales y Culturales Efrain Calderon, calle 38 No. 453 por 35 y 37 Barrio Obrero: Jesús Carranza, Mérida, Mexico

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76GGX9JV+W6

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmerida

Notes: Favor de reservar por mail

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

Contact: Francisco

Contact Info: fagarrido[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 5:00 PM

Location: Cafebreria El Pendulo

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76F2CR6G+6R

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/uzTxYaFupgz9ZnCT5

Costa Rica

TAMARINDO

Contact: Timeless

Contact Info: pvspam-acxorganiser[at]hacklab[dot]net

Time: Sunday, April 7th, 1:00 PM

Location: El Mercadito Food Court

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/762P75X5+QMR

Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs. I will wear a nerdy t-shirt and stay close to Asian Fusion Sushi section of the court.

USA

Arizona

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA

Contact: Nathan

Contact Info: natoboo2000[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 4th, 3:00 PM

Location: Encanto Park 2499 N 15th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007. We'll be at one of the picnic tables just south of the parking lot, with an ACX meetups sign at the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8559FWG5+9RP

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/KRcNWJusPhdLrvvxx/acx-phoenix-may-meetup

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/xSLmmoudDGM2w8JEG

Notes: RSVPs on LessWrong appreciated: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/KRcNWJusPhdLrvvxx/acx-phoenix-may-meetup

Arkansas

FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, USA

Contact: Cristina

Contact Info: olsoncristina[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 25th, 6:00 PM

Location: Bakery District, 70 S 7th St, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86779HMF+V6H

California

ARCATA, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Tyler S

Contact Info: Tylers[at]duck[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 25th, 1:00 PM

Location: “The pub at the creamery” in Arcata. 824 L St suite a, Arcata, CA 95521. I will have an ACX Meetup Sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84GQVW95+WC

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Skyler and Scott

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Wednesday, June 5th, 6:30 PM

Location: 2740 Telegraph Avenue

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVP5R+X5

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/bayarealesswrong

Notes: Held between Less.Online and Manifest 2, we expect a lot of interesting out-of-town visitors. We’ll provide dinner, kids are welcome, no pets please!

GOLETA, CALIFORNIA, USA

GRASS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Max Harms

Contact Info: Raelifin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 18th, 2:00 PM

Location: The prospector statue in Condon Park if the weather is nice, otherwise my house nearby (send an email for the address)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84FW6W8H+F4

Notes: Please RSVP by email or on LessWrong

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Vishal

Contact Info: Contact "Vishal" on the LAR discord

Time: Wednesday, April 10th, 6:30 PM

Location: 11841 Wagner St., Culver City

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8553XHWM+GP

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/ziyNTuMGquENeYyaN/los-angeles-ca-acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-2024-lw-acx

Group Link: Discord Server: https://discord.gg/TaYjsvN Website: https://losangelesrationality.com/

Notes: RSVPs on the LessWrong event are not necessary but recommended.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: michaelmichalchik[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 2:00 PM

Location: 1970 Port Laurent place, Newport Beach 92660

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8554J47R+Q8

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/ytkHvpQrvLHFcyDhx

Notes: By the time this annual Meetup happens we will have had over 60 meetups almost every single one of which was attended. I would say our attendance rate is about 96 or 97%. Sometimes it's just the two of us, but there have been as many as 15 people. Typical turnouts are three to five.

PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Todd

Contact Info: todd[dot]ramsey[dot]shopping[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 14th, 3:00 PM

Location: Palm Desert Civic Center Park. Picnic shelter 5 if available; if not, try picnic shelter 4; then 3, then 2, then 1. (I'm not reserving a space but will get there early to claim a picnic shelter) I'll be wearing a loud tie-dye tee shirt to help you identify me.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8555PJJ9+WV

Notes: Please provide for your own food and drink.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Julia and Andrew

Contact Info: amethyst[dot]eggplant[at]gmail[dot]com; nightfall9[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 14th, 1:00 PM

Location: A house at 22nd and W St in Midtown Sacramento

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84CWHG68+MV

Group Link: Email for our discord

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get. I'll have podcasting equipment set up if anyone wants to record a spicy conversation, opt in only obviously

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Julius

Contact Info: julius[dot]simonelli[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 1:00 PM

Location: Bird Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544PVQ8+P7

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/san-diego-rationalists/events/299717844/

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Jill and Daniel

Contact Info: jill[dot]dma[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 11:00 AM

Location: We'll be outside the cafe at the Randall Museum in Corona Heights (near the Castro) in San Francisco. The Randall Museum has a cafe, Cafe Josephine - we'll be sitting at a public park bench (by the overlook) just outside the cafe. Randall Museum is kid-friendly and has free admission, bathrooms, etc. We'll bring an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VQH76+XW

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/bayarealesswrong

Notes: We're bringing our kids (ages 1 and 3) - feel free to bring other small mammals. You can also get in touch with us at (415) 692-4814

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: David Friedman

Contact Info: ddfr[at]daviddfriedman[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 2:00 PM

Location: 3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849W825J+7Q

Group Link: http://www.daviddfriedman.com/SSC%20Meetups%20announcement.html

Notes: Kids welcome. Let me know if you plan to come: ddfr[at]daviddfriedman[dot]com. We feed dinner to those still here at dinner time.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Denis

Contact Info: denis[dot]lantsman[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 7th, 12:00 PM

Location: Meadow Park, just south of the public restrooms

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/847X789R+4C

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Sean

Contact Info: acxsean[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 7th, 12:30 PM

Location: Tables next to UCSB Lot 10 (near Engineering)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8562C575+XW

Group Link: https://discord.gg/vKuJ4NfHkF

Notes: Please join the discord to help me coordinate/calibrate group size

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Gregg

Contact Info: gregg[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 28th, 1:30 PM

Location: NE corner of University Terrace Park, Meder St, Santa Cruz

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/848VXWFW+X6

Colorado

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA

Contact: Josh Sacks

Contact Info: josh[dot]sacks[plus]acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 3:00 PM

Location: (our house- same as previous meetups)- 9191 Tahoe Ln, Boulder, CO 80301. About 8 miles east of CU-Boulder

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GP2V96+HV

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/boulder-acx-ssc

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so we can estimate snacks.

CARBONDALE, COLORADO, USA

Contact: Nick Jarboe

Contact Info: naj[at]njarboe[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, April 17th, 5:00 PM

Location: Picnic tables in the center of Sopris Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FJ9QXP+QM

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get. Please come even if you don't RSVP

DENVER, COLORADO, USA

Contact: Eneasz Brodski

Contact Info: embrodski[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 12th, 3:00 PM

Location: Sloan's Lake Park, North Side. Park in the Sloan's Lake North Parking Lot, walk just past the stone structure that's right there, and we'll be on the other side of it. Should have a shade structure up, and a white board that says ACX MEETUP on it (assuming I don't forget the dry erase marker this time).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FPQX22+RM

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/969594296461197

Notes: Public park, all ages welcome. We'll BBQ some burgers and hotdogs and have a variety of snacks and drinks. Some vegan dogs also available, but limited quantities. Eneasz of The Bayesian Conspiracy will almost certainly be there, as will Matt Freeman co-founder of The Guild Of the Rose. We don't have any structured activities, just hanging out and conversation and watching kiddos run around. We have monthly meetups, anyone who attends this is welcome to come to those as well :)

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA

Contact: Spencer

Contact Info: focorats[at]posteo[dot]net

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 2:00 PM

Location: Wolverine farm, upstairs

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GPHWRG+7MQ

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/dks4PmoHn4dpK94MR

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so we can reserve tables

Connecticut

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, USA

Contact: Gesild Muka

Contact Info: gemuka[at]my[dot]bridgeport[dot]edu

Time: Friday, April 19th, 5:00 PM

Location: 255 White St, Danbury, CT 06810

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H89HX7+VG

Notes: It's a bar/restaurant, there are tables so kids are allowed. They're known for their wings.

Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC, USA

Contact: Chris

Contact Info: Chriswarr45[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM

Location: Hook Hall, 3400 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010, I'll be wearing a blue hat

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WXJG+WC

Group Link: There exist two facebook groups for DC: https://www.facebook.com/groups/605023464809227/ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/433668130485595

Florida

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Shawn Spilman

Contact Info: Shawn[dot]Spilman[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 4th, 12:01 PM

Location: 929 SW 54th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RWH224+44

GAINSEVILLE, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Russell

Contact Info: rchestnut1520[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Monday, April 22nd, 6:00 PM

Location: 4th Ave Food Park, outside picnic table. Will have a sign if it's not obvious.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XVJMXC+5C2

GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Christian Williams

Contact Info: christian[dot]h[dot]williams[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, April 24th, 8:00 PM

Location: https://www.oldhickorywhiskeybar.com/

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862JCQ6M+6X

Notes: Email me if you want to meet. I'll only plan to be there if I hear from at least one person.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Dante and Britt

Contact Info: danteac94[at]gmail[dot]com; miamiacx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 11:00 AM

Location: At the beach, on the Hollywood beach boulevard.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX2V6M+CM

Group Link: https://discord.gg/k2pzWUb9ss

Notes: I might be there earlier to watch the sunrise and then having the morning at the beach

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Eric

Contact Info: eric135033[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 14th, 5:00 PM

Location: 111 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131. If lobby doors are locked, enter through the Carrot Express.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXQR75+3C

Group Link: https://discord.gg/k2pzWUb9ss

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Ethan Huyck

Contact Info: ethanhuyck[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, April 26th, 7:00 PM

Location: UCF, at the covered pavilion near the Breezeway, I'll have a sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76WWJQ2X+72R

Group Link: https://discord.gg/nfedbAnhPE

Notes: please let me know in the discord if you will be there so I can plan snacks for everyone.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Charlie

Contact Info: chuckwilson477[at]yahoo[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 11:00 AM

Location: Grandview Public Market. 1401 Clare Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. We'll be at the northeast outside area, sitting at a table with an ACX MEETUP sign on it. Parking is free at an adjacent lot, and there may also be a free valet service.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RXMWXP+GH

Group Link: https://discord.gg/tDf8fYPRRP

Notes: Hosted by the south Florida ACX group that also does meetups in Palm Beach and Broward communities such as Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray and many others. Come join our Discord, we're always welcoming!

Georgia

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA

Contact: Steve

Contact Info: steve[at]digitaltoolfactory[dot]net

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 2:00 PM

Location: Bold Monk Brewing 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V

Group Link: https://acxatlanta.com/

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

Idaho

BOISE, IDAHO, USA

Contact: Tim

Contact Info: tim[dot]r[dot]burr[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 1:00 PM

Location: Ann Morrison Park. I will bring my dog and some lawn games, and set up in the grass on the northwest side.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85M5JQ7G+QX

Notes: Feel free to bring dogs, kids, games, tasty beverages...

Illinois

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA

Contact: Todd

Contact Info: info[at]chicagorationality[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 18th, 2:00 PM

Location: We'll be in Grant Park just between the train tracks and Columbus on the north side of Balbo. There's a shaded area with some trees.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV9FH+9

Group Link: https://chicagorationality.com

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, USA

Contact: Ben

Contact Info: cu[dot]acx[dot]meetups[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 14, 3:00 PM

Location: UIUC, Siebel Center for Computer Science, Room 3401

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GH4Q7G+H8F

Group Link: https://discord.gg/8BNujpU6XD

Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, USA

Contact: NR

Contact Info: mapreader4[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 12:00 PM

Location: Address: Beering Hall of Liberal Arts (BRNG) Room 1268, 100 N University St, West Lafayette, IN 47907. BRNG 1268 is in the southwest corner of the building, and can be found after turning left at the south entrance. Please email me if you cannot find us. I will also place an ACX Meetup sign at the entrance to the room and wear a shirt with a lemur.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GM+4C

Notes: We'll have a box of chips and possibly other food.

Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA

Contact: Blake Bertuccelli-Booth

Contact Info: blake[at]philosophers[dot]group

Time: Sunday, May 5th, 11:11 AM

Location: Petite Clouet Cafe

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XFXX74+H7

Group Link: http://philosophers.group

Notes: Feel free to reach out to me on signal. My name: blake.1111

Maryland

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA

Contact: Rivka

Contact Info: rivka[at]adrusi[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 05th, 7:00 PM

Location: Outside of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building at UMBC. The address is 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21250. There will be a sign that says "ACX Meetup".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774P+53

Group Link: We have a mailing list and a discord. The mailing list is more for our weekly meetup reminders and the discord is more of a social environment. Here's a link to the discord: https://discord.gg/h4z5UgeYVK. If you would like to be added to the mailing list, please email me.

Notes: Parking is free on the weekend. In case of rain or inclement weather, we will be inside on the first floor of the building. There will be food and drinks (likely pizza). RSVPs are useful so I know how much food to get, but are not required.

FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, USA

Contact: "Ferret"

Contact Info: meetup2024[dot]exposure178[at]passinbox[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 4th, 12:00 PM

Location: Burba Lake; Coordinator will *not* sponsor attendees to location

Coordinates: Email coordinator for precise location

Group Link: Email coordinator for group chat

Notes: Techies and family types alike are welcome. Title/position agnostic (wear comfortable clothes). 🦗 Czar note: meetup is on a government installation with controlled access; if you're not sure if you can attend you probably can't

Massachusetts

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Contact: Skyler

Contact Info: Skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Sunday, April 14th, 3:00 PM

Location: JFK Memorial Park, Cambridge. Look for the tall blue and green hat. We'll have a canopy in case it rains.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9VCG+8W

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ssc-boston

Notes: Please feel free to bring kids or pets! I'll be the one in the tall green and blue hat.

NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Contact: duck_master

Contact Info: duckmaster0[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 7th, 12:00 PM

Location: Farlow Park/Chaffin Park (Centre St & Church St, Newton, MA, USA 02458; near Interstate 90/the Mass Pike)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9R38+J3

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/HnrqwPvpX7TFtMwR9

Notes: I will ask every attendee to introduce their name (and/or wear a nametag); otherwise this will mostly be general small talk

NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Contact: Alex Liebowitz

Contact Info: alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 6:00 PM

Location: Common house at 100 Black Birch Trail, Northampton, MA 01062. The common house is the first building you see when coming into the community (but after the event parking, which lines the road leading in on the right).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J9884H+VF

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/78BKdkLerGaBwGTx6/northampton-ma-acx-meetup-spring-2024-meetups-everywhere

Group Link: There's a mailing list, but you just email me at alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com to get on.

Notes: Guest parking should be along the road leading in (Black Birch Trail), parking to the right as you drive in. There is an Event Parking sign but it is not the most visible. There are disabled spaces directly in front of the Common House (100 Black Birch Trail). If we overflow the road, people can use the resident lots to the left and right.

Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA

Contact: Joseph Pryor

Contact Info: jwpryorprojects[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 1:00 PM

Location: 1420 Hill Street Ann Arbor Michigan. We'll be meeting at the Friends Meetinghouse (euphemism for Quaker) in the back yard if weather allows, otherwise we'll meet in the corner room. 1-5pm. The restrooms are open.. Two small parking lots (~12 spaces total) are located by the alley at the rear of the property, plus a handicap parking space. Parking is available on Olivia and Lincoln streets all day Saturday.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77C9+MQ

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/Ann-Arbor-SSC-Rationalist-Meetup-Group/

Notes: RSVP here: https://www.meetup.com/ann-arbor-ssc-rationalist-meetup-group/events/299819097/ and join the Meetup.com list to hear about our meetups every month, or text me at: 517-945-8084 and I'll add you to the text notification I send out. Bring snacks if the weather is good (no snacks allowed indoors)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA

Contact: Peter

Contact Info: pjvh[at]umich[dot]edu

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 1:00 PM

Location: Lookout Park. I’ll have a nametag and a hammock (weather permitting).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JPX8GJ+VV

Notes: Updates will be here- https://petervh.com/GR-ACX

Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA

Contact: Aaron Kaufman

Contact Info: ironlordbyron[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 5:00 PM

Location: Party room in Davanni's Pizza, at 41 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86P8WRQ6+WX

Group Link: https://discord.gg/RnkfQW9dVK

Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA

Contact: Alex Hedtke

Contact Info: alex[dot]hedtke[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, May 10th, 5:00 AM

Location: 5200 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64112 (Jacob L. Loose Park) - We will be at the grill and the stone tables to the right of the entrance, between the entrance and the playground.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86F72CM4+QH

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/kc_rat_ea/

Notes: There is a playground, so feel free to bring kids! Also, while not necessary, bring any cookout food potluck-style you'd like. There will be a grill.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA

Contact: John Buridan

Contact Info: littlejohnburidan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 2:30 PM

Location: Tower Grove Park, Cypress Pavilion South

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CFJQ32+XC

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/JTMprAL9QpCct2od3

Notes: Feel free to bring kids, gadgets, books-as-conversation starter. Invite friends. Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get.

Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA

Contact: Jonathan Ray

Contact Info: ray[dot]jonathan[dot]w[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 11:00 AM

Location: Tree Top Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85865MR8+3JM

Group Link: https://discord.gg/3gdefR43Pc?event=1216096364673499246

Notes: Feel free to talk about anything you want to talk about! Please actually show up if you RSVP!

New York

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Stefan

Contact Info: stefanlenoach[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 4th, 7:00 PM

Location: My apartment

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8P3G2+2G

Notes: Please RSVP - my apartment can handle ~40 people. You might also be interested in the Manhattan meetup the week before!

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Robi Rahman

Contact Info: robirahman94[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM

Location: We'll meet at Pumphouse Park unless it's raining, in which case we'll be inside the adjacent building, Brookfield Place.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX6M+RG

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/overcomingbiasnyc?pli=1

Notes: If it is raining, we will meet in the atrium of Brookfield Place, located at https://plus.codes/87G7PX7M+3R. You might also be interested in the Brooklyn meetup the week after!

MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Gabriel Weil

Contact Info: gabeaweil[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, April 19th, 7:00 PM

Location: 47 Clinton Pl., Massapequa, NY 17758

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8MG4F+3V

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or by email (gabeaweil[at]gmail[dot]com) so I know how much food to get.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA

North Carolina

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA

Contact: Randall Hayes

Contact Info: vsi[dot]beacon[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 5:00 PM

Location: Old Town Draught House, 1205 Spring Garden St, Greensboro, NC 27403 Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8782358Q+7P

Notes: This is a place of business, so no outside food or drink. Sorry. https://oldtowndraught.com/ If you're interested in Sci-Fi, there's a con going on down the block!

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA

Contact: Vicki Williams

Contact Info: Vickirwilliams[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 6:00 PM

Location: Biltmore Lake Fire Pit, 80 Lake Dr. Candler, NC. Parking in front of the basketball court, then walk along the lake to the fire pit behind the tennis court.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867VG8MW+9G

Notes: Please RSVP so I can get in touch in case of change in plans.

RALEIGH-DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA

Contact: Logan

Contact Info: Logan[dot]the[dot]word[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 1:00 PM

Location: Ponysaurus Brewing Co (219 Hood St, Durham). We'll be at the outdoor seating area with an ACX sign on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X4Q3+QW

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rtlw

Notes: There will be pizza! The venue serves beer but is kid-friendly. I'll have more details on the Google group (see link)

Ohio

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA

Contact: Andy

Contact Info: ajl161[at]case[dot]edu

Time: Sunday, April 14th, 1:00 PM

Location: Tabletop Board Game Cafe- 1810 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 (I am very tall and will be hard to miss)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HWF7PV+GRP

Notes: board game cafe so bring your best catan strategies :)

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA

Contact: Russell

Contact Info: russell[dot]emmer[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 14th, 3:00 PM

Location: Clifton Park Shelterhouse, Jeffrey Park, Bexley. We will be at one of the tables with an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FVX3C3+QF

Notes: Please send an email if you'd like to join our mailing list for future invitations.

Oregon

CORVALLIS, OREGON, USA

Contact: Kenan

Contact Info: kbitikofer[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, April 19th, 6:00 PM

Location: Laughing Planet, downtown Corvallis, Oregon.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PRHP7R+R7C

Group Link: Willamette Valley EAs and Rationalists: https://discord.gg/uBCcD7SxUa

Notes: Kids/babies welcome.

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA

Contact: Sam Celarek

Contact Info: scelarek[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, April 19th, 6:00 PM

Location: 1548 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97232 - There will be a large sign outside of a building with the print "Encorepreneur Cafe" on the outside. Call me at 513-432-3310 if you can't find it!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84QVG8MX+MV4

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/portland-effective-altruism-and-rationality/

Notes: Please RSVP on Meetup so I know how much food to get.

Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Contact: Phil

Contact Info: acxharrisburg[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 3:00 PM

Location: Zeroday Brewing Company Taproom, 925 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G57487+R7

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PXrLoKgiAyXEG2hLD

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Contact: Siddhesh

Contact Info: ranade[dot]siddhesh[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 11:00 AM

Location: La Colombe Coffee Roasters on 6th and Market (100 S Independence Mall W #110)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6XR2X+6M

Group Link: Email - https://groups.google.com/g/ACXPhiladelphia; Google Calendar - https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0?cid=cmF0aW9uYWxwaGlsbHlAZ21haWwuY29t; Meetup - https://www.meetup.com/philadelphia-rationalists/; Discord - https://discord.gg/46zb6hRVGB; Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalphilly

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Contact: Justin

Contact Info: pghacx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 1:30 PM

Location: DEFAULT OUTDOOR LOCATION: CMU Campus, Jared L Cohon University Center, at the picnic tables outside the east entrance (the side of the building that faces the track). Look for the "ACX" banner. CONTINGENCY INDOOR LOCATION (in case of rain): Jared L Cohon University Center, Danforth Lounge (upstairs, 2nd floor)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2C3V5+6C

Notes: The Pittsburgh ACX group meets around once a month, with most meetups taking place around Shady or East Liberty. If you'd like to be notified about future meetups, email pghacx[at]gmail[dot]com to be added to the mailing list.

Providence

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND

Contact: Freya

Contact Info: rip[dot]my[dot]inbox[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 04, 01:00 PM

Location: Pizza J (967 Westminster St). I’ll be at a table with an ACX sign and some games.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87HCRH9G+27

Additional Notes: Feel free to bring games if you have any!

South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA

Contact: S.C.

Contact Info: Villainsplus[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 19th, 5:00 PM

Location: Picnic shelter at McKennan Park, or tables south of it if it's occupied. Will have a sign saying "ACX."

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86M5G7JH+W5V

Notes: Please RSVP on LW

Tenessee

MEMPHIS, TENESSEE, USA

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: michael[at]postlibertarian[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 6th, 1:00 PM

Location: French Truck Coffee in Crosstown Concourse, Central Atrium, 1350 Concourse Ave #167, Memphis, TN 38104. I'll be at a table with a sign that says ACX MEETUP

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867F5X2P+QHW

Group Link: https://discord.gg/yEGcbv4VPe

Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Silas Barta

Contact Info: sbarta[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 25th, 12:00 PM

Location: The Brewtorium, 6015 Dillard Cir A, Austin, TX 78752, we'll be inside somewhere, just look for the Austin LessWrong and ACX Meetup signs

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862487GM+96

Group Link: https://austinlesswrong.com/

Notes: You can park on the streets in front of Brewtorium or the Milk Bank lot next door. If it really gets full, use the nearby residential streets. We'll be there until at least 5pm!

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Michael Frost

Contact Info: mikefrosttx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 5:00 PM

Location: On the porch of Torchy's on Texas Ave, 1037 Texas Ave, College Station, TX. I will have a yellow OneWheel.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8625JMFC+5J9

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so that I know roughly how many people are coming!

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Ethan Morse

Contact Info: ethan[dot]morse97[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 21st, 2:00 PM

Location: Whole Foods off Preston and Forest (11700 Preston Rd Suite 714, Dallas, TX 75230). We'll be in the upstairs seating area closest to the windows.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645W55W+2J

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/SdwuhENYWpA4BTrZT

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Joe Brenton

Contact Info: joe[dot]brenton[at]yahoo[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 19th, 1:00 PM

Location: 711 Milby St, Houston, TX 77023 inside the IRONWORKS through the big orange door, look for the ACX MEETUP sign at the entrance

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PMV6+V6

Group Link: https://discord.gg/DzmEPAscpS

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong. Food and drinks will be provided from Second Slice Sandwich Sandwich Shop.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA

Contact: James P

Contact Info: jonbenettleilax[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 12th, 12:00 PM

Location: Commonwealth Coffeehouse & Bakery Jones. 203 E Jones Ave Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78215

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X3CGP9+CV

Group Link: https://lesswrongsa.dry.ai/

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA

Contact: Adam

Contact Info: adam[dot]r[dot]isom[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM

Location: Liberty Park, west side, near Chargepoint Station, we'll be on the grass in a circle of chairs

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+MF

Group Link: email me and I'll add you to the mailing list and send you a discord invite

Vermont

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA

Contact: Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Sunday, May 19th, 1:00 PM

Location: In the Oakledge park. I’ll be wearing a tall blue and green hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87P8FQ4F+5C

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/burlington-lwacx

Virginia

BEDFORD, VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Eric F

Contact Info: Ericf14159[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 20th, 10:00 AM

Location: Bridge Street Cafe. 210 N Bridge St, Bedford, VA 24523

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87928FPG+6V

NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Daniel A is organizing the Newport News, VA meetup

Contact Info: daniel[dot]m[dot]adamiak[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 4th, 2:00 PM

Location: 12090 Jefferson Ave Ste 100, Newport News, VA 23606. There are benches outside of the Whole Foods that we will meet at. I will wear glasses and a red shirt. I will have a poorly made ACX sign. If you see someone with a well made sign, that's a different group.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87954G36+C4C

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/pLEbtx3BbdaLMXZKi

Additional Notes: All are welcome. RSVPs are appreciated

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Willa

Contact Info: walambert[at]pm[dot]me

Time: Saturday, May 18, 03:00 PM

Location: Botetourt Gardens; 1000 Botetourt Gardens, Norfolk, VA 23507. We will be directly across the street in a southwest direction from the main entrance of the Fred Heutte Center. Look for the people on the grass who have a canopy and one of them (me probably) is wearing a large silly yellow & green hat. If possible we will have an ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8785VP64+7M8

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/pLEbtx3BbdaLMXZKi; https://discord.gg/H2x2W5wshW

Additional Notes: You are welcome to bring friends, family, kids, dogs, etc. as well as outdoor park games or snacks. We will likely bring healthy snacks of some kind, e.g. hummus and celery. There tends to be plenty of street parking by the park.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Ella Hoeppner

Contact Info: ellahoeppner[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 27th, 3:00 PM

Location: Whole Foods at 2024 W Broad Street, in the cafe area on the second floor

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8794HG5Q+7G

Group Link: https://discord.gg/cYqpzHn2qU

WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Vast

Contact Info: acx[dot]meetup[dot]debtless191[at]passmail[dot]net

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 1:00 PM

Location: Chinn Park Library

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4MMC8+4M

Washington

BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, USA

Contact: Alex

Contact Info: bellinghamrationalish[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 21st, 2:00 PM

Location: Elizabeth Station. 1400 W Holly St #101, Bellingham, WA 98225. Weather permitting, we'll sit outside under the tent shared with Narrative Coffee. If it's too cold out, we'll be inside. Either way, we'll have a cardboard sign that says "BELLINGHAM RATIONALISH" on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84WVQG45+XQF

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/bellingham-rationalish-community/

Notes: Please RSVP on Meetup or LessWrong (preferably Meetup) Event link: https://www.meetup.com/bellingham-rationalish-community/events/299992021/

SEATTLE, SEATTLE, USA

Contact: Nikita Sokolsky

Contact Info: Sokolx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 28th, 5:00 PM

Location: Stoup Brewing, 1158 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJM7H+4P

Event Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/cQBu6o8z894gRA6dj/acx-lw-seattle-spring-meetup-2024

Group Link: https://facebook.com/groups/seattlerationality/ https://www.facebook.com/events/925938142241186

Notes: Meetup will be in a brewery, they serve alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks. You can bring your own food. Event is here - https://www.facebook.com/events/925938142241186 If you need to get in touch 206-458-4791

Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA

Contact: Cory

Contact Info: cpf3rd[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 3:00 PM

Location: 1701 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202, The patio outside the Lakefront Colectivo. I will be wearing a red T-shirt

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MJ3437+C8W

STONE LAKE, WISCONSIN, USA

Contact: A J

Contact Info: theswamp[dot]here[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 11th, 5:30 PM

Location: Stone Lake Lion's Hall, in the cafe area

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86QCRFW6+5J6

South America

Argentina

BUENOS AIRES

Contact: David Rivadeneira

Contact Info: david[dot]f[dot]rivadeneira[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 4th, 7:00 PM

Location: Gorriti 5996, C1414 BKL, Buenos Aires

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q3CH95+5C

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/LhvhRq8wyLILlyMoL1IJ4J

Brazil

FLORIANÓPOLIS, BRAZIL

Contact: Adiel

Contact Info: adiel[at]airpost[dot]net

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 4:00 PM

Location: Angeloni Beira Mar, at the food court. I'll be wearing a yellow hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/584HCFGF+326

Notes: Everyone is welcome! Email me and I'll add you to the WhatsApp group.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL

Contact: Tiago Macedo

Contact Info: tiago[dot]s[dot]m[dot]macedo[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 28th, 3:00 PM

Location: Praça Nelson Mandela, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. We will sit at a large circular bench in the middle of the square, right in front of a subway exit. I will have a piece of paper with a big "ACX" written on it. IMPORTANT: After some time, if a large group has joined, we might decide to go elsewhere nearby! Please contact the organizer.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/589R2RX8+P64

Group Link: Gist

Notes: If you show up and don't see anyone, don't despair. The group might have decided to go somewhere close, either to eat or avoid the sun. Information on where we are will be posted to the meetup page, but feel free to contact me by email.

Chile

SANTIAGO

Contact: Iñaki

Contact Info: inaki[dot]escarate[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 11:30 AM

Location: Parque Bicentenario, next to the Vitacura municipality, next to the stairs and fountain. We'll have a sign that says "ACX"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/47RFJ92X+RF

Notes: Both English and Spanish speakers are welcome. Anyone can come, family and pets welcome.

Paraguay

ASUNCIÓN

Contact: Nuño Sempere

Contact Info: nuno[dot]semperelh[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 13th, 6:00 PM

Location: Mburicao; RSVP to nuno.semperelh[at]protonmail[dot]com at least one hour beforehand to get the precise location

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5864P92W+9V

Notes: Meetup is at my apartment. RSVP to nuno.semperelh[at]protonmail[dot]com to get the precise location