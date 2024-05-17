It's time to narrow the 150 entries in the Book Review Contest to about a dozen finalists. I can't read 150 reviews alone, so I need your help.

You'll find the entries in six Google Docs (thanks to a reader for collating them):

Please pick a couple, read them, and rate them using this form.

Don’t read them in order! If you read them in order, I’ll have 1,000 votes on the first review, 500 on the second, and so on to none in the second half. Either pick a random review, or choose whichever seems most interesting to you. List of all books reviewed below.

Thanks! You have until June 1, when I’ll count the votes and pick the finalists.