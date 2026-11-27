Thanks to everyone who entered or voted in the book review contest. The winners are:
1st: The Epic Of Gilgamesh, reviewed by John Wendover. John is a machine learning engineer from the UK. He hasn't written much publicly before but has tentatively started a Substack, Engines of Eudaimonia
2nd: Lee Kuan Yew’s Memoirs, reviewed by Shaked Koplewitz. Shaked is a quant trader and prediction market enthusiast living in New York. He blogs at shakeddown, and people who liked the book review may also like his review of Singapore as a city.
=3rd: The Tale of Genji, reviewed by Jenni Juvonen. Jenni writes about her temporary hyperfixations in New Question Detected on Substack (including topics like mermaid composition and horror movie psychology), and will soon publish a response to the comments on the Genji review.
=3rd: The Escape Artist, reviewed by Max Nussenbaum. Max writes at Candy for Breakfast. You may remember him from such reviews as Public Citizens and The Outlier.
First place gets $2,500, second place $1,000, third places get $500 each. Email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com to tell me how to send you money; your choices are Paypal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, check in the mail, or donation to your favorite charity. Please contact me by December 10 or you lose your prize.
The other Finalists were:
The Book of Abraham, reviewed by Marius Binner. Marius Binner is a PhD student in AI Safety from Norway. You can read his Substack here.
Great and Desperate Cures, reviewed by John V. John is a neuroscientist and AI researcher in Boston; he also wrote previous finalists How Language Began and The Synaptic Plasticity and Memory Hypothesis. He started blogging at Theories of Intelligence, and then took a long hiatus, but promises to actually start posting soon.
Breakdown in Pakistan, reviewed by Joel Hafvenstein. Joel is an author and former development worker currently teaching geography in Kathmandu.
A Residence of 21 Years in the Sandwich Islands, reviewed by Merrick Pierson Smela. Merrick is a biologist living in Boston. He leads research at Ovelle Bio, a startup he co-founded with the goal of growing human eggs from stem cells. He also writes about science on his blog De Novo
Thomas Urquhart’s Translation of Rabelais, reviewed by Alex Z. Alex is a teacher and writer currently living in rural Missouri. He and some friends have a Substack called Reading and Nothingness; he posts under the letter A. Topics right now are literature, philosophy, and related miscellany.
This is Going to Hurt, reviewed by an adversarial duo. Writer A is self_made_human, a transhumanist psychiatry trainee in the UK. He’s not entirely sure how he feels about living through Interesting Times. He’s open to job offers. He knows medicine and the LLMs that know it better (almost all of them). He blogs at USSRI and LessWrong. Writer B is Van Occupanther, a psychiatrist from Australia and previous ACX book review finalist who will remain pseudonymous."
We Present Television, reviewed by Chris Finkle. Chris manages a library makerspace in Central Florida, where he spends most of his free time at various theme parks, haunts, and roadside attractions. He occasionally writes genre fiction and essays at tereglith.substack.com, and is very active on letterboxd
Storm of Steel, reviewed by Adrian Merritt. Adrian is a physicist in Germany working mainly on quantum materials and autonomous experimentation. He spends most of his free time chasing a three-year-old kindergartner around.
The Ghost in my Brain, reviewed by Rachel Calcott. Rachel is a PhD student studying minds at Harvard, and recently started blogging at Drift Diffusion. Since her review came out, she's built a website (prototype) that attempts to help people with persistent concussion symptoms navigate the maze of scientific literature on treatment; she hopes to expand this into a patient case registry and would welcome feedback
The History and Adventures of an Atom, reviewed by Hal Johnson. Hal substacks often at Hal Johnson Books. He sincerely hopes anyone who enjoyed his writing will try some of the books he's written, all of which are available from your favorite(?) bookseller—maybe check out Impossible Histories (more-or-less nonfiction), Sudden Glory ("literary" fiction), or Immortal Lycanthropes (YA fiction; remember when everyone was reading that?).
Orality and Literacy, reviewed by Rain Oliver. Rain writes at rainoliver.com, and apart from this book review, the piece of writing he is most proud of having written this year is this short story.
I’m also giving out six Honorable Mentions. These either came very close to making the finals, or had an interesting balance of very high and very low votes in the first round, or I just personally liked them. They are:
Aesopian Language in Russian Literature, reviewed by [didn’t answer my email requesting biographical details].
That Hideous Strength, reviewed by FLWAB. He works in medical administration, and is studying to become a clinical psychologist; you can read his Substack here.
The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, reviewed by Amanda Luce. Amanda writes Lucid Thoughts about home organization, MAiD, GLP-1s, and happenings in the rationalist community. After winning in 2024 for her horrifying review of Two Arms and a Head, she did something happy and cute this year..
The Pillow Book, reviewed by Optimized Sphere. Sphere is a professional robot torturer who acquired an obsession with early modern Japan by staring too deeply into the Naruto fanfiction abyss; the resulting fanfiction can be found here. They also shitpost at gender-trash.tumblr.com.
The Merry Wives of Windsor, reviewed by John Ott. John is a poet and playwright who lives in New England. He writes about history at World War Zero
Why Greatness Cannot be Planned, reviewed by Peter Curry. Peter writes about neuroscience, cognitive science and AI at King Canute. He also builds AI tools for thinking about the future at Lucid Dot
The Disciplinary Revolution, reviewed by Noah Swank. Noah describes himself as “a layabout in DC”; you can follow his writing at https://x.com/_noah_swank
Cultural Evolution, reviewed by Joshua Ingle. Joshua writes rationalist-adjacent sci-fi and fantasy about high-stakes ethical crises that force characters to rethink their worldviews, and is pursuing a career in biosecurity. His books are at joshuaingle.com/books.
The Sovereign Child, reviewed by Richard Meadows. Richard is a dad who lives in New Zealand. He writes essays and reviews on his substack, Deep Dish, and co-hosts Do You Even Lit, a book club podcast for reformed nonfiction supremacists.
Sowing The Mustard Seed, reviewed by David Cramer. David is an American working in the games industry in London. Email him at emaildavidcramer@gmail.com if you want to talk about the business of video games, the London art scene or being a Latter-day Saint fan of ACX.
If you’re currently listed as [didn’t answer my email requesting biographical details], email me a sentence or two about you in the same format as the ones above at scott@slatestarcodex.com, and I’ll edit you in.
All winners and finalists get a free ACX subscription at the email I have on record for them. I think I’ve completed this step; if you can see this post, you’ve successfully been converted to a paid subscriber. If you should have gotten the subscription but still can’t view that post when logged in using the email you sent me, let me know.
All winners and finalists also get the right to pitch me essays they want me to put up on ACX. Warning that I am terrible to pitch to, reject most things without giving good reasons, don’t pay you any money, and am generally described as awful to work with - but you can do it if you want!
Next year we’ll be going back to an Everything-Except-Book-Reviews contest, so get busy doing-something-other-than-reading to your things-which-aren’t-books!