Thanks to everyone who entered or voted in the book review contest. The winners are:

First place gets $2,500, second place $1,000, third places get $500 each. Email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com to tell me how to send you money; your choices are Paypal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, check in the mail, or donation to your favorite charity. Please contact me by December 10 or you lose your prize.

The other Finalists were:

I’m also giving out six Honorable Mentions. These either came very close to making the finals, or had an interesting balance of very high and very low votes in the first round, or I just personally liked them. They are:

If you’re currently listed as [didn’t answer my email requesting biographical details], email me a sentence or two about you in the same format as the ones above at scott@slatestarcodex.com, and I’ll edit you in.

All winners and finalists get a free ACX subscription at the email I have on record for them. I think I’ve completed this step; if you can see this post, you’ve successfully been converted to a paid subscriber. If you should have gotten the subscription but still can’t view that post when logged in using the email you sent me, let me know.

All winners and finalists also get the right to pitch me essays they want me to put up on ACX. Warning that I am terrible to pitch to, reject most things without giving good reasons, don’t pay you any money, and am generally described as awful to work with - but you can do it if you want!

Next year we’ll be going back to an Everything-Except-Book-Reviews contest, so get busy doing-something-other-than-reading to your things-which-aren’t-books!