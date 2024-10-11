Thanks to everyone who entered or voted in the book review contest. The winners are:

1st: Two Arms And A Head , reviewed by AmandaFromBethlehem. Amanda is active in the Philadelphia ACX community. This is her first year entering the Book Review Contest, and she is currently working on a silly novel about an alien who likes thermodynamics. When she's not writing existential horror, she practices Tengwar calligraphy and does home improvement projects.

2nd: Nine Lives , reviewed by David Matolcsi. David is an AI safety researcher from Hungary, currently living in Berkeley. He doesn't have much publicly available writing yet, but plans to publish some new blog posts on LessWrong in the coming months

3rd: How The War Was Won, reviewed by Jack Thorlin. Jack previously worked as an attorney at the Central Intelligence Agency, and is now an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas School of Law.

First place gets $2,500, second place $1,000, third place gets $500. Email me at scott@slatestarcodex.com to tell me how to send you money; your choices are Paypal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, check in the mail, or donation to your favorite charity. Please contact me by October 21 or you lose your prize.

The other Finalists were:

I’m also giving out six Honorable Mentions. These either came very close to making the finals, or had an interesting balance of very high and very low votes in the first round, or I just personally liked them. They are:

The author of the final honorable mention, Piranesi, asks to remain anonymous.

I enjoyed watching you speculate on which reviews you thought were secretly mine, but I didn’t submit one this year.

All winners and finalists get a free ACX subscription at the email I have on record for them. I haven’t done this yet but I will next week. If you want it at a different email and haven’t already told me, send me an email saying so.

All winners and finalists also get the right to pitch me essays they want me to put up on ACX. Warning that I am terrible to pitch to, reject most things without giving good reasons, and am generally described as awful to work with - but you can do it if you want! I used to say I would pay you if I used your article, but I found that other people already wanted to pitch me more than I wanted to accept, so I’m suspending this offer for now.

All winners and finalists get the opportunity to be named and honored publicly here; if I didn’t include your details, it’s because I didn’t get your response to my email asking me what details to include, and if you want to change that you should send me an email so I can name you in an open thread or something.

Many people said the Book Review Contest seems to be declining. I may skip next year in favor of an Everything-Except-Book-Reviews contest, give you time to read some more good books, then return to book reviews in 2026. Let me know if you have opinions on this plan.