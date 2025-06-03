Why: Our usual spring meetups session, plus lots of out-of-state people in town for Manifest.

When: Wednesday, June 4, 6:30 PM.

Where: Lighthaven, 2740 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley.

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc. I’ll be there; some of the other Manifest special guests might make it too.

I’ll check the comments to this post in case there are any questions.