Intelligence seems to correlate with total number of neurons in the brain.

Different animals’ intelligence levels track the number of neurons in their cerebral cortices (cerebellum etc don’t count). Neuron number predicts animal intelligence better than most other variables like brain size, brain size divided by body size, “encephalization quotient”, etc. This is most obvious in certain bird species that have tiny brains full of tiny neurons and are very smart (eg crows, parrots).

Humans with bigger brains have on average higher IQ. AFAIK nobody has done the obvious next step and seen whether people with higher IQ have more neurons. This could be because the neuron-counting process involves dissolving the brain into a “soup”, and maybe this is too mad-science-y for the fun-hating spoilsports who run IRBs. But common sense suggests bigger brains increase IQ because they have more neurons in humans too.

Finally, AIs with more neurons (sometimes described as the related quantity “more parameters”) seem common-sensically smarter and perform better on benchmarks. This is part of what people mean by “scaling”, ie the reason GoogBookZon is spending $500 billion building a data center the size of the moon.

All of this suggests that intelligence heavily depends on number of neurons, and most scientists think something like this is true.

But how can this be? You might expect people with more neurons to have more “storage” to remember more facts. But a typical IQ test question looks like this:

…and you have to solve it in one minute or less. How does having (let’s say) 150 billion neurons instead of 100 billion help with this?

One possibility is that you have some kind of “pattern matching region” taking up some very specific percent of your brain, and the bigger the brain ,the bigger the “pattern matching region”. But this is just passing the buck. Why should a big pattern-matching region be good?

If we focus on the AI example, we might be tempted to come up with a theory that you store some huge number of past patterns in your brain. If you can exactly match a new pattern to one of those, great, problem solved. If not, you still try your best to find the one that it’s most like and try to extend it a little bit. Then the number of neurons determines the number of patterns you can store. But this doesn’t really seem right - endless practice on thousands of Raven’s style patterns helps a little, but a true genius will still beat you. But by the end of your practice, you will have far more patterns stored than the genius does. So what do they have that you don’t?

Maybe it’s not just patterns stored in the sense of “math problems you’ve seen before”, but in the sense where the text of Paradise Lost is a “pattern”, and somehow by truly absorbing the text of Paradise Lost, you learn impossibly deep patterns that you could never describe in so many words, but which help with all other patterns, including those on IQ tests? And the genius is only a genius because they have a natural skill for absorbing and storing very many of these deep patterns, more than you will ever match? I like how mystical this one is, but I just don’t think the connection between Paradise Lost and math puzzles is that deep.

The best real answer I can come up with is polysemanticity and superposition. Everyone has more concepts they want stored than neurons to store them, so they cram multiple concepts into the same neuron through a complicated algorithm that involves some loss of . . . fidelity? Usability? Precision? If you have too few neurons, the neurons have to become massively polysemantic, and it becomes harder to do anything in particular with them.

I think that brings us back to all those other things - speed, accuracy, number of connections. When you try to solve that problem, you’re trying to explore/test a very large solution space before the brain-wave-shape of the problem dissipates into random noise and you have to start all over again. Maybe if your neurons are more monosemantic, then you can get more accuracy in your search process and the problem-shape dissipates more slowly.

I asked a friend who thinks about these topics more than I do; here’s their answer: