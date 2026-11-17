This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: This year’s East Coast rationalist solstice and mega-meetup will be December 18 - 21 in NYC. See https://rationalistmegameetup.com/ for more information.

2: FarmKind asks me to share their new farm animal welfare campaign, including donation matching and a mechanism for getting more matching by sharing with friends.

3: This week is your last chance to vote for a book review winner.