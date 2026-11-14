If you’ve read the finalists of this year’s non-book review contest, vote for your favorite here. Voting will close end of day on Friday, November 20. This year is approval voting; check the box for all reviews you like.

In case you need a refresher, here are the finalists, in order of appearance:

1: The Book of Abraham

2: Great and Desperate Cures

3: Breakdown in Pakistan

4: The Epic of Gilgamesh

5: The Escape Artist

6: A Residence of 21 Years in the Sandwich Islands

7: Thomas Urquhart’s Translation of Rabelais

8: The Tale of Genji

9: This is Going to Hurt

10: Lee Kuan Yew’s Memoirs

11: We Present Television

12: Storm of Steel

13: The Ghost in My Brain

14: The History and Adventures of an Atom

15: Orality and Literacy

Prediction market is here, but don’t peek until after you’ve voted.