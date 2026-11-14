If you’ve read the finalists of this year’s non-book review contest, vote for your favorite here. Voting will close end of day on Friday, November 20. This year is approval voting; check the box for all reviews you like.
In case you need a refresher, here are the finalists, in order of appearance:
1: The Book of Abraham
2: Great and Desperate Cures
3: Breakdown in Pakistan
4: The Epic of Gilgamesh
5: The Escape Artist
6: A Residence of 21 Years in the Sandwich Islands
7: Thomas Urquhart’s Translation of Rabelais
8: The Tale of Genji
9: This is Going to Hurt
10: Lee Kuan Yew’s Memoirs
11: We Present Television
12: Storm of Steel
13: The Ghost in My Brain
14: The History and Adventures of an Atom
15: Orality and Literacy
Prediction market is here, but don’t peek until after you’ve voted.