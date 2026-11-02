This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Thanks to everyone who offered additional considerations on my California ballot. And David Bloomin has collected a list of good Bay Area voting guides on OpenBallot.app, so you can see where I agree and disagree with everyone else, including SF Dems, SF Republicans, YIMBYs, Women, and the “SF League Of Pissed Of Voters”.

2: One of the leading AI superforecaster companies, FutureSearch, is hiring. Many of them are ACX readers, and anyone with a sincere interest in forecasting would fit in well there. See available positions here.

3: Pause AI protest in London on November 21, they have 829 people and are going for at least 1,000. Go here to learn more, sign up, and get information on additional volunteer opportunities.

4: Meetups update: Manila, Philippines, is now on the list.

5: It’s always exciting when one of my posts makes it big enough to become someone’s Halloween costume: