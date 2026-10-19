This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Meetup changes in Rockville, Northampton, Eindhoven, Great Barrington, Cairo, Portland, and Sofia. Check the post for more information.

2: The Boston ACX meetup group has finished their Greater Boston general election voting guide. I may have more of these in the upcoming week. Still trying to figure out if we can do something for the Bay Area, but remember that SF mail-in ballot registration due date is end-of-day today (Monday), and that our main SF endorsement is Scott Wiener for Congress. We may have more later.

3: I’m continuing to work on modeling (and maybe one day automating) some parts of AI grantmaking (you can see previous efforts here). I would once again like people who are well-versed in the AI/grantmaking worlds to take a survey on how much they value various things. This one involves assigning utility weights to ~80 different AI safety accomplishments. Take it here. After you’ve taken that survey, if you still have more time/energy it would be extra helpful for my data collection if you would take this alternate version, which asks you to predict how I would answer the first survey (so I can separate out worldview differences from weight-choosing random noise).

4: Bay Area ACX meetup is scheduled for this coming Saturday, 10/24, 1 PM, at Mox in SF (1680 Mission St). I’ll probably make a post about it, but consider this an early heads-up.

5: Grantee and Manifold Markets co-founder Stephen Grugett announces his latest project: MNX is a real-money prediction market on AI. It lets people sell futures representing AI company stocks, bet on AI company revenues directly, and a few other things like Epoch Capabilities Index targets. Interestingly, despite the talk of Anthropic’s API falling from from $2T to $1.5T, both Polymarket and MNX still price it around $2T.

6: Friend of the blog Goodheart Labs is working on Common Notes, aka “Twitter Community Notes, but for everything”. They’re implementing it through a combination of AIs (who write most notes), users (who write others, and vote on which ones are helpful), and a browser extension (which makes the system show up on everything, including this blog). Check it out, and install the browser extension, here.