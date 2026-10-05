This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: EA college meetups update: Brigham Young University has changed its time/date/place, please check the list for more information.

2: Reader Nikita Sokolsky has completed his work getting some extra Fatima documents from Portugal and translating them into English. You can find them at https://fatima-1917.com/ . And thanks again to Ana for handling the parts that required Portuguese profiency.

3: Rob Ennals, who made this year’s book review contest site, has gathered the reviews from earlier years into epubs here.

4: Physicians For AI Safety wishes to advertise that they exist, are interested in talking to any physicians interested in AI safety, and have an open letter that such people can sign.

5: Sorry I’ve written so little recently (and forgot Friday’s book review entry). I’m pretty busy and will try to make up for it after that changes.