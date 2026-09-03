Twice a year, I try to advertise ACX meetups around the world. We’ll do the Fall version of those shortly, but now it’s time to announce the list of every college effective altruism meetup we’re helping coordinate, so that students who want to find their local group can find it, and people who have been meaning to go to one for three semesters finally have a date on a calendar.

This time there are 79 meetups at universities in 15 countries. Students at the school in question are especially encouraged to come, but all are welcome. You don’t have to have read anything in particular, and you don’t have to consider yourself an effective altruist.

The list is divided into North America, Africa & The Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Within each region, meetups are alphabetized by country, then by city, then by school. Meetups in the United States are alphabetized by state first, then by city, then by school.

Every entry has one-click “add to calendar” links at the bottom. They work in Google Calendar, Outlook.com, Outlook 365 (the version most schools give you), and Yahoo. Each one carries the correct absolute time, so if you’re clicking a link for a meetup in another timezone, it will land in the right slot on your own calendar. Nothing is saved until you press Save in your own calendar app. End times are estimates; check with the host if it matters.

Thanks to everyone who volunteered to organize these.

Extra Info For Potential Attendees

You’re invited. If you saw this post, read this far, and want to come, you are the target audience. Nobody at the door will quiz you. Some of these meetups are in rooms that were not yet booked when the organizer filled out the form. If an entry says the room is unconfirmed, click the group link or email the organizer a day or two beforehand to check. Where an organizer has included an RSVP link, please use it (it’s how they decide how much pizza to buy). But using it isn’t a requirement, and you can still come if you forget.

Extra Info For Meetup Organizers

Print a sign saying “EA MEETUP” in big letters so people don’t have to do the awkward “Are you looking for the EA meetup” dance again with every new attendee. Get there ten minutes early and sit somewhere visible. If your room turns out to be locked, stand outside it and coordinate the relocation. Have something ready for the first fifteen minutes, when there are three people and everyone is waiting for more to arrive. You don’t need to prepare a lecture. Most good meetups are people talking to each other. If you want structure, pick two or three questions and let the conversation wander off them. Collect emails, or run a signup sheet, or have a QR code to your group chat. Half the value of a meetup like this is the people who come once and would come again if they knew when. If your plans change (new room, new time, cancelled) tell the people who signed up, and update the group link so latecomers to this post find the right information.

NORTH AMERICA

CANADA

UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Contact: LN

Contact Info: laibanas20 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, October 3rd, 12:00 PM

Location: Shirley Anastasia Lounge, behind the Q centre.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95373VH9+FW

Notes: RSVP if you can

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Contact: Joseph Kostousov

Contact Info: yosya.kostousov [ a t ] proton [ do t] me

Time: Sunday, September 20th, 1:00 PM

Location: Kings College Circle, in front of the Gerstein library steps.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2MJ64+R7

Group Link: https://discord.gg/EHzqkBXsPF

Notes: Free pizza, open to students and non-students alike.

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

ACADIA UNIVERSITY

Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Canada

Contact: Andrew Davis

Contact Info: andrew.davis [ a t ] acadiau [ do t] ca

Time: Tuesday, September 22nd, 7:00 PM

Location: Patterson 213 - go in the front door of the business building (right below the KCIC on University Ave), go up one floor via the stairs directly on your left, and there’ll be a meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87QQ3JQJ+9MV

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

United States of America

(alphabetized by state first, then by city, then by school.)

UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA

Tucson, Arizona, United States

Contact: Harper

Contact Info: tucsoneffectivealtruism [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Friday, September 18th, 4:00 PM

Location: Room booking not confirmed yet. Most likely Main Library Data Studio (Main Library, B201)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/854F63J2+CC5

Group Link: https://discord.gg/BHaphQ9ZJc

Notes: Free food, a short intro presentation, and conversation starters

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY

Berkeley, California, United States

Contact: Alex

Contact Info: Cell: 650-864-2894

Time: Sunday, September 20th, 5:00 PM

Location: UC Berkeley Social Sciences Building, Room 170 -- this is the tall rectangular structure near to Sproul Hall.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVPCR+2R

Group Link: https://eaberkeley.com/

Notes: Open to everybody, come hang out. We will provide dinner!

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles, California, United States

Contact: Will Ryan

Contact Info: Wkryan2005 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Monday, September 28th, 4:00 PM

Location: Ackerman Student Union Building, Room 2408

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85633HC4+58

Group Link: https://discord.gg/EpHzRuS8x

Notes: Meeting is open to students and non-students. Free food (falafel!) will be served! Please RSVP using this google form so we know how much food to order. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebNt6sztCmb0o_FQEFF5lo4PC0i0B7NkOYTNrpVmcx9zB1ow/viewform?usp=publish-editor

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles, California, United States

Contact: Isaac

Contact Info: ismalley [ a t ] usc [ do t] edu

Time: Wednesday, September 16th, 6:30 PM

Location: The tables in front of Leavey Library towards the McCarthy Quad. Just go up the few steps towards the main entrance of the library and you should see us on your right. I’ll have a USC EA MEETUP sign on the table!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85632PC8+JVF

Notes: RSVP here for guaranteed free pizza: https://luma.com/xl62hrz1. Or just show up!

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

STANFORD UNIVERSITY

Palo Alto, California, United States

Contact: Ahmad Dagher

Contact Info: StanfordEAexec [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Tuesday, October 13th, 6:00 PM

Location: Room booking isn’t confirmed yet! Here’s our best guess: Toyon Hall Lounge--eastern side of campus, 455 Arguello Way, Stanford, CA 94305, main entrance, first floor. There will be an EA MEETUP sign on the door.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VCRGP+CJ

Group Link: Mailing list: https://mailman.stanford.edu/mailman/listinfo/effective-altruism

Notes: Free Pizza (vegan & nonvegan) and Boba!

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

CALTECH

Pasadena, California, United States

Contact: ZG

Contact Info: eacaltech [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Tuesday, October 13th, 4:00 PM

Location: Red Door Patio

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85634VPG+WG

Notes: Let’s revive EA at Caltech! I will need help to organize further events, so please get in touch!

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO

San Diego, California, United States

Contact: Brittney Nial

Contact Info: bnial [ a t ] ucsd [ do t] edu

Time: Saturday, October 10th, 12:00 PM

Location: We will be in one of the group study rooms in the Geisel Library. Booking opens 2 weeks prior, so the exact room is not yet confirmed, but we will aim for the Leisure Lounge (1 Southwest) or the Geisel Large Adaptive Study Room (GLASS).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544VQJ6+FX

Notes: Free pizza. Open to UCSD students, staff, and faculty! Please RSVP so we can order enough food: https://partiful.com/e/GWPxZiaktd82wBz1Wum6?c=dIKPQaSx

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

YALE UNIVERSITY

\New Haven, Connecticut, United States

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: andrew [ do t] cai [ a t ] yale [ do t] edu

Time: Wednesday, September 23rd, 5:00 PM

Location: The area in front of Sterling memorial library facing the grass

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H9836C+9Q

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY

Boca Raton, Florida, United States

Contact: Charlie

Contact Info: chuckwilson477 [ a t ] yahoo [ do t] com

Time: Sunday, September 13th, 1:00 PM

Location: In the Cafeteria / Food Court, nearby the Panda Express. We’ll have an EA MEETUP sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX9VCW+5R2

Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZeYP83MQ

Notes: Open to students and non-students alike. RSVPs highly preferred but not required. Affiliated with EA Miami and Miami ACX, join our Discord for more info!

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY (MODESTO MAIDIQUE CAMPUS)

Miami, Florida, United States

Contact: Luis

Contact Info: Fort.lauderdale.acx [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: Graham Center Piano Lounge, near Main Entrance across from Barnes and Nobles. Will be holding an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXQJ4G+7R2

Group Link: https://discord.gg/fFjmJs2kn

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI

Miami, Florida, United States

Contact: Zoheb

Contact Info: zohebanjum [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, September 19th, 1:00 PM

Location: WVUM Student Lounge, South East of the Stanford Drive roundabout, right next to the canal and near the entrance to the pool (this is our tentative location, and we’ll update you if it changes!)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXPPCC+3X

Group Link: https://effectivealtruismmiami.subscribepage.io/

Notes: Open to students and non-students alike

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

Orlando, Florida, United States

Contact: JB

Contact Info: itslabradordali [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Friday, September 18th, 6:30 PM

Location: The Taco Bell Cantina (12101 University Blvd Ste 201, Orlando, FL 32817)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76WWHQXR+8FC

Group Link: https://discord.gg/R2RrvVCARe (Orlando Rationalists Server)

Notes: Open to anyone. RSVP by email or discord preferred. When there, look for the glowy sign :)

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA

Athens, Georgia, United States

Contact: Cade Mataya

Contact Info: cmataya64 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Wednesday, September 2nd, 6:00 PM

Location: The Jittery Joe’s Cafe downtown; if more folks RSVP than that venue can handle, we can move the meetup somewhere else.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865RXJ5G+666

Notes: Open to students & non-students; anyone in Athens who is interested in EA should feel welcome to join!

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

GEORGIA TECH

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Contact: Peach Tree

Contact Info: peachtreecity1234 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Tuesday, September 15th, 6:30 PM

Location: Balcony b/w Crosland & Price Gilbert Library, Georgia Tech Directions to find: When you walk along the pathway between Crosland tower and the Price Gilbert library, you’ll be able to walk into a balcony on the side of Crosland tower. It’s right outside the first floor. I’ll be wearing a black shirt with an EA Meetup sign on the table. There’ll also be food!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QQJF3+PR5

Group Link: https://luma.com/7gwdwkga

Notes: Free Moe’s! Please RSVP because I might change location (though if you forget, that’s cool too)! Link: https://luma.com/7gwdwkga

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS URBANA CHAMPAIGN

Champaign, Illinois, United States

Contact: Utkarsh

Contact Info: utkarsh6 [ a t ] illinois [ do t] edu, utk [ do t] sin34 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Tuesday, September 15th, 5:00 PM

Location: Not confirmed yet. Best guess - EA Meetup Table at Anniversary Plaza (In front of Illini Union, towards the Main Quad)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GH4Q5F+H4W

Group Link: https://discord.gg/N7TNwvzE4

Notes: Come chat and eat free pizza!

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO

Chicago, Illinois, United States

Contact: Sofia

Contact Info: sguimaraes [ a t ] uchicago [ do t] edu

Time: Thursday, October 22nd, 6:00 PM

Location: 1100 E 58th St, Chicago, IL 60637

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJQCQ2+R4

Group Link: https://uchicagoea.org/

Notes: Please RSVP here: https://forms.gle/sPzvh8cFhi9Pw8gd7

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

Chicago, Illinois, United States

Contact: Johnalbert Garnica

Contact Info: johnnyas [ a t ] u.northwestern [ do t] edu

Time: Friday, September 18th, 6:00 PM

Location: room not confirmed but planned to be in the Northwestern Pritzker School of law. We’ve chosen to reserve a room based on rsvp size.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV9WM+C3

Group Link: https://discord.gg/VbMC6SEQ

Notes: Open to students & Non-students : Please RSVP so we know how large of a size room to get and inform the security to let you in.

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

PURDUE UNIVERSITY, WEST LAFAYETTE

West Lafayette, Indiana, United States

Contact: Brian Foerster

Contact Info: effectivealtruismpurdue [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, September 19th, 7:00 PM

Location: WALC B058, in the basement

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GP+XP

Group Link: https://groupme.com/join_group/102154699/KZdddBsC

Notes: We will have general meetings at the same time and location every Friday starting September 4th.

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS

Lawrence, Kansas, United States

Contact: Miri

Contact Info: topi [ a t ] ku [ do t] edu

Time: Tuesday, September 15th, 6:30 PM

Location: Anschutz Library, Room 438 (Booking not yet confirmed, will send an email out if it changes). From the main entrance facing the plaza area, take the stairs on the left up one floor to the fourth floor. I’ll be in the far back-right study room with an EA MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86C6XQ52+23J

Notes: Please RSVP to help me plan for how many people will show up :)

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY (HOMEWOOD)

Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Contact: Hari

Contact Info: hariharprasad2006 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, September 19th, 5:00 PM

Location: The room booking isn’t confirmed yet, since I haven’t had an opportunity to register the EA club at Hopkins. I’ll be standing in the middle of Keyser Quad holding a big EA MEETUP sign. I’ll be there for the first ~20 minutes of the meetup, after which we’ll move to an approved room on campus. If you arrive after this 20 minute window and want to know where we are, feel free to shoot me an email closer to the date of the meetup.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F589HH+JR

Group Link: https://discord.gg/UPtUV2aa7F

Notes: Open to students and non-students alike. If you’re reading this and are super excited about EA and the sheer amount of good you can do in the world, please feel free to reach out to me the moment you step foot on campus! I’m always open to good conversations, and would love to meet you :)

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, BALTIMORE COUNTY

Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Contact: Jordan Wesley

Contact Info: jtwesley2007 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Monday, September 14th, 7:00 PM

Location: 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21227, the first floor of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5775R+46

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Contact: Joanna A

Contact Info: aldrich.y [ a t ] northeastern [ do t] edu

Time: Thursday, September 24th, 7:00 PM

Location: Ryder 135 — Look for “EA Meetup” signs and someone wearing an EAG-branded t-shirt. (Room is not confirmed, and may be moved if the room is occupied.)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC8WP5+MQ

Group Link: https://join.slack.com/t/nu-effectivealtruism/shared_invite/zt-47zx9ltd3-CXy2X0vzogXpHnLudsdl7Q

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

HARVARD UNIVERSITY

Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Contact: Matthew H

Contact Info: harvardea [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, September 12th, 2:00 PM

Location: In the Science Center, ground floor restaurant space, 1 Oxford St, Cambridge, MA 02138

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9VGM+F9

Group Link: https://www.instagram.com/harvardcollegeea/

Notes: There will be food!

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

MIT

Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Contact: Mohamed Abdelmeguid (Impact@MIT)

Contact Info: impact-exec [ a t ] mit [ do t] edu

Time: Wednesday, September 23rd, 4:00 PM

Location: Room not confirmed yet, and will most likely not be the one listed here (the organizers only learned about this form on Aug 29th). Best guess: MIT Building 5, Room 5-133. Go to the entrance on Mass Ave, up the stairs, then turn left. There will be a door with an EA Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9W54+CV

Notes: RSVP encouraged for food estimate but not required: https://forms.gle/4YCWFyxXWEy1Hd1U7

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

WILLIAMS COLLEGE

Williamstown, Massachusetts, United States

Contact: Armie R.

Contact Info: ar21 [ a t ] williams [ do t] edu

Time: Sunday, October 4th, 2:00 PM

Location: Paresky Center, 39 Chapin Hall Dr, Williamstown, MA 01267; Room TBA (will be posted on Partiful)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J8PQ7W+G4

Notes: Both students and non-students are welcome. Please RSVP using Partiful: https://partiful.com/e/JYWrD34MBTzsMI9VQUCs

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN, ANN ARBOR

Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States

Contact: Annika and Ben

Contact Info: annikalb [ a t ] umich [ do t] edu, effectivealtruism [ a t ] umich [ do t] edu

Time: Wednesday, September 16th, 7:00 PM

Location: Most likely Mason Hall (meeting room will be determined on August 31st)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77G6+R6

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EkbPwP798A [Remove this bit] 4ALXL4pv15k8?mode=gi_t

Notes: Open to students and non-students. Vegan dinner will be provided. PLEASE RSVP here so we can order enough food: https://partiful.com/e/FF4Cznbev7oOKbrlgJva?c=QDJ_yKhk

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY IN ST. LOUIS

St. Louis, Missouri, United States

Contact: Lily Z

Contact Info: effectivealtruismwashu [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Sunday, September 13th, 2:00 PM

Location: Danforth University Center (DUC) Room 241

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CFJMWQ+XR

Group Link: https://washuimpact.com

Notes: Free pizza

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

DARTMOUTH COLLEGE

Hanover, New Hampshire, United States

Contact: Finn

Contact Info: fjamescairns [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Monday, September 21st, 3:30 PM

Location: Kemeny/Haldeman courtyard, at the tables at the patio (not the ones on the path down below). I’ll have a sign that says EA. If weather is poor will be in a Novack room (plan for 70, but will have a sign still).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M9PP46+GCJ

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY, NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States

Contact: Eliana Du

Contact Info: elianadu24 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, October 10th, 12:00 PM

Location: College Ave Student Center - I don’t have a room booked, but I’ll be in a common area with an EA MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7GG3X+37

Notes: Please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/rutgerseameetup (you can edit your response later)! If you can’t make this meetup but are interested in future Rutgers EA events, please fill out the RSVP with your contact info and RSVP ‘No’.

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PRINCETON UNIVERSITY

Princeton, New Jersey, United States

Contact: Lincoln

Contact Info: lincoln.peacock [ a t ] princeton [ do t] edu

Time: Saturday, September 5th, 3:00 PM

Location: Robertson Hall 001. Go down the stairs by the sidewalk on Washington Rd to the basement/0th floor. Enter and go straight through to room 001.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G788XV+8X4

Group Link: Email me to be added to our mailing list (lincoln[d ot] peacock [at] princeton [do t]edu)

Notes: Boba and snacks provided! Please RSVP here (it’s the first event): https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdYyEJack4zTAmuPktTktWHgCIQiYiFBnN4SNjKp-CJpYIkKw/viewform

Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo

BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY

Binghamton, New York, United States

Contact: Micah Zarin & Lily Curry

Contact Info: micahzarin [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Thursday, September 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4), 662 East Drive, Vestal, NY 13850. C4 is the collegiate center shared by the Newing and Dickinson residential communities. Look for an “EA MEETUP” sign, and we’ll direct you to the room

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J632QP+2V

Group Link: https://www.instagram.com/binghamtoneffectivealtruism?igsi=MWJoYW1nMHJpdTFyNA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

Notes: Free food. Lots of food.

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COLGATE UNIVERSITY

Hamilton, New York, United States

Contact: Allan

Contact Info: acrounse [ a t ] colgate [ do t] edu

Time: Thursday, September 24th, 7:30 PM

Location: Outside James C. Colgate Hall, near Donovan’s Pub and facing Whitnall Field (official room reservation not really possible, so meeting outside to start). I will be wearing a red shirt and holding a small EA Meetup sign. I will be there until 8 if no one shows up, potentially longer if there is any attendance.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J6RF96+58

Notes: Open to students and non-students

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CORNELL UNIVERSITY

Ithaca, New York, United States

Contact: Daniel Lee, Niranjan Nair & Sarvesh Prabhu

Contact Info: cornelleffectivealtruism [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, September 26th, 5:00 PM

Location: Willard Straight Hall 414 - International Lounge (above Okenshields Dining Hall back door)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J5CGW7+JQ

Group Link: https://join.slack.com/t/cornelleffect-ncy9991/shared_invite/zt-48ka3sdjk-rjIz2pXiOrtYkdKziMD9Mw

Notes: Please RSVP so we can get enough food for everyone!

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COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY

New York, New York, United States

Contact: Elanor

Contact Info: eb3760 [ a t ] barnard [ do t] edu

Time: Friday, October 23rd, 4:00 PM

Location: Room booking is not confirmed yet but will most likely be a study room in Butler Library or a reserved classroom in Hamilton Hall

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8R24Q+M7 (most likely)

Notes: Free pizza! Casual info session, no previous knowledge required, everyone welcome. RSVP at this form: https://forms.gle/KaHov385To4RqrxE6 Columbia’s EA chapter is not yet officially recognized by the university, so the room and possibly the date may still change; the organizer will communicate any changes.

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COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY - COLUMBIA BUSINESS SCHOOL

New York, New York, United States

Contact: Aman Kai Sidhant

Contact Info: amansidhant [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Friday, October 2nd, 6:00 PM

Location: Columbia Business School campus (will book room based on sign ups)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8R29R+5P

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/E9NbA15mpx [remove this bit] LE1SadPFS3zi?s=cl&p=i&ilr=4&amv=0

Notes: Please RSVP so I know how much food to get https://partiful.com/e/FYwwEW4kkZt6qlHFPtf7?c=QOUhn8UT

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NEW YORK UNIVERSITY

New York, New York, United States

Contact: Ayan

Contact Info: ayan.sivaram [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Wednesday, September 16th, 12:00 PM

Location: Kimmel Center for University Life. Go through the main entrance that directly faces the park and look for a person in the lobby with a sign that says EA Meetup!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8P2H2+XR

Group Link: https://engage.nyu.edu/organization/effective-altruism-at-nyu-all-university

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GREATER ROCHESTER AREA

Rochester, New York, United States

Contact: Rachael

Contact Info: rharper011901 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Wednesday, September 23rd, 6:00 PM

Location: Irondequoit Public Library

Coordinates: 43° 12’ 42.372” N, 77° 34’ 51.6576” W

Notes: Everyone is welcome! This meetup isn’t just for EAs and students, and it isn’t tied to a particular university. Please come even if you feel like you don’t fit the “traditional” rationalist demographic — we’d love to have you. Email for further details.

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UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER

Rochester, New York, United States

Contact: Na’im

Contact Info: naim.kalantar [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Wednesday, September 9th, 6:00 PM

Location: Mocha House coffee shop; I will wear a red shirt and a nametag. If it’s not too cold, I’ll probably be in the outside seating.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M449FJ+4F5

Notes: The meetup is ten minutes’ drive from RIT. RIT students wishing to carpool can coordinate by emailing me. University of Rochester students can use the blue line campus shuttle or walk.

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UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States

Contact: Xiyue Zhang

Contact Info: xiyue [ a t ] unc [ do t] edu, Signal (@quantummechanics.1926)

Time: Friday, September 18th, 5:00 PM

Location: Most likely in the Carolina Union, though I’m still finalizing the details.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8772WX62+3X

Group Link: Just use my newsletter: https://forms.gle/mP5aXGk8ccs5dWEL6. I will add you guys to a separate mailing list. Please use your UNC, NCSSM, or Carolina Friends emails if possible.

Notes: Food will be provided, and since I have the budget, I plan to offer something a bit more elevated than just pizza.

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DUKE UNIVERSITY

Durham, North Carolina, United States

Contact: Wesley Stone

Contact Info: wesley.stone [ a t ] duke [ do t] edu

Time: Tuesday, September 8th, 5:00 PM

Location: East Campus quad

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8783234P+94

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CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Contact: Idan

Contact Info: idan.davidovich [ a t ] case [ do t] edu

Time: Monday, October 5th, 6:00 PM

Location: Kevin Smith Library Lower Level (Tentative)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HWG94R+X5

Group Link: https://discord.gg/HgBsUDr7Z

Notes: The inaugural EA meeting at CWRU! Please RSVP so we can notify you if the location changes: https://forms.gle/yhj8CUBVJNmKLUsh7

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UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Contact: Hazem Hassan

Contact Info: upenneffectivealtruism [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Friday, September 11th, 4:00 PM

Location: Lauder Media Room, Lauder College House, 3335 Woodland Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6XR35+FF

Group Link: https://www.eapenn.org/events

Notes: Food provided!

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BROWN UNIVERSITY

Providence, Rhode Island, United States

Contact: Enzo DiMasi

Contact Info: enzo_dimasi [ a t ] brown [ do t] edu

Time: Thursday, September 17th, 7:00 PM

Location: Sayles Hall 306 Enter on the Main Green and walk up to the third floor. Look for the EA MEETUP sign. (I requested this room but it hasn’t been approved yet)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87HCRHGW+FX

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CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

Clemson, South Carolina, United States

Contact: Hope

Contact Info: hsteen [ a t ] clemson [ do t] edu

Time: Tuesday, September 15th, 6:15 PM

Location: Under the overhang/stairs at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library (the big white building by the reflection pond). I’ll be wearing a black shirt and red pants and holding an obnoxiously large signed that says ‘EA Meetup.’

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/866VM5G7+MC

Notes: I will attempt to bring cookies at least, possibly pizza depending on time/budget constraints.

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VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Contact: Adele and Sefika

Contact Info: adele.l.shen [ a t ] vanderbilt [ do t] edu

Time: Saturday, September 26th, 2:00 PM

Location: Rand Hall - Rand 306

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/868M45WW+HP

Group Link: https://groupme.com/join_group/117035240/K9BGQbDT

Notes: Will send link to RSVP in the Vanderbilt GroupMe

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UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN

Austin, Texas, United States

Contact: Adit

Contact Info: organizers [ a t ] eautexas [ do t] org

Time: Thursday, September 17th, 5:00 PM

Location: At the tables behind Cava. I’ll be at a table with an EA meetup sign. This is the address of the Cava: 2426 Guadalupe StreetAustin, TX, 78705

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862477Q5+96V

Group Link: Here’s an invite link to our Slack: https://join.slack.com/t/effectivealtr-4mk3608/shared_invite/zt-46ndoavyp-w37LxnI~aYDinGbZFHk7yg

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RICE UNIVERSITY

Houston, Texas, United States

Contact: Jack

Contact Info: jcm27 [ a t ] rice [ do t] edu

Time: Saturday, September 19th, 1:00 PM

Location: Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science (Room TBD)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PH9W+4X

Group Link: https://www.instagram.com/impactrice/

Notes: Free food — open to students and non-students alike.

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BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY, PROVO

Provo, Utah, United States

Contact: EW

Contact Info: emilynrwatkins [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Thursday, October 1st, 7:00 PM

Location: Not confirmed yet, probably somewhere in the library. We can have an EA Meetup sign on the door.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GC69X2+G8

Notes: If I can get funding for food that would be great to advertise that

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UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA

Charlottesville, Virginia, United States

Contact: Will

Contact Info: effectivealtruismatuva [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Monday, September 21st, 8:30 PM

Location: Clark Hall 101 (first door on the left when entering main entrance)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C32FMR+8XF

Group Link: https://eauva.org

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GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

Fairfax, Virginia, United States

Contact: Binit

Contact Info: binitm [ a t ] protonmail [ do t] com

Time: Friday, September 11th, 5:00 PM

Location: A room in the JC that has not been booked. Will meet in a meet in a public common area as a backup.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4RMHV+W3

Group Link: Signal: https://signal.group/#CjQKIAi1t0A__ZD7kUf6pJXihgaVIyy8T5WFUr4rJksSE711EhAI1z9CBR_0oJLT2MMOJ_ue

Notes: Open to anyone who is interested. Join the signal group and introduce yourself!

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COLLEGE OF WILLIAM AND MARY

Williamsburg, Virginia, United States

Contact: Robi Rahman

Contact Info: robirahman94 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Friday, October 23rd, 4:00 PM

Location: Sadler Center terrace near Crim Dell Bridge and James Blair Drive

Coordinates: 77CP+MH

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CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

Ellensburg, Washington, United States

Contact: Kamran

Contact Info: kamran.hermann [ a t ] cwu [ do t] edu

Time: Wednesday, September 30th, 5:30 PM

Location: Not confirmed: The Bistro, 807 N Walnut St. (Door is on the NE corner of Turnstall Commons right across from Bouillon Hall.) There will be an EA MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VX2F26+74

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AMERICAN UNIVERSITY

Washington, Washington, DC, United States

Contact: Silas

Contact Info: silas1james [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Monday, September 14th, 6:30 PM

Location: The basement patio at the American University School of International Service. Walk to the Davenport Coffee Lounge, then walk along the right side of the SIS Building (across from the library) and you will see the steps to the patio on your left. There will be signs pointing you toward the meetup. The SIS building is across from the corner of Nebraska Ave NW and New Mexico Ave NW.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WWP6+6G3

Notes: Open to students and non-students alike. Open to people involved in EA, along with anyone who cares about AI policy.

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GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY, HILLTOP CAMPUS

Washington, Washington, DC, United States

Contact: Ava

Contact Info: georgetowneffectivealtruism [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Monday, September 14th, 6:00 PM

Location: White-Gravenor Hall Esplanade, which is just in front of White-Gravenor

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WW5H+G2

Group Link: https://airtable.com/appj06Ih7eMNGZGBq/shraE60zqjSNMjdJ0

Notes: Open to both undergrad and graduate.

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UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON

Madison, Wisconsin, United States

Contact: Micah Hees

Contact Info: micahhees [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Sunday, September 13th, 1:00 PM

Location: Room booking tbd, but could be the caucus room on the 4th floor

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MG3JF2+2C

Group Link: https://eauw.org/

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AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST

GHANA

UNIVERSITY OF GHANA

Accra, Greater Accra, Ghana

Contact: Joshua Amo

Contact Info: amojoshua473 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, October 24th, 10:00 AM

Location: SRC Union Building, Opposite to the Student Clinic

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6CQXJRW6+QW

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/BrR3fims4n52U [remove this bit] 1akErZkJ0?s=cl&p=a&mlu=4

Notes: Everyone welcome, students and non-students! Just RSVP please, it really helps. Luma link: https://luma.com/7vz4p0yk

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KWAME NKRUMAH UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (KNUST)

Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana

Contact: Nana Abrafi Opoku Philipa

Contact Info: naoabrafi [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, October 31st, 11:30 AM

Location: Its not confirmed yet but we would want to use a conference room at the impact building, knust

Coordinates: MCHG+M8, Kumasi

Notes: Come let’s have some fun! Free Pizza and food

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NIGERIA

AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY, ZARIA

Zaria, Kaduna, Nigeria

Contact: Mustapha Muhammad Kamilu

Contact Info: abokimuhammadk [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com, Abokiesq [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Monday, September 7th, 7:00 PM

Location: Kongo Campus ABU Zaria

Notes: Free Drinks

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ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND (ST LUCIA)

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Contact: Joe

Contact Info: joemacdermottzz [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Monday, September 14th, 6:00 PM

Location: Phizz food court, building 63 - If you’re coming from the Great Court/northern side, follow the sign for building 69 then continue straight until you see the food court on your right. I’ll be wearing a blue shirt/jumper and will have an EA MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5R4MG226+9RX

Notes: Anyone is welcome to come. Email me for any questions/issues, or if you can’t find me.

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CURTIN UNIVERSITY

Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Contact: Micah

Contact Info: micah5818 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com, +6148371235

Time: Thursday, September 17th, 5:45 PM

Location: Curtin Tav

Notes: Email or text the organizer for the exact location.

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UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA (UWA)

Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Contact: Max McWhae

Contact Info: hi2foomax [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Monday, September 21st, 1:00 PM

Location: Venture coworking space - Go to UWA guild village (329 on maze map). Walk towards uniprint and you will see a stairwell with a big ‘venture coworking space’ banner. Go upstairs and look around (its not that big)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4PWQ2R99+PJH

Group Link: https://discord.gg/V3ZyDdZVX

Notes: free pizza. say hi in discord #introductions.

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UNIVERSITY OF NEW SOUTH WALES (UNSW)

Sydney, Australia

Contact: Matthew

Contact Info: matthewshing02 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Wednesday, September 30th, 2:00 PM

Location: Out at Michael Birt Lawn Right next to UNSW light rail station, there will be a sign that says EA MEETUP

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH36MP+54

Group Link: https://www.instagram.com/effectivealtruism_unsw/

Notes: Open this students and non-students.

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CHINA

RENMIN UNIVERSITY OF CHINA

Beijing, China

Contact: Lydia Finer

Contact Info: liaodeyan123 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, September 26th, 10:00 AM

Location: Lide Student Growth Space (立德学生成长空间)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8PFRX899+HX

Group Link: https://discord.gg/H6xEKn4Ec or add HJPEVfan on WeChat

Notes: meetup time is flexible (tho I like Petrov’s Day), open to people of any nationality / university, students and non-students alike, LGBTQ+ friendly, free bubble tea

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INDIA

INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY KANPUR

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India

Contact: Aaron

Contact Info: aarond_jshk [ a t ] proton [ do t] me

Time: Tuesday, September 22nd, 6:30 PM

Location: In front of the PK Kelkar library, near the fountain and CCD. I will be there with an EA meetup sign. (May have to change, join the Whatsapp group for updates)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7MR2G66M+QG

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DVQA34ri [remove this bit] 0zNBOF2jBvk88G

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IISER PUNE

Pune, Maharashtra, India

Contact: Prashant Shekhar Rao

Contact Info: rationalistpune2026 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Sunday, September 6th, 4:00 PM

Location: IISER Pune, LHC (Lecture Hall Complex) Please email me for the exact room, as the room assignment is still pending. If you are from outside IISER and would like to join, please email me in advance and I will respond promptly. IISER students can check their institutional email for details.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JCMGRX4+7C

Notes: If you have any questions or trouble finding the meetup, don’t hesitate to email me. External visitors are allowed, but I’ll need your name and phone number ahead of time so I can clear your entry into IISER.

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INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY HYDERABAD

Sangareaddy, Telangana, India

Contact: Swarnim

Contact Info: rexzeo0 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, September 19th, 8:00 PM

Location: Guest house, Cafeteria

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J9WH4P9+PF

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EUROPE

AUSTRIA

TU WIEN

Vienna, Austria

Contact: Harry

Contact Info: current-goad-6n [ a t ] icloud [ do t] com

Time: Monday, October 12th, 6:30 PM

Location: The courtyard of the Hauptgebäude. If you enter the building from the main entrance at Karlsplatz and walk straight through, you arrive in the courtyard. I will be sat on a table there with an EA MEETUP sign and a white T-shirt. Email me if you can’t find us!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWR59X9+HR

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FRANCE

42 PARIS

Paris, France

Contact: Tiphaine Lalonde

Contact Info: tiphaine [ do t] lalonde [ a t ] learner [ do t] 42 [ do t] tech

Time: Friday, October 30th, 6:30 PM

Location: 42 Paris, 96 Bd Bessières , 75017, Paris. Room booking is not confirmed yet, but the meetup will most likely take place in Le Labino, on the ground floor.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4V8W9+HC

Group Link: https://discord.gg/qEtmHfeNM

Notes: Informal meetup exploring ideas around Effective Altruism, technology, AI, social impact, and how we can contribute to a better future. The exact topic and format will be confirmed closer to the event. Open to students and non-students.

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SORBONNE UNIVERSITÉ

Paris, France

Contact: Michel

Contact Info: altruismeefficacesorbonneuniversite [ a t ] protonmail [ do t] com

Time: Friday, September 11th, 6:15 PM

Location: We’ll be sitting on the grass, in the lawn of the Pierre et Marie Curie Campus. The main entrance of the campus is on the ‘place Jussieu’. You’ll be facing the Zamansky tower. As-the-crow-flies, the direction the grass is when you’re facing the tower is roughly 40° clockwise. You should follow reasonable pathways while keeping that direction in mind. Please join the whatsapp community if you need further assistance, I’ll post a video walkthrough there. We will have a kakemono with us so you can distinguish us from other student groups.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4R9W5+P9

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KczR5NO [remove this bit] rejf4FhRwqsa9al

Notes: Free soft drinks and snacks. If you intend to join us, please join the group ‘Altruisme Efficace Sorbonne U’, and post a message here saying you’ll be there. This is useful both to calibrate amounts of drinks and snacks, and to help keeping the group chat active and reminding everyone about the meetup. Please write your message in French if you’re comfortable doing so.

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GERMANY

UNIVERSITY OF HEIDELBERG

Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Contact: Patricia

Contact Info: heidelberg [ a t ] effektiveraltruismus [ do t] de

Time: Wednesday, October 21st, 7:00 PM

Location: Alfred-Weber-Institut, Campus Bergheim, Bergheimer Str. 58, Room 00.028 (room on the right of the entrance, follow the hung-up signs)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCCM5M+9QV

Group Link: https://www.eaheidelberg.de/

Notes: We’re excited to invite you to an engaging evening exploring Effective Altruism (EA)! Open to students and non-students alike. No prior knowledge needed. Please RSVP so we know how much food to get: https://forms.gle/V3eGbNtzoBB6Z7mM9 Looking forward to meeting you! :)

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RUSSIA

MOSCOW STATE UNIVERSITY

Moscow, Russia

Contact: Nina

Contact Info: paretofrontiersmanship [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Saturday, October 10th, 6:00 PM

Location: 6 Vernadsky Avenue, Capitoly mall, 3rd floor food court. I’ll put an EA MEETUP sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G7VMGRH+R4

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SERBIA

UNIVERSITY OF BELGRADE

Belgrade, Serbia

Contact: Novak Stijepic

Contact Info: novak.stijepic [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Tuesday, October 6th, 12:30 PM

Location: Penzija cafe. We’ll have an EA MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RF4H+P5

Group Link: https://discord.gg/mRx2KxkuP

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SPAIN

UNIVERSITAT AUTÒNOMA DE BARCELONA

Barcelona, Spain

Contact: Elitza Maneva

Contact Info: elitza.maneva [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Tuesday, September 29th, 12:00 PM

Location: La Comunitària de la UAB, Plaça del Coneixement (12h a 16h)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH4G434+HM

Group Link: https://sites.google.com/view/altruisme-efectiu-uab/

Notes: Open to students and non-students alike

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SWITZERLAND

ETH ZURICH

Zurich, Switzerland

Contact: Marcel

Contact Info: hello [ a t ] effectivealtruism [ do t] ch

Time: Wednesday, September 16th, 6:30 PM

Location: Zeughausstrasse 31, 8004 Zurich

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9GGJ+57

Group Link: https://luma.com/1bn0pv9z

Notes: Join us for our Fall Semester 2026 Launch 🚀 Find all information and RSVP here: https://luma.com/1bn0pv9z

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UNITED KINGDOM

EDINBURGH NAPIER UNIVERSITY

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Contact: SL

Contact Info: sophielamb [ a t ] live [ do t] com

Time: Tuesday, September 15th, 6:00 PM

Location: TBC

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/WQMP+CJ Edinburgh, UK

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UNIVERSITY OF EXETER

Exeter, Devon, United Kingdom

Contact: Yannick

Contact Info: exeteraltruism [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com

Time: Tuesday, September 29th, 6:00 PM

Location: The Ram (student bar in Forum). I’ll be at an outdoor table with an “EA CONSPIRACY” sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C2RPFP8+37

Notes: Open to students and non-students. No need to drink, The Ram does soft drinks and food. RSVP to the email above appreciated but not required.

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