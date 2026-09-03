Twice a year, I try to advertise ACX meetups around the world. We’ll do the Fall version of those shortly, but now it’s time to announce the list of every college effective altruism meetup we’re helping coordinate, so that students who want to find their local group can find it, and people who have been meaning to go to one for three semesters finally have a date on a calendar.
This time there are 79 meetups at universities in 15 countries. Students at the school in question are especially encouraged to come, but all are welcome. You don’t have to have read anything in particular, and you don’t have to consider yourself an effective altruist.
The list is divided into North America, Africa & The Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Within each region, meetups are alphabetized by country, then by city, then by school. Meetups in the United States are alphabetized by state first, then by city, then by school.
Every entry has one-click “add to calendar” links at the bottom. They work in Google Calendar, Outlook.com, Outlook 365 (the version most schools give you), and Yahoo. Each one carries the correct absolute time, so if you’re clicking a link for a meetup in another timezone, it will land in the right slot on your own calendar. Nothing is saved until you press Save in your own calendar app. End times are estimates; check with the host if it matters.
Thanks to everyone who volunteered to organize these.
Extra Info For Potential Attendees
You’re invited. If you saw this post, read this far, and want to come, you are the target audience. Nobody at the door will quiz you.
Some of these meetups are in rooms that were not yet booked when the organizer filled out the form. If an entry says the room is unconfirmed, click the group link or email the organizer a day or two beforehand to check.
Where an organizer has included an RSVP link, please use it (it’s how they decide how much pizza to buy). But using it isn’t a requirement, and you can still come if you forget.
Extra Info For Meetup Organizers
Print a sign saying “EA MEETUP” in big letters so people don’t have to do the awkward “Are you looking for the EA meetup” dance again with every new attendee.
Get there ten minutes early and sit somewhere visible. If your room turns out to be locked, stand outside it and coordinate the relocation.
Have something ready for the first fifteen minutes, when there are three people and everyone is waiting for more to arrive.
You don’t need to prepare a lecture. Most good meetups are people talking to each other. If you want structure, pick two or three questions and let the conversation wander off them.
Collect emails, or run a signup sheet, or have a QR code to your group chat. Half the value of a meetup like this is the people who come once and would come again if they knew when.
If your plans change (new room, new time, cancelled) tell the people who signed up, and update the group link so latecomers to this post find the right information.
NORTH AMERICA
CANADA
UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Contact: LN
Contact Info: laibanas20 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, October 3rd, 12:00 PM
Location: Shirley Anastasia Lounge, behind the Q centre.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95373VH9+FW
Notes: RSVP if you can
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Contact: Joseph Kostousov
Contact Info: yosya.kostousov [ a t ] proton [ do t] me
Time: Sunday, September 20th, 1:00 PM
Location: Kings College Circle, in front of the Gerstein library steps.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2MJ64+R7
Group Link: https://discord.gg/EHzqkBXsPF
Notes: Free pizza, open to students and non-students alike.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
ACADIA UNIVERSITY
Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Canada
Contact: Andrew Davis
Contact Info: andrew.davis [ a t ] acadiau [ do t] ca
Time: Tuesday, September 22nd, 7:00 PM
Location: Patterson 213 - go in the front door of the business building (right below the KCIC on University Ave), go up one floor via the stairs directly on your left, and there’ll be a meetup sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87QQ3JQJ+9MV
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
United States of America
(alphabetized by state first, then by city, then by school.)
UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA
Tucson, Arizona, United States
Contact: Harper
Contact Info: tucsoneffectivealtruism [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Friday, September 18th, 4:00 PM
Location: Room booking not confirmed yet. Most likely Main Library Data Studio (Main Library, B201)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/854F63J2+CC5
Group Link: https://discord.gg/BHaphQ9ZJc
Notes: Free food, a short intro presentation, and conversation starters
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY
Berkeley, California, United States
Contact: Alex
Contact Info: Cell: 650-864-2894
Time: Sunday, September 20th, 5:00 PM
Location: UC Berkeley Social Sciences Building, Room 170 -- this is the tall rectangular structure near to Sproul Hall.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVPCR+2R
Group Link: https://eaberkeley.com/
Notes: Open to everybody, come hang out. We will provide dinner!
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California, United States
Contact: Will Ryan
Contact Info: Wkryan2005 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Monday, September 28th, 4:00 PM
Location: Ackerman Student Union Building, Room 2408
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85633HC4+58
Group Link: https://discord.gg/EpHzRuS8x
Notes: Meeting is open to students and non-students. Free food (falafel!) will be served! Please RSVP using this google form so we know how much food to order. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebNt6sztCmb0o_FQEFF5lo4PC0i0B7NkOYTNrpVmcx9zB1ow/viewform?usp=publish-editor
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Los Angeles, California, United States
Contact: Isaac
Contact Info: ismalley [ a t ] usc [ do t] edu
Time: Wednesday, September 16th, 6:30 PM
Location: The tables in front of Leavey Library towards the McCarthy Quad. Just go up the few steps towards the main entrance of the library and you should see us on your right. I’ll have a USC EA MEETUP sign on the table!
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85632PC8+JVF
Notes: RSVP here for guaranteed free pizza: https://luma.com/xl62hrz1. Or just show up!
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Palo Alto, California, United States
Contact: Ahmad Dagher
Contact Info: StanfordEAexec [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Tuesday, October 13th, 6:00 PM
Location: Room booking isn’t confirmed yet! Here’s our best guess: Toyon Hall Lounge--eastern side of campus, 455 Arguello Way, Stanford, CA 94305, main entrance, first floor. There will be an EA MEETUP sign on the door.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VCRGP+CJ
Group Link: Mailing list: https://mailman.stanford.edu/mailman/listinfo/effective-altruism
Notes: Free Pizza (vegan & nonvegan) and Boba!
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
CALTECH
Pasadena, California, United States
Contact: ZG
Contact Info: eacaltech [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Tuesday, October 13th, 4:00 PM
Location: Red Door Patio
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85634VPG+WG
Notes: Let’s revive EA at Caltech! I will need help to organize further events, so please get in touch!
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO
San Diego, California, United States
Contact: Brittney Nial
Contact Info: bnial [ a t ] ucsd [ do t] edu
Time: Saturday, October 10th, 12:00 PM
Location: We will be in one of the group study rooms in the Geisel Library. Booking opens 2 weeks prior, so the exact room is not yet confirmed, but we will aim for the Leisure Lounge (1 Southwest) or the Geisel Large Adaptive Study Room (GLASS).
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544VQJ6+FX
Notes: Free pizza. Open to UCSD students, staff, and faculty! Please RSVP so we can order enough food: https://partiful.com/e/GWPxZiaktd82wBz1Wum6?c=dIKPQaSx
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
YALE UNIVERSITY
\New Haven, Connecticut, United States
Contact: Andrew
Contact Info: andrew [ do t] cai [ a t ] yale [ do t] edu
Time: Wednesday, September 23rd, 5:00 PM
Location: The area in front of Sterling memorial library facing the grass
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H9836C+9Q
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY
Boca Raton, Florida, United States
Contact: Charlie
Contact Info: chuckwilson477 [ a t ] yahoo [ do t] com
Time: Sunday, September 13th, 1:00 PM
Location: In the Cafeteria / Food Court, nearby the Panda Express. We’ll have an EA MEETUP sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX9VCW+5R2
Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZeYP83MQ
Notes: Open to students and non-students alike. RSVPs highly preferred but not required. Affiliated with EA Miami and Miami ACX, join our Discord for more info!
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY (MODESTO MAIDIQUE CAMPUS)
Miami, Florida, United States
Contact: Luis
Contact Info: Fort.lauderdale.acx [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, October 17th, 3:00 PM
Location: Graham Center Piano Lounge, near Main Entrance across from Barnes and Nobles. Will be holding an ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXQJ4G+7R2
Group Link: https://discord.gg/fFjmJs2kn
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI
Miami, Florida, United States
Contact: Zoheb
Contact Info: zohebanjum [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, September 19th, 1:00 PM
Location: WVUM Student Lounge, South East of the Stanford Drive roundabout, right next to the canal and near the entrance to the pool (this is our tentative location, and we’ll update you if it changes!)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXPPCC+3X
Group Link: https://effectivealtruismmiami.subscribepage.io/
Notes: Open to students and non-students alike
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA
Orlando, Florida, United States
Contact: JB
Contact Info: itslabradordali [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Friday, September 18th, 6:30 PM
Location: The Taco Bell Cantina (12101 University Blvd Ste 201, Orlando, FL 32817)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76WWHQXR+8FC
Group Link: https://discord.gg/R2RrvVCARe (Orlando Rationalists Server)
Notes: Open to anyone. RSVP by email or discord preferred. When there, look for the glowy sign :)
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA
Athens, Georgia, United States
Contact: Cade Mataya
Contact Info: cmataya64 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Wednesday, September 2nd, 6:00 PM
Location: The Jittery Joe’s Cafe downtown; if more folks RSVP than that venue can handle, we can move the meetup somewhere else.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865RXJ5G+666
Notes: Open to students & non-students; anyone in Athens who is interested in EA should feel welcome to join!
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
GEORGIA TECH
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Contact: Peach Tree
Contact Info: peachtreecity1234 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Tuesday, September 15th, 6:30 PM
Location: Balcony b/w Crosland & Price Gilbert Library, Georgia Tech Directions to find: When you walk along the pathway between Crosland tower and the Price Gilbert library, you’ll be able to walk into a balcony on the side of Crosland tower. It’s right outside the first floor. I’ll be wearing a black shirt with an EA Meetup sign on the table. There’ll also be food!
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QQJF3+PR5
Group Link: https://luma.com/7gwdwkga
Notes: Free Moe’s! Please RSVP because I might change location (though if you forget, that’s cool too)! Link: https://luma.com/7gwdwkga
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS URBANA CHAMPAIGN
Champaign, Illinois, United States
Contact: Utkarsh
Contact Info: utkarsh6 [ a t ] illinois [ do t] edu, utk [ do t] sin34 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Tuesday, September 15th, 5:00 PM
Location: Not confirmed yet. Best guess - EA Meetup Table at Anniversary Plaza (In front of Illini Union, towards the Main Quad)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GH4Q5F+H4W
Group Link: https://discord.gg/N7TNwvzE4
Notes: Come chat and eat free pizza!
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Chicago, Illinois, United States
Contact: Sofia
Contact Info: sguimaraes [ a t ] uchicago [ do t] edu
Time: Thursday, October 22nd, 6:00 PM
Location: 1100 E 58th St, Chicago, IL 60637
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJQCQ2+R4
Group Link: https://uchicagoea.org/
Notes: Please RSVP here: https://forms.gle/sPzvh8cFhi9Pw8gd7
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Chicago, Illinois, United States
Contact: Johnalbert Garnica
Contact Info: johnnyas [ a t ] u.northwestern [ do t] edu
Time: Friday, September 18th, 6:00 PM
Location: room not confirmed but planned to be in the Northwestern Pritzker School of law. We’ve chosen to reserve a room based on rsvp size.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV9WM+C3
Group Link: https://discord.gg/VbMC6SEQ
Notes: Open to students & Non-students : Please RSVP so we know how large of a size room to get and inform the security to let you in.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
PURDUE UNIVERSITY, WEST LAFAYETTE
West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
Contact: Brian Foerster
Contact Info: effectivealtruismpurdue [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, September 19th, 7:00 PM
Location: WALC B058, in the basement
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GP+XP
Group Link: https://groupme.com/join_group/102154699/KZdddBsC
Notes: We will have general meetings at the same time and location every Friday starting September 4th.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS
Lawrence, Kansas, United States
Contact: Miri
Contact Info: topi [ a t ] ku [ do t] edu
Time: Tuesday, September 15th, 6:30 PM
Location: Anschutz Library, Room 438 (Booking not yet confirmed, will send an email out if it changes). From the main entrance facing the plaza area, take the stairs on the left up one floor to the fourth floor. I’ll be in the far back-right study room with an EA MEETUP sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86C6XQ52+23J
Notes: Please RSVP to help me plan for how many people will show up :)
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY (HOMEWOOD)
Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Contact: Hari
Contact Info: hariharprasad2006 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, September 19th, 5:00 PM
Location: The room booking isn’t confirmed yet, since I haven’t had an opportunity to register the EA club at Hopkins. I’ll be standing in the middle of Keyser Quad holding a big EA MEETUP sign. I’ll be there for the first ~20 minutes of the meetup, after which we’ll move to an approved room on campus. If you arrive after this 20 minute window and want to know where we are, feel free to shoot me an email closer to the date of the meetup.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F589HH+JR
Group Link: https://discord.gg/UPtUV2aa7F
Notes: Open to students and non-students alike. If you’re reading this and are super excited about EA and the sheer amount of good you can do in the world, please feel free to reach out to me the moment you step foot on campus! I’m always open to good conversations, and would love to meet you :)
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, BALTIMORE COUNTY
Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Contact: Jordan Wesley
Contact Info: jtwesley2007 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Monday, September 14th, 7:00 PM
Location: 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21227, the first floor of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5775R+46
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Contact: Joanna A
Contact Info: aldrich.y [ a t ] northeastern [ do t] edu
Time: Thursday, September 24th, 7:00 PM
Location: Ryder 135 — Look for “EA Meetup” signs and someone wearing an EAG-branded t-shirt. (Room is not confirmed, and may be moved if the room is occupied.)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC8WP5+MQ
Group Link: https://join.slack.com/t/nu-effectivealtruism/shared_invite/zt-47zx9ltd3-CXy2X0vzogXpHnLudsdl7Q
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
HARVARD UNIVERSITY
Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Contact: Matthew H
Contact Info: harvardea [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, September 12th, 2:00 PM
Location: In the Science Center, ground floor restaurant space, 1 Oxford St, Cambridge, MA 02138
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9VGM+F9
Group Link: https://www.instagram.com/harvardcollegeea/
Notes: There will be food!
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
MIT
Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Contact: Mohamed Abdelmeguid (Impact@MIT)
Contact Info: impact-exec [ a t ] mit [ do t] edu
Time: Wednesday, September 23rd, 4:00 PM
Location: Room not confirmed yet, and will most likely not be the one listed here (the organizers only learned about this form on Aug 29th). Best guess: MIT Building 5, Room 5-133. Go to the entrance on Mass Ave, up the stairs, then turn left. There will be a door with an EA Meetup sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9W54+CV
Notes: RSVP encouraged for food estimate but not required: https://forms.gle/4YCWFyxXWEy1Hd1U7
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
WILLIAMS COLLEGE
Williamstown, Massachusetts, United States
Contact: Armie R.
Contact Info: ar21 [ a t ] williams [ do t] edu
Time: Sunday, October 4th, 2:00 PM
Location: Paresky Center, 39 Chapin Hall Dr, Williamstown, MA 01267; Room TBA (will be posted on Partiful)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J8PQ7W+G4
Notes: Both students and non-students are welcome. Please RSVP using Partiful: https://partiful.com/e/JYWrD34MBTzsMI9VQUCs
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN, ANN ARBOR
Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States
Contact: Annika and Ben
Contact Info: annikalb [ a t ] umich [ do t] edu, effectivealtruism [ a t ] umich [ do t] edu
Time: Wednesday, September 16th, 7:00 PM
Location: Most likely Mason Hall (meeting room will be determined on August 31st)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77G6+R6
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EkbPwP798A [Remove this bit] 4ALXL4pv15k8?mode=gi_t
Notes: Open to students and non-students. Vegan dinner will be provided. PLEASE RSVP here so we can order enough food: https://partiful.com/e/FF4Cznbev7oOKbrlgJva?c=QDJ_yKhk
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY IN ST. LOUIS
St. Louis, Missouri, United States
Contact: Lily Z
Contact Info: effectivealtruismwashu [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Sunday, September 13th, 2:00 PM
Location: Danforth University Center (DUC) Room 241
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CFJMWQ+XR
Group Link: https://washuimpact.com
Notes: Free pizza
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Hanover, New Hampshire, United States
Contact: Finn
Contact Info: fjamescairns [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Monday, September 21st, 3:30 PM
Location: Kemeny/Haldeman courtyard, at the tables at the patio (not the ones on the path down below). I’ll have a sign that says EA. If weather is poor will be in a Novack room (plan for 70, but will have a sign still).
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M9PP46+GCJ
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY, NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States
Contact: Eliana Du
Contact Info: elianadu24 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, October 10th, 12:00 PM
Location: College Ave Student Center - I don’t have a room booked, but I’ll be in a common area with an EA MEETUP sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7GG3X+37
Notes: Please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/rutgerseameetup (you can edit your response later)! If you can’t make this meetup but are interested in future Rutgers EA events, please fill out the RSVP with your contact info and RSVP ‘No’.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
PRINCETON UNIVERSITY
Princeton, New Jersey, United States
Contact: Lincoln
Contact Info: lincoln.peacock [ a t ] princeton [ do t] edu
Time: Saturday, September 5th, 3:00 PM
Location: Robertson Hall 001. Go down the stairs by the sidewalk on Washington Rd to the basement/0th floor. Enter and go straight through to room 001.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G788XV+8X4
Group Link: Email me to be added to our mailing list (lincoln[d ot] peacock [at] princeton [do t]edu)
Notes: Boba and snacks provided! Please RSVP here (it’s the first event): https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdYyEJack4zTAmuPktTktWHgCIQiYiFBnN4SNjKp-CJpYIkKw/viewform
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY
Binghamton, New York, United States
Contact: Micah Zarin & Lily Curry
Contact Info: micahzarin [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Thursday, September 17th, 3:00 PM
Location: Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4), 662 East Drive, Vestal, NY 13850. C4 is the collegiate center shared by the Newing and Dickinson residential communities. Look for an “EA MEETUP” sign, and we’ll direct you to the room
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J632QP+2V
Group Link: https://www.instagram.com/binghamtoneffectivealtruism?igsi=MWJoYW1nMHJpdTFyNA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr
Notes: Free food. Lots of food.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
COLGATE UNIVERSITY
Hamilton, New York, United States
Contact: Allan
Contact Info: acrounse [ a t ] colgate [ do t] edu
Time: Thursday, September 24th, 7:30 PM
Location: Outside James C. Colgate Hall, near Donovan’s Pub and facing Whitnall Field (official room reservation not really possible, so meeting outside to start). I will be wearing a red shirt and holding a small EA Meetup sign. I will be there until 8 if no one shows up, potentially longer if there is any attendance.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J6RF96+58
Notes: Open to students and non-students
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Ithaca, New York, United States
Contact: Daniel Lee, Niranjan Nair & Sarvesh Prabhu
Contact Info: cornelleffectivealtruism [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, September 26th, 5:00 PM
Location: Willard Straight Hall 414 - International Lounge (above Okenshields Dining Hall back door)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J5CGW7+JQ
Group Link: https://join.slack.com/t/cornelleffect-ncy9991/shared_invite/zt-48ka3sdjk-rjIz2pXiOrtYkdKziMD9Mw
Notes: Please RSVP so we can get enough food for everyone!
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
New York, New York, United States
Contact: Elanor
Contact Info: eb3760 [ a t ] barnard [ do t] edu
Time: Friday, October 23rd, 4:00 PM
Location: Room booking is not confirmed yet but will most likely be a study room in Butler Library or a reserved classroom in Hamilton Hall
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8R24Q+M7 (most likely)
Notes: Free pizza! Casual info session, no previous knowledge required, everyone welcome. RSVP at this form: https://forms.gle/KaHov385To4RqrxE6 Columbia’s EA chapter is not yet officially recognized by the university, so the room and possibly the date may still change; the organizer will communicate any changes.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY - COLUMBIA BUSINESS SCHOOL
New York, New York, United States
Contact: Aman Kai Sidhant
Contact Info: amansidhant [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Friday, October 2nd, 6:00 PM
Location: Columbia Business School campus (will book room based on sign ups)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8R29R+5P
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/E9NbA15mpx [remove this bit] LE1SadPFS3zi?s=cl&p=i&ilr=4&amv=0
Notes: Please RSVP so I know how much food to get https://partiful.com/e/FYwwEW4kkZt6qlHFPtf7?c=QOUhn8UT
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
New York, New York, United States
Contact: Ayan
Contact Info: ayan.sivaram [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Wednesday, September 16th, 12:00 PM
Location: Kimmel Center for University Life. Go through the main entrance that directly faces the park and look for a person in the lobby with a sign that says EA Meetup!
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8P2H2+XR
Group Link: https://engage.nyu.edu/organization/effective-altruism-at-nyu-all-university
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
GREATER ROCHESTER AREA
Rochester, New York, United States
Contact: Rachael
Contact Info: rharper011901 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Wednesday, September 23rd, 6:00 PM
Location: Irondequoit Public Library
Coordinates: 43° 12’ 42.372” N, 77° 34’ 51.6576” W
Notes: Everyone is welcome! This meetup isn’t just for EAs and students, and it isn’t tied to a particular university. Please come even if you feel like you don’t fit the “traditional” rationalist demographic — we’d love to have you. Email for further details.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Rochester, New York, United States
Contact: Na’im
Contact Info: naim.kalantar [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Wednesday, September 9th, 6:00 PM
Location: Mocha House coffee shop; I will wear a red shirt and a nametag. If it’s not too cold, I’ll probably be in the outside seating.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M449FJ+4F5
Notes: The meetup is ten minutes’ drive from RIT. RIT students wishing to carpool can coordinate by emailing me. University of Rochester students can use the blue line campus shuttle or walk.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States
Contact: Xiyue Zhang
Contact Info: xiyue [ a t ] unc [ do t] edu, Signal (@quantummechanics.1926)
Time: Friday, September 18th, 5:00 PM
Location: Most likely in the Carolina Union, though I’m still finalizing the details.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8772WX62+3X
Group Link: Just use my newsletter: https://forms.gle/mP5aXGk8ccs5dWEL6. I will add you guys to a separate mailing list. Please use your UNC, NCSSM, or Carolina Friends emails if possible.
Notes: Food will be provided, and since I have the budget, I plan to offer something a bit more elevated than just pizza.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
DUKE UNIVERSITY
Durham, North Carolina, United States
Contact: Wesley Stone
Contact Info: wesley.stone [ a t ] duke [ do t] edu
Time: Tuesday, September 8th, 5:00 PM
Location: East Campus quad
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8783234P+94
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Cleveland, Ohio, United States
Contact: Idan
Contact Info: idan.davidovich [ a t ] case [ do t] edu
Time: Monday, October 5th, 6:00 PM
Location: Kevin Smith Library Lower Level (Tentative)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HWG94R+X5
Group Link: https://discord.gg/HgBsUDr7Z
Notes: The inaugural EA meeting at CWRU! Please RSVP so we can notify you if the location changes: https://forms.gle/yhj8CUBVJNmKLUsh7
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Contact: Hazem Hassan
Contact Info: upenneffectivealtruism [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Friday, September 11th, 4:00 PM
Location: Lauder Media Room, Lauder College House, 3335 Woodland Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6XR35+FF
Group Link: https://www.eapenn.org/events
Notes: Food provided!
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
BROWN UNIVERSITY
Providence, Rhode Island, United States
Contact: Enzo DiMasi
Contact Info: enzo_dimasi [ a t ] brown [ do t] edu
Time: Thursday, September 17th, 7:00 PM
Location: Sayles Hall 306 Enter on the Main Green and walk up to the third floor. Look for the EA MEETUP sign. (I requested this room but it hasn’t been approved yet)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87HCRHGW+FX
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
Clemson, South Carolina, United States
Contact: Hope
Contact Info: hsteen [ a t ] clemson [ do t] edu
Time: Tuesday, September 15th, 6:15 PM
Location: Under the overhang/stairs at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library (the big white building by the reflection pond). I’ll be wearing a black shirt and red pants and holding an obnoxiously large signed that says ‘EA Meetup.’
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/866VM5G7+MC
Notes: I will attempt to bring cookies at least, possibly pizza depending on time/budget constraints.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Contact: Adele and Sefika
Contact Info: adele.l.shen [ a t ] vanderbilt [ do t] edu
Time: Saturday, September 26th, 2:00 PM
Location: Rand Hall - Rand 306
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/868M45WW+HP
Group Link: https://groupme.com/join_group/117035240/K9BGQbDT
Notes: Will send link to RSVP in the Vanderbilt GroupMe
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN
Austin, Texas, United States
Contact: Adit
Contact Info: organizers [ a t ] eautexas [ do t] org
Time: Thursday, September 17th, 5:00 PM
Location: At the tables behind Cava. I’ll be at a table with an EA meetup sign. This is the address of the Cava: 2426 Guadalupe StreetAustin, TX, 78705
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862477Q5+96V
Group Link: Here’s an invite link to our Slack: https://join.slack.com/t/effectivealtr-4mk3608/shared_invite/zt-46ndoavyp-w37LxnI~aYDinGbZFHk7yg
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
RICE UNIVERSITY
Houston, Texas, United States
Contact: Jack
Contact Info: jcm27 [ a t ] rice [ do t] edu
Time: Saturday, September 19th, 1:00 PM
Location: Ralph S. O’Connor Building for Engineering and Science (Room TBD)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PH9W+4X
Group Link: https://www.instagram.com/impactrice/
Notes: Free food — open to students and non-students alike.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY, PROVO
Provo, Utah, United States
Contact: EW
Contact Info: emilynrwatkins [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Thursday, October 1st, 7:00 PM
Location: Not confirmed yet, probably somewhere in the library. We can have an EA Meetup sign on the door.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GC69X2+G8
Notes: If I can get funding for food that would be great to advertise that
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA
Charlottesville, Virginia, United States
Contact: Will
Contact Info: effectivealtruismatuva [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Monday, September 21st, 8:30 PM
Location: Clark Hall 101 (first door on the left when entering main entrance)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C32FMR+8XF
Group Link: https://eauva.org
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Fairfax, Virginia, United States
Contact: Binit
Contact Info: binitm [ a t ] protonmail [ do t] com
Time: Friday, September 11th, 5:00 PM
Location: A room in the JC that has not been booked. Will meet in a meet in a public common area as a backup.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4RMHV+W3
Group Link: Signal: https://signal.group/#CjQKIAi1t0A__ZD7kUf6pJXihgaVIyy8T5WFUr4rJksSE711EhAI1z9CBR_0oJLT2MMOJ_ue
Notes: Open to anyone who is interested. Join the signal group and introduce yourself!
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
COLLEGE OF WILLIAM AND MARY
Williamsburg, Virginia, United States
Contact: Robi Rahman
Contact Info: robirahman94 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Friday, October 23rd, 4:00 PM
Location: Sadler Center terrace near Crim Dell Bridge and James Blair Drive
Coordinates: 77CP+MH
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Ellensburg, Washington, United States
Contact: Kamran
Contact Info: kamran.hermann [ a t ] cwu [ do t] edu
Time: Wednesday, September 30th, 5:30 PM
Location: Not confirmed: The Bistro, 807 N Walnut St. (Door is on the NE corner of Turnstall Commons right across from Bouillon Hall.) There will be an EA MEETUP sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VX2F26+74
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
AMERICAN UNIVERSITY
Washington, Washington, DC, United States
Contact: Silas
Contact Info: silas1james [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Monday, September 14th, 6:30 PM
Location: The basement patio at the American University School of International Service. Walk to the Davenport Coffee Lounge, then walk along the right side of the SIS Building (across from the library) and you will see the steps to the patio on your left. There will be signs pointing you toward the meetup. The SIS building is across from the corner of Nebraska Ave NW and New Mexico Ave NW.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WWP6+6G3
Notes: Open to students and non-students alike. Open to people involved in EA, along with anyone who cares about AI policy.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY, HILLTOP CAMPUS
Washington, Washington, DC, United States
Contact: Ava
Contact Info: georgetowneffectivealtruism [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Monday, September 14th, 6:00 PM
Location: White-Gravenor Hall Esplanade, which is just in front of White-Gravenor
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WW5H+G2
Group Link: https://airtable.com/appj06Ih7eMNGZGBq/shraE60zqjSNMjdJ0
Notes: Open to both undergrad and graduate.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON
Madison, Wisconsin, United States
Contact: Micah Hees
Contact Info: micahhees [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Sunday, September 13th, 1:00 PM
Location: Room booking tbd, but could be the caucus room on the 4th floor
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MG3JF2+2C
Group Link: https://eauw.org/
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST
GHANA
UNIVERSITY OF GHANA
Accra, Greater Accra, Ghana
Contact: Joshua Amo
Contact Info: amojoshua473 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, October 24th, 10:00 AM
Location: SRC Union Building, Opposite to the Student Clinic
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6CQXJRW6+QW
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/BrR3fims4n52U [remove this bit] 1akErZkJ0?s=cl&p=a&mlu=4
Notes: Everyone welcome, students and non-students! Just RSVP please, it really helps. Luma link: https://luma.com/7vz4p0yk
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
KWAME NKRUMAH UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (KNUST)
Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana
Contact: Nana Abrafi Opoku Philipa
Contact Info: naoabrafi [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, October 31st, 11:30 AM
Location: Its not confirmed yet but we would want to use a conference room at the impact building, knust
Coordinates: MCHG+M8, Kumasi
Notes: Come let’s have some fun! Free Pizza and food
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
NIGERIA
AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY, ZARIA
Zaria, Kaduna, Nigeria
Contact: Mustapha Muhammad Kamilu
Contact Info: abokimuhammadk [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com, Abokiesq [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Monday, September 7th, 7:00 PM
Location: Kongo Campus ABU Zaria
Notes: Free Drinks
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND (ST LUCIA)
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Contact: Joe
Contact Info: joemacdermottzz [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Monday, September 14th, 6:00 PM
Location: Phizz food court, building 63 - If you’re coming from the Great Court/northern side, follow the sign for building 69 then continue straight until you see the food court on your right. I’ll be wearing a blue shirt/jumper and will have an EA MEETUP sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5R4MG226+9RX
Notes: Anyone is welcome to come. Email me for any questions/issues, or if you can’t find me.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
CURTIN UNIVERSITY
Perth, Western Australia, Australia
Contact: Micah
Contact Info: micah5818 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com, +6148371235
Time: Thursday, September 17th, 5:45 PM
Location: Curtin Tav
Notes: Email or text the organizer for the exact location.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA (UWA)
Perth, Western Australia, Australia
Contact: Max McWhae
Contact Info: hi2foomax [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Monday, September 21st, 1:00 PM
Location: Venture coworking space - Go to UWA guild village (329 on maze map). Walk towards uniprint and you will see a stairwell with a big ‘venture coworking space’ banner. Go upstairs and look around (its not that big)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4PWQ2R99+PJH
Group Link: https://discord.gg/V3ZyDdZVX
Notes: free pizza. say hi in discord #introductions.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF NEW SOUTH WALES (UNSW)
Sydney, Australia
Contact: Matthew
Contact Info: matthewshing02 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Wednesday, September 30th, 2:00 PM
Location: Out at Michael Birt Lawn Right next to UNSW light rail station, there will be a sign that says EA MEETUP
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH36MP+54
Group Link: https://www.instagram.com/effectivealtruism_unsw/
Notes: Open this students and non-students.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
CHINA
RENMIN UNIVERSITY OF CHINA
Beijing, China
Contact: Lydia Finer
Contact Info: liaodeyan123 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, September 26th, 10:00 AM
Location: Lide Student Growth Space (立德学生成长空间)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8PFRX899+HX
Group Link: https://discord.gg/H6xEKn4Ec or add HJPEVfan on WeChat
Notes: meetup time is flexible (tho I like Petrov’s Day), open to people of any nationality / university, students and non-students alike, LGBTQ+ friendly, free bubble tea
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
INDIA
INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY KANPUR
Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
Contact: Aaron
Contact Info: aarond_jshk [ a t ] proton [ do t] me
Time: Tuesday, September 22nd, 6:30 PM
Location: In front of the PK Kelkar library, near the fountain and CCD. I will be there with an EA meetup sign. (May have to change, join the Whatsapp group for updates)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7MR2G66M+QG
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DVQA34ri [remove this bit] 0zNBOF2jBvk88G
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
IISER PUNE
Pune, Maharashtra, India
Contact: Prashant Shekhar Rao
Contact Info: rationalistpune2026 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Sunday, September 6th, 4:00 PM
Location: IISER Pune, LHC (Lecture Hall Complex) Please email me for the exact room, as the room assignment is still pending. If you are from outside IISER and would like to join, please email me in advance and I will respond promptly. IISER students can check their institutional email for details.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JCMGRX4+7C
Notes: If you have any questions or trouble finding the meetup, don’t hesitate to email me. External visitors are allowed, but I’ll need your name and phone number ahead of time so I can clear your entry into IISER.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY HYDERABAD
Sangareaddy, Telangana, India
Contact: Swarnim
Contact Info: rexzeo0 [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, September 19th, 8:00 PM
Location: Guest house, Cafeteria
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J9WH4P9+PF
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
EUROPE
AUSTRIA
TU WIEN
Vienna, Austria
Contact: Harry
Contact Info: current-goad-6n [ a t ] icloud [ do t] com
Time: Monday, October 12th, 6:30 PM
Location: The courtyard of the Hauptgebäude. If you enter the building from the main entrance at Karlsplatz and walk straight through, you arrive in the courtyard. I will be sat on a table there with an EA MEETUP sign and a white T-shirt. Email me if you can’t find us!
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWR59X9+HR
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
FRANCE
42 PARIS
Paris, France
Contact: Tiphaine Lalonde
Contact Info: tiphaine [ do t] lalonde [ a t ] learner [ do t] 42 [ do t] tech
Time: Friday, October 30th, 6:30 PM
Location: 42 Paris, 96 Bd Bessières , 75017, Paris. Room booking is not confirmed yet, but the meetup will most likely take place in Le Labino, on the ground floor.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4V8W9+HC
Group Link: https://discord.gg/qEtmHfeNM
Notes: Informal meetup exploring ideas around Effective Altruism, technology, AI, social impact, and how we can contribute to a better future. The exact topic and format will be confirmed closer to the event. Open to students and non-students.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
SORBONNE UNIVERSITÉ
Paris, France
Contact: Michel
Contact Info: altruismeefficacesorbonneuniversite [ a t ] protonmail [ do t] com
Time: Friday, September 11th, 6:15 PM
Location: We’ll be sitting on the grass, in the lawn of the Pierre et Marie Curie Campus. The main entrance of the campus is on the ‘place Jussieu’. You’ll be facing the Zamansky tower. As-the-crow-flies, the direction the grass is when you’re facing the tower is roughly 40° clockwise. You should follow reasonable pathways while keeping that direction in mind. Please join the whatsapp community if you need further assistance, I’ll post a video walkthrough there. We will have a kakemono with us so you can distinguish us from other student groups.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4R9W5+P9
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KczR5NO [remove this bit] rejf4FhRwqsa9al
Notes: Free soft drinks and snacks. If you intend to join us, please join the group ‘Altruisme Efficace Sorbonne U’, and post a message here saying you’ll be there. This is useful both to calibrate amounts of drinks and snacks, and to help keeping the group chat active and reminding everyone about the meetup. Please write your message in French if you’re comfortable doing so.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
GERMANY
UNIVERSITY OF HEIDELBERG
Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Contact: Patricia
Contact Info: heidelberg [ a t ] effektiveraltruismus [ do t] de
Time: Wednesday, October 21st, 7:00 PM
Location: Alfred-Weber-Institut, Campus Bergheim, Bergheimer Str. 58, Room 00.028 (room on the right of the entrance, follow the hung-up signs)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCCM5M+9QV
Group Link: https://www.eaheidelberg.de/
Notes: We’re excited to invite you to an engaging evening exploring Effective Altruism (EA)! Open to students and non-students alike. No prior knowledge needed. Please RSVP so we know how much food to get: https://forms.gle/V3eGbNtzoBB6Z7mM9 Looking forward to meeting you! :)
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
RUSSIA
MOSCOW STATE UNIVERSITY
Moscow, Russia
Contact: Nina
Contact Info: paretofrontiersmanship [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Saturday, October 10th, 6:00 PM
Location: 6 Vernadsky Avenue, Capitoly mall, 3rd floor food court. I’ll put an EA MEETUP sign on the table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G7VMGRH+R4
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
SERBIA
UNIVERSITY OF BELGRADE
Belgrade, Serbia
Contact: Novak Stijepic
Contact Info: novak.stijepic [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Tuesday, October 6th, 12:30 PM
Location: Penzija cafe. We’ll have an EA MEETUP sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RF4H+P5
Group Link: https://discord.gg/mRx2KxkuP
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
SPAIN
UNIVERSITAT AUTÒNOMA DE BARCELONA
Barcelona, Spain
Contact: Elitza Maneva
Contact Info: elitza.maneva [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Tuesday, September 29th, 12:00 PM
Location: La Comunitària de la UAB, Plaça del Coneixement (12h a 16h)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH4G434+HM
Group Link: https://sites.google.com/view/altruisme-efectiu-uab/
Notes: Open to students and non-students alike
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
SWITZERLAND
ETH ZURICH
Zurich, Switzerland
Contact: Marcel
Contact Info: hello [ a t ] effectivealtruism [ do t] ch
Time: Wednesday, September 16th, 6:30 PM
Location: Zeughausstrasse 31, 8004 Zurich
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9GGJ+57
Group Link: https://luma.com/1bn0pv9z
Notes: Join us for our Fall Semester 2026 Launch 🚀 Find all information and RSVP here: https://luma.com/1bn0pv9z
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNITED KINGDOM
EDINBURGH NAPIER UNIVERSITY
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Contact: SL
Contact Info: sophielamb [ a t ] live [ do t] com
Time: Tuesday, September 15th, 6:00 PM
Location: TBC
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/WQMP+CJ Edinburgh, UK
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo
UNIVERSITY OF EXETER
Exeter, Devon, United Kingdom
Contact: Yannick
Contact Info: exeteraltruism [ a t ] gmail [ do t] com
Time: Tuesday, September 29th, 6:00 PM
Location: The Ram (student bar in Forum). I’ll be at an outdoor table with an “EA CONSPIRACY” sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C2RPFP8+37
Notes: Open to students and non-students. No need to drink, The Ram does soft drinks and food. RSVP to the email above appreciated but not required.
Add to calendar: Google | Outlook.com | Outlook 365 | Yahoo