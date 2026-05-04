Open Thread 432
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This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:
1: Reminder that the due date for this year’s book review contest is May 20th. Contest rules here, submission form here.
2: The day after I posted Your Attempt To Solve Debate Will Not Work, @RatOrthodox announced the launch of the debate-solving attempt he’d been working on. I swear I didn’t know about this or intend to sabotage him. As compensation, I link it here: refutree.com. I can’t review whether it’s good or not, because I didn’t try it, because it won’t work.
3: Several new bans, including Shankar, GrimMoar, Nicholas Lopez, Andy G. Sometimes Substack blocks people from seeing banned comments, so if you can’t read those it’s not your fault.