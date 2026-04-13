Open Thread 429
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This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:
1: Late addition to spring meetup list: Oxford, on April 29.
2: ACX grantee JD Bauman has co-written a book, All The Lives You Can Change: Effective Altruism For Christians, which “combines tenets from effective altruism with Scripture to show practical ways individuals can truly make a difference.” Will be out on April 28, currently available for pre-order.