This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Late addition to spring meetup list: Oxford, on April 29.

2: ACX grantee JD Bauman has co-written a book, All The Lives You Can Change: Effective Altruism For Christians, which “combines tenets from effective altruism with Scripture to show practical ways individuals can truly make a difference.” Will be out on April 28, currently available for pre-order.