Many cities have regular Astral Codex Ten meetup groups. Twice a year, I try to advertise their upcoming meetups and make a bigger deal of it than usual so that irregular attendees can attend and new readers can hear about the meetups. This is one of those times.

This year we have meetups planned in over a hundred and eighty cities. Thanks to all the organizers who responded to my request for details, and to Meetups Czar Skyler and the Less Wrong team for making this happen.

You can find the list below, in the following order:

Africa & Middle East Asia-Pacific (including Australia) Europe (including UK) North America & Central America South America

There should shortly be a map of these meetups on the LessWrong community page.

Within each region it’s alphabetized first by country then by city - so the first entry in Europe is Vienna, Austria. The exception is the USA, where they’re also alphabetized by state - so the first entry in the USA is Phoenix, Arizona.

I’ll provisionally be attending the Berkeley and Zagreb meetups.

Extra Info For Potential Attendees

1. If you’re reading this, you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, or hate ACX and everything it stands for. You’ll be fine! (Though I do try not to pick people who hate ACX to run the meetups.)

2. You don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend (unless the event description says otherwise!) RSVPs are mostly to give organizers a better sense of how many people might show up, and let them tell you if there are last-second changes. I’ve also given email addresses or other contact information for organizers in case you have a question.

3. If you have any feedback on the meetup (compliments, complaints, curiosities, etc) the feedback form is here: tinyurl.com/acx-meetup-survey .

Extra Info For Meetup Organizers:



1. If you’re the host, bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere (or otherwise be identifiable).

2. Bring blank labels and pens for nametags.

3. If you’re having trouble thinking of something to talk about, the attendees probably also read ACX. Ask people about a recent post or book review that they liked.

4. If it’s the first meetup, people are probably just going to want to talk, and you shouldn’t try to organize some kind of planned workshop or anything like that.

5. Have people type their name and email address in a spreadsheet or in a Google Form (accessed via a bit.ly link or QR code), so you can start a mailing list to make organizing future meetups easier.

6. It’s easier to schedule a followup meetup while you’re having the first, compared to trying to do it later on by email.

7. If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup (or if you did but Skyler didn’t know about it) the LessWrong team did it for you using the username or email address you gave on the form. To claim your event, log into LW (or create an account) using that email address, or message the LW team on Intercom (chat button in the bottom right corner of lesswrong.com).

If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions, please email skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[ period]org. Be advised that he’s going to be slower than usual about responding to things though.

Africa & The Middle East

Iraq

BAGHDAD

Contact: Wolfram

Contact Info: telegram [@]wolfram_sigma

Time: Friday, April 10th, 2:00 PM

Location: Grinders -- Zayouna

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8H568FG6+73Q

Group Link: Telegram Group -> https://t[.}me/+n7U-ilkVA_dkNTUy

Notes: you must contact me if you are coming, I tried to host the meet up a few times before, and no one came. so if you are coming please inform me so I would actually go.

Israel

HAIFA

Contact: shai

Contact Info: Tenastralcodex[at]gmail[period]com

Time: Monday, May 18th, 5:00 PM

Location: We’ll be on the second floor of the Goldmund bookstore, on ekron 6 street in the talpiot market area. I will be wearing a batik/Hawaiian shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4QR262+39C

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/FSc [remove this bit] lSIRSpdSJ6T5VJT2QAD

Notes: Please RSVP on whatsapp/our group email so I know how many people will participate

TEL AVIV

Contact: Inbar M

Contact Info: inbar192[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 5th, 5:00 PM

Location: Sarona Park, grass area next to Max Brenner. Will have an ACX meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4P3QCP+JPM

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5389163051129361

Notes: There is a secure location (underground parking lot) very nearby in case of a missile alert. Pikud HaOref permits gathering of under 50 people if a secure location is accessible, so we should be in accordance with current guidelines. If the guidelines change, I may have to postpone the meeting. Please check the facebook group for updates, or email me with any questions. Dogs and kids are welcome, snacks are appreciated.

Nigeria

JOS

Contact: J.J

Contact Info: jibrinx[@]yahoo[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Jos Wildlife Park 41 Tudun Wada Rd, Jos 930105, Plateau, Nigeria

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FXCVRPX+3C

Notes: Please RSVP so I can have an accurate headcount. I’ll be covering the gate fee, and food will be provided. There will be a sign at the Jos Wildlife Park gate with directions to the venue. Looking forward to catching up with old friends and welcoming new faces!

KADUNA

Contact: Abdul Malik

Contact Info: maleekcherry510[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 19th, 2:00 PM

Location: Cafe one

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7F29FCCJ+7X

MANGU

Contact: Matthew Ajegba is organizing the plateau/ mangu meet up

Contact Info: www[.]linkedin[.]com/in/ ajegba-matthew

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 11:00 AM

Location: we will be putting a black polo shirt, printed with ACX Meetup on it, and the university of jos multipurpose hall.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FXFF4MV+VM

Notes: Feel free to come along with a friend.

South Africa

CAPE TOWN

Contact: Tegan

Contact Info: teganspeaking[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 19th, 10:00 AM

Location: We’ll be in the back room at Our Local on Kloof Street and will have an ACX Meetup sign, and a pile of boardgames.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4FRW3C85+XC

Group Link: https://discord.gg/UYv [remove this bit] 3v69h

Notes: Please RSVP on partiful so that we know how many people to book a table for: https://partiful.com/e/MKKZ5ElzjrABYmju5aKC?c=1HJeZdS8

Asia-Pacific

Australia

CANBERRA

Contact: Declan

Contact Info: declan_t[@]hotmail[.]com

Time: Monday, May 4th, 6:00 PM

Location: Outside table at Grease Monkey Braddon, will have ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RPFP4GM+R3

Notes: RSVP’s appreciated so I can book a big enough table. I will book from 6pm but get to the bar earlier if you want cheap happy hour drinks/snacks.

GEELONG

Contact: Vinh Dang

Contact Info: lunatic[.]leecher[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 5th, 10:20 AM

Location: 7 Origins Malop Cafe, 131 Malop St, Geelong VIC 3220

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RH6V927+VC

Notes: I plan to wear a blue shirt and have a sign. https://share.google/oT4mf7OY0NcwL7mwr

GOLD COAST

Contact: Lerancan

Contact Info: lerancan[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 19th, 2:00 PM

Location: At a picnic table with an ACX sign, Wyberba Street Reserve, Tugun

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5R3MVF5W+555

HOBART

Contact: Chris

Contact Info: cvjones7[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 23rd, 02:00 PM

Location: Parliament House Gardens

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4R99487J+PCQ

Additional Notes: We’ll have a crack at combining this with the local EA group (which grew out of the “Spring” ACX meetup). Bad weather and we’ll move into Irish Murphy’s.

PERTH

Contact: Bianca Peterek

Contact Info: biancaczatyrko[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 16th, 1:30 PM

Location: Coffee Club William Street, Shop 11, 140 William St, Corner of Murray St Mall, Perth, WA, Australia, 6000. I am totally blind. Please look for the ACX meetup sign and announce yourself when you arrive. Thanks and looking forward to seeing you there!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4PWQ2VX4+2X

SYDNEY

Contact: Eliot

Contact Info: Redeliot[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 16th, 6:00 PM

Location: Skyview Hall, 14 Frances St Randwick, walk to the end of the car park to the green gate and through to the back building, upstairs in the hall. Call Eliot if lost 0438481143

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH36QQ+QR

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/rationalists_of_sydney

Notes: Usual attendance is 10-30 people. Bring a friend!

China

BEIJING

Contact: Anonymous

Contact Info: 13021231532

Time: Friday, April 3rd, 5:00 PM

Location: Top floor of PAGEONE cafe in Haidian, on the table with a paper aeroplane

Coordinates: Coordinates not specified

Notes: This is my first time organising - text me before April 1st ideally if you’re interested, I have zero idea if there are nonzero ACX readers in Beijing.

CHENGDU

Contact: xingxia Zhou

Contact Info: zhou[.]yefei1990[@]hotmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 5:00 PM

Location: guopi bar,NO.64, Fangcao street, wuhou

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8P26J3F2+Q3

Group Link: https://discord.gg/vBD [remove this bit] fmdH3r

Notes: it’s not a bar, actually it’s a writers’ club. welcome to come with your children.

SHANGHAI

Contact: David

Contact Info: dlwjiang[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 23rd, 11:00 AM

Location: Zhongshan Park, Changing District

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q336C9C+RC

Group Link: https://discord.gg/Cme [remove this bit] Rexz7JM

Notes: Please contact me via email or in the discord server for access to the WeChat group

SHENZHEN

Contact: Kevin

Contact Info: kevinkanzhang[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 10:00 AM

Location: We’ll meet up right outside the Shenzhen Bay Kapok Hotel. There is a large open space with a huge set of stairs ~20 meters to the right of the Hotel (assuming that you’re facing the hotel entrance). The Hotel itself is located at No. 3001 Binhai Avenue, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, and can be accessed directly from nearby streets. I’ll hold up an ACX MEETUP sign at the hotel’s entrance and guide you to the meeting area.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PJMGW9W+HQ

Group Link: Please email kevinkanzhang@gmail.com, and I’ll create a mailing list/chain.

Notes: Feel free to bring games/fun activities. Also, I expect the event to be bilingual (but primarily in English).

Hong Kong

HONG KONG

Contact: Felix

Contact Info: felix[dot]breton8[at]yahoo[dot]com

Time: Sunday, April 19, 03:00 PM

Location: The Catalyst, 218 Hollywood Rd, Sheung Wan

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PJP74PX+63

India

AHMEDABAD

Contact: Kabir

Contact Info: rudrakabir[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 16th, 7:00 PM

Location: Ares Cafe, SBR

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JMJ2FVM+48

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/H2P [remove this bit] 2bPoqUvb24ZFjr8hFrJ?mode=gi_t

Notes: Please RSVP to me via email so I know that you are coming, but if you see this late and don’t get a reply, come anyway! Join the whatsapp group in case there are any changes.

BANGALORE

Contact: Faiz

Contact Info: faiz_abbas[@]protonmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 5th, 4:00 PM

Location: Matteo Coffea, 2, Church Street, Brigade Rd. Get inside Matteo Coffea and walk to the backside seating area. By backside, I mean all the way back - there is a second section to the cafe past the restrooms. You can find us seated on the right or left side with an ACX Meet-ups sign pointing the way

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/i5vLw9xnG9iwXNQZZ

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how many people are coming: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/3yEAjBzu5D7HgManA/bengaluru-acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-26

HYDERABAD

Contact: Swarnim

Contact Info: rexzeo0[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 2, 3:00 PM

Location: Draak Cafe, Ground Floor, ISB Rd, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J9WC8CQ+QHW

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/acx-hyderabad

Additional Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how many people are coming.

MUMBAI

Contact: Russell Fernandez

Contact Info: 9538263212

Time: Sunday, April 12th, 2:00 PM

Location: Doolally, Andheri Branch

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JFJ4RPM+R4M

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/acx-mumbai/about

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

Meetup Czar Note: This got moved from the 5th by the organizer shortly after posting!

PUNE

Contact: Saarang S

Contact Info: amsaarang[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 19th, 2:30 PM

Location: FC Road Social restaurant in Shivajinagar area. A reservation will be booked for the meetup.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JCMGRHV+HF

Notes: Please RSVP if you are coming. Send me your name and contact, I’ll create a chat group for the meetup and add you.

Indonesia

JAKARTA

Contact: Fawwaz

Contact Info: fawwazanvi[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: Burgreens Dharmawangsa, Jakarta Selatan - we’ll have a sign with ACX MEETUP on it

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6P58PRX2+3F

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Eke [remove this bit] 1HcvNsoT3ZMb0SsCFz9

Notes: Please RSVP on WhatsApp!

Japan

TOKYO

Contact: HG

Contact Info: rationalitysalon[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 9th, 10:00 AM

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/xyYpv3fihuvNSBaR7 (Enter the forboding street-level doorway, climb the sketchy stairs to the 3rd floor, enter the dim hallway, and listen for the sounds of laughter)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XJPV2+RG3

Group Link: rationalitysalon.substack.com/

Notes: RSVPs are helpful but not necessary

Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR

Contact: Yi-Yang

Contact Info: yi[.]yang[.]chua[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 2:00 PM

Location: We’ll be in the back room in Kings Hall Cafe @ Sec 13 (https://maps.app.goo.gl/naDhCJzNUAi1mFu38). Please ask the staff for directions.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PM34J7Q+RX

Notes: Please RSVP by messaging me on LessWrong or emailing me so I know who’ll be joining us!

New Zealand

AUCKLAND

Contact: CZ

Contact Info: czlee11[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 11:00 AM

Location: Cornwall Park, at the Band Rotunda. We’ll have an A4 “ACX MEETUP” sign. Please look around to find us, including nearby if the area’s busy.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VMP4Q3Q+RR

Notes: We have a small existing meetup group, if you’re reading this you should definitely come join us. RSVP optional but you should RSVP so you feel obligated to follow through :P and so that the organiser can contact you if the weather forces a change of plans. Feel free to bring kids, dogs and/or snacks.

WELLINGTON

Contact: June

Contact Info: +64273410265

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: Aro Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VCPPQ39+V8

Notes: RSVPing to my email is helpful, but not mandatory

Philippines

MANILA

Contact: Steve Kuhn

Contact Info: steve[@]sportspredict[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 23rd, 1:00 PM

Location: Thie High Street Lounge, Shangri La Hotel, BGC, Manila

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7Q63H22W+XP

Singapore

SINGAPORE

Contact: Srijita

Contact Info: srijitak[.]cmi[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 10th, 3:15 PM

Location: Myx at Holland Village

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PH58Q6W+QQ

Group Link: Two groups, one at https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/N42bMYFJBBRpkzKqX and one at https://t.me/LessWrong_Singapore

Notes: Preferrably RSVP on LessWrong if you’re coming. The reservation at MyX is till 5:30 pm, and I will cover snacks till then. If you’re planning to stay for dinner as well (I am), please email me so I can extend the reservation. Dinner will be at your own expense.

Taiwan

TAIPEI

Contact: Luca

Contact Info: mail[@]lucapizzagalli[.]com

Time: Friday, May 8th, 7:00 PM

Location: The Singularity Co-Working Cafe

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GV8+PC2

Thailand

BANGKOK

Contact: Cassidy

Contact Info: WhatsApp +15032613344[.] This is not a usable phone number[.] It is a WhatsApp[.]

Time: Sunday, April 5th, 3:00 PM

Location: Sarnies Sukhumvit 39

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P52PJ43+57 (Coordinates are to old meetup, new ones incoming)

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/C4t [remove this bit] 6SocaYlG9YNUhhspOLq?mode=gi_t

Vietnam

DA NANG

Contact: Nguyen

Contact Info: ntrant[@]proton[.]me

Time: Sunday, April 12th, 10:00 AM

Location: We’ll meet at 18 An Nhơn 3, An Hải, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng, Vietnam. Drop us a message on Discord if you have any questions.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P8C369M+PH

Group Link: https://discord.gg/p4t [remove this bit] fvYtYfD

HANOI

Contact: Jord

Contact Info: jordnguyen43[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 4th, 3:00 PM

Location: Ciao Bella Coffee ngõ 132 Đ. Võ Chí Công Xuân La Cầu Giấy Hà Nội, Vietnam

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PH73R34+83

Europe

Austria

VIENNA

Contact: Max

Contact Info: kienermax[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 31st, 2:30 PM

Location: Burggarten, 1010, Lothringen Statue

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWR6938+Q3V

Notes: Please RSVP at kienermax@gmail.com, so i can share alternative plans in case of bad weather.

Belgium

BRUSSELS

Contact: Sebastian

Contact Info: sebastianworms[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 10th, 2:00 PM

Location: Parc Cinquantenaire / Guinguette Maurice if weather sucks

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F26R9RP+5F

Bulgaria

SOFIA

Contact: Daniel Bensen

Contact Info: bensen[.]daniel[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 19th, 5:00 PM

Location: Sofia Center, Vasil Levski Blvd 53, Sofia, Bulgaria

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GJ5M8QH+FJ

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/users/daniel-bensen

Croatia

ZAGREB

Contact: Dominik

Contact Info: dt[@]d11r[.]eu

Time: Friday, April 10th, 8:00 PM

Location: Grif Bar, Savska cesta 160, Zagreb. I’ll reserve a table (or tables). We’ll have a sign that’ll say ACX / LW / Rationality meetup, or some variation thereof.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQQQXR4+53

Group Link: You can contact me at dt@d11r.eu to be added to the Telegram group

Notes: RSVPs on LessWrong are desirable but not mandatory.

Cyprus

LIMASSOL

Contact: Misha

Contact Info: Telegram: aspr_spb

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 6:00 PM

Location: We will meet at the Polemidia National Park Cafe, I’ll be wearing black and white zebra print shirt and have an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G6MP274+J8

Czech Republic

PRAGUE

Contact: Jiří & Rían

Contact Info: acxmeetup[.]s4ov5[@]mailer[.]me

Time: Thursday, April 23rd, 6:00 PM

Location: Čajovna Dharmasala, Peckova 296, 186 00 Praha 8-Karlín

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2P3CRW+FQ

Denmark

AARHUS

Contact: May

Contact Info: mayvangsgaard[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 9th, 5:00 PM

Location: We’ll meet at Lynfabrikken from 17:00-19:00, on the rooftop if the weather’s good, or at one of tables in the café. We’ll have a ACX Meetup sign on the table. Looking forward to meet you!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F8G5642+V7

Notes: You just decide on the day whether you wanna join, no need to sign up or cancel.

COPENHAGEN

Contact: Søren Elverlin

Contact Info: soeren[.]elverlin[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 3:00 PM

Location: H.J.Holstsvej 3-5C, 2605 Brøndby

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JMCCQ+4XJ

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/KJeNBZdkHkJEugnWy

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong. This particular meetup is AI X-Risk themed, but everyone is welcome and all topics up for discussion.

Estonia

TALLINN

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: andrew_n_west[@]yahoo[.]co[.]uk

Time: Friday, May 8th, 6:00 PM

Location: Tuletorn Brewing, Ankru tn 10, 11713 Tallinn, Estonia

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GF6FM4G+26

TARTU

Contact: Yehor

Contact Info: jehorchudovsky[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 12:00 PM

Location: The meet-up point in front of the townhall building. I will be carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it; I have got very long dark blond hair.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GC89PJC+2W

Finland

HELSINKI

Contact: Joe Nash

Contact Info: helsinkirationalish[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Wednesday, May 6th, 6:00 PM

Location: Oluthuone Kaisla, Vilhonkatu 4. I will have the book Deep Utopia on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65WCW+PW

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/a995jZ2y2s9qWxjEy

France

DIJON

Contact: Corentin

Contact Info: corentin[.]sombstay1415[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Jardin Darcy, on the bear statue’s right, I’ll have a sign with “ACX” written on it

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV782FM+M7

Notes: Feel free to bring friends or games! Et j’espère à Samedi !

GRENOBLE

Contact: Fantin

Contact Info: fantin[.]seguin[@]live[.]fr

Time: Sunday, April 19th, 10:00 AM

Location: We’ll be at Café Cannelle with a small ACX Meetup sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ75PRH+RX

Notes: It would be best if you could confirm your attendance on LessWrong or by email so I know how many of us there will be.

LYON

Contact: Lucas

Contact Info: lucas_acx_meetup_lyon[@]fastmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 4:00 PM

Location: Parc de la tête d’or, à côté de la prairie aux daims. Parc de la tête d’or, near the prairie aux daims.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ6QVF2+GW

Group Link: Il y a un groupe télégram, envoyez moi un mail et je vous enverrais le lien. There is a telegram group, shoot me a mail and I’ll send you the link

Notes: No RSVP needed, if you’re reading this you’re invited, don’t hesitate to come! Most people that came in previous meetups can talk french and english. Pas besoin de RSVP, si vous lisez ça vous êtes invitez, n’hésitez pas à venir ! La plupart des gens qui sont venus aux meetups d’avant peuvent parler français et anglais.

PARIS

Contact: Augustin

Contact Info: augustin[.]portier[@]proton[.]me

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 5:30 PM

Location: We’ll be at the cafe “Les Caves Alliées”, 44 rue Grégoire de Tours. I’ll have an ACX meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4V82P+QX

Group Link: Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JUHTZRYp3k

Notes: Here’s a link to a partiful event if you want to let me know you’re coming :-) https://partiful.com/e/ONsyvq47zkg7zc0EPSVs

TALENCE (BORDEAUX METROPOLE)

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: acx-meetup-2026-04-16[@]weboroso[.]anonaddy[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 16th, 6:00 PM

Location: Parc Peixotto, middle of the path connecting the two main entrances (once we meet we’ll seek which benches to try to grab). Initial position: https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=19/44.80900/-0.58978 (Send me your phone if you expect to be late and want an SMS when we deside which direction in the parc we shift). I will bring an A4 sign with «ACX Meetup» on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CPXRC56+H3W

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or send an email. If you would like to come but the date or the place doesn’t work for you, please write, too! Currently I know of one other person who will probably be there, and we are flexible. I will post a LessWrong comment if there is a change.

Georgia

TBILISI

Contact: Liza

Contact Info: lizajibladze1[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 18, 06:00 PM

Location: Kiwi vegan cafe

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8HH6MQRX+PX

Germany

BERLIN

Contact: Milli

Contact Info: acx-meetups[@]martinmilbradt[.]de

Time: Sunday, May 10th, 2:00 PM

Location: Big lawn at the center of Humboldthain

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9WP+36

Group Link: https://t.me/+tVWSc66-0UM5MzA6

Notes: The group link is just for this event. If you want I can add you to the general Rationality Berlin Group on the event.

BREMEN

Contact: Marta

Contact Info: marta[.]krzeminska[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 3:00 PM

Location: I’ll bring a sign “ACX meetup” that should help you find us!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5C3RC8+V8

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DiI [remove this bit] dx2E7cAf3AgotxAAP89

Notes: New to LW/ACX? Come join! It will be a very laid back event. :) The theme of the meet-up is: YOUR FAVOURITE. Bring your favourite topic, piece of trivia, trick, joke, gadget, poem, question, etc. and share with the group why it’s awesome. If your pick is a piece of writing (book or article), be ready to briefly summarise it. After intros and sharing your favourite, if there is time, we can split into groups based on topics.

COLOGNE

Contact: Marcel

Contact Info: marcel_mueller[@]mail[.]de

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 5:00 PM

Location: Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28WRMX+97

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/JY2EZf22uJxqgA6Kz/lw-cologne-meetup-sv6h

Notes: This is also the monthly Less Wrong Cologne social meetup. If you read this you are invited.

ERLANGEN

Contact: Dimi

Contact Info: dimitrij[.]zharkov[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 26th, 4:00 PM

Location: Stefanias Café in the Schiffstrasse

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXHJ223+3M

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/IQ6 [remove this bit] whwdbgt35FMKF44s4Y0?mode=gi_t

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU

Contact: Omar

Contact Info: info[@]rationality-freiburg[.]de

Time: Friday, April 24th, 6:00 PM

Location: Veranstaltungsraum, Haus des Engagements, Rehlingstraße 9, 79100 Freiburg

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9XRQQ+QQ9

Group Link: www.rationality-freiburg.de

Notes: If possible, check the event on the website for some reading as preparation. If not, come anyway :-) https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/events/2026-04-24-acx-meetups-everywhere/

HAMBURG

Contact: Gunnar Zarncke

Contact Info: g[.]zarncke+acx[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 2:00 PM

Location: Eppendorfer Park at the pond, we will have a sign reading “ACX Meetup”. If it is raining, we will relocate to La Caffetteria (Abendrothsweg 54) which is in walking distance.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5FHXQH+MF

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/lesswrong-hamburg

Notes: Feel free to bring friends and family, the Park is nice for play.

HANNOVER

Contact: Anna

Contact Info: annaluisakambas[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: Café Safran, Linden

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4F9PF9+JJ

Group Link: None yet, but questions can be send to my email

Notes: Would be nice if you RSVP to my email, but I’ll be there no matter what, so you can also show up unannounced. I’ll reserve a table for the group size that RSVPd.

KARLSRUHE

Contact: Marcus

Contact Info: wilm on LessWrong

Time: Saturday, May 16th, 10:00 AM

Location: Cafe intro am Kronenplatz

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXC2C55+PJ

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ChC [remove this bit] zrpd602SEdL1RjlZqs6?mode=gi_t

Notes: In case of good weather I propose to walk through the nearby park after some time

KASSEL

Contact: Fernando

Contact Info: fernando[.]unterricht[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 2nd, 7:00 PM

Location: Restaurant Al Baron, Jägerstraße 3, 34117 Kassel

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3F8G92+P2

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EN5 [remove this bit] 5JokCbBvAJF9eqnnnmo

Notes: Join the Whatsapp group even if you can’t attend to stay in the loop about meetups in many German cities and upcoming unofficial ACX weekends.

LEIPZIG

Contact: Daniel

Contact Info: daniel[.]boettger[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Monday, April 6th, 6:00 PM

Location: Gustav Theodor Fechner House (Scherlstraße 2)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3J89QV+M2

Group Link: https://t.me/+gDVZ8gMTthQ4OTdi

Notes: Please arrive between 16:00 Uhr (4pm) and 20:00 Uhr (8pm). Doorbell says “Böttger”. Food and drinks will be provided, feel free to add. If you want to crash/sleepover please say so in advance since bedding is limited. https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/share?slt=1ATMtfpghiDBnGZPnswsv5JqUvbn3r85e8pEvA7WvIOZ2okhEY3KLLTMhViKwgqRXy-e-O3gGqF9XvsvKdEkaw6MtoY0vzMi5a7lZcesPrCxL2YYaKlVBACOV&pli=1

MAGDEBURG

Contact: Konstantin

Contact Info: k[.]kirchheim[@]gmx[.]net

Time: Sunday, April 26th, 2:00 PM

Location: Square Coffee Shop

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4H4JJP+6R

MANNHEIM

Contact: Simon

Contact Info: acxmannheim[@]mailbox[.]org

Time: Friday, May 8th, 5:00 PM

Location: Fahnenmast Rheinpromenade, in case of bad wheather: Murphy’s Law Irish Pub. There’s be a sign with ACX in both cases.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCFFH6+8J

Group Link: https://signal.group/#CjQKIF [remove this bit ] micB23eRhkDDjxjT94PWsbTYPdux-uoZJH2bH2M7OqEhAFf8Kh5ECwoizGSv-lhADt

Notes: Bring a blanket, and optionally your favourit snack/drink!

MUNICH

Contact: Zsolt Tanko

Contact Info: zsolttanko[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 11:00 AM

Location: The café at Pinakothek der Moderne Barer Straße 40 80333 München We’ll have a sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWH4HWC+XW

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jek [remove this bit] HeDBFokxLlmceXsYhLv

Notes: We’re hosting in a large cafe with a lounge area, we’ll collect together there for the afternoon and go out for dinner in the evening. This is a day-long event, join the WhatsApp group for updates throughout the day.

WÜRZBURG

Contact: Philipp

Contact Info: wuerzburg[.]meetup[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Tuesday, April 14th, 6:00 PM

Location: The meetup will be next to the Main, close to the “Mainkuh”. I will have a sign. If the weather is bad, we will find another place. In this case, please send a mail/join the whatsapp group (see link below).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXFQWQG+6X

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DY3 [remove this bit] uJ380BqEAZ1oZrwCIAh?mode=ac_t

Notes: As this is the second Wuerzburg Meetup, please RSVP via WhatsApp/Mail

Hungary

BUDAPEST

Contact: Richard

Contact Info: horvirich[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 2:00 PM

Location: South-East corner of Muzeumkert (near the playground).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVXF3R7+6G7

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rationality-budapest

Ireland

DUBLIN

Contact: David O.

Contact Info: inlets_spinal_0a[@]icloud[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 3:00 PM

Location: Motel One, 111-114 Middle Abbey St, North City, Dublin, D01 H220

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5M8PXP+6H

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ETaD [remove this bit] qjMaFFTB6gDzZwfKoI?mode=gi_t

Italy

BERGAMO

Contact: Daniele

Contact Info: daniele[.]denuntiis[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 5:00 PM

Location: Via Martin Luther King, 100, 24127 Bergamo BG. I’ll bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP”

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQFMJMP+3X

Notes: This is an interest check, if you’re interest in attending, even if it’s just a maybe, let me know by email or LessWrong DM.Venue may shift to a café or bar depending on attendance and weather.

BOLOGNA

Contact: Luca Petrolati

Contact Info: luc[.]petrolati[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 12th, 4:45 PM

Location: We’ll gather up at the pub “Fabrik”, Via Augusto Righi 32e. I’ll be waiting at the entrance carrying a sign saying “ACX MEETUP”

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FPHF8XW+GG

Notes: Feel free to come and propose a topic of conversation, or just come to have a chat with intellectually interesting people

TRENTO

Contact: Alex

Contact Info: alexandroszampa[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Wednesday, April 29th, 2:00 PM

Location: Piazza Dante near Dante’s statue in the park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FRH34CC+J5

Notes: Given this is the first time this event gets organized and we are unsure of the numbers present we would welcome anyone intending to come to say so beforehand. If that is impossible don’t worry, come anyways, it means we will have an excuse for our disorganization.

Latvia

RIGA

Contact: Kirils Surovovs

Contact Info: kirils[.]surovovs[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Monday, April 13th, 7:00 PM

Location: Baznīcas iela 15, Rīga

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G86X449+JH7

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/fE7wFrbHoAKAvw5bw , https://www.facebook.com/EALatvia

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or Facebook

Lithuania

VILNIUS

Contact: Lynn

Contact Info: acx[.]vilnius[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Lukiškių aikštė (Lukiškių square)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G67M7QC+V8

Group Link: https://discord.gg/R8E [remove this bit] bg2bVaM

Notes: Anyone interested is welcome. RSVPs not required.

Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG

Contact: Ro

Contact Info: acxlux[@]gegenwart[.]today

Time: Saturday, April 4th, 3:00 PM

Location: Le Mirador (https://mirador.lu) on the terrace, I will wear a yellow baseball cap

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FX8J46Q+WM

Netherlands

AMSTERDAM

Contact: Tom

Contact Info: hello[@]tomrijntjes[.]nl

Time: Sunday, May 3rd, 2:00 PM

Location: Westerpark, across the street from IJscuypje

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F469VPC+JV

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/C1X [remove this bit] 049OJR7AI0LKYViUkR1

EINDHOVEN

Contact: Niko

Contact Info: hamburger_blues [a t] disroot [period] org

Time: Saturday, May 9th, 2:30 PM

Location: Community Square at Torenallee, I will have a “ACX MEETUP” sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F37CFW5+MF

Notes: Please RSVP by email to help estimate seating. We’re at a mid-size cafe, so it is quite relevant. Ordering food is optional. If you feel awkward about coming, please do anyway! Reach out by email if any questions or concerns.

Norway

OSLO

Contact: Alexander Doré

Contact Info: alex[.]r[.]dore[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Friday, April 24th, 7:30 PM

Location: Chateau Neuf. We will be at Bokcaféen which is located on the second floor. I will put an ACX MEETUP sign on the table and be wearing a checkered shirt. https://neuf.no/lokaler/bokcafeen

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFGWPM7+22

Group Link: https://fb.me/e/6TMWCmTR4

Poland

GDANSK

Contact: Nina

Contact Info: ninuskap67[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Friday, April 17th, 6:30 PM

Location: Polufka Pub

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F6W9JH9+HH

Notes: I unfortunately speak only English

WARSAW

Contact: Nina

Contact Info: ninuskap67[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 7:00 PM

Location: Poludnik 2.0, I will be with a sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G4362G8+2V

Notes: I unfortunately only speak English (and Slovak)

Portugal

LISBON

Contact: Luis Campos

Contact Info: luis[.]filipe[.]lcampos[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 3:00 PM

Location: Jardim Amália Rodrigues, Alameda Cardeal Cerejeira, Lisboa, Portugal

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRJW+V8

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DhA [remove this bit] W3roAiJvCxzxn4uSrj3

Romania

TIMIȘOARA

Contact: Alvin

Contact Info: alv[.]csk[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 7:30 PM

Location: Scârț Loc Lejer, very likely outside. There will be a small tent-like sign on the table that reads ‘ACX-EA’.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GQ3P6VF+7QR

Notes: Feel free to message on LW or FB if so inclined.

Russia

MOSCOW

Contact: Caledfwlch

Contact Info: gwinyster[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Monday, April 4th, 6:00 PM

Location: площадка ЦДО Моноид, г. Москва, Ломоносовский пр-т, 25к3, помещение 15

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G7VMGVH+PW

Group Link: https://t.me/+yd9BuQBB4KY0M2Q6

Meetup Czar Note: The organizer misentered the date as May 4th, it’s actually April 4th!

Serbia

BELGRADE

Contact: Tanja is organizing the Belgrade meetup.

Contact Info: tanja[.]trninic[@]efektivnialtruizam[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 19th, 2:00 PM

Location: Bar Green House, Doktora Dragoslava Popovića 24, Belgrade

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RF7G+36

Group Link: https://t.me/+wu3itsO2ZjoxNmY0

Notes: Please RSVP by sending an email to my email, so we know how many people to expect.

Spain

BILBAO

Contact: Jose

Contact Info: jsillerosalado[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 5:00 PM

Location: Parque el Arenal

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CMV736G+6H4

Notes: Let me know via comment or email if theres a chance youll be coming!

IBIZA

Contact: Tristan

Contact Info: (change incoming, for the moment try the whatsapp)

Time: Saturday, April 4th, 2:00 PM

Location: Juntos Farm

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FF32CCV+PR

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Fey [remove this bit] aWJGwhVm4tHy3ZBMK4d?mode=gi_t

Notes: Please RSVP via the WhatsApp group

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA

Contact: Manuel

Contact Info: carrodetespis[@]hotmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 4:00 PM

Location: The Auditorio park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CJHVFQ4+P7

Notes: Let me know via email if there’s a chance you will be coming

SEVILLE

Contact: Hugo V

Contact Info: Hviciana[@]us[.]es

Time: Sunday, May 10th, 10:15 AM

Location: Café Piola, Alameda/Calle Relator

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8C9PC224+4P

Notes: If weather allows, we will be sitting outside. Kids and family are welcome. Dogs too but only if we sit outside. We plan to go for a walk around the river and the Cartuja Island afterwards. Everyone is welcome but please send an email to my email so we can coordinate more easily.

MADRID

Contact: Sergio

Contact Info: sergiodzg[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 10, 11:30 AM

Location: Parque de El Retiro, Teatro de Títeres, Avda de Méjico S/N, 28009 Madrid. We'll be near the puppet theater (Teatro de Títeres), close to the Puerta de la Independencia entrance. Look for an ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC897+G89

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/effective-altruism-madrid

VALENCIA

Contact: Mike

Contact Info: lumenwrites[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 4:00 PM

Location: Cafe Del Mar, Valencia

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CFXFM98+G8

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/I2s [remove this bit] IA2wrsymFLxh8Mv5Niv

Notes: Please leave a message in our Whats App group to let me know that you’d like to join.

Sweden

GOTHENBURG

Contact: Stefan

Contact Info: acx_gbg[@]posteo[.]se

Time: Wednesday, April 22nd, 6:00 PM

Location: Café Condeco, Fredsgatan 14

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F9HPX4C+39F

Group Link: Meetup.com: https://www.meetup.com/lw-acx-meetup-gothenburg/events/313948821/ lesswrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Z6ZnzTfbeKMng8HdB/acx-everywhere-spring-meetup-2026

STOCKHOLM

Contact: Carl

Contact Info: carl[.]brannstroem[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 12:28 PM

Location: We’ll meet at Blå Porten, the blue gate at Djurgårdsbron. That’s the literal blue gate on the Djurgården side of the bridge, not the cafe with the same name. I’ll have a sign that says ACX MEETUP. Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFW83JV+6Q

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFW83JV+6Q

Notes: Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not ‘the typical ACX reader’, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc. It’s more normal to show up and be a little nervous than the opposite. You will make great company with other people who are also a little nervous 🙂

Switzerland

BASEL

Contact: Ian Walker-Sperber

Contact Info: hello[@]ianwsperber[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 2:00 PM

Location: Unternehmen Mitte, Gerbergasse 30, 4001 Basel. I will grab one of the tables to the right of the main entrance. I will put up an ACX MEETUP sign and wear a red hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9HH4Q+M7

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/JZD [remove this bit] v3OraaDrJL1cHdwyd66?mode=gi_t

Notes: RSVPs welcome to help for planning!

BERN

Contact: Darren

Contact Info: darrennolen[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 19th, 2:00 PM

Location: At the Kleine Schanze park - by the Weltpostdenkmal

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FR9WCWR+84

Notes: I speak english but all languages are welcome

GENEVA

Contact: Nikita

Contact Info: gladkovna[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 6:00 PM

Location: Parc des Bastions, in front of the Reformation Wall (Mur des Réformateurs). We’ll be standing next to the stairs, I’ll have an “ACX Meetup” sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FR8642W+382

ZURICH

Contact: Vitor

Contact Info: acxzurich[@]proton[.]me

Time: Saturday, May 9th, 3:00 PM

Location: Irchelpark, next to the bridge over the pond.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9GXW+723

Group Link: https://luma.com/acx-zurich

Notes: We have an email list and a signal group to announce ~monthly meetups. Write an email to be added. All events are also listed on our Luma calendar.

Turkey

ISTANBUL

Contact: Ozge

Contact Info: ozgeco[@]yahoo[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Kaffe Schütz in Beşiktaş. This is a large cafe with few floors upstairs. I will be either on the entrance floor or upstairs, depending on the availability of seats. Please look for the ACX MEETUP sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GHF22V4+9F

Notes: Old friends, new friends: everyone welcomed to meet likeminded people residing in and visiting Istanbul

Ukraine

KYIV

Contact: Lex (NaUKMA) is organizing a Kyiv (downtown) Meetup

Contact Info: randale9999[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Friday, May 15th, 5:00 PM

Location: Khoryva St, 15/8, Kyiv, 04071. Look for the ACX Sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G2GFG87+7P

Group Link: LessWrong UA, invites via telegram or email

United Kingdom

BELFAST

Contact: JD

Contact Info: dawson[.]john[.]andrew[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 23rd, 7:00 PM

Location: The Parlour Bar 2-4 Elmwood Avenue BT9 6AY I expect to be wearing a yellow tartan Tam o’ Shanter.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C6PH3M6+QQ

BIRMINGHAM

Contact: Sachit

Contact Info: sachit[dot]lesswrong[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, May 3, 1:00 PM

Location: Tim Hortons, New street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C4WF4H2+M5

Additional Notes: There will be a sign on the table so you can find us. Do check the LW comunity page for updates. It would be nice if you can send me a mail so that I know how many people to expect.

BRISTOL

Contact: Nick

Contact Info: thegreatnick[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 16, 12:30 PM

Location: Meeting at 1230 at Ednas Falafel kitchen (Dareshack if raining.) The organizer plans on viewing/attending Animal Rights March afterwards

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3VFC45+6Q

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ILyJ7F [remove this bit] wzpyJKaQcIpOPY8a

EDINBURGH

Contact: Sean Brocklebank

Contact Info: astral[.]club[.]edinburgh[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 3:00 PM

Location: University of Edinburgh, Old College, Teaching Room 01

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7RWRW7+X3

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Bl5 [remove this bit] zIidSM2BA9VlBHbWxV3?mode=gi_t

Notes: We meet about once a month to discuss ACX-related readings. Meetings are about two hours. At the April meetup, we will talk about: 1) https://www.astralcodexten.com/p/the-pentagon-threatens-anthropic 2) https://www.astralcodexten.com/p/all-lawful-use-much-more-than-you 3) www.dwarkesh.com/p/dow-anthropic The room is upstairs in Old College, but you can get inside going through the first big door on the right in the main courtyard (assuming you came in from South Bridge). We will have another meetup on Saturday 23 May. Please email me or join the whatsapp group for info about that one.

GLASGOW

Contact: Matt

Contact Info: mattjackson57[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 2:00 PM

Location: Sloans bar, Argyle street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7QVP5W+7C

Group Link: https://discord.gg/tZ [remove this bit] MG5nFQH

LEEDS

Contact: Adam

Contact Info: buffer8949[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 23rd, 6:00 PM

Location: Tapped 51 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 5EL. I’ll find a table and put a sign on it saying ACX Meetup

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5WQFW3+9JQ

Notes: RSVP would be helpful

LIVERPOOL

Contact: BM

Contact Info: marziehjan248[@]proton[.]me

Time: Sunday, May 3rd, 11:00 AM

Location: The Sphinx bar & grill, 160 Mount Pleasant, Liverpool L3 5TR Near the picnic tables right opposite the entrance. I will be wearing a green shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP written on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5VC23M+XCC

Notes: While not required, please send me an email with the subject line “ACX Meetup RSVP” so I know how many people are coming.

LONDON

Contact: Edward Saperia

Contact Info: edsaperia[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 23rd, 1:00 PM

Location: Newspeak House

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGWGH+3F6

Group Link: https://luma.com/ACX-London-May-2026

Notes: https://luma.com/ACX-London-May-2026

MANCHESTER

Contact: Bryn

Contact Info: acx[.]manchester[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 23rd, 6:30 PM

Location: The Wharf Pub, 6 Slate Wharf, Castlefield, Manchester, M15 4ST

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5VFPFV+F8

Group Link: https://signal.group/#CjQKIN_vSuLkWbhQ93vwXMP [remove this bit] EiPMCK95zMfAtJHu6-YD13xssEhBx6tRFtngSSNy3liI4GQD0

READING

Contact: Ben Woden

Contact Info: benwoden[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: Siren RG1 Craft Brew, Friars Walk, Reading RG1 1HP

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XF24G+P8

Notes: It would be helpful for you to RSVP by email by COP Apr 4, but this is not required for attendance.

SHEFFIELD

Contact: Colin Z. Robertson

Contact Info: czr[@]rtnl[.]org[.]uk

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 3:00 PM

Location: 200 Degrees, 25 Division St, Sheffield S1 4GE. I’ll have a piece of paper on the table with ACX written on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5W9GJG+2M

Group Link: https://discord.gg/8RM [remove this bit] x8BvZbz

North America

Canada

CALGARY

Contact: LN

Contact Info: laibanas20[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 16th, 10:30 AM

Location: Calgary West Farmers Market- Near the west entrance

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95373QQG+6W

Notes: Please RSVP to laibanas20@gmail.com

EDMONTON

Contact: Joseph

Contact Info: ta1hynp09[@]relay[.]firefox[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 16th, 7:00 PM

Location: Irrational Brewing 10643 124 St #109, Edmonton, AB T5N 1S5, Canada We will have an ACX sign at our table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558HF27+7Q

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hNzrLboTGkRFraHWG

Notes: Event Page: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/czvNZKJPeF3tx3cbt/acx-spring-meetups-everywhere-3

GUELPH

Contact: Sajid

Contact Info: msr[.]sajid1283[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Friday, April 3rd, 1:00 PM

Location: David G. Porter Memorial Japanese Garden, OAC Centennial Arboretum Centre, 200 Arboretum Rd, Guelph, ON N0B

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXGQRM+3Q5

HALIFAX

Contact: Noah

Contact Info: usernameneeded[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 3rd, 1:00 PM

Location: We will be on the upper floor of the oxford taproom. Our table will have a blue geometric shape on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87PRJ9VX+PP

Group Link: https://discord.gg/UBp [remove this bit] sjUtV

KITCHENER (See WATERLOO)

MONTRÉAL

Contact: Henri

Contact Info: acxmontreal[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 23rd, 1:00 PM

Location: Jeanne-Mance Park, at the corner of Duluth and Esplanade. We’ll have an ACX sign. Note: join our Discord server to receive last-minute information in case of bad weather.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC89+37

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/3nnqSgGbF8x3mTcia

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/KDr8vWLayWjoWxHok/acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2026-montreal-qc

OTTAWA

Contact: Tess

Contact Info: rational[.]ottawa[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Friday, May 22nd, 6:00 PM

Location: The 2026 Spring ACX Meetups Everywhere in Ottawa will be on Friday, May 22nd, at 6pm! Location: The rooftop patio of the National Art Centre (NAC), 1 Elgin St. The patio can be accessed from the street via exterior stairs (which I will label with a yellow sign reading “ACX”), or by going through the NAC to the upper levels with exits to the rooftop patio. If there is any difficulty finding the meetup, go to the Equator Coffee just inside the entrance to the NAC, contact Tess, and someone will be down to collect you. If it rains on the 22nd, we will reconvene inside the NAC atrium (ground floor area with the colourful couches).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q6C8F4+CH

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PB4YL2K54CzmQDtC4 (Attend a meetup for a link to our discord, where all the active online conversation takes place)

Notes: Come on out to encounter ACX readers, and to find out what our Rational Ottawa weekly meetup group is like/is all about! Past years have seen attendance range from 1-2 dozen at these events, and I would expect that to continue. Please feel welcome to join us even if you’re not quite sure you fit the crowd, or feel awkward about doing meetups! Food to be provided at the event!

SAULT STE. MARIE

Contact: Kevin Macmichael

Contact Info: kvnmac1[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 1:00 PM

Location: We’ll be at Kiwanis park, by the benches. I’ll have an ACX Meetup sign with me.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86RQGMFP+VJ

Group Link: https://discord.gg/YfY [remove this bit] acWJu

Notes: Please join the discord or email me so I know how much food to bring

TORONTO

Contact: Sean

Contact Info: k9i9m9ufh[@]mozmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 19th, 2:00 PM

Location: Enter the Mars Atrium via University Avenue entrance. We’ll meet at the food court in the basement. I’ll be wearing a bright neon-yellow jacket.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2MJ56+XG

Group Link: https://torontorationality.beehiiv.com/

Notes: If for some reason the Mars Building is locked, which happens occasionally due to protests and other events, we will still meet outside of the University Avenue entrance for 30 minutes after the start time before relocating to somewhere more accommodating.

VANCOUVER, BC

Contact: Allwyn

Contact Info: allwyn8443[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 2:00 PM

Location: The Lido, 518 E Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5T 1X5

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84XR7W65+W2

Group Link: https://luma.com/cjquji95

WATERLOO

Contact: Brent

Contact Info: brent[.]komer[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Thursday, May 21st, 7:00 PM

Location: We’ll be meeting in the Waterloo Public Library Main Branch Auditorium (35 Albert St, Waterloo). This is next to the children’s books area, on the ground floor.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFF8G+94G

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/NiM9cQJ5qXqhdmP5p

Notes: If possible, please RSVP on LW and/or Discord so I know how much food to get. https://www.lesswrong.com/events/T3Avhaw6TXuz5gnyw/acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2026

Mexico

MEXICO CITY

Contact: Eddie

Contact Info: acxcdmx[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 16th, 4:00 PM

Location: Feel free to join us at Cafebrería El Péndulo, Condesa, for coffee, drinks, and rationalist-related conversation.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76F2CR6G+6R

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/uzTxYaFupgz9ZnCT5

United States of America

Arizona

PHOENIX

Contact: Nathan

Contact Info: natoboo2000[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 10th, 1:45 PM

Location: 3500 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282, USA We’ll be in the Tempe Library, Ironwood Classroom (the front desk can give you directions thru the hallways)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/855C93RC+HP

Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/ANSyw [remove this bit] QABEF

Notes: RSVP not required, but much appreciated!

Arkansas

ROGERS

Contact: Cristina

Contact Info: olsoncristina[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Wednesday, April 29th, 6:00 PM

Location: Pavilion at the Railyard Bike Park in Rogers, 299 E Cherry St, Rogers, AR 72756.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86878VHP+G9C

Notes: If it’s bad weather, we will meet somewhere else, please email for info.

California

BERKELEY

Contact: Scott, Ari, and Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[@]rationalitymeetups[.]org, ari[@]zerner[.]com

Time: Wednesday, June 10th, 6:30 PM

Location: 2740 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVP5R+X5

Group Link: bayrationality.com

Notes: Children welcome, please no pets. We’ll have food, and possibly Q&A with Scott. Held shortly after Less.Online, we expect a lot of neat out-of-town visitors.

LOS ANGELES

Contact: Vishal Vivek Prasad

Contact Info: vprasadcs[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Wednesday, May 6th, 7:30 PM

Location: 11841 Wagner Street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8553XHWM+GP

Group Link: https://discord.gg/TaY [remove this bit] jsvN

Notes: Join the Discord for more info.

REDWOOD CITY

Contact: Steven

Contact Info: stevenl451[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 16th, 10:00 AM

Location: Sana’a cafe

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VFQP9+JC

Group Link: meetups channel in ACXD discord: https://discord.com/channels/289207224075812864/928753873131302953

Notes: RSVP to my email if you like so I have a rough idea of who is coming

SACRAMENTO

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: nightfall9[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 11:00 AM

Location: The Warehouse Artists Lofts, the patio on the roof, 1108 R St in Midtown, 11AM - 3PM

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84CWHGC3+7WX

Group Link: https://discord.gg/fDf [remove this bit] pRemM

Notes: Discord is the best place to talk about attending the meetup. Also, for the meetup, the main entrance to the building is locked, but the is a silver number pad to the right. dial 060 on the keypad and I can buzz you in to the building. Upon entering, go straight and the elevator will be on your left, go up to the 7th floor. Please RSVP on LessWrong

SAN DIEGO

Contact: Julius

Contact Info: julius[.]simonelli[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 11:00 AM

Location: Wisdom Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544VRXM+56

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/san-diego-rationalists/

SAN FRANCISCO

Contact: Nate

Contact Info: natesternberg[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, May 02, 01:00 PM

Location: Mox (first floor), a co-working space in SoMa

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VQHCJ+82

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/jjEeHyzxhZndrewjz/san-francisco-acx-meetups-everywhere-spring-2026

Additional Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I can email you a door code ahead of time.

SAN JOSE

Contact: David Friedman

Contact Info: ddfr[@]daviddfriedman[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: 3806 Williams Rd,San Jose, CA 95117. Big blue house, corner of Keltner and Williams

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849W825J+6Q

Group Link: http://www.daviddfriedman.com/SSC%20Meetups%20announcement.html

Notes: Please RSVP to my email so we will know how many we are feeding

SIMI VALLEY

Contact: Ryan W.

Contact Info: 6308061626

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 4:00 PM

Location: 8 la paz st. Simi Valley, CA 93065

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85637663+W4

Group Link: https://discord.gg/tJt [remove this bit] 6Aghu

Notes: RSVP required. Kid friendly.

SUNNYVALE

Contact: Jon Wolverton

Contact Info: wolverton[.]jr[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 1:00 PM

Location: Meet at Washington Park. We’l be in a small picnic area under some trees next to the playground. Just walk around the playground until you find picnic tables under a sign saying “ACX MEETUP”

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849V9XG6+V2

Group Link: bayarealesswrong@googlegroups.com

Notes: We’re meeting outdoors in a park next to a playground, so kids & pets are welcome!

Colorado

BOULDER

Contact: Josh

Contact Info: josh[.]sacks[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 3rd, 4:00 PM

Location: 9191 Tahoe Ln, Boulder, CO 80301

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GP2V96+JR

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/boulder-acx-ssc

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so we know how much food to get!

Connecticut

NEW HAVEN

Contact: Richard

Contact Info: acx-meetup-hartford[@]protonmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 16th, 1:00 PM

Location: We will be meeting at the MOTW cafe at 296 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511. There will be a little “ACX” sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H98349+M9

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hyzRLJBLSkeq3xtQn

D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Contact: Ben Schwab

Contact Info: schwabbenjamin[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 9th, 5:00 PM

Location: Teaism Penn Quarter, 400 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4VXVG+XM

Group Link: https://dcacxrationalitymeetups.beehiiv.com/; https://www.facebook.com/groups/605023464809227

Notes: This is specifically the Teaism in Penn Quarter. We will be meeting on the lower level. There should be signs directing you. Teaism doesn’t charge for the meeting space so getting food from Teaism is highly encouraged. Please no outside food or drink.

Meetup Czar Note: If Cassander claims to be running or hosting ACX Everywhere or the ACX Spring Schelling, this is false. We have fully split with Cassander, and ask that he no longer use the Astral Codex Ten or Slate Star Codex brand.

Florida

CAPE CORAL

Contact: Shawn Spilman

Contact Info: shawn[.]spilman[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 10th, 4:00 PM

Location: 929 SW 54th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RWH224+44

Notes: RSVP appreciated but not required.

FORT LAUDERDALE

Contact: Lawrence

Contact Info: fort[.]lauderdale[.]acx[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 17th, 2:00 PM

Location: Tarpon River Brewing: 280 SW 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 I’ll have an ACX MEETUP sign and be wearing a red shirt

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX4V73+QJ

Group Link: Discord server (covers Miami and Palm Beach County as well): https://discord.gg/svZeYP83MQ

FORT MYERS (See Cape Coral)

MIAMI

Contact: Charlie

Contact Info: chuckwilson477[@]yahoo[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 1:00 PM

Location: Buckminster Fuller’s Fly’s Eye Dome, 140 NE 39th St #001, Miami, FL 33137 The group will be seated at a table on the west side of the dome. There will be an ACX MEETUP sign on the table, but the quickest way to find us will be to send a message by e-mail or on the Discord server. There is plentiful parking available in a nearby garage.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXRR65+V2

Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZeYP83MQ

Notes: The meetup will go on for several hours, so don’t worry if you have to arrive later than 1pm. We also host meetups throughout the south Florida area, so you have many other opportunities if you can’t make it to this event. Join our Discord, we’re always welcoming!

ORLANDO

Contact: JB

Contact Info: itslabradordali[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 16th, 4:30 PM

Location: The Muddy Root (12082 Collegiate Way, Orlando, FL 32817)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76WWHQWQ+JJC

Group Link: https://discord.gg/R2RrvVCARe (Orlando Server) https://discord.gg/jHBfgzMsFP (Miami Server, General FL channels exist)

Notes: RSVP not required but would be helpful. I’ll make it easy to spot. If interested but the day/time doesn’t work I’d encourage reaching out.

ST. PETERSBURG

Contact: Nathaniel B.

Contact Info: nathanieltb2[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 3:00 PM

Location: We’ll meet at Vinoy Park, at or near the circular path surrounding the Truth Sculpture at the southern end of the park. I’ll have a sign that says “ACX.”

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76VVQ9GF+X78

Notes: Please feel free to attend regardless of how often you read the blog. Folks from Tampa and surrounding cities are also welcome to join!

WEST PALM BEACH

Contact: Rob

Contact Info: RobRoyACX[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 9th, 11:00 AM

Location: Common Grounds Brew & Roastery, 3065 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. We will be seated inside at a table with an ACX MEETUP sign on it. Parking is free at an adjacent lot.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RXMWPW+53W

Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZeYP83MQ

Notes: The meetup will go on for several hours, so feel free to stop by even if you come later than 11am! Just let us know through email or by joining the Discord. This is hosted by the South Florida ACX group that also does meetups in Palm Beach and Broward communities, such as Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and many others.

Georgia

ATLANTA

Contact: Steve

Contact Info: steve[@]digitaltoolfactory[.]net

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: Bold Monk Brewing - 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW suite d-1, Atlanta, GA 30318 - look for the yellow ACX sign - we should be in the front breezeway

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V8

Group Link: https://acxatlanta.com/

Idaho

BOISE

Contact: Tim

Contact Info: tim[.]r[.]burr[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 2:00 PM

Location: Sunset Park, near 32nd St.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85M5JQVC+JH

Illinois

CHICAGO

Contact: Todd

Contact Info: info[@]chicagorationality[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 5:30 PM

Location: We will be hanging out and socializing at South Loop Strength & Conditioning (yes, a gym owned by one of our co-organizers).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV9F9+CV

Group Link: https://chicagorationality.com

URBANA

Contact: Mayank

Contact Info: mayankaggarwal2004[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 5th, 2:00 PM

Location: Krannert Center for Performing Arts, next to Intermezzo Cafe inside

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GH4Q5G+9R

Group Link: https://discord.gg/wa5 [remove this bit] 3n3cQs

Indiana

BLOOMINGTON

Contact: John Linnemeier

Contact Info: Himalayansp[@]hotmail[.]com

Time: Friday, April 3rd, 2:00 PM

Location: 310 S Eastside Dr

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FM5F7P+GH

Notes: Kids and/or dogs are just fine. No need to RSVP, just show up. If it’s a nice day, I’ll be by the pond in the backyard so just come down the driveway. If it’s rainy or cold, knock on the front door and my dog will announce your arrival.

WEST LAFAYETTE

Contact: Grant

Contact Info: grantfellows18[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 4th, 3:00 PM

Location: Beering Hall of Liberal Arts (BRNG) Room 1255, 100 N University St, West Lafayette, IN 47907. Please email me if you cannot find us. I will also place an ACX Meetup sign at the entrance to the room.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GM+6FH

Group Link: https://discord.gg/QCq [remove this bit] QBp6s59

Maryland

BALTIMORE

Contact: Rivka

Contact Info: rivka[@]adrusi[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 17th, 7:00 PM

Location: First floor of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building at UMBC. The address is 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21250. There will be a sign that says “ACX Meetup”.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774P+53

Group Link: We have a mailing list and a discord. The mailing list is more for our weekly meetup reminders and the discord is more of a social environment. Here’s a link to the discord: https://discord.com/invite/meeUK [remove this bit] NBRjX. If you would like to be added to the mailing list, please email me.

Notes: Parking is free on the weekend. There will be food and drinks. RSVPs are useful so I know how much food to get, but are not required.

Massachusetts

BOSTON (See CAMBRIDGE)

CAMBRIDGE

Contact: Skyler, Dan, and Owen

Contact Info: skyler[@]rationalitymeetups[.]org, dan[@]metascienceobservatory[.]org

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 2:00 PM

Location: Sennott Park, 305 Broadway, Cambridge. I’ll be wearing a tall striped hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9W92+92

Group Link: https://linktr.ee/bostonacx

Notes: Please feel free to bring kids or pets! We’ll have snacks and pizza. The Linktr.ee will show lots of ways to get event updates, but the Discord and the google group are the most reliable.

NORTHAMPTON

Contact: Alex

Contact Info: alex[@]alexliebowitz[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 16th, 6:00 PM

Location: Common house at Rocky Hill Cohousing, 100 Black Birch Trail, Northampton, MA 01062. The common house is the first building you see when coming into the community (but after the event parking, which lines the road leading in on the right). The entrance door is around the left coming from Black Birch Trail; we’ll put a sign saying “ACX Meetups Everywhere” or the like on the correct door. Walk straight in and you’ll come to the main room where the meetup is happening.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J9884H+VF

Group Link: Email alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com to get on mailing list (let me know if you want to be a CC or BCC). There’s also a moderately-active Discord that you can join at https://discord.gg/vec [remove this bit] W7TfsPg , where I make the announcements as well.

Notes: Guest parking should be along the road leading in (Black Birch Trail), parking to the right as you drive in. There is an Event Parking sign but it is not the most visible. There are disabled spaces directly in front of the Common House (100 Black Birch Trail). If we overflow the road, people can use the resident lots to the left and right.

Michigan

ANN ARBOR

Contact: Joseph Pryor

Contact Info: jwpryorprojects[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 16th, 1:00 PM

Location: Friends Meetinghouse 1420 Hill St. Ann Arbor Mi If the weather is good we’ll meet in the back yard at the picnic tables, if it is raining or too cold the corner room of the meeting house is reserved.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77C9+MQ

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/ann-arbor-ssc-rationalist-meetup-group/

Notes: Meetup runs from 1pm to 5pm, come any time in that range! All day parking is available in the alley at the rear of the property and on the side streets. Feel free to bring food and drinks if the weather is good. (no food or drinks indoors) Bathrooms are available inside the building. For any questions or for text reminders the day before: 517-945-8084 No rsvp required, check out our monthly meetups the 3rd Saturday of every month!

DETROIT

Contact: Matt Arnold

Contact Info: matt[.]mattarn[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Friday, May 1st, 6:30 PM

Location: i3Detroit Maker Space in Ferndale

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JRFV3P+GH

Notes: Tours of the makerspace are at the same time. Indicate to whoever answers the door that you’re here for the meetup.

EAST LANSING

Contact: Daniel A

Contact Info: daniel[.]m[.]adamiak[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 26th, 2:00 PM

Location: Moka and Co. Cafe 565 E Grand River Ave Unit 200, East Lansing, MI 48823

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JQPGMF+99

Notes: RSVP so I know big of a table to reserve.I’ll be there with an ACX sign.

Minnesota

ST PAUL

Contact: Aaron Kaufman

Contact Info: Ironlordbyron[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 10th, 4:00 PM

Location: Davanni’s Pizza : 41 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86P8WRQ6+XX

Group Link: https://discord.gg/uWz [remove this bit] k93eVp

Notes: I will be providing pizza and salad! Vegans can theoretically eat the salad but it’s honestly slim pickings at this chain.

Montana

BOZEMAN

Contact: Thomas Cuezze

Contact Info: tcuezze[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 16th, 5:30 PM

Location: We will be at the picnic tables on the south side of Cooper Park. I will have a cardboard “ACX MEETUP” sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85QCMXF3+Q9

Notes: It would be great if you could shoot me an email to say you’re coming, but absolutely not required! If multiple people RSVP I can bring snacks. Also, would love to meet other ACX people in Montana even if you can’t make the meetup, so feel free to say hi!

HAMILTON

Contact: Tyler

Contact Info: bitterrootacx[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 12:00 PM

Location: Brew X Coffee. May be on the back patio weather permitting.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85R76RWR+VR

New Jersey

MONTCLAIR

Contact: AGG

Contact Info: signoregalilei[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 2:00 PM

Location: Lackawanna Station (1 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair, NJ 07042) - inside the converted station building, across from “Burgers, Donuts, Potatoes”. I will have the appropriate sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7RQ6P+FRP

Notes: The lot is paid but some nearby street parking is free. Also, one of the Inkhaven-trained notable bloggers will be there!

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE

Contact: Mary

Contact Info: geofishtree[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: Boxing Bear Brewing Co. Bridges on Tramway Taproom, 12501 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112. I will be at one of the picnic tables outside around the corner (not under the shelter) with an ACX meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/857M4G82+HPJ

Notes: Although this is a brewery, it’s child friendly and has plenty of non-alcoholic drink options, and outside food is allowed. I will have some food to share.

New York

ALBANY

Contact: Jake

Contact Info: jacob[.]scheiber[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 3rd, 1:00 PM

Location: 131 Colonie Center, Albany NY 12205 (Upstairs in food court, at the tables by the windows overlooking the parking lot)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J8P56M+CC

BROOKLYN

Contact: Stefan

Contact Info: stefanlenoach[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Friday, April 24th, 8:00 PM

Location: 81 McGuinness Blvd Apt. 6A

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8P3G2+5F

Notes: Please RSVP to my email

ITHACA

Contact: B. S.

Contact Info: bjs322[@]cornell[.]edu

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 4:00 PM

Location: Ithaca Commons Entrance.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J5CGR3+47M

Notes: Please send me an email if you plan on coming, even if your plans are uncertain, so I can plan accordingly

MANHATTAN

Contact: Robi Rahman

Contact Info: robirahman94[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 3:00 PM

Location: Pumphouse Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX6M+RG

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/overcomingbiasnyc?pli=1

MASSAPEQUA

Contact: Gabe

Contact Info: gabeaweil[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, May 31st, 2:00 PM

Location: 47 Clinton PL., Massapequa, NY 11758

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8MG4G+53

Notes: Please rsvp to gabeaweil at gmail dot com so I know how many people to expect.

NEW YORK CITY (See Manhattan, or Brooklyn)

POUGHKEEPSIE

Contact: Matt

Contact Info: matt[.]faherty530[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 5th, 2:00 PM

Location: Crafted Kup

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H8M3VX+3Q

Notes: First time hosting, so please email me if you’re planning on attending.

North Carolina

ASHEVILLE

Contact: Vicki

Contact Info: vickirwilliams[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Friday, May 15th, 6:00 PM

Location: Biltmore Lake Community. Please RSVP for details.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867VG8MV+6W

Notes: Exact location is weather dependent so please RSVP. Kids are welcome. Dogs may be welcome (if we meet outside). Some food is provided, but also some people usually contribute. It is up to you. RSVPs are helpful in planning that too.

CHARLOTTE

Contact: Charlie

Contact Info: charles[.]sanders72[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 4th, 3:00 PM

Location: Cordelia Park (or nearby cafe The Hobbyist or nearby food hall Optimist Hall if raining/cold/etc.)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867X65PM+W3

RALEIGH/DURHAM/CHAPEL HILL

Contact: William Crumpler

Contact Info: wdcrumpler[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 9th, 2:00 PM

Location: Ponysaurus Brewing Co (219 Hood St, Durham). We’ll be at the outdoor seating area with an ACX sign on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X4Q4+Q2C

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rtlw; https://discord.gg/wgx [remove this bit] 7s3wG

Notes: We will have pizza! The venue serves beer but is kid-friendly. I’ll have more details on the Google group (see link)

North Dakota

FARGO

Contact: Nathaniel

Contact Info: nathanielmchaffie[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 9th, 9:00 AM

Location: Boppa’s Bagels at 3051 25th St S, Fargo, ND. I’ll sit at a table with an ACX meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86R5R5PH+25

Ohio

COLUMBUS

Contact: Nate Dikeman

Contact Info: natedikeman[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, April 18, 3:00 PM

Location: 840 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43212 We'll meet at the tables up the stairs from the Starbucks inside the Giant Eagle. Look for the ACX MEETUP sign and the guy in a big blue sunhat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FRXXPC+CV5

Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY

Contact: bean

Contact Info: battleshipbean[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 1:00 PM

Location: Shannon Miller Park/Edmond Public Library (if it’s raining). I will be wearing a USS Iowa hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8674MG3F+Q2

Notes: I will only show up if someone RSVPs.

Oregon

CORVALLIS

Contact: Kenan

Contact Info: kbitikofer[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 5:00 PM

Location: Rivas Taco Shop, 2047 NW Monroe Av

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PRHP9F+9G

Group Link: https://discord.gg/yzy [remove this bit] N6ZMU

EUGENE

Contact: Michael B

Contact Info: michael[.]bacarella[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Wednesday, April 8th, 6:00 PM

Location: beergarden. 777 W 6th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PR3V3W+C6

Group Link: https://discord.gg/swA [remove this bit] exPcjNS

PORTLAND

Contact: Sam Celarek

Contact Info: scelarek[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 5:00 PM

Location: 1548 NE 15th Ave There will be a sign saying Encorepreneur Cafe on the venue. Park on the streets around the venue, parking is free but you will have to look a bit. There will be a PEAR sign outside the building, otherwise text Sam at 513-432-3310

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84QVG8MX+MV

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/portland-effective-altruism-and-rationality

Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG

Contact: Phil

Contact Info: acxharrisburg[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 3:00 PM

Location: The Millworks 340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg, PA 17102 We will hang out in the lobby for the first 5 minutes or so, look for the ACX MEETUP sign or ask at the hostess stand to find our table if you show up later.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G574C7+728

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PXrLoKgiAyXEG2hLD

PHILADELPHIA

Contact: ben

Contact Info: bwieland[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 11:00 AM

Location: La Colombe Coffee 100 S Independence Mall W #110 (6th at Market, SW corner)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6XR2X+6M

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ACXPhiladelphia https://discord.gg/46z [remove this bit] b6hRVGB

PITTSBURGH

Contact: Jenna

Contact Info: pghacx[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 19th, 2:00 PM

Location: City Kitchen at Bakery Square. If we have good weather, we’ll be at the outdoor tables on the southeast side. If not, we’ll be in the atrium between City Kitchen and Alta Via Pizza/Jeni’s Ice Cream. Look for the ACX sign!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2F34M+JP5

Group Link: https://discord.gg/6gb [remove this bit] Z7gQMtz and https://forms.gle/22YCsXAYFPbBCzvMA

Notes: We have a local ACX meetup! Currently it is every second Sunday from 2pm-5pm at the Panera Bread at Bakery Square, instead of City Kitchen. The next one will be May 3rd. Join the Discord or subscribe to the mailing list to get notifications of when the next one will be!

Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE

Contact: Mike

Contact Info: michaeltraner7[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 16th, 4:00 PM

Location: Prospect Terrace Park if it is decent weather, the Providence Place Mall Food Court if weather is bad. I’ll have a sign saying ACX MEETUP set up nearby.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87HCRHHV+X3

Tennessee

NASHVILLE

Contact: Jonah

Contact Info: generalpurposeemail1[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 2:00 PM

Location: At the outdoor seating area directly in front of Nicholas Zeppos College at Vanderbilt university. Here is a Google map pin https://maps.app.goo.gl/dQJLv8ix3mn7f4rq6?g_st=ic Please join the Group Me (https://groupme.com/join_group/114018377/7wuY7gPP) for pictures of the seating area and to talk to us if you have trouble finding us. Address: 45WV+J3R Nashville, Tennessee Coordinates (36.1466033, -86.8073613). Free parking is a 5-10 minute walk away at Centennial Park and, especially, at Martin’s BBQ Joint on Elliston Place. Paid parking that’s a 2-3 minute walk away can be found along the entire stretch of West End Avenue that overlaps with Vanderbilt’s main campus (on the street facing side of Nicholas Zeppos College). You could also park at the Vanderbilt bookstore parking lot, but parking is limited to an hour and I’ve been towed there before (whereas Martin’s BBQ has never failed me).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/868M45WV+J2

Group Link: https://groupme.com/join_group/114018377/7wuY7gPP

Notes: Please join the GroupMe so we can cater for the appropriate number of people and choose foods everyone will enjoy.

SEWANEE

Contact: Daksh

Contact Info: tyagid0[@]sewanee[.]edu

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: Stirling’s Coffee House porch

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867P634M+39

Notes: Please RSVP so I know how many people to expect and let Stirling’s know in advance if we’re going to be a big group!

Texas

AUSTIN

Contact: Silas Barta

Contact Info: sbarta[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, May 30th, 12:00 PM

Location: The Brewtorium, 6015 Dillard Cir A, Austin, TX 78752; will be at an indoor table with an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862487GM+96

Group Link: https://austinlesswrong.com/calendar/

Notes: Feel free to bring kids. Dogs are not allowed indoors. If parking fills up, you can park on the street in the neighborhood off Denson Drive.

BELTON

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: michael[@]postlibertarian[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 1:00 PM

Location: Arusha Coffee, 126 N East St, Belton, TX 76513. I’ll have a sign that says ACX MEETUP

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86343G4P+RX4

Group Link: https://discord.gg/XNt [remove this bit] kJfqUqX

Notes: We’re a pretty small group but we’d love to grow!

DALLAS

Contact: Ethan Morse

Contact Info: ethan[.]morse97[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 2:00 PM

Location: Whole Foods at 11700 Preston Rd Suite 714, Dallas, TX 75230. We’ll be upstairs closest to the windows and outdoor seating area.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645W55W+2JV

HOUSTON

Contact: Nathaniel

Contact Info: nathanielrouth[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 26th, 12:00 PM

Location: Miller Meadow of Hermann Park. We’ll have a picnic blanket and an “ACX Meetups Everywhere” sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PJC6+42

Group Link: https://discord.gg/cb7 [remove this bit] K3Q6hKP

Notes: If driving, you can park for free in Hermann Park Lot C, or pay to park in the garage at the Museum of Natural Science or Museum of Fine Arts. Check Discord or LessWrong in the event of inclement weather.

MCALLEN

Contact: Miliana

Contact Info: sa111[@]wellesley[.]edu

Time: Saturday, May 2nd, 1:00 PM

Location: Robin Park, Mcallen

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76R37Q8H+3H

Group Link: https://discord.gg/rz2 [remove this bit] WQ7aXjA

SAN ANTONIO

Contact: James P

Contact Info: jonbenettleilax[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 12th, 1:00 PM

Location: 203 E Jones Ave Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78215, USA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X3CGP9+CV

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/CEPoFETJXADdriPGt

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY

Contact: Ross

Contact Info: wearenotsaved[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Liberty Park West Side Near the Chargepoint charging station

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+VJ

Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG

Contact: Jough

Contact Info: joughdonakowski[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Friday, May 1st, 6:00 PM

Location: Bonanza Social Kitchen, 220 Monticello Ave Unit M, 2b, Williamsburg, VA 23185, likely a table in the back

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/879577JG+JP

Group Link: https://discord.gg/qZp [remove this bit] sXxV89

Notes: Please RSVP via email so I can estimate a headcount and arrival times as the location will close at 8:30

Washington

BELLEVUE

Contact: Joey M

Contact Info: me[@]joeym[.]org

Time: Saturday, April 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: Bellevue Library, Meeting room 4. 1111 110th Avenue NE. Bellevue, WA 98004

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJRC4+35

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/seattle-rationality/events/; https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PmvZmMxBtxE87PHZf; https://discord.gg/6qk [remove this bit] jG5heDC

RICHLAND

Contact: Kamron

Contact Info: kgbrinkerhoff[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 10:00 AM

Location: Northeast corner of Leslie Groves Park near the pavilion. I will be wearing a purple shirt

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85R28P7Q+6F

Notes: Please RSVP

SEATTLE

Contact: Nikita Sokolsky

Contact Info: sokolx[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 26th, 6:00 PM

Location: Stoup Brewing, 1158 Broadway, Seattle [look for the ACX sign]

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJM7H+4Q

Group Link: https://m.facebook.com/groups/seattlerationality/

Notes: Stoup serves both beer and non-alcoholic drinks. You can bring your own food.

Wisconsin

MADISON

Contact: Ben

Contact Info: benjamin.boerigter@gmail.com

Time: Saturday, April 4, 2:00 PM

Location: Memorial Union

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MG3JG2+G26

Additional Notes: Feel free to bring kids! Forecast for the day looks iffy so we can meet inside the Rathskeller, near one of the fireplaces. I will be wearing a shirt with the image of an iguana on it, with a small sign labeled "ACX Meetup."

South America

Brazil

BELO HORIZONTE

Contact: David Reis

Contact Info: davidreis[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, April 23, 03:00 PM

Location: Copa Cozinha Savassi - Rua Paraíba, 858, Belo Horizonte - MG, 30130-145

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/58GR3388+CP

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/C0SZ [remove this bit] e8fdU8O1WgLd4GsST6

CURITIBA

Contact: Vitor

Contact Info: vitor[.]felixx[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 25th, 3:00 PM

Location: We’ll be on front of the greenhouse in the Botanical Garden with a ACX MEETUP sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/586GHQ46+QP

FLORIANÓPOLIS

Contact: Adiel

Contact Info: adiel[@]airpost[.]net

Time: Saturday, May 16th, 4:00 PM

Location: Angeloni Beira Mar, at the food court. I’ll be wearing a yellow hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/584HCFGF+326

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Ks3 [remove this bit] XRn1t5Z48rCn7ruS7RC

Notes: Everyone is welcome! As usual, there will be cookies.

RIO DE JANEIRO

Contact: MP

Contact Info: ma[.]popst[@]hotmail[.]com

Time: Sunday, April 19th, 3:00 PM

Location: Padaria Ipanema

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/589R2Q8W+73

Notes: Padaria Ipanema also has beer

Chile

SANTIAGO

Contact: Iñaki

Contact Info: inaki[.]escarate[@]gmail[.]com

Time: Saturday, April 18th, 4:00 PM

Location: Location: Mercado Urbano Tobalaba, en la entrada poniente

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/47RFH9JX+XF

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/H42 [remove this bit] KGoGuAt5D7tL0u8HBlr

Paraguay

ASUNCIÓN

Contact: Nuño Sempere

Contact Info: nuno[.]semperelh[@]protonmail[.]com

Time: Thursday, April 2nd, 3:00 PM

Location: West Coffee Julio Correa

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5864PCGM+34