This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Thanks to everyone who commented on the Dilbert Afterlife post, including people who offered critiques/pushback. I’ll try to have a Highlights From The Comments soon.

2: In the ACX grants announcement, I said one of our grantees was an organization promoting free speech in the UK, and I’d be signal-boosting it once it came out of stealth. I can now announce that they are SPEAK , their platform is a Free Speech Act for the UK, and you can follow them on Twitter at @speakukorg. Check them out, and join if interested.

3: You may have heard of mirror life, a hypothetical form of synthetic microorganism based on reversed versions of biomolecules. If it were ever created - for example, by bioterrorists, risky research + lab leak, or a rogue AI - it could act as a sort of super-invasive species that would threaten most forms of normal life, including humans. The Mirror Biology Dialogues Fund is the main organization working to prevent its creation (you can learn more about them on this 80K podcast) and they ask me to announce that they’re hiring. Open roles include deputy director and people & programs operation lead. Both roles are remote, salaries are $180K+ and $120K+ respectively, and first-round applications close 1/25 and 2/8, respectively.