Also:

1: Thanks to everyone who responded to the Vibecession post. I hope to do a Highlights From The Comments eventually, but I’m swamped right now and probably won’t do much of anything besides posting from drafts for the rest of the year.

2: I want to re-emphasize that I’m not employed by the AI Futures Project (the AI 2027 people) and don’t represent their organization. I just rewrite some of their drafts. I went on Dwarkesh with them because I wanted to promote their work, but in retrospect this probably made me seem like a more central part of their effort than I was or am. To make this clearer, I’ll also step back from writing for their blog.

I’m not saying this to disavow them - I still agree with their forecasts, minus the slight disagreements and caveats I’ve discussed before (1, 2). I’m saying this basically for PR reasons - they hold themselves to very high standards of conduct and think very hard about what kind of image they’re presenting, and I’m more of a loose cannon (including sometimes defending/praising them more vociferously than they wish to be defended/praised). We agreed that the most graceful way to handle this is to post this message officially disaffiliating my public persona from theirs. I may still provide some irregular unpaid writing work for them, which will be publicly acknowledged if it happens.