This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever.

1: Constellation is an office building that hosts much of the Bay Area AI safety ecosystem. They are hiring for several positions, including research program manager, “talent mobilization lead”, operations coordinator, and junior and senior IT coordinators. All positions full-time and in-person in Berkeley, see links for details.

2: Thanks to everyone who signed the NIH open letter that I signal-boosted here. Dr. Bhattacharya ended up spending the funds the way we had hoped before the letter was even completed (thank you!), so it didn’t end up going anywhere. I and the letter’s sponsors still appreciate your support.

3: This November, Lighthaven is sponsoring Inkhaven, a “blogging residency” where forty-one early-career would-be bloggers stay with them for the month and have to write one post per day or get kicked out. Follow along here. You may recognize this year’s book review contest winner Bill Friedman, last year’s winner AmandaFromBethlehem, ACX meetup czar Skyler, and last year’s ACX grantee Sasha Putilin. And here is a prediction market on how many people get kicked out.