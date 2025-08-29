The Trump administration has been retaliating against its critics, and people and groups with business before the administration have started laundering criticism through other sources with less need for goodwill. So I have been asked to share this open letter, which needs signatures from scientists, doctors, and healthcare professionals (especially from red states). The authors write:

Even as RFK Jr. has learned to diagnose mitochondrial disorders by sight, his subordinates at the National Institutes of Health are stuck supporting medicine through the less magical method of spending money. Unfortunately, they have spent at least $5 billion less of that money than Congress has appropriated to them, which is bad because medical research is good and we want more of it.

In May, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya told a room full of people that he would spend all the money by the end of the fiscal year. That is good news, because any money not spent by that point will disappear. The bad news is the fiscal year ends on September 30th and according to the American Association of Medical Colleges, “the true shortfall far exceeds $5 billion.”

Our open letter requests that Dr. Bhattacharya do what he said he would and spend all the money by September 30th.

We as the originators of the letter do not want to be named publicly because we are concerned about being the focal point for blame and retaliation. We would rather be members of a large crowd of signatories than be singled out as individuals to make an example of. Based on our understanding of current administration norms, we do not expect retaliation against private individuals who sign this letter.

We are looking for signatures from scientists, doctors, and healthcare professionals. So if that is you, please sign here. If you want to help support the letter more broadly, email nihfundingletter@gmail.com. Our stretch goal is to have a thousand people sign the letter within the next two weeks.