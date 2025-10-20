This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Meetups this week include Leipzig, Newark, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Toronto - see the meetup post for more information.

2: All nonbook review prizes should be taken care of - people who earned subscriptions should have them, people who earned money should have gotten emails asking how I should send it to them. If this isn’t true, email or otherwise contact me.

3: I’m still working with Manifund on getting money to grantees, expect an email about this soon.

4: I’m now using my Substack recommendations tab to highlight contest winners’ Substacks. That means I’ve removed all previous recommendations. If that was you, sorry - I still like your Substacks and will link to them when you make posts I like; I just want to make room to promote up-and-coming bloggers.

5: Advertisement: Free in-person AI futures conference in London on November 2 (the organizers told me to call it an “unconference”, but I have never been able to figure out a difference, and refuse to cooperate in the use of this word). See here for more info and RSVP instructions.

6: Advertisement: 2024 ACX grantee Alexander Putilin working on the EEG entrainment study replication is looking for study volunteers in London. He says: