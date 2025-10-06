This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Meetups this week include Austin, Berlin, Canberra, Jakarta, Salt Lake City, Tel Aviv, and others - see the meetup post for more information.

2: I sent emails October 1 to people who received ACX Grants. The following people haven’t replied and should check their spam folders: Diego E, Lewis W, David Ro, Jacob Ar, Nino O, Nishank B, Alejandro A, Alyssia J, Chetan K, Bryan Da. If you’ve replied and it didn’t reach me for some reason, send me a message on Substack or Twitter. If you haven’t received an email and are not on the list above, you didn’t win, sorry. I’ll post the public announcement once I’m in touch with all winners and have run some final formalities by them. Again, sorry for limited posts as I get some of this finished up.

3: Speaking of grants: Open Philanthropy’s program to reduce catastrophic risks from biology asks me to advertise that they are both hiring grantmakers, and looking for potential grantees with ambitious project ideas. They’re especially interested in work on physical transmission suppression, metagenomic sequencing, PPE, medical countermeasures, biosecurity capacity-building, and projects at the intersection of AI and catastrophic biological risk. No prior bio experience needed. For would-be grantmakers, see their job description, applications due Oct 19. For would-be grantees, see their expression of interest form.