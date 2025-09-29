This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:
1: Meetups this week include Ankara, Bangalore, Dallas, DC, Delhi, Denver, Hyderabad, Istanbul, LA, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Zagreb; see the meetup post for more information.. And late additions Aachen, Lviv, and Malaga have been added to the list for October.
2: Post frequency might stay low as I wrap up ACX Grants. I am still hoping to email winners this week (maybe not by October 1 exactly) and to announce them publicly around mid-October.
3: Announcement from previous grant winner Devansh:
We are holding a contest until October 6th for using LLMs and other models to predict how important 45 open source repos are to Ethereum. The winning submissions, as judged by their error rate to ground truth data collected from experts, get to distribute $350,000 to projects and also win $20,000 in prizes from Ethereum Foundation. This is a continuation of a project in the ACX mini forecasting challenge, with a pivot from using a particular LLM for assessing impact to a data science competition where anyone can submit models. Compete here .