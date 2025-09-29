This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Meetups this week include Ankara, Bangalore, Dallas, DC, Delhi, Denver, Hyderabad, Istanbul, LA, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Zagreb; see the meetup post for more information.. And late additions Aachen, Lviv, and Malaga have been added to the list for October.

2: Post frequency might stay low as I wrap up ACX Grants. I am still hoping to email winners this week (maybe not by October 1 exactly) and to announce them publicly around mid-October.

3: Announcement from previous grant winner Devansh: