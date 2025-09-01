This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Sorry for no review this Friday. I had time-sensitive requests for the open letter and meetups posts, and didn’t want to send you guys three emails in twenty-four hours. Reviews will resume this coming week.

2: Speaking of the open letter - sorry about mishandling it. The authors wanted to make things easy for me and gave me a pre-written post in what they thought was ACX style / my own voice. I hate pretending I wrote things that I didn’t, so I posted it in a quote block and attributed it to the authors. Readers assumed that anything in a quote block attributed to “open letter authors” must be the text of the open letter, and vocally criticized it as inappropriate for open letter text. I edited the post to clarify the situation after a few minutes, but some of you may have read it before then, or by email. You can read the actual open letter text here.

3: Meetups this week in Athens, Markham, Bozeman, Barcelona, Bucharest, Dayton, Dubai, Edinburgh, Erlangen, Klang Valley, Lyon, Manhattan/NYC, Newton (MA), Northampton (MA), Simi Valley, Vancouver, Williamsburg, and Zurich, see the meetups post for more. And two minor corrections: Berkeley is on Tuesday (not Thursday), and London is on Saturday (not Friday).

4: Thanks to everyone who responded to my request for ACX Grants evaluators in aerospace, climatetech, and policy. I got ~two dozen aerospace experts, ~one dozen climatetech experts, and one policy expert (surprising given how confident some of you sound during policy discussions in the comments!) To those of you who responded on aerospace or climatetech - thank you so much, but I probably won’t be contacting most of you. To the one person who responded on policy, you might be getting more than you bargained for (but feel free to say no).

5: New subscriber-only post, The Economy of Envy, about consumer behavior among 1.5 year old twins: