This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Comment of the week is bean on the commentariat review and the anonymous reviewer’s reply here.

2: I made some mistakes linking the forms on the ACX Grants post; these were corrected pretty quickly, but in case you missed it here are the correct links:

All deadlines August 15, thanks again to everyone.