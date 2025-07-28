Open Thread 392
...
This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:
1: Comment of the week is bean on the commentariat review and the anonymous reviewer’s reply here.
2: I made some mistakes linking the forms on the ACX Grants post; these were corrected pretty quickly, but in case you missed it here are the correct links:
If you’re a VC who wants to see projects that could be for-profit startups
If you’re another charity/foundation/philanthropist who wants to coordinate with us to potentially take some of the projects in your cause area
If you’re a grantmaker or expert who wants to help evaluate projects in your area of expertise
If you’re a professional who wants to potentially volunteer to do pro bono work for grantees
If you want to help fund ACX Grants (warning: we are on track to being overfunded, although not there yet - if you want to help, consider pledging money so we can ask you for it if needed, but not yet donating, so that I don’t have to return it to you if we can’t find enough good grants with room for funding)
All deadlines August 15, thanks again to everyone.
Share this post