This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: ACX meetup this week in London, see the post for details.

2: Still cleaning up a few loose ends before posting Non-Book Review entries for voting, please be patient. A few of you sent Google Docs that my assistant couldn’t access - please make sure they’re set to “anyone with the link” can view. I sent out emails to people whose had this problem, but they might have gone to spam.

3: Less Online and Manifest are rationalist blogosphere and prediction market conferences, respectively, held at the same Berkeley venue one week apart in late May / early June. Guests (attending at least one; check which) include me, Eliezer, Zvi, Aella, Nate Silver, and some of the AI 2027 team. Last-minute tickets still available. In between the two is Arbor Summer Camp, a lower-key, longer “experimental learning” event. It includes some trading/startup related classes, featuring Ricki Heicklen, Austin Chen, and others. Check out their startup workshop and startup pitch competition.

4: More AI grants: up to $1 million per project from CSET to study risks from internal deployment of frontier AI models. Submit expressions of interest by 6/30.

5: ACX grantee Spartacus will be at NY Tech Week again, hosting an event on collective action for AI safety.

6: Another CAIS online course on AI Safety, Ethics, and Society; free, online, 12 weeks long, takes place this summer. Apply by May 30.

7: Some significant issues (probably? still looking into it?) with my post replying to Marginal Revolution last week, I’ll hopefully post something more detailed soon.