Many cities have regular Astral Codex Ten meetup groups. Twice a year, I try to advertise their upcoming meetups and make a bigger deal of it than usual so that irregular attendees can attend. This is one of those times.

This year we have spring meetups planned in over a hundred and eighty cities, from Tokyo, Japan to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thanks to all the organizers who responded to my request for details, and to Meetups Czar Skyler and the Less Wrong team for making this happen.

You can find the list below, in the following order:

Africa & Middle East Asia-Pacific (including Australia) Europe (including UK) North America & Central America South America

There should very shortly be a map of these meetups on the LessWrong community page.

Within each region it’s alphabetized first by country then by city - so the first entry in Europe is Vienna, Austria. The exception is the USA, where they’re also alphabetized by state - so the first entry in the USA is Huntsville, Alabama.

I’ll provisionally be attending the Berkeley meetup.

Extra Info For Potential Attendees

1. If you’re reading this, you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, or hate ACX and everything it stands for. You’ll be fine!

2. You don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend (unless the event description says otherwise); RSVPs are mostly to give organizers a better sense of how many people might show up, and let them tell you if there are last-second changes. I’ve also given email addresses or other contact information for organizers in case you have a question.

3. If you have any feedback on the meetup (compliments, complaints, curiosities, etc) the feedback form is here: tinyurl.com/acx-meetup-survey .

Extra Info For Meetup Organizers:



1. If you’re the host, bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere (or otherwise be identifiable).

2. Bring blank labels and pens for nametags.

3. If you’re having trouble thinking of something to talk about, the attendees probably also read ACX. Ask people about a recent post or book review that they liked.

4. If it’s the first meetup, people are probably just going to want to talk, and you shouldn’t try to organize some kind of planned workshop or anything like that.

5. Have people type their name and email address in a spreadsheet or in a Google Form (accessed via a bit.ly link or QR code), so you can start a mailing list to make organizing future meetups easier.

6. It’s easier to schedule a followup meetup while you’re having the first, compared to trying to do it later on by email.

7. If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup (or if you did but Skyler didn’t know about it) the LessWrong team did it for you using the username or email address you gave on the form. To claim your event, log into LW (or create an account) using that email address, or message the LW team on Intercom (chat button in the bottom right corner of lesswrong.com).berkel

If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions, please email skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[ period]org.

Africa & The Middle East

Egypt

CAIRO

Contact: Mostafa Shahat

Contact Info: ms[a t]mostafashahat[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 20th, 12:00 PM

Location: Consoleya | We'll be in the main coworking space on the ground floor. I'll be wearing a name tag with 'ACX MEETUP' on it, and there will be a small sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G2H26XR+P4

Israel

HAIFA

Contact: Sha

Contact Info: Tenastralcodex[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, May 6th, 5:00 PM

Location: We'll be in the goldmund bookstore , at ekron 6 in the talpiot market area, and I will be wearing a batik/Hawaiian shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4QR262+39C

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/FSc [remove this bit] lSIRSpdSJ6T5VJT2QAD

Notes: Please RSVP on whatsapp/our group email so I know how many people will participate

TEL AVIV

Contact: Inbar

Contact Info: inbar192[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, April 17th, 6:00 PM

Location: Sarona market, grass area next to Max Brenner

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4P3QCP+PQ2

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5389163051129361

Notes: Everyone is welcome, feel free to bring snacks, a large secure location is nearby in case of a missile alert.

Nigeria

JOS

Contact: Jibrin

Contact Info: jibrinx[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Friday, April 18th, 2:00 PM

Location: Will happen at ICT lab 1, University of Jos, Bauchi-rd campus.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6FXCWVXQ+CX

Notes: Access to event is free but requires registration

Saudi Arabia

RIYADH

Contact: A.B.

Contact Info: AbvACX[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Friday, April 18th, 9:00 PM

Location: We’ll be at Black Stamp coffee. I’ll have a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” on my table. It should be easy to spot.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7HP8QMJM+MF

South Africa

CAPE TOWN

Contact: Leo Hyams

Contact Info: leo[a t]aisafetyct[period]com

Time: Wednesday, May 7th, 5:30 PM

Location: Tiger's Milk, Kloof Street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4FRW3CC6+7M

Group Link: https://lu.ma/calendar/cal-p3BboQFpGbi3ioe

Notes: Please register on the Luma event

Turkey

ANTALYA

Contact: Annalise

Contact Info: annalisetarhan[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 19th, 2:00 PM

Location: Beach Park, Shakespeare, on the patio - look for a propped up notebook with "ACX"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G8GVMMC+4VR

ISTANBUL

Contact: Ozge

Contact Info: ozgeco[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 3rd, 1:00 PM

Location: Cafe Modern at Galataport, Istanbul Modern Museum Entrance Floor

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GHC2XGM+94

Notes: I organize this meeting with the EA Istanbul Group. ACX readers, AI Safety and EA people, all of you are warmly welcomed. If possible, let me know that you will be attending by dropping an email or replying on LessWrong. I will be sitting outside of the cafe - weather permitting- with a ACX Meeting sign on the table. Looking forward to meeting old friends and new ones!

UAE

DUBAI

Contact: Mike

Contact Info: lumenwrites[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 13th, 4:00 PM

Location: SpartaCUEs Board Game Centre, 2nd floor.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7HQQ46M8+6Q

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/BfI [remove this bit] iv6EMJOZIVVhTiNocqj

Notes: Please message me (+971507349246, or via WhatsApp group) at least a day in advance to let me know that you'll be joining.

Asia-Pacific

Australia

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Laura

Contact Info: laura[period]leighton94[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 13th, 5:00 PM

Location: The Burrow, West End - we will be downstairs and probably towards the back where it tends to be quieter

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5R4MG2C7+44M

Notes: This event will be co-hosted with the regular meetup of Effective Altruism Brisbane as there's usually a ~75% overlap in attendance.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Declan

Contact Info: acxcanberra[a t]outlook[period]com

Time: Monday, April 7th, 6:00 PM

Location: The Snug Room (up the stairs behind the bar), King O'Malley's

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RPFP4CJ+MC

Notes: No RSVP needed, but please put 'ACX' in the subject if you email.

HOBART, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Chris Wintergreen

Contact Info: cvjones7[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 5th, 2:00 PM

Location: Parliament lawn

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4R99487J+MGJ

Notes: If it rains, we'll likely go into Irish Murphy's. You can contact me via email on the day.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Ryan

Contact Info: xgravityx[a t]hotmail[period]com

Time: Friday, April 4th, 6:00 PM

Location: Queensberry Hotel Carlton. Will have sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RJ65XW7+46

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmelbourne/

Notes: RSVPs would be helpful for making a booking but not required.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Bianca Rose Peterek

Contact Info: bianca[p eriod] czatyrko[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 3rd, 1:00 PM

Location: The Coffee Club Café – 140 William Street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4PWQ2VX5+34

Notes: I am totally blind. Please look for the ACX meetup sign and announce yourself when you arrive. Thanks and looking forward to seeing you there!

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Eliot

Contact Info: redeliot[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, April 17th, 6:00 PM

Location: Level 2, City of Sydney RSL, 565 George st, Sydney

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH46F4+89P

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/rationalists_of_sydney/

Notes: Just RSVP on meetup. Email me with any extra questions

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Andy B

Contact Info: Andy[period]Bachler[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, April 8th, 5:30 PM

Location: We'll be in the Common Room in the Wollongong Library. This is a Harry Potter themed room on level 1 (excellent vibes)! I will have a sign on the door saying ACX Meetup.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RQGHVFX+4G

China

SHANGHAI

Contact: David

Contact Info: dj[a t]theory-a[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 24th, 10:00 AM

Location: Zhongshan Park, Changning District (Main Entrance)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q336CCC+29

Group Link: https://discord.gg/G6x [remove this bit] RGnvD

Notes: Please RSVP

Hong Kong

HONG KONG

Contact: Jan

Contact Info: hongkong.acx.meetup.spring.2025[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 3:00 PM

Location: The Catalyst art gallery, G/F, 2 Po Yan Street, Shueng Wan

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PJP74PW+7X

India

BENGALURU

Contact: Faiz

Contact Info: timid[period]roux1v[a t]icloud[period]com

Time: Sunday, May 18th, 4:00 PM

Location: Matteo Coffee, 2, Church Street, Brigade Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/i5vLw9xnG9iwXNQZZ

HYDERABAD

Contact: Ajay

Contact Info: ajay[period]bhandari[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 3rd, 11:30 AM

Location: Amro Cafe, Gachibowli

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J9WC9V4+C3

MUMBAI

Contact: Chetan Kharbanda

Contact Info: chetan[period]kharbanda2[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, May 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Rd, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JFJ3R9Q+76

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/acx-mumbai/about

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how many seats to book

MYSORE

Contact: Chetan

Contact Info: witnwisdumb[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 19th, 5:00 PM

Location: I'll be at the gazebo at the centre of Cheluvamba Park on KRS Road in Yadavagiri. I will be wearing a white shirt, and standing next to an A4-sized sign with "ACX MEETUP" on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4R8JCP+FW

Notes: Please RSVP via email.

NEW DELHI

Contact: Suryansh Tyagi

Contact Info: suryanshtyagiphone[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 5:00 PM

Location: Spaced out Cafe

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JWVG6X6+QP

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jph [remove this bit] 8xQOprnK1mA7DBKkWOS

Notes: Please RSVP on +919997299972. Feel free to bring friends.

Indonesia

JAKARTA

Contact: Aud

Contact Info: helloaud2000[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 20th, 2:00 PM

Location: JJ Royal Cafe Menteng

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6P58RR3G+X4

Notes: Please RSVP to my email so I know how many people to expect. Thanks!

Japan

TOKYO (ENGLISH)

Contact: JT

Contact Info: rationalitysalon[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 10:00 AM

Location: https://g.co/kgs/86R7R1X Just Another Space, 〒153-0051 Tokyo, Meguro City, Kamimeguro, 1 Chome−3−9 Fujiya Bldg., ３F

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XJPV2+QF

Group Link: https://rationalitysalon.substack.com/s/acx-tokyo

Notes: Please subscribe to the substack feed for updates to the meetup details and for future events.

New Zealand

AUCKLAND

Contact: Mark

Contact Info: markgilmour[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 6th, 3:00 PM

Location: Cakes & Ladders, 173 Symonds St, Auckland. I'll have a small sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VMP4QP6+WC

Group Link: Email me for an invite to the WhatsApp group

Notes: We have a small existing meetup group, if you are reading this then you should absolutely come along and check it out. You should RSVP so you feel obligated to follow through :p

Singapore

SINGAPORE

Contact: Ewan

Contact Info: ewantsun0[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 5th, 2:30 PM

Location: Address: 8 Marina View, #02-08/10 Asia Square Tower 1, Singapore 018960 (Asia Square Food Garden) I'll be at the centre of the Food Garden, wearing a green shirt. (There won't be any 'ACX Meetup' sign, but there shouldn't be anyone else at the venue so there's little risk of getting confused with another group.)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PH57VH2+CJ

Group Link: https://t.me/+I3z [remove this part] ep9OOJU83NjFl. A LessWrong group is here: https://t.me/Less [remove this part] Wrong_Singapore Andrew, a different organizer, has events here: https://rentry.co/AC6PH57RJV5W

Notes: Vis-a-vis navigation: (1) Asia Square is just a short walk from Shenton Way MRT Station. (2) Please go to the right tower (Tower 1)! Also note that the Food Garden will be closed, but I'll be bringing some (vegan-friendly) food and drinks.

South Korea

SEOUL

Contact: Cyrus C

Contact Info: Ccheung13[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 4:30 PM

Location: Seoul Brewery in Seongsu, 28-12, Yeonmujang-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q99G3V2+6X

Notes: Please RSVP so i know how many people are joining! The organizer is an English speaker, but Korean-speakers are welcome.

Taiwan

TAIPEI

Contact: Colin

Contact Info: contact[a t]cosmc[period]net

Time: Wednesday, April 16th, 8:00 PM

Location: Wyatt's, 106台北市大安區通化街39巷49弄17號1樓

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7QQ32HJ4+C7

Vietnam

HANOI

Contact: Jord

Contact Info: jordnguyen43[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, May 4th, 10:00 AM

Location: Ciao Bella Coffee, ngõ 132 Đ. Võ Chí Công, Xuân La, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PH73R34+83

HO CHI MINH

Contact: Quang Hiệp

Contact Info: hiepbq14408[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 13th, 10:00 AM

Location: We are going to meet in The Joi Factory Coffee, let me know via email or messages when you arrive and we will take you to our table, the address is: Alley 212/2B, Nguyễn Trãi St., Nguyễn Cư Trinh Ward, Dist. 1

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P28QM8P+4J

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/nSoF5ntooah7f4qzj

Notes: If possible, you should response to the following RSVP so that I can estimate the number of guests to expect - https://calendar.app.google/jRCz8McSFGEeCAvm8

Europe

Austria

VIENNA

Contact: Max K

Contact Info: hello[a t]maximiliankiener[period]com

Time: Sunday, May 4th, 2:00 PM

Location: Burggarten, 1010 Wien, Franz Stephan von Lothringen Statue

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWR6938+R3

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalityvienna/

Notes: Please send a brief email so I know how many people to expect, and I can tell you about an alternative location in case of bad weather. Looking forward to meeting you!

Bulgaria

SOFIA

Contact: Daniel

Contact Info: bensen[period]daniel[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 4:00 PM

Location: We'll be in the gazebo in "Слънчевата градинка" (picture here https://maps.app.goo.gl/7uBsEdBKGrN2i8F6A). This little garden is part of Borisova Gradina near the tennis courts, roughly between the Television Tower and Levski Stadium. If you think you'll have trouble finding it, email me and I'll arrange for someone to meet you.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GJ5M8HW+7G

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/HGaSdqwqG4SogWfTi

Denmark

COPENHAGEN

Contact: Søren Elverlin

Contact Info: soeren[period]elverlin[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 3rd, 3:00 PM

Location: Rundholtsvej 10, 2300 Copenhagen S

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JMH38+GC

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/KJeNBZdkHkJEugnWy

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

Deutschland

(See “Germany,” possibly “Bremerhaven” in particular.)

Estonia

TALLINN

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: andrew_n_west[a t]yahoo[period]co[period]uk

Time: Friday, May 09th, 7:00 PM

Location: Tuletorni Taproom, we will book enough table space

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GF6FM4G+2C

Finland

HELSINKI

Contact: Joe Nash

Contact Info: sschelsinkimeetup[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, April 15th, 6:00 PM

Location: Oluthuone Kaisla, Vilhonkatu 4, 00100 Helsinki. I will have a notebook that says "ACX" on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65WCW+PW

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/helsinki-rationalish/

France

BORDEAUX, FRANCE

Contact: Michael

Contact Info: acx-meetup-2025-04-12[a t]weboroso[period]anonaddy[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 2:00 PM

Location: Initial meeting in the park Square of Professor Jacques Lasserre, behind 164/166 cours de l'Argonne (Maison Internationale), tram B Bergonié, entries from rue Grateloup and rue Colette, far side from the cours de l'Argonne: https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=19/44.824715/-0.576945 — I will have an A4 ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CPXRCFF+V6

Notes: So that I know if anyone is coming, please mark Yes or Maybe at LW, or write me an email. I will try to make sure we are within the park / within the line of sight of the specified location for at least 15 minutes after the posted time. Email me your phone number if you want me to text you updates if/when we move from there (e.g. if you are not sure about being able to make it on time but are interested to join a bit later).

LYON, FRANCE

Contact: Lucas

Contact Info: lucas_acx_meetup_lyon[a t]fastmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 26th, 4:00 PM

Location: Parc de la tête d'or, à côté de la prairie aux daims

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ6QVF2+GX

Group Link: Il y a un télégram ACX Lyon, si vous voulez être ajoutés envoyez moi un mail. There is a telegram group for ACX Lyon, if you want to be added shoot me an email.

PARIS, FRANCE

Contact: Augustin

Contact Info: augustin[period]portier[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, May 3rd, 6:00 PM

Location: In the Carrousel Garden (next to the Tuileries Gardens). We’ll be sitting on the grass near the Museum of Decorative Arts, which is located at the end of the north wing of the Louvre building complex. I’ll bring an ACX sign, and I’ll be wearing a bowtie.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4V87J+5Q

Group Link: https://discord.gg/VMQ [remove this bit] q8r83GS

Germany

(Meetup Czar note: There’s a German-language meetup happening in Bremerhaven, which might become a regular German-language group that meets in different cities.)

(Anmerkung der Meetup-Leiterin: Es gibt ein deutschsprachiges Treffen in Bremerhaven, aus dem sich möglicherweise regelmäßige deutschsprachige Gruppentreffen in verschiedenen Städten entwickeln.)

BERLIN

Contact: Milli

Contact Info: acx[a t]martinmilbradt[period]de

Time: Sunday, May 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: Big lawn at the center of Humboldthain

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9WP+36

Group Link: https://t.me/+2-6Q [remove this part] Id-rIOczNWIy

BREMEN

Contact: Marta

Contact Info: marta[period]krzeminska[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 4:00 PM

Location: Cafe Krach, Friesenstraße 16, 28203 Bremen Look for a sign "ACX meetup"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5C3RFH+3M

Notes: This will be a meetup focused on meeting new people and introducing them to the Bremen rationality community. But, if you have a topic or reading you'd like to discuss, feel free to email me and we might get a chance to incorporate it.

BREMERHAVEN (AUF DEUTSCH)

Kontakt: Peter

Kontaktinfo: https://chat[period]whatsapp[period]com/E5X3jNZnN96CTHgEKpy63C

Datum: 3. Mai, 14 Uhr

Ort: Cafe Stuck

Koordinaten: https://plus.codes/9F5CHH4J+W2

Gruppenlink: https://chat.whatsapp.com/E5X [remove this bit] 3jNZnN96CTHgEKpy63C

Bemerkungen: Treffen auf Deutsch. Alle Deutschniveaus sind willkommen. Das Treffen auf Deutsch findet jedes Mal in einer verschiedenen Stadt statt. Falls du das Bremerhaver Treffen nicht besuchen kannst, aber prinzipiell Interesse daran hast, kannst du der Whatsapp-Gruppe beitreten, um dort Infos über die nächsten Treffen zu finden.

ERFURT

Contact: Tim

Contact Info: tim9289[a t]outlook[period]com

Time: Friday, April 18th, 6:30 PM

Location: Water feature in the Geraaue park. I'll be carrying a sign with ACX on it in big letters

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3H2245+M6

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/DiI [remove this bit] dx2E7cAf3AgotxAAP89

ERLANGEN

Contact: Dimi

Contact Info: dimi[period]zharkov[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, May 1st, 5:00 PM

Location: ELEON Bar

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXHJ225+97

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/IQ6 [remove this bit] whwdbgt35FMKF44s4Y0

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU

Contact: Omar

Contact Info: info[a t]rationality-freiburg[period]de

Time: Friday, April 11th, 6:00 PM

Location: Haus des Engagements, Rehlingstraße 9, 79100 Freiburg

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9XRQQ+QQ9

Group Link: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de

Notes: If possible, check the event on the website for some reading as preparation: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/ If not, come anyway :-)

HAMBURG

Contact: Gunnar Zarncke

Contact Info: g[period]zarncke[plus]acx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 19th, 4:00 PM

Location: Eppendorfer Park at the pond, we will have a sign reading "ACX Meetup".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5FHXQH+MF

Group Link: lesswrong-hamburg@googlegroups.com

Notes: Feel free to bring friends and family.

HANOVER

Contact: Lars T.

Contact Info: lars[period]truee[a t]stud[period]uni-hannover[period]de

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 2:00 PM

Location: L'Osteria, Lavesstraße near Main station. I will have a small sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4F9PFV+MX

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Fei [remove this bit] IOVIqok5KA8BM5DvBz2

Notes: Please join the Whatsappgroup, if you use Whatsapp, for better planning. We might move to a different place as the meeting progresses, or just go for a walk through the park.

HEIDELBERG

(See “Mannheim, Germany”)

KARLSRUHE

Contact: Marcus

Contact Info: https://www[period]lesswrong[period]com/users/wilm

Time: Saturday, April 26th, 3:00 PM

Location: We meet in Otto-Dullenkopf-Park (Süd), around the large trees and wavy concrete walls/benches in the middle. I’ll bring a sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXC2C3H+6C

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/kw7Zb8DLmZtsK8g3R

Notes: In case of bad weather we go somewhere indoors. I’ll update the location in the (comments of) the LessWrong post

KONSTANZ

Contact: SD

Contact Info: Contact me on the Whatsapp group

Time: Monday, April 14th, 6:00 PM

Location: University of Konstanz library

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVFM5QQ+MG

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/G2f [remove this bit] Xuu2k5heAMaGFO8cbRp

Notes: No RSVP required. Looking forward to it! Join the WhatsApp in case there are any changes to the plan

LEIPZIG

Contact: Benjamin Schmidt

Contact Info: benschm9542[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Monday, April 28th, 6:00 PM

Location: With good wheather we'll meet at the Pavillon in the East corner of Johannapark, and will have an A2 poster with the ACX logo. With bad wheather at Leos Brasserie.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3J89M8+XQ

Group Link: Telegram group people can join - mail me for the link

Notes: Do you like Brownies or something healthier :)?

MAINZ

Contact: Lukas

Contact Info: lf_mail[a t]posteo[period]de

Time: Saturday, April 26th, 2:00 PM

Location: “Baron“ on the Uni Mainz campus

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCX6VW+Q8

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/K6h [remove this bit] 4DsFG6YFECxhlfKXFIR

Notes: Please RSVP – thanks!

MANNHEIM

Contact: Simon

Contact Info: acxmannheim[a t]mailbox[period]org

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 4:00 PM

Location: Good weather: Rheinpromenade (Flagpole), bad weather: Murphy's Law Pub

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCFFH6+9J

Group Link: https://signal.group/#CjQKIF [remove this bit] micB23eRhkDDjxjT94PWsbTYPdux-uoZJH2bH2M7OqEhBzfNMhsDNayw_ETHxhsGG6

Notes: Bring a blanket and snacks/drinks! Sign up via email or Signal so you are informed when we switch to the inside location.

MUNICH

Contact: M. Stautner

Contact Info: acx[period]organizer[period]munich[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, April 10th, 4:00 PM

Location: Müllerstraße 35, 80469 München; TeamWork Konferenzraum; walk past the courtyard to find the actual apartment building we'll be meeting in

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWH4HJ9+7P

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jek [remove this bit] HeDBFokxLlmceXsYhLv

Notes: Bring snacks if you like

MÜNSTER

Contact: AM

Contact Info: acx-ms[a t]gmx[period]net

Time: Thursday, April 3rd, 7:30 PM

Location: A bar close to the main station, contact us for details.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F39XJ4M+QX

Notes: Please send us an email beforehand, because the planning is still somewhat provisional at the moment (and we would like to know what table size we should reserve, so as not to annoy the restaurant/bar owners).

STUTTGART

Contact: Steve

Contact Info: Steve[period]Bachelor[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 13th, 4:00 PM

Location: Meeting in Milaneo mall courtyard, outside Starbucks, for ease of finding. Moving to my flat, above, for the main meetup. I will wear an orange t-shirt with a QR code for the EICAR string for ease of identification.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWFQ5RM+H8

Group Link: https://discord.gg/xhr [remove this bit] uFVhj

TÜBINGEN

Contact: Ameya Prabhu

Contact Info: ameya[period]pandurang[period]prabhu[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 26th, 6:30 PM

Location: Neckawa, Wöhrdstraße 25. I will be carrying a sign with ACX Meetup on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWFG396+5G

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how big a table to book

Hungary

BUDAPEST

Contact: Tim

Contact Info: timunderwood9[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 1:00 PM

Location: Muzeum Kert, in the North East corner,

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVXF3R7+Q8

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rationality-budapest

Ireland

DUBLIN

Contact: David O

Contact Info: inlets_spinal_0a[a t]icloud[period]com

Time: Friday, April 11th, 7:00 PM

Location: Motel One, 111-114 Middle Abbey St, North City, Dublin, D01 H220

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5M8PXP+6H

Group Link: hxxps://chat[dot]whatsapp[dot]com/Ecgu6De4a[ignore this]XkDhAk9FELKGr (Note: The link has been obfuscated due to spam.)

Notes: No RSVP required

Italy

BERGAMO

Contact: Daniele

Contact Info: daniele[period]denuntiis[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 3rd, 4:00 PM

Location: Via Martin Luther King, 100, 24127 Bergamo BG. We'll be hanging out near the Cafe, I'll bring a sign or something recognizable.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQFMJMP+3X

Notes: Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not ‘the typical ACX reader’, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc. RSVPs appreciated but not required.

FLORENCE

Contact: Joel

Contact Info: WhatsApp: [plus]393517734452

Time: Wednesday, April 2nd, 6:00 PM

Location: 6PM at Giardino pubblico "La Montagnola" Via Salvi Cristiani, 50135 Firenze FI, Italy https://maps.app.goo.gl/eX51qGzDcwHhyXuV6

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FMHQ7GV+FG

Notes: RSVP with WhatsApp to +393517734452

MILANO

Contact: Raffaele Mauro

Contact Info: raffa[period]mauro[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, April 10th, 6:30 PM

Location: Primo Ventures, Viale Luigi Majno, 18, 20129 Milano MI - 2nd Floor

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQFF6C4+9C

Notes: Please RSVP to raffa.mauro@gmail.com and federico.cuppoloni@gmail.com

PADOVA

Contact: Carlo

Contact Info: carlo[period]martinucci[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, May 11th, 3:00 PM

Location: Prato della Valle, Isola Memmia, south, then we'll move to a bar or something

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQH9VXG+8J

ROME

Contact: Giulio Starace

Contact Info: giulio[period]starace[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 17th, 3:00 PM

Location: Caffè Letterario

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FHJVFCJ+C4

Notes: Message me or email me to join the WhatsApp group!

Latvia

RIGA

Contact: Anastasia

Contact Info: riga[period]acx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, April 11th, 6:30 PM

Location: MiiT Coffee, Lāčplēša iela 10, Rīga

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G86X44C+M5

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/fE7wFrbHoAKAvw5bw

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong for reservation purposes. If you feel awkward about coming, please do anyway! Reach out by email if some social worry is preventing you from dropping by.

Lithuania

VILNIUS

Contact: Tom

Contact Info: acx[period]vilnius[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 4:00 PM

Location: Lukiškių aikštė (Lukiškės square), Vilnius I'll be somewhere in the center with an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G67M7QC+R7

Group Link: https://discord.gg/MrB [remove this bit] xnNBKbA

Notes: Anyone interested is welcome! We'll be gathering at the center of the square, then probably move on to a cafe or something nearby. RSVPs preferred, but not required.

Luxemburg

LUXEMBURG

Contact: RO

Contact Info: ACX[a t]nixnuxnox[period]xyz

Time: Saturday, April 5th, 2:00 PM

Location: Café Konrad

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FX8J46J+VW

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/luxembourg-discussions-meetup-group

Notes: Feel free to contact me before the meetup on the Meetup app or email address

Netherlands

AMSTERDAM

Contact: Tom

Contact Info: hello[a t]tomrijntjes[period]nl

Time: Sunday, May 11th, 2:00 PM

Location: Westerpark, across the street from IJscuypje.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F469VPC+JR

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/JaJ [remove this bit] Tu1HvwJJAVjPXc2vAIj

Notes: Hang around and eat ice cream. Pets are welcome.

GRONINGEN

Contact: Herman

Contact Info: Hvdveer[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, May 13th, 5:30 PM

Location: Zondag, Noorderplantsoen, Groningen.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F586HF4+V63

Group Link: https://facebook.com/groups/1078005920756368

UTRECHT

Contact: Lodewijk van der Meer

Contact Info: lodevandermeer[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 1:00 PM

Location: Muntkelder Pannekoekenhuis - Oudegracht aan de Werf 112: I will be wearing a tiger vest jacket or a (if it's not too warm, lol)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4734V8+6R

Notes: RSVPs not required, but preferred: please e-mail lodevandermeer[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Norway

BERGEN

Contact: William

Contact Info: william[period]wale[a t]effektivaltruisme[period]no

Time: Monday, May 05th, 6:00 PM

Location: Kvarteret, Olav Kyrres gate 49, 5015 Bergen

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FG798QC+VQ

OSLO

Contact: Hans Andreas

Contact Info: acxoslomeetup[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 1:30 PM

Location: Café Billabong, Bogstadveien 53 0366 Oslo

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFGWPH7+RQ

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/rationalists/events/306883991

Notes: Please RSVP on the Meetup event or by email to help estimate seating. We're at a cafe, but ordering food is optional.

Poland

WARSAW

Contact: ntoxeg

Contact Info: ntoxeg[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 4:00 PM

Location: Wilcza 25, Warsaw, Poland; Południk Zero, one of the rooms downstairs.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G4362G8+2V

Group Link: https://discord.gg/DcC [remove this bit] pm5TaBY

Portugal

LISBON

Contact: Luis Campos

Contact Info: luis[period]filipe[period]lcampos[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 3:00 PM

Location: Jardim Amália Rodrigues

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRJW+V8

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/iJzwL2ukGBAGNcwJq

Russia

MOSCOW

Contact: teapot/Di

Contact Info: blastjoe41[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 06th, 1:00 PM

Location: Monoid - Moscow, Lomonosovsky street (проспект), 25к3

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G7VMGVH+PG

Group Link: https://t.me/+6oIqc [remove this bit] FWhsilkOTJi

Notes: we don't require RSVP but it would still be cool if you messaged us beforehand

Serbia

BELGRADE

Contact: Tanja Trninic

Contact Info: tanja[period]trninic[a t]efektivnialtruizam[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 4:00 PM

Location: vegANGELov vegan restaurant

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RFC6+2VG

Group Link: https://t.me/Trlo [remove this part] mpi

Notes: Please email me if you’d like to participate and have any dietary restrictions. A meal with a drink costs around 1500 dinars.

Spain

MADRID

Contact: Pablo

Contact Info: pvillalobos[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 11:00 AM

Location: El Retiro Park, puppet theatre (https://www.esmadrid.com/en/tourist information/teatro-de-titeres-de-el-retiro). We will be near the theater stands, and I will bring a large ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC897+F8M

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/effective-altruism-madrid

VALENCIA

Contact: Giovanni

Contact Info: gsstasi[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 6th, 3:00 PM

Location: Cherry Blossom Valencia, C/ de Moratín, 15, 46002

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CFXFJCF+7Q

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EyP [remove this part] eUKR5HfaFp2lM8cP108

Sweden

GOTHENBURG

Contact: Stefan

Contact Info: acx_gbg[a t]posteo[period]se

Time: Wednesday, April 30th, 6:00 PM

Location: Condeco Fredsgatan, second floor, look for some books on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F9HPX4C+39

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/lw-acx-meetup-gothenburg/events/306691088/

Switzerland

BERN

Contact: Daniel

Contact Info: dd14214[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, April 16th, 6:00 PM

Location: Grosse Schanze at the Albrecht Haller statue

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FR9XC2Q+3GP

ZÜRICH

Contact: Vitor

Contact Info: acxzurich[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, May 3rd, 3:00 PM

Location: Blatterwiese in front of the chinese garden (In case of rain we are inside the garden)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9H32+VH

United Kingdom

BIRMINGHAM

Contact: Askwho

Contact Info: askew[period]thomas[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 1:00 PM

Location: Upstairs at Tim Hortons, 112-113 New St, Birmingham B2 4EU. By the windows if possible, I'll have a piece of paper with "ACX Meetup" on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C4WF4H2+M5

Notes: Venue very close to New Street Station

BRISTOL

Contact: Matthew

Contact Info: bristoleffectivealtruism[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 17th, 11:00 AM

Location: Broadmead shopping centre, The Galleries, Entrance near Caffè Nero, We'll have a sign with ACX Meetup on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3VFC46+QF

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/share/1EZD4H2h5D/

Notes: Please RSVP on the Facebook event so we have an idea of how many are coming.

CAMBRIDGE

Contact: Hamish Todd

Contact Info: hamish[period]todd1[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 19th, 2:00 PM

Location: Upstairs at The Bath House

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F426439+JC

EDINBURGH

Contact: Sam

Contact Info: acxedinburgh[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 2:00 PM

Location: Quad room, ground floor, Old College, University of Edinburgh (room G.158)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7RWRW7+X3

Group Link: Email acxedinburgh@gmail.com to join the mailing list and WhatsApp group.

Notes: After discussing ~3 essays by Scott per month for multiple years, our group has branched out into adjacent topics, and in May we will be discussing 'A Mathematical Theory of Communication' by Claude Shannon. You can see the list of everything we've read here: http://bit.ly/4hpnbhL. I know Scott is sceptical of "assigning" readings, but we have a great setup – often with special guests and 'field trips' around the city – and I encourage people to email and join the community. :)

LIVERPOOL

Contact: BM

Contact Info: sgbmanso[a t]liverpool[period]ac[period]uk

Time: Saturday, May 03rd, 11:00 AM

Location: The Sphinx bar & grill, 160 Mount Pleasant, Liverpool L3 5TR Near the picnic tables right opposite the entrance. I will be wearing a green shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP written on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5VC23M+XCC

LONDON

Contact: Edward Saperia

Contact Info: ed[a t]newspeak[period]house

Time: Saturday, May 31st, 1:00 PM

Location: A small circular park just south of Gabriel's Pier.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGV5R+458

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/acxlondon

Notes: Not at the usual place! Picnic accoutrements would be warmly welcomed.

NOTTINGHAM

Contact: Alex Patterson

Contact Info: alex_acx_mtup[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 12:30 PM

Location: The upstairs mezz bar at Broadway Cinema. I will have a small sign which says "ACX Meetup".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C4WXV34+PF

Notes: While not required, please send me an email with the subject line "ACX Meetup RSVP" so I know how many people are coming.

OXFORD

Contact: Stan

Contact Info: stanislawmalinowski09[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, May 21st, 6:30 PM

Location: the Star Pub on Rectory Road

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WPQX6+QM

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/oxfordrationalish

READING

Contact: Ben Woden

Contact Info: cascadestyler[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 3rd, 2:00 PM

Location: Siren Craft Brew, 1 Friar's Walk, Reading RG1 1HP

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XF24G+P8P

Notes: If you can RSVP by Apr 19th, that will help me book us a spot of the appropriate size, but please still feel free to come if you don't RSVP. The bar is child and dog friendly, and serves things besides beer if you fancy.

SHEFFIELD

Contact: Colin Z. Robertson

Contact Info: czr[a t]rtnl[period]org[period]uk

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 3:00 PM

Location: 200 Degrees, 25 Division St, Sheffield S1 4GE. I'll have a piece of paper on the table with ACX written on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5W9GJG+2M

Group Link: https://discord.gg/8RM [remove this bit] x8BvZbz

North America & Central America

Canada

CALGARY

Contact: Megh

Contact Info: meghss[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Saturday, May 3rd, 2:00 PM

Location: We will meet at the Bono Coffee Roasters, close to Murdoch park in Bridgeland. I will have ACX meetup sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95373X33+7H

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/LZQ6HBAd8afoqPP27

EDMONTON

Contact: Joseph Shapkin

Contact Info: ta1hynp09[a t]relay[period]firefox[period]com

Time: Thursday, April 17th, 7:00 PM

Location: Irrational Brewing 10643 124 St #109. We will have an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558HF27+7Q

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hNzrLboTGkRFraHWG

HALIFAX

Contact: Noah

Contact Info: usernameneeded[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 1:00 PM

Location: We'll be meeting in the Oxford taproom, probably on the second floor. Our table will have a blue pyramid on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87PRJ9VX+PP

Group Link: https://discord.gg/v2V [remove this bit] QnuBY

KINGSTON

Contact: Jeremy

Contact Info: alphabetadelta0[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 6th, 3:00 PM

Location: 78 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1A5 at Minotaur. They have free board games available to play, I'll be at a table in a red shirt with a small ACX 2025 sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87P56GJ9+F7

Group Link: https://discord.gg/zgG [remove this bit] w5hpjds

Notes: Feel free to email me or join the Discord if you live in Kingston but don't intend to come to the schelling meet up!

KITCHENER

(See “Waterloo, Canada”)

MONTRÉAL

Contact: Henri

Contact Info: acxmontreal[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 1:00 PM

Location: L'Esplanade Tranquille, 1442 Clark. Rough location here: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC5P+P2R. We'll have an ACX Meetup sign and I'll be wearing a funky hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC5P+P2R

Group Link: LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/3nnqSgGbF8x3mTcia | Discord: https://discord.gg/K8g [remove this bit] MNzqPVG | Mailing list: http://eepurl.com/io5vZM | Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/less.wrong.montreal/

OTTAWA

Contact: Tess

Contact Info: rationalottawa[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, April 18th, 7:00 PM

Location: "The Penalty Box" private room at Hometown Sports Bar & Grill, 1525 Bank St, Ottawa, K1H7Z1, see the yellow ACX sign on the door to the private room

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q698JJ+FM

Group Link: https://discord.gg/NCx [remove this bit] GNU5a9z

Notes: Come on out to encounter ACX readers, and to find out what our Rational Ottawa weekly meetup group is like/is all about! Past years have seen attendance range from 1-2 dozen at these events, and I would expect that to continue. Please feel welcome to join us even if you're not quite sure you fit the crowd, or feel awkward about doing meetups! All appetizers to be provided by the group!

TORONTO

Contact: Sean A

Contact Info: k9i9m9ufh[a t]mozmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 13th, 2:00 PM

Location: Enter the Mars Atrium via University Avenue entrance. We'll meet at the food court in the basement. I'll be wearing a bright neon yellow jacket.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2MJ56+XG

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/8ktnBi4AjxtCmGeXA

Notes: If for some reason the Mars Building is locked, which happens occasionally due to protests and other events, we will still meet outside of the University Avenue entrance for 30 minutes after the start time before relocating to somewhere more accommodating.

WATERLOO

Contact: Jenn

Contact Info: jenn[a t]kwrationality[period]ca

Time: Thursday, May 8th, 7:00 PM

Location: Meeting Room A, Kitchener Public Library Central Branch (85 Queen St N, Kitchener)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFG37+4F

Group Link: https://kwrationality.ca/

Notes: Please RSVP at the LW link (https://www.lesswrong.com/events/XgtPQ8HNenLiTa2kx/2025-acx-spring-megameetup) or on Discord, so I know how much pizza to get.

Mexico

MEXICO CITY

Contact: Eddie

Contact Info: acxcdmx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 17th, 4:00 PM

Location: Feel free to join us at Cafebrería El Péndulo, Condesa, for coffee, drinks, and rationalist-related conversation.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76F2CR6G+6R

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/uzTxYaFupgz9ZnCT5

USA

Alabama

HUNTSVILLE

Contact: Tim

Contact Info: timothy[period]n[period]jesionowski[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 26th, 2:00 PM

Location: The Nook. 3305 Bob Wallace Ave SW I'll be in a black leather jacket, ask Monika if you can't find me.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/866MP96Q+F6

Arizona

PHOENIX

Contact: Nathan

Contact Info: natoboo2000[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, May 16th, 5:30 PM

Location: The Churchill. Covered, open-air space with misters. Food hall. I'll have a sign saying ACX.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8559FW5H+44

Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/ANS[remove this part]ywQABEF, https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/xSLmmoudDGM2w8JEG

Arkansas

BENTONVILLE

Contact: Charles

Contact Info: nwa_rationality[period]humid012[a t]silomails[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 5th, 2:00 PM

Location: Onyx Coffee Lab, NW 2nd Street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86879QFR+77

California

BERKELEY

Contact: Scott and Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[a t]rationalitymeetups[period]org

Time: Wednesday, June 4th, 6:30 PM

Location: 2740 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVP5R+X5

Group Link: bayrationality.com

Notes: Held between Less.Online and Manifest 3, we expect a lot of interesting out-of-town visitors. We’ll provide food, kids are welcome, no pets please!

CHICO

Contact: Ryan

Contact Info: ryan[period]axtell[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 17th, 2:00 PM

Location: The Commons Social Empourium, 2412 Park Ave, Chico, CA 95928. I'll have a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84FWP57M+WM

GRASS VALLEY

Contact: Max and Haven Worsham Harms

Contact Info: raelifin[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 17th, 02:00 PM

Location: Weather permitting, we'll be at a picnic table near the Prospector Statue in Condon Park. If it rains, we'll probably meet up at our house nearby.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84FW6W8H+F4

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so that we can reach out for updates in case details change (such as location)

LOS ANGELES

Contact: Vishal

Contact Info: DM "koreindian" on the LAR discord

Time: Wednesday, April 30th, 7:00 PM

Location: 11841 Wagner Street, Culver City

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8553XHWM+GP

Group Link: https://discord.gg/TaY [remove this bit] jsvN

Notes: Don't need to RSVP. Just join the discord for more details on the topic of the meeting.

NEWPORT BEACH

Contact: Michael Michalchik

Contact Info: michaelmichalchik[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 5th, 2:00 PM

Location: 1970 port Laurent place. White garage door, brick entrance into a duplex.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8554J47R+Q8

Group Link: Email me to be put on our weekly mailing list. Michaelmichalchik. Put keyword in subject line Acxlw

Notes: RSVP is appreciated but not required

SAN DIEGO

Contact: Julius

Contact Info: julius[period]simonelli[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 1:00 PM

Location: Wisdom Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544VRXM+55

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/san-diego-rationalists/

SAN FRANCISCO

Contact: Nate, Andrew, and Austin

Contact Info: acx-everywhere-sf-spring-2025[ at]googlegroups[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 5th, 2:00 PM

Location: 1680 Mission St (Mox)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VQHCJ+82

Notes: Kids welcome!

SANTA ROSA

Contact: Mike

Contact Info: semanticprion[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Monday, May 12th, 6:00 PM

Location: Brew Coffee House, 555 Healdsburg Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84CVC7VJ+8Q

Colorado

BOULDER

Contact: Josh Sacks

Contact Info: Josh[period]sacks[plus]acx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, May 04th, 3:00 PM

Location: 9191 Tahoe ln, Boulder,CO 80301

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GP2V96+JR

Notes: Please RSVP on Less Wrong so we know how much cheese to get. If the weather is nice there’s outdoor seating, otherwise inside. We have 3 very friendly cats.

DENVER

Contact: Steven Zuber

Contact Info: stevenjzuber[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, May 18th, 12:00 PM

Location: Robert F. Clement Park. 7306 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80123

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FPJW4F+V8

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/oa7zHKuy5jdJQ9HAB

Notes: Feel free to bring dogs, kids, and food. Specific table reservation will be booked soon, probably picnic shelter Q. Here's a link to a map of the park: https://www.ifoothills.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Clement_Park_Map.pdf

FORT COLLINS

Contact: Spencer

Contact Info: focorats[a t]posteo[period]net

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 1:00 PM

Location: Wolverine Farm (316 Willow St), out front or upstairs depending on weather

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GPHWRG+7M

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/dks4PmoHn4dpK94MR

Connecticut

MANCHESTER

Contact: Richard B.

Contact Info: riba[a t]firemail[period]cc

Time: Saturday, May 03rd, 1:00 PM

Location: By the flagpole on top of the hill of the Center Memorial Park.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H9QFFH+C3G

Notes: I expect we'll move somewhere inside for a coffee.

NEW HAVEN

Contact: Evan

Contact Info: acx[period]newhaven[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 19th, 12:00 PM

Location: We will meet in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at the top of East Rock Park. I will be wearing red.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H983GW+V3

Notes: RSVPs are desired, but not required. Email me. Rain date is Sunday the 20th at noon You can drive to the top of the ridge. Budget a few minutes for this because it's a narrow, windy road with lots of pedestrians. You can also park by the baseball fields on English Drive and take a short, steep hike to the summit.

D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Contact: Annie Normal

Contact Info: normalannie[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 19th, 6:00 PM

Location: Lost & Found DC, 1240 9th street NW

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WX4G+P8

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/433668130485595

Notes: Link for those without Facebook: https://groups.google.com/g/dc-acx?pli=1

(Uptown meetup group info here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/605023464809227/)

Florida

CAPE CORAL

Contact: Shawn

Contact Info: Shawn[period]Spilman[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, May 11th, 12:01 PM

Location: 929 SW 54th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RWH224+44

FORT LAUDERDALE

Contact: Lawrence

Contact Info: fort[period]lauderdale[period]acx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 1:30 PM

Location: Funky Buddha Brewery, parking is free in the lot across the street, I'll be sitting at a table with an "ACX MEETUP" sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX5VF9+PF

Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZ [remove this bit] eYP83MQ

Notes: Come join our Discord, we're always welcoming

GAINESVILLE

Contact: Vince

Contact Info: vatter[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, April 29th, 7:00 PM

Location: 4th Ave Food Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XVJMXC+5CC

MIAMI

Contact: Zoheb

Contact Info: zohebanjum[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 2:00 PM

Location: 1111 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131. We'll be in the lobby, but you can also enter through the Carrot Express.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXQR65+VQ

Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZ [remove this bit] eYP83MQ

Notes: The meetup will go on for several hours so don't worry if you have to arrive later than 2pm. Also, if you need to show up earlier, reach out since we can be flexible about the time. We regularly host local events and also have members across south Florida. If you can't make it to this event, connect with us via Discord or e-mail to stay tuned for future opportunities!

ORLANDO

Contact: Ethan

Contact Info: ethanhuyck[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Tuesday, April 29th, 7:30 PM

Location: The pavilion outside the breezeway at UCF.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76WWJQ2X+72R

Group Link: https://discord.gg/MJw [remove this bit] cEND9wu

PENSACOLA

Contact: Metaculus Christian

Contact Info: christian[a t]metaculus[period]com

Time: Wednesday, April 02nd, 09:00 PM

Location: https://www.oldhickorywhiskeybar.com/ 123 S. Palafox Place, Pensacola, FL 32502 I'll wear a Metaculus hoodie

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862JCQ6M+6X

Notes: RSVP. Message if you want to come, because if I don't get any messages, I won't be there.

ST. PETERSBURG

Contact: Nathaniel B.

Contact Info: nathanieltb2[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 19th, 1:00 PM

Location: We'll meet at Vinoy Park, at or near the circular path surrounding the Truth Sculpture at the southern end of the park. I'll have a sign that says "ACX."

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76VVQ9GF+V89

Notes: Please feel free to attend even if you're anxious, and regardless of how often you read the blog. Folks from Tampa and surrounding cities are also welcome to attend!

WEST PALM BEACH

Contact: Charlie

Contact Info: chuckwilson477[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 03rd, 11:00 AM

Location: Grandview Public Market. 1401 Clare Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. We'll be at the northeast outside area, sitting at a table with an ACX MEETUP sign on it. Parking is free at an adjacent lot, and there may also be a free valet service.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RXMWXP+GH

Group Link: https://discord.gg/svZ [remove this bit] eYP83MQ

Notes: Hosted by the south Florida ACX group that also does meetups in Palm Beach and Broward communities such as Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray and many others. Come join our Discord, we're always welcoming!

Georgia

ATLANTA

Contact: Steve

Contact Info: steve[a t]digitaltoolfactory[period]net

Time: Saturday, April 26th, 2:00 PM

Location: Bold Monk Brewing, 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Suite D-1, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V8

Group Link: https://acxatlanta.com/

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

Hawaii

HONOLULU

Contact: Nancy Hua

Contact Info: nancythehua[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 26th, 4:00 PM

Location: Kapiolani park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/73H4758H+5Q

Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs. Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how much food to get.

Illinois

CHICAGO

Contact: Noah Birnbaum

Contact Info: dnbirnbaum[a t]uchicago[period]edu

Time: Tuesday, April 15th, 5:00 PM

Location: On the UChicago campus - usually in the Bartlett Dining Commons lounge but this could be subject to change.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJQCR2+QJ

Group Link: Uchicago: https://forms.gle/LZPSxwd1gtHku2QbA General Chicago: https://chicagorationality.com

Notes: If you are on the mailing list, please fill out RSVP form that will be sent out so that I know how much food to get.

Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE

Contact: Grant

Contact Info: grantfellows18[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 19th, 3:30 PM

Location: Address: Beering Hall of Liberal Arts (BRNG) Room 1268, 100 N University St, West Lafayette, IN 47907. BRNG 1268 is in the southwest corner of the building, and can be found after turning left at the south entrance. Please email me if you cannot find us. I will also place an ACX Meetup sign at the entrance to the room.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GM+4C

Group Link: https://discord.gg/WpG [remove this bit] TW4htZm

INDIANAPOLIS

Contact: Tyler

Contact Info: tylerbraly[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 26th, 3:00 PM

Location: Upland Brewery Fountain Square 1201 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FMQV36+VV

Iowa

AMES

Contact: Sarah

Contact Info: throwaway3454554[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 06th, 4:00 PM

Location: Cafe Diem- 229 Main St, Ames, IA 50010. I will have a sign with ACX meet up on it. Likely sitting near the window towards the front of the store

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86J829GP+3M

Notes: RVSP NOT required but useful. First time doing this.

Kentucky

LOUISVILLE

Contact: Owen

Contact Info: owencardwellcopenhefer[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 4:00 PM

Location: Noble Funk Brewing Company

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CP66RV+5C

Notes: Location is child friendly. EV slow-charging available.

Maine

PORTLAND

Contact: Frost

Contact Info: argot207[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Monday, April 21st, 6:00 PM

Location: Bell Buoy Park on the Waterfront, I've got dyed blue hair you can spot me with, and I'll be near the Bouy.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87MFMQ52+22

Maryland

BALTIMORE

Contact: Rivka

Contact Info: Rivka[a t]adrusi[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 20th, 7:00 PM

Location: First floor of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building at UMBC. The address is 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21250. There will be a sign that says "ACX Meetup".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774P+53

Group Link: We have a mailing list and a discord. The mailing list is more for our weekly meetup reminders and the discord is more of a social environment. Here's a link to the discord: https://discord.gg/h4z [remove this bit] 5UgeYVK. If you would like to be added to the mailing list, please email me.

Notes: Parking is free on the weekend. There will be food and drinks. RSVPs are useful so I know how much food to get, but are not required.

FORT MEADE

Contact: Ferret

Contact Info: meetup2025[period]unseen534[a t]passmail[period]net

Time: Saturday, April 26th, 2:00 PM

Location: Ask Organizer

Coordinates: Ask Organizer

Group Link: Ask Organizer

Notes: Event will be held on a government installation. Guests must be able to access the base on their own. Organizer will not sponsor attendees onto base.

Massachusetts

BOSTON

Contact: Skyler and Mili

Contact Info: Skyler[ at] rationalitymeetups[period] org

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 2:00pm

Location: Sennott Park, 305 Broadway, Cambridge

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9W92+92

Group Link: https://linktr.ee/bostonacx

Additional Notes: Kids and pets welcome!

CAMBRIDGE

(See “Boston, Massachusetts”)

NEWTON

Contact: duck_master

Contact Info: duckmaster0[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 05th, 12:00 PM

Location: Newton Centre Green (Centre St & Beacon St)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC8RJ4+76

NORTHAMPTON

Contact: Alex Liebowitz

Contact Info: alex[a t]alexliebowitz[period]com

Time: Friday, April 11th, 06:00 PM

Location: Common house at Rocky Hill Cohousing, 100 Black Birch Trail, Northampton, MA 01062. The common house is the first building you see when coming into the community (but after the event parking, which lines the road leading in on the right). Note: Florence is a village within Northampton, and some maps services show the city as Florence, some as Northampton.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J9884H+VF

Group Link: Email alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com to get on mailing list (let me know if you want to be a CC or BCC). There's also a lightly-used Discord that you can join at at https://discord.gg/vec [remove this bit] W7TfsPg .

Notes: Guest parking should be along the road leading in (Black Birch Trail), parking to the right as you drive in. There is an Event Parking sign but it is not the most visible. There are disabled spaces directly in front of the Common House (100 Black Birch Trail). If we overflow the road, people can use the resident lots to the left and right.

WILLIAMSTOWN

Contact: Satya Benson

Contact Info: acx[period]meetup[a t]satchlj[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 01:30 PM

Location: Sawyer Library 430 Conference Room

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J8PQ7X+C5F

Group Link: https://eph.lol/acx/

Notes: There will be suggested reading ahead of the meetup

Michigan

ANN ARBOR

Contact: Joseph Pryor

Contact Info: jwpryorprojects[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 17th, 01:00 PM

Location: Friends Meetinghouse 1420 Hill St. Ann Arbor Mi If the weather is good will meet in the back yard at the picnic tables, if it is raining or too cold the corner room of the meeting house is reserved.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77C9+MQ

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/ann-arbor-ssc-rationalist-meetup-group

Notes: Meetup runs from 1pm to 5pm, come any time in that range! All day parking is available in the alley at the rear of the property and on the side streets. Feel free to bring food and drinks if the weather is good. (no food or drinks indoors) Bathrooms are available inside the building. For any questions or for text reminders the day before: 517-945-8084 No rsvp required but check out our monthly meetups at the group link!

DETROIT

Contact: Victor

Contact Info: wooddellv[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Friday, April 11th, 06:00 PM

Location: Panera Bread at the corner of Woodward and 13 Mile road, in Royal Oak.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JRGR87+X3

Notes: Please RSVP to my email address.

Minnesota

SAINT PAUL

Contact: Aaron Kaufman

Contact Info: ironlordbyron[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 13th, 01:00 PM

Location: Davanni's Pizza ; 41 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86P8WRQ6+XX

Notes: Please RSVP on lesswrong so i know how much food to get. Also note that regrettably if you're a vegan davanni's has salad and little else (though i will be getting the salad).

Missouri

COLUMBIA

Contact: Ben Scott

Contact Info: bens9775[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 02:00 PM

Location: Cosmo-Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel St, Columbia, MO 65203 We'll be at the shelter by the parking lot. I'll be wearing a red shirt and there will be a sign that says ACX.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86C9WM34+59

Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs. Pizza will be provided, bring your own drink. RSVP requested so we know how much food to get-->https://forms.gle/vxeqmN2wBsjZUEaZ7

ST. LOUIS

Contact: SebastianG

Contact Info: littlejohnburidan[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 01:00 PM

Location: We'll be on Art Hill in Forest Park on the left side! I'll put an ACX Meetup Yard sign in the ground.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CFJPR4+H7

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/g/JTMprAL9QpCct2od3/p/RwTKebjmomX6sYsSD/

Nevada

LAS VEGAS

Contact: Jonathan Ray

Contact Info: ray[period]jonathan[period]w[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 3rd, 11:00 AM

Location: California Pizza Kitchen at Town Square. With a big ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85863R9F+6W

Group Link: https://discord.gg/Awm [remove this bit] EgW2Q6r

New Jersey

LAKEWOOD

Contact: Ben L

Contact Info: mywebdev3[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, May 04th, 10:00 AM

Location: Ocean County Park (Please message the coordinator to confirm)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G73RW8+38

Notes: Please RSVP and confirm with me beforehand. Time and Place may (often does) change

New York

ALBANY

Contact: Jake S

Contact Info: jacob[period]scheiber[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 01:00 PM

Location: 131 Colonie Center, Albany NY 12205 (Upstairs in food court, at the tables by the windows overlooking the parking lot)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J8P56M+CC

BINGHAMTON

Contact: Isaac Cohen

Contact Info: idcohen2000[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 06th, 03:00 PM

Location: We'll be in the Union Undergrounds on the Binghamton University Campus

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J632QM+46

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I have an idea of how many people to expect

BROOKLYN

Contact: Stefan

Contact Info: stefanlenoach[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 26th, 08:00 PM

Location: 81 McGuinness Blvd apt 6A

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8P3G2+4F

Notes: Please RSVP, thank you

BUFFALO

Contact: Sarah W.

Contact Info: seraphedelweiss[a t]proton[period]me

Time: Sunday, April 13th, 12:00 PM

Location: University at Buffalo South Campus - The quad between the Abbot Library and continuing dental education building.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J3X53J+JR3

MANHATTAN

Contact: Shaked and Robi

Contact Info: shaked[period]koplewitz[a t]gmail[period]com, robirahman94[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 20th, 03:00 PM

Location: Pumphouse Park (I'll be there holding a sign). If the weather is bad, we'll retreat into Brookfield Place mall.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX6M+RG

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/overcomingbiasnyc

MASSAPEQUA

Contact: Gabe

Contact Info: gabeaweil[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, May 18th, 02:00 PM

Location: 47 Clinton Pl., Massapequa, NY 17758 (backyard)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8MG4F+4X

Notes: Please RSVP via email to gabeaweil at gmail

MONSEY

Contact: David

Contact Info: rocklandacxmeetup[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 02:30 PM

Location: Yoffee Coffee, second floor. Address is 414 NY-59, Airmont, NY 10952. I'll have a book with me.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87H74W66+2V

Notes: RSVPs are appreciated, but no worries if you don't. Please feel free to come even if you don't feel like you resemble 'the typical ACX reader'. If you're interested but can't make it to the meetup, shoot me an email - I'd love to meet you some other time, or potentially make this a recurring thing if there's enough interest.

NEW YORK CITY

(See “Manhattan, New York” or “Brooklyn, New York”)

North Carolina

ASHEVILLE

Contact: Vicki Williams

Contact Info: vickirwilliams[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, April 04th, 06:00 PM

Location: Biltmore (aka Enka) Lake fire pit. Park near 88 Lake Dr., Candler. Walk along the trail by the lake to the fire pit behind the tennis courts.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867VG8MW+9G

Notes: Please RSVP so you can be notified in case of change in plans. Kid friendly (there's a playground nearby) and pet friendly (leashed please). We'll have a campfire and some fire appropriate food stuffs.

CHARLOTTE

Contact: Cam

Contact Info: camantiodrome[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 02:00 PM

Location: 4400 Sharon Road, SouthPark Mall, at the entrance atrium between Cheesecake Factory & Maggiano's. I'll be wearing the Kuromi hat (Black with pointed ears)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867X5529+QR

RALEIGH-DURHAM

Contact: Logan

Contact Info: Logan[period]the[period]word[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 03rd, 02:00 PM

Location: Ponysaurus Brewing Co (219 Hood St, Durham). We'll be at the outdoor seating area with an ACX sign on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X4Q3+QW

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rtlw

Notes: There will be pizza! The venue serves beer but is kid-friendly. I'll have more details on the Google group (see link)

Ohio

CLEVELAND

Contact: prj

Contact Info: prj-acx[a t]dogmap[period]org

Time: Sunday, May 04th, 02:00 PM

Location: Tabletop Board Game Cafe

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HWF7PV+HV

DAYTON

Contact: Kevin

Contact Info: Lesswrong[period]dayton[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 03:00 PM

Location: 10 E Main Street, Fairborn 45324

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FQRXCH+GQF

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/lesswrong-dayton/

Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY

Contact: bean

Contact Info: battleshipbean[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 05th, 01:00 PM

Location: Pavilion by the planes at the 45th infantry division museum.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8674GG5G+8H

Notes: I will be wearing a USS Iowa hat.

Oregon

CORVALLIS

Contact: Kenan

Contact Info: kbitikofer[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, April 04th, 06:00 PM

Location: Laughing Planet, 127 NW 2nd St, Corvallis, OR 97330. Table outside if it's nice, Table by the windows inside otherwise.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PRHP7R+R63

Group Link: https://discord.gg/y7N [remove this bit] FhYKYRP

EUGENE

Contact: Michael Bacarella

Contact Info: michael[period]bacarella[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, April 09th, 06:00 PM

Location: Beergarden.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PR3V3W+C6G

Group Link: https://discord.gg/WmJ [remove this bit] pAbkR

Notes: Hosted by the ACX/EAs of Willamette Valley Meetup (see our Discord!)

PORTLAND

Contact: Sam Celarek

Contact Info: scelarek[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, April 18th, 06:00 PM

Location: 133 SE Madison Street, Portland, OR 97214 United States, Portland, OR There will be a large sign saying PEAR with a light shining on it outside the BRIDGESPACE building. Of note, the entrance is on the East side of the building! Feel free to call Sam Celarek at 5134323310 if you can't find it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84QVG87P+7C

Group Link: https://discord.gg/JwJ [remove this bit] tAJKA

Notes: Feel free to bring food, but vegan food and drinks will be provided. RSVP on the meetup here: Portland Effective Altruism and Rationality (PEAR): https://meetu.ps/e/NV6r6/Ywbrj/i

Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG

Contact: Phil

Contact Info: acxharrisburg[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 19th, 02:00 PM

Location: Zeroday Brewing Company Taproom, 925 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102. Table with ACX MEETUP sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G57487+R77

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PXrLoKgiAyXEG2hLD

PHILADELPHIA

Contact: Wes Fenza

Contact Info: wfenza[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, April 24th, 06:30 PM

Location: Ethical Society, 1906 Rittenhouse Square. Upstairs in the Weston Room

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6WRXG+FQ

Group Link: https://discord.gg/46z [remove this bit] b6hRVGB; https://groups.google.com/g/ACXPhiladelphia

Notes: Kids welcome. We'll provide an assortment of dim sum.

PITTSBURGH

Contact: Matan Shtepel

Contact Info: matan[period]shtepel[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 06th, 05:00 PM

Location: We'll meet on the lawn in front of the tennis courts on CMU's campus. If it rains, we'll go into the the CMU university center (UC) which is open without key-card even on the weekend. We may eventually wander, so email me if you can't find us.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2C3V4+2X

Group Link: https://forms.gle/22YCsXAYFPbBCzvMA

Notes: There is also a monthly ACX meetup group that meets at Bakery Square near the Google office. If you'd like to sign up for the email list to be notified of when they meet up, you can do that here: https://forms.gle/22YCsXAYFPbBCzvMA

Texas

AUSTIN

Contact: Silas Barta

Contact Info: sbarta[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 24th, 12:00 PM

Location: The Brewtorium, 6015 Dillard Cir A, Austin, TX 78752; We'll have a LessWrong sign at a long table indoors

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862487GM+96

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/austin-less-wrong/

Notes: Feel free to bring kids. We'll order shareable items for the group (fries and pretzels) and you can order from the food and drink menu.

BRYAN

(See “College Station, Texas”)

COLLEGE STATION

Contact: Michael Frost

Contact Info: mikefrosttx[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 06:00 PM

Location: The front porch of Torchy's. I will (probably) have a sign that says "ACX" on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8625JMFC+5J4

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

DALLAS

Contact: Ethan

Contact Info: ethan[period]morse97[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 02:00 PM

Location: Whole Foods, 11700 Preston Rd Suite 714, Dallas, TX 75230. We'll be in the upstairs seating area closest to the windows. I will be wearing a name tag that says "Ethan" on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645W55W+2P

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/SdwuhENYWpA4BTrZT

HOUSTON

Contact: Joe Brenton

Contact Info: joe[period]brenton[a t]yahoo[period]com

Time: Sunday, May 04th, 01:00 PM

Location: Retrospect Coffee Bar 3709 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004. We'll be in the back covered patio area with picnic tables.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PJPF+4R

Group Link: https://discord.gg/Dzm [remove this bit] EPAscpS

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY

Contact: Adam

Contact Info: adamisom[a t]hey[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 03:00 PM

Location: We'll be in the usual location at Liberty Park--west side, near the ChargePoint station, in a circle of chairs under a big tree

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+MF

Group Link: email me for a Discord invite and/or to be added to the email list

Virginia

RICHMOND

Contact: Brandon Quintin

Contact Info: brandonmquintin[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Thursday, May 22nd, 06:00 PM

Location: Hardywood Craft Brewery. 2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond, VA 23220

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8794HG7R+XX

Notes: We’re a small group (only four of us), but we meet reliably every other month at a local brewery or restaurant to hang out. Anyone else in the area who might be interested, please reach out and we’d be glad to include you!

WILLIAMSBURG

Contact: Jough

Contact Info: joughdonakowski[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 06:00 PM

Location: The Frothy Moon Brewhouse, 1826 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185, United States - I will likely be at an indoor table and try to have some kind of ACX MEETUP signage. I am the 40ish year-old white guy with facial hair, or at least one of them.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/879566QM+49

Notes: Kid, spouse, friendly. Venue often has food trucks and allows outside food. RSVPs appreciated but not required.

Washington

BELLEVUE

Contact: Joey M

Contact Info: Me[a t]joeym[period]org

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 02:00 PM

Location: Bellevue Library, Meeting room 4. 1111 110th Avenue NE. Bellevue, WA 98004

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJRC4+35

SEATTLE

Contact: Spencer

Contact Info: speeze[period]pearson[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, May 07th, 06:00 PM

Location: Armistice Coffee Roosevelt, in the covered outdoor back area. I'll have a sign saying "Astral Codex Ten meetup."

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVMMHJ+4XJ

Group Link: EA: https://www.meetup.com/seattle-effective-altruists Rationality: https://www.meetup.com/seattle-rationality/

SPOKANE

Contact: Roland

Contact Info: rolandsvsmith[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 06th, 12:00 PM

Location: New Love Coffee, 1102 W Summit Pkwy Suite 102. Probably sitting in the corner, with a sign that says "ACX Meetup" propped up.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85V4MH6C+VH

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/iKob6Egrp9TT3AcH8

Washington, DC

(See “District of Columbia” above)

Wisconsin

MADISON

Contact: Ben

Contact Info: benjamin[period]boerigter[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 12:00 PM

Location: 317 Eugenia Ave 2S - red brick 4-unit apartment building across from Geneva Campus Church. Ring doorbell for unit!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MG3HC3+5X

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/madison-wi-acx

Notes: Feel free to bring kids. Will have some snacks and drinks.

South America

Argentina

BUENOS AIRES

Contact: Eitan Sprejer

Contact Info: eitusprejer[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Sunday, April 27th, 05:00 PM

Location: Green Eat Billinghurst:

https://maps.app.goo.gl/E4YH12kLxri7jBXLA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q3CH6R+48

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/BfD [remove this bit] p6v3bMwGEfwNGKnhJwV

Brazil

BELO HORIZONTE

Contact: David Reis

Contact Info: davidreis[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 12th, 04:00 PM

Location: Diamond Mall 1rst Floor Food Court, in front of McDonalds. Address Av. Olegário Maciel, 1600

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/58GR33C3+R4J

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/C0S [remove this bit] Ze8fdU8O1WgLd4GsST6

CURITIBA

Contact: Demian Pacheco

Contact Info: demianet[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 19th, 04:00 PM

Location: Hostel Social - Coffee Bar, R. Brigadeiro Franco, 2691 - Rebouças, Curitiba - PR, 80220-100

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/586GHP4F+FW

Group Link: https://www.reddit.com/user/AltruismoEficazUFPR/comments/1jie5rc/curitiba_acx_meetup_2025/

Notes: All welcome. If possible, RSVP by e-mail so I know how many people to expect. On the patio inside, there are games and a cafe

FLORIANÓPOLIS

Contact: Adiel

Contact Info: adiel[a t]airpost[period]net

Time: Saturday, May 10th, 04:00 PM

Location: Angeloni Beira Mar, at the food court. I’ll be wearing a yellow hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/584HCFGF+326

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KrR [remove this bit] jgkiruWA7419WNGakxq

Notes: Everyone is welcome! There will be cookies.

FORTALEZA

Contact: Victor

Contact Info: victor[period]a[period]benevides[a t]gmail[period]com

Time: Friday, April 25th, 10:00 AM

Location: Parque do Coco

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/69837G37+WJ

Chile

SANTIAGO

Contact: Xenofilo

Contact Info: xenofiloACX[a t]hotmail[period]com

Time: Saturday, April 19th, 05:00 PM

Location: Parque Bicentenario, al lado de municipalidad de Vitacura. Llevo un cartel con " ACX meetup ". :)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/47RFJ92X+J8

Notes: Porfavor siéntanse libres de traer amigos/familia :). También té, café, pan.. Lo que vean mejor.

Paraguay

ASUNCIÓN

Contact: Nuño Sempere

Contact Info: nuno[period]semperelh[a t]protonmail[period]com

Time: Wednesday, April 09th, 12:00 AM

Location: Empanadería Sabores de Mi Tierra, 25 De Mayo 3789, Asunción 001229.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5864PC22+39

Notes: RSVP to my email appreciated, so that I get a sense of how many people are coming, but not required.

Uruguay

JOSÉ IGNACIO

Contact: Deadpine

Contact Info: hey[a t]deadpine[period]xyz

Time: Tuesday, April 29th, 06:00 PM

Location: "La Tranquera" house, it is located to the right of "La Olada" restaurant on La Juanita neighborhood / Casa “La Tranquera” en el barrio La Juanita. Es una casa-container de madera, queda a la derecha del restaurante “La Olada”.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q7587W+M8M

Notes: Please RSVP via whatsapp to +598 92 134 064 - I need this to prepare the space and buy food and drinks