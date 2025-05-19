This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. Most content is free, some is subscriber only; you can subscribe here. Also:

1: ACX meetups this week in Oxford, Shanghai, and Austin. See the post for details.

2: Thanks to the 152 of you who turned in non-book reviews. We are working on collating them and will have them available for voting soon.

3: Constellation is an AI safety coworking space in Berkeley. They offer a fellowship where you can work at their office for 3-6 months. I’m there sometimes with the AI 2027 team and recommend it as a great place to work and meet people. Applications close June 13.

4: There’s also the Fellowship on AI For Human Reasoning, intended to “help talented researchers and builders start working on AI tools for coordination and epistemics”. Three months, “$25-50K stipend”, and a coworking space in the SF Bay Area (maybe also Constellation, I don’t know). Applications close June 9.

5: …and also, FIRE and Cosmos are offering fast grants (total pot $1 million, expected size per grant $1,000 - $10,000 in cash + compute) to projects on how “AI can empower open inquiry, not suppress it”.

6: Two new posts on AI Futures blog, Make The Prompt Public and Slow Corporations As An Intuition Pump For AI R&D Automation.