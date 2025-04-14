This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Meetups this week include Sydney, Taipei, Tel Aviv, Cambridge (UK), Chicago, both Portlands, New Haven, DC, and Manhattan. See here for times and details.

2: New subscriber-only post, Twilight of the Edgelords, asking whether heterodox centrists should accept some of the blame for Trump:

Adraste: All of our good ideas, the things the smug misinformation expert would have tried to get us cancelled for, have gotten perverted in the most depressing and horrifying way possible. We wanted people to question p-hacked psychology studies and TED talk experts telling them the Nine Ways That Science Proves Merit Is Fake. So we punctured some windbag experts, then woke up one day with an anti-vaxxer in HHS and half the country thinking insulin is a globohomo conspiracy - or whatever it is they’re saying on X now [...] We wanted to believe in Silicon Valley, in the power of smart techno-optimists to do good and change the world. Instead, those people turned on us and helped elect a lunatic in exchange for his using taxpayer money to pump their crypto bags [...] Beroe: You can’t blame thinkers for what other, worse people do with their ideas. Wasn’t it Kipling who said you needed to be prepared to “hear the truth you’ve spoken twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools”? Adraste: He said you needed to do that in order to be a man. I’m a woman, so I can tell it to you straight: hearing the truth you’ve spoken twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools fucking sucks.

And Ruxandra already has a response here.