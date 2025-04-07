This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Thanks to everyone who commented on AI 2027 and the podcast (and special thanks to podcast sponsor Jane Street). I hope to host an AMA with the team here sometime this week or next.

2: Comment of the week: Jenn has seen Yves Klein’s all-blue paintings and thinks they’re amazing, even if you’re a jaded modern with plenty of previous exposure to blue things.

3: This week’s meetups include Canberra, Munich, Milan, Budapest, Dublin, Lisbon, Madrid, Birmingham, Detroit, Charlotte, Salt Lake, and Toronto. See the list for smaller cities and details. And if you attended and have opinions, there's now a feedback form available here.

4: The Australian branch of our conspiracy is seeking AI safety commitments from the major parties before the upcoming election. Australia doesn’t have any frontier AI companies itself, it does have impressive diplomatic muscle and research talent, and the experts I’ve talked to think it’s could be an important leverage point. If you’re Australian (or have Australian connections) and want to help, see here for the open letter, letter-writing campaign, and more information.

5: And MATS, the AI safety fellowship I advertised last week, wants me to add that they also have some job openings in the Bay Area, including for Programs Lead and Operations Direction, as well as some mid- and lower-level positions.

6: And the Jozef Stefan Institute in Slovenia asks me to advertise that they are looking to fill PhD positions on data science and forecasting, including LLM-assisted superforecasting. See here for more details.