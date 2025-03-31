This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: Meetups this week include SF, San Jose, Melbourne, Bonn, Singapore, and Florence. And some late additions to the schedule, including Hanover, Bonn, and Ahmedabad. See here for details.

2: There’s another Manifest (Manifold-sponsored fun conference on prediction markets) this year. June 6-8 in Berkeley, tickets are $538 but look for various combos/deals/discounts. More information here.

3: MATS (ML Alignment & Theory Scholars) is a bootcamp / research fellowship for people who want to get into AI alignment, security, or governance. This year's cohort is Jun 16 - Aug 22, in-person, in Berkeley. It's free, travel is reimbursed, and you get a $12,000 stipend. Read more / apply here, application deadline is April 18.

4: And there’s a Reason & Rationality summer program for high school students happening at Princeton (June 8-14) and Swarthmore (July 27 - Aug 2), cost is $4300 - $6900. AFAICT this one isn’t associated with our conspiracy, but I see that Amos Wollen (philosophy substack here) is one of the instructors.