This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: I realize I keep forgetting to post the Hidden Open Thread for subscribers. I’ve set up a reminder system for myself so hopefully it should go up this week and thereafter.

2: Still haven’t gotten around to giving everyone their Book Review rewards but should do so this week.

3: Ballot meetups in Austin, Boston, Chicago, LA, Oakland, and SF this week, see here for details.