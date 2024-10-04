Each election year, I’ve shared how I plan to vote in local elections. This year I want to scale up and produce voter guides for all the big US cities/states with a critical mass of ACX readers. Eight big city meetup groups have offered to work on this. If you’re in one of their cities, consider going to the meetup and helping decide who to recommend (you’ll probably want to bring a smartphone or computer, plus any voting guide you’ve received, to help with research). The cities are:

AUSTIN

- Saturday, October 19th, 1:30 - 4:30 PM (but it “starts in earnest” at 2:30)

- Central Market Cafe, 4001 N Lamar, Austin, TX

- Contact sbarta@gmail.com

BOSTON

- Saturday, October 19, 2:00 PM

- 199 Harvard St. Apt. 2, Cambridge

- Contact https://www.facebook.com/events/1187700865627496/

CHICAGO

- Saturday, October 19, 2:00 - 4:30 PM

- South Loop Strength & Conditioning, 645 S Clark, Chicago

- Contact info@chicagorationality.com

NYC

- Tuesday, October 8, 7:00 - 9:00 PM

- 20 John St, New York NY

- Contact https://groups.google.com/g/overcomingbiasnyc

OAKLAND

- Wednesday, October 16, 6:30 - 10:00 PM

- 540 Alcatraz Ave, Oakland CA

- Contact ja.kopczynski[at]gmail[dot]com

PHILADELPHIA

- Saturday, October 5, 11:00 AM

- La Colombe, 100 S Independence Mall W #110, Philadelphia, PA

- Contact rationalphilly[at]gmail[dot]com

SAN FRANCISCO

- Saturday, October 19, 2:30 - 4:30pm

- Noasis, 22G Day Street (door code 4578)

- Contact daisystanton@gmail.com

SEATTLE

- Thursday, October 10th, 5:30 - 8:00 PM

- SLU BRU, 700 Dexter Ave N Suite 230, Seattle, WA

- Contact Sokolx@gmail.com

Please meet and send me your final recommendations by October 21. Thank you!