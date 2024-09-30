This is the weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. ACX has an unofficial subreddit, Discord, and bulletin board, and in-person meetups around the world. 95% of content is free, but for the remaining 5% you can subscribe here. Also:

1: On last week’s post How Often Do Men Think About Rome, I presented ACX survey data showing that men and women thought about Rome the same amount. Commenter RenOS was able to find a YouGov poll showing the opposite (men more). Possible interpretations: my poll was contaminated by selection bias (ACX-reading women are unusually interested in history), theirs was contaminated by response bias (they asked how often you thought about Rome; I asked whether you thought about it in the last 24 hours - I think their version leaves more room for retroactive editing of memories). YouGov also provided other interesting historical information:

2: Late addition to Meetups Everywhere: Moscow on October 6, see link for more. Other meetups coming up this week include Philadelphia, Austin, Istanbul, Canberra, Budapest, and Warsaw.

3: If you haven’t already, vote for the winner of this year’s book review contest - voting closes Sunday, October 6.

4: And if you’re an ACX veteran, you might remember the winner of the very first book review contest - Lars Doucet’s review of Progress And Poverty, the book on Georgism. Since then, Lars has gone on to start a Georgism-inspired land valuation company, Valuebase, which has gotten investment from Sam Altman, Nat Friedman, and others. Now they’re recruiting paid interns, including:

Technical interns : Ideal candidates have experience in programming, data science, machine learning, or AI, and are eager to work on real-world problems that scale across millions of properties.

Non-technical interns: If you're organized, driven, and have strong problem-solving and communication skills, we have roles for you in operations, marketing, and product management.

If interested, apply here.