Thanks to everyone who responded to my request for ACX meetup organizers. Volunteers have arranged meetups in 171 cities around the world, from Baghdad to Buenos Aires.

You can find the list below, in the following order:

Africa & Middle East Asia-Pacific Europe North America South America

You can see a map of all the events on the LessWrong community page. (Or possibly you will be able to soon.)

Within each region, it’s alphabetized first by country, then by city. For instance, the first entry in Europe is Sofia, Bulgaria, and the first entry for Germany is Aachen. Each region and country has its own header. The USA is the exception where it is additionally sorted by state, with states having their own subheaders. Hopefully this is clear. If you’re looking at this on the web, you can also use your browser search tool (ctrl+f or command+f) and type your city.

Scott will provisionally be attending the meetup in Berkeley. ACX meetups coordinator Skyler will provisionally be attending Boston, Burlington, Kitchener-Waterloo, Newton, Northampton, and Berkeley. Some of the biggest ones might be announced on the blog, regardless of whether or not Scott or Skyler attends.

Extra Info For Potential Attendees

1. If you’re reading this, you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, don’t want to buy anything at the cafe or restaurant where it’s held, or hate ACX and everything it stands for. You’ll be fine!

2. Unless the organizer says so in the event notes, you don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend. Some organizers require them, so check the event. I’ve also given email addresses for all organizers in case you have a question.

Extra Info For Meetup Organizers:



1. If you’re the host, bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere (or otherwise be identifiable).

2. Bring blank labels and pens for nametags.

3. Have people type their name and email address in a spreadsheet or in a Google Form (accessed via a bit.ly link or QR code), so you can start a mailing list to make organizing future meetups easier.

4. If you’re having trouble thinking of something to talk about, the attendees probably also read ACX. Talk about a recent post or book review that you liked.

5. If it’s the first meetup, people are probably just going to want to talk, and you shouldn’t try to organize some kind of planned workshop or anything like that.

6. It’s easier to schedule a followup meetup while you’re having the first, compared to trying to do it later on by email.

7. If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup (or if you did but Skyler didn’t know about it) the LessWrong team did it for you using the username or email address you gave on the form. To claim your event, log into LW (or create an account) using that email address, or message the LW team on Intercom (chat button in the bottom right corner of lesswrong.com).

If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions, please email skyler[at] rationalitymeetups[ dot]org.

Africa & Middle East

Iraq

BAGHDAD, IRAQ

Contact: Mustafa

Contact Info: wolframsigma2[dot]7[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 05th, 06:00 PM

Location: In the Grinders, Zayona. I will sit with a brown

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8H568FG6+839

Notes: please join the group or notify me in any way, I hosted 3 meet ups so far and no attended, so I would not go if no other person at least notified me. If you can't attend, but you're still likeminded and in the area, please reach out! I'd love to meet you sometime.

Israel

HAIFA, ISRAEL

Contact: shai zilberman

Contact Info: dizinteria[at]walla[dot]com

Time: Monday, September 16th, 05:00 PM

Location: The Goldmund book store located at the talpiot market on ekron 6 street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4QR262+39

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/FSclSIRSpdSJ6T5VJT2QAD

Notes: Looking forward to seeing ya'll at our meetup! Feel free to bring along anyone/anything if you'd like—everyone is welcome. To help us plan better, please RSVP via email or whatsapp (detailed here) so we can ensure we have enough space and refreshments for everyone. See you there!

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

Contact: Inbar

Contact Info: inbar192[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 20th, 05:00 PM

Location: Sarona park, grass area next to Benedict restaurant. I'll have an ACX MEETUP sign and some balloons.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4P3QCP+MPH

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5389163051129361

Notes: There is a secure location (מרחב מוגן) very close to where we'll be sitting in case of a missile alert - an underground staircase.

Nigeria

KADUNA STATE, NIGERIA

Contact: Abdul Malik

Contact Info: maleekcherry510[ at]g mail[do t]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 03:30 PM

Location: Cafe one, Uptown Mall, Zaire Rd

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7F29FCCJ+8X

South Africa

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

Contact: Yaseen Mowzer

Contact Info: yaseen[a t]mowzer[dot]co[d ot]za

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 06:00 PM

Location: Truth Coffee Roasting, 36 Buitenkant St, Cape Town City Centre - we'll put a sign on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4FRW3CCF+P3

Notes: Please RSVP using LessWrong or email or WhatsApp (+27 79 813 5144), so book I big enough table.

Turkey

ANTALYA, TURKEY

Contact: Annalise

Contact Info: annalisetarhan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 03:00 PM

Location: We'll be meeting at the Shakespeare in Beach Park, on the patio. Look for a propped up notebook with ACX in big letters.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G8GVMMC+4VR

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Contact: Ozge

Contact Info: ozgeco[at]yahoo[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 05th, 02:00 PM

Location: Kadikoy, Rıhtım, Yeni Iskele Upstairs, Istanbul Kitapcisi Kahve Dunyasi

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GGFX2VF+4F

Notes: This time we organize this meeting together with AI Safety Istanbul Group. Everybody warmly welcomed.

Asia-Pacific

Australia

ALBURY, AUSTRALIA

Contact: BK

Contact Info: podcastaffix[at]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Tuesday, September 17th, 06:30 PM

Location: Mitta Mitta Canoe Club building in Noreuil Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RM8WW73+2P7

Notes: Alcohol free venue, please bring snacks

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Laura

Contact Info: laura[d ot]leighton94[at ]gmai l[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 05:00 PM

Location: The Burrow, West End. We might be either upstairs or downstairs. I will have a sign that says ACX meetup.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5R4MG2C7+44M

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Declan

Contact Info: declan_t[at]hotmail[d ot]com

Time: Monday, October 07th, 06:00 PM

Location: Grease Monkey Braddon

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RPFP4GM+R3

Notes: Please RSVP by previous Friday for table booking.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Allan

Contact Info: winnings_gesture485[at ]simplelogin[do t]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 02:00 PM

Location: Wolf Cafe and Eatery, 21 Lobelia Dr, Altona North VIC 3025. We will have a sign saying "AXC Meetup" written on it

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RJ65R4R+3V

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmelbourne/

PERTH, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Bianca Peterek

Contact Info: bianca[d ot]czatyrko[at]gmail[ dot]co m

Time: Saturday, October 12th, 01:30 PM

Location: Dôme Café Bassendean (Located in Hawaiian's) West Rd, Bassendean WA 6054

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4PWQ3XW3+9G

Notes: Please find the table with the "ACX meet-up" sign. I'm totally blind, so you'll have to find me and be verbal!

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Eliot

Contact Info: Redeliot[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 19th, 06:00 PM

Location: Lvl 2, 565 George St, Sydney NSW

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH46F4+98

Group Link: https://meetu.ps/e/.qqqqlrygcmbzb/sqK6x/i

Notes: Bring a friend! Everyone welcome!

Hong Kong

HONG KONG, HONG KONG

Contact: Max Bolingbroke

Contact Info: acx[at]alpha[d ot]engineering

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 03:00 PM

Location: Private flat in The Oakhill, 28 Wood Road, Wan Chai

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PJP75GG+HP

Notes: Email me to RSVP and I will let you know which flat number to come to & give you an invite link to the ACX Hong Kong WhatsApp group. For those who couldn't RSVP in time I will also put an "ACX Meetup" sign outside the entrance of the building with the number of my flat on it.

India

BENGALURU, INDIA

Contact: Nihal M

Contact Info: propwash[at]duck[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 27th, 04:00 PM

Location: Matteo coffea, church street

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/i5vLw9xnG9iwXNQZZ

Notes: RSVP on the event for october

CHENNAI, INDIA

Contact: Sathish

Contact Info: sathish9289[at]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Thursday, September 05th, 07:00 PM

Location: Besant Nagar Beach

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7M42X7XC+GP

HYDERABAD, INDIA

Contact: Vatsal

Contact Info: vmehra[at]pm[do t]me

Time: Saturday, October 12th, 03:00 PM

Location: Yellolife Cafe, 1335h, Road No. 45, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J9WCCF5+RH

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong

MUMBAI, INDIA

Contact: Chetan Kharbanda

Contact Info: chetan[dot]kharbanda2[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 11:00 AM

Location: Doolally Taproom - Andheri. https://maps.app.goo.gl/gf8U9AgUtbe892678?g_st=com.google.maps.preview.copy

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JFJ4RPM+C6

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/MsTdZ4KpJmHFmLrt4

Notes: Please RSVP so I know how many people to expect for the seating at the venue

Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA

Contact: Aud

Contact Info: helloaud2000[at]gmail[do t]com

Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 02:00 PM

Location: First Crack Coffee Jl. Bumi https://maps.app.goo.gl/1VBV9GmM51HxLEnL7

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6P58QQ7R+42

Notes: Please RSVP to my email so I know how many people to expect. Thanks!

UBUD, INDONESIA

Contact: River

Contact Info: acx[dot]k55uc[at]passinbox[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 12th, 11:00 AM

Location: Kafe Upstairs

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6P3QF7P7+CM

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HydwIF3u7Ve0nfpbc9EtnS

Malaysia

KUALA LAMPUR, MALAYSIA

Contact: Doris

Contact Info: siroddoris13[a t]gmail[do t]com

Time: Sunday, September 01, 04:00 PM

Location: King's Hall Cafe @ Sek 13

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GVRRXWM+6H

Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/XXFspCmy

Japan

TOKYO (ENGLISH), JAPAN

Contact: Harold

Contact Info: rationalitysalon[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 12th, 10:00 AM

Location: Get in touch for the details!

Coordinates: Get in touch for the details!

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/acx-tokyo/

Notes: Get in touch for the details!

TOKYO (日本語), JAPAN

名前/Contact: Emi

連絡先/Contact Info: gouritekinakai[at]proton[dot]me

時/Time: Monday, September 16, 07:00 PM

場所/Location: エースイン新宿/Ace Inn Shinjuku

座標/ Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XMPVF+2P

追加メモ/Additional Notes: (こちらは日本語の東京ミートアップです)/ This is a Tokyo Meetup in Japanese. 初めての企画なので多分こじんまりとしたミートとなりますがちょっとでも興味のある方は是非ご参加してください。日本語全レベルok 着きましたら「ACX」とフロントの人にささやいて通してもらってください：）

New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

Contact: Mark

Contact Info: markgilmour[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 10:00 AM

Location: Cornwall Park Band Rotunda

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VMP4Q3Q+RR

Notes: Bring kids if relevant, feel free to bring some nibbles.

Singapore

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: mindupgrade[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 29th, 04:30 PM

Location: Maxwell (will send more details in email)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PH57RJV+5W

Group Link: https://rentry.co/AC6PH57RJV5W. Please send your RSVP email as early as you can because it would be immensely helpful.

Notes: Feel free to send an email about topic sentences that you are interested in or want to have a conversation with others about. Topic sentences will be collated and privately shared with the other attendees. We have at least one ACX Meetup every month. The Aug/Sep/Oct/Nov/Dec dates will be on https://rentry.co/AC6PH57RJV5W.

Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN

Contact: Jake & Brandon

Contact Info: jakessolo[plus]acxmeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 08th, 03:00 PM

Location: Daan Park - northeast field next to the basketball courts (backup: Learn Bar if it's raining)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GJP+PG3

Notes: Backup location coordinates of Learn Bar: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GMJ+GHR

Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND

Contact: Steven

Contact Info: steven[dot]shonts[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Sunday, September 01st, 03:00 PM

Location: Too Fast To Sleep (Siam) สยาม - 222,222/1-7,224 ซอย Siam Square Soi 1, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P52PGVJ+XJ

Vietnam

DA NANG, VIETNAM

Contact: Egor

Contact Info: zmaznevegor[at]g mail[ dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 02:30 PM

Location: Me Coffee Roastery, 2nd floor. 91 Chương D., Bắc Mỹ Phú, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P8C26WP+Q27

Notes: If you are planning to come, please contact me on Telegram @Zmaznevegor. https://t.me/Zmaznevegor

HANOI, VIETNAM

Contact: Jord

Contact Info: jordnguyen43[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 09:00 AM

Location: Ciao Bella Coffee, Alley 132 Vo Chi Cong, Xuan La, Tay Ho, Hanoi

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PH73R34+835

Notes: Please RSVP on Lesswrong / email me in case of any changes

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM

Contact: Hiep

Contact Info: hiepbq14408[at]gm ail[ dot]co m

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 09:30 AM

Location: Trung Nguyen Legend Coffee at 603 Tran Hung Dao St.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P28QM4P+H5

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/nSoF5ntooah7f4qzj

Europe

Bulgaria

SOFIA, BULGARIA

Contact: Daniel

Contact Info: bensen[dot]daniel[at ]g mail[d ot]com

Time: Sunday, September 29th, 04:00 PM

Location: Borisova Gradina, Sofia, Bulgaria

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GJ5M8GW+P4

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/HGaSdqwqG4SogWfTi

Croatia

ZAGREB, CROATIA

Contact: Dominik

Contact Info: dominik[dot]tujmer[a t]gm ail[dot]c om

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 07:00 PM

Location: A Most Unusual Garden (Hendrick's Gin Garden), Horvaćanska cesta 3, Zagreb

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQQQXP3+W55

Group Link: https://t.me/+A8_-NHQnSkhmY2Fk

Czech Republic

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC

Contact: Michal

Contact Info: adekcz[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 26th, 07:00 PM

Location: Skautský institut Brno, 2nd floor, shared office (not ground level main hall)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXR5JX4+R8

Group Link: https://www.efektivni-altruismus.cz/kalendar-akci/

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

Contact: Jiri Nadvornik

Contact Info: nadvornik[d ot]jiri[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Thursday, September 26th, 06:00 PM

Location: Dharmasala Teahouse

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2P3CRW+FQ

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/835029216562521/

Denmark

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

Contact: Søren Elverlin

Contact Info: soeren[dot]elverlin[a t]gm ail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 03:00 PM

Location: Rundholtsvej 10, 2300 Copenhagen S

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JMH38+GFJ

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/xsAqbxvT8PD8kCgcr/astralcodexten-lesswrong-meetup-5jau

Notes: RSVP on LessWrong

Estonia

TALLINN, ESTONIA

Contact: Andrew West

Contact Info: andrew_n_west[at]yah oo[dot]co[dot]uk

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 07:00 PM

Location: Kohvik Must Puudel

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GF6CPPW+J4

Finland

HELSINKI, FINLAND

Contact: Joe Nash

Contact Info: sschelsinkimeetup[at]gmail[dot]co m

Time: Tuesday, September 17th, 06:00 PM

Location: Oluthuone Kaisla, Vilhonkatu 4, 00100 Helsinki. I will have a notebook that says "ACX" on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65WCW+PW

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/helsinki-slate-star-codex-readers-meetup/

France

BORDEAUX, FRANCE

Contact: Tom

Contact Info: tom[at]rethaller[d ot]n et

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 06:00 PM

Location: Under the trees, on the waterfront, opposite Quinconces

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CPXRCWH+6W

Group Link: https://discord.gg/2NBRvz5JbC

Notes: Please join the Discord server before attending, the exact location might change depending on the weather

GRENOBLE, FRANCE

Contact: Fantin

Contact Info: fantin[dot]seguin[at]live[do t]fr

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 06:00 PM

Location: We'll be in the Jardin de Ville, on the lawn near the cable car, with a small ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ75PVG+3H

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how many we are. We can go to a bar or somewhere else afterwards.

LYON, FRANCE

Contact: Lucas

Contact Info: deangelis.lucas[a t]outlook[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 4:00 PM

Location: Parc de la tête d'or, proche du parc aux daims

Coodinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ6QVF3+J3

PARIS, FRANCE

Contact: Augustin

Contact Info: augustin[d ot]portier[at ]proto n[dot]me

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 06:00 PM

Location: In the Carrousel Garden (next to the Tuileries Gardens). We’ll be sitting on the grass near the Museum of Decorative Arts, which is located at the end of the north wing of the Louvre building complex. I’ll bring an ACX sign, and I’ll be wearing a bowtie.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4V87J+5Q

Group Link: https://discord.gg/VMQq8r83GS

TOULOUSE, FRANCE

Contact: Alfonso

Contact Info: barsom[dot]maelwys[at]gmail[do t]co m

Time: Tuesday, September 10th, 08:00 PM

Location: Pizzeria La Pastasciutta (35Bis Rue Gabriel Péri, 31000 Toulouse). We'll meet at the door.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FM3JF43+GW

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/the-friendly-debate/

Notes: Please, RSVP by email

Georgia

TBILISI, GEORGIA

Contact: Dmitrii

Contact Info: overfull_jailbird656[at]simplelogin[d ot]c om

Time: Sunday, September 01st, 10:00 AM

Location: BNKR coffee (https://maps.app.goo.gl/VjMviRv9yymSpA1p7)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8HH6PQ4J+7H

Germany

AACHEN, GERMANY

Contact: Martin Schmidt

Contact Info: acx[at]enc0[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 07:00 PM

Location: Cafe Papillon, probably near the entrance, will bring ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28Q3JH+8G

Group Link: https://t.me/+IiFfbpWDWm1kOGQ6

BERLIN, GERMANY

Contact: Milli and Dominik

Contact Info: acx-meetups[at]martinmilbradt[d ot]de

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 02:00 PM

Location: Big lawn at the center of Humboldthain

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9WP+36

Group Link: https://t.me/+_50JIXMIFYc1NTRi

BREMEN, GERMANY

Contact: Rasmus

Contact Info: ad[dot]fontes[at]aol[d ot]c om

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 04:00 PM

Location: We meet outside at Café Weserterrassen, near the playground or inside if the weather is really bad. I'll be carrying a Perplexus Epic Ball Labyrinth.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5C3R9J+8W9

Notes: Feel free to bring kids.

COLOGNE, GERMANY

Contact: Marcel Müller

Contact Info: marcel_mueller[at]mail[d ot]de

Time: Saturday, October 12th, 05:00 AM

Location: Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28WRMX+97

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/2QwpKyXvwiZ53G4HP

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY

Contact: Omar

Contact Info: info[at]rationality-freiburg[dot]de

Time: Friday, October 11th, 06:00 PM

Location: Haus des Engagements, Rehlingstraße 9, 79100 Freiburg

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9XRQQ+QQ9

Group Link: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/

Notes: If possible read one of the articles listed here: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/events/2024-10-11-acx-meetup-fall-2024/ If not, come anyway :-)

GÖTTINGEN, GERMANY

Contact: Fernando

Contact Info: fernando[dot]unterricht[a t]gm ail[do t]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 02:00 PM

Location: Grave of Carl Friedrich Gauss, Cheltenham Park, Göttingen. I will be wearing an orange T-shirt and carrying a sign with ACX on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3FGWJR+MW

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/G1xJFRKm09vDC7Yxu9mubC

Notes: I will bring some drinks and snack, so nobody else has to. But of course, feel free to bring anything you want to add!

HAMBURG, GERMANY

Contact: Gunnar

Contact Info: g[dot]zarncke[plus]acx[at]gma il[do t]c om

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 03:00 PM

Location: Eppendorfer Park at the pond, we will have a sign reading "ACX Meetup".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5FHXQH+MF

Group Link: lesswrong-hamburg@googlegroups.com

Notes: Feel free to bring friends and family. Please RSVP on to me for planning.

MAINZ, GERMANY

Contact: Lukas

Contact Info: lf_mail[at]posteo[do t]de

Time: Saturday, October 05th, 03:00 PM

Location: "Baron" on the JGU campus; likely outside if weather permits; and will have an ACX sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCX6VW+Q8

Notes: This is a speculative meetup to see if there is sufficient interest; please RSVP in advance. Meetup language will be English unless we're all (fluent) German speakers.

MANNHEIM, GERMANY

Contact: Simon

Contact Info: acxmannheim[at]mailbox[dot]org

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 08:00 PM

Location: Murphy's Law (Irish Pub)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCFFJC+5G

Group Link: https://signal.group/#CjQKIFmicB23eRhkDDjxjT94PWsbTYPdux-uoZJH2bH2M7OqEhBzfNMhsDNayw_ETHxhsGG6

Notes: Look for the table with the ACX sign on it!

NÜRNBERG, GERMANY

Contact: Dimi

Contact Info: dimi[dot]zharkov[a t]gmail[d ot]co m

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 07:00 PM

Location: Biergarten 'Gutmann am Dutzendteich', outside if the weather allows. I will put a sign on the table saying ACX

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXHC4P8+5Q

Notes: We can start at Gutmann's and then go for a walk around Dutzendteich. German, English, and Russian/Ukrainian speakers very welcome! (As well as any other language)

SAARBRÜCKEN, GERMANY

Contact: Jan Wehner

Contact Info: janwehner1[a t]t-online[do t]de

Time: Wednesday, September 18th, 07:00 PM

Location: Am Staden 16a, 66121 Saarbrücken (Ulanen-Pavillon Beer garden). I'll have a laptop saying ACX MEETUP

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FX962G4+8GG

Notes: RSVPs are required. Please use this form: https://forms.gle/QwvuVeL4sTQbuQub7.

STUTTGART, GERMANY

Contact: Steve

Contact Info: Steve[dot]Bachelor[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Sunday, September 08th, 04:00 PM

Location: The Starbucks at Mailaender Platz, 70173 Stuttgart - Up the stairs from the Budapester Platz or Stadtbibliothek U-train stops to the open square area of the Milaneo mall.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWFQ5RM+97

Notes: I don’t actually speak any German; I just got here.

Greece

ATHENS, GREECE

Contact: Spyros Dovas

Contact Info: acx[dot]meetup[dot]athens[do t]greece[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Thursday, September 19th, 07:00 PM

Location: The meeting place is the plaza in front of the National Library in Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center complex in Faliro. There will be an "ACX Meetup" sign where we will sit to spot the place. We will occupy a couple (or hopefully more!) tables.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G95WMQR+WRP

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/astral-codex-ten-athens-meetup/

Hungary

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

Contact: Tim

Contact Info: timunderwood9[at]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Sunday, October 06th, 02:00 PM

Location: Muzeumkert, with Sirius Teahaz as backup in case of bad weather

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVXF3R7+Q8

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rationality-budapest

Notes: We'll have a sign, feel free to bring kids, and it'll be great to see you all.

Ireland

DUBLIN, IRELAND

Contact: David O.

Contact Info: inlets_spinal_0a[at]icloud[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 06:00 PM

Location: Motel One, 111-114 Middle Abbey St, North City, Dublin, D01 H220

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5M8PXP+6H

Group Link: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://chat.whatsapp.com/FzNygSigEbhLgH3QO7X3jt__;!!CXc2QsB7-X90!4nFELKz3w07KYYnBDVLX0VyPNes-fYIQ7xv_ZzwqCd6IDOgXB1LKujopocsB0ONiXD8kf9wNShWTkrvd7m_aBQ$

Notes: No RSVP required

Italy

MILANO, ITALY

Contact: Raffaele

Contact Info: raffa[dot]mauro[ at]gmail[do t]com

Time: Friday, September 06th, 06:30 PM

Location: Viale Majno 18, 20127, Milano (MI) - Primo Ventures, second floor

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQFF6C4+9C

Notes: Please RSVP to raffa.mauro@gmail.com

ROME, ITALY

Contact: Giulio Starace

Contact Info: giulio[dot]starace[at ]gmail[do t]com

Time: Saturday, October 19th, 03:00 PM

Location: Roma Termini, Via Marsala entrance

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FHJWG23+P4M

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/IqVk1B8RwgxHnm1u6fgeQA

Notes: Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not ‘the typical ACX reader’, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.! We are a very casual and laid back group.

Latvia

RIGA, LATVIA

Contact: Anastasia

Contact Info: riga[dot]acx[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Wednesday, October 09th, 07:00 PM

Location: MiiT Coffee, Lāčplēša iela 10, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1010

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G86X44C+M5

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/fE7wFrbHoAKAvw5bw

Lithuania

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

Contact: Linas

Contact Info: linaskondrackis[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 03:00 PM

Location: We'll be in Lukiškių Aikštė. Look for a small group and a guy holding an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G67M7QC+Q9

Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/jVtnuJep

Notes: Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not ‘the typical ACX reader’, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc. Bonus points if you tag yourself on LessWrong so we know you're coming / thinking about it.

Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

Contact: Tom

Contact Info: hello[at]tomrijntjes[do t]nl

Time: Monday, September 02nd, 07:00 PM

Location: Ijscuypje Westerpark

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F469VPC+GX

Group Link: Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/InPyklCnyYs9PQi5NXevV2, Discord: https://discord.gg/6YKnURhHWZ

NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS

Contact: Stian

Contact Info: stian[dot]sgronlund[ at]outlook[d ot]co m

Time: Sunday, September 08th, 02:00 PM

Location: Sport Cafe "The Yard", Elinor Ostromgebouw, Heyendaalseweg 141, 6525 AJ Nijmegen. I will bring some sort of sign that says "ACX/Rationality Meetup Nijmegen"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F37RV98+CX

Notes: RSVPs appreciated but not required

Poland

KRAKOW, POLAND

Contact: Milosz

Contact Info: milosz[dot]slepowronski[at ]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 07:00 PM

Location: House of Beer. I will put ACX MEETUP sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2X3W6R+QXR

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/812811138741130

WARSAW, POLAND

Contact: ntoxeg

Contact Info: ntoxeg[at]proton[d ot]m e

Time: Sunday, October 06th, 04:00 PM

Location: Wilcza 25, walk down and look for a big white room.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G4362G8+2VJ

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/ZXL54LioSRqtK5yZY, https://www.facebook.com/groups/lwwarsaw

Notes: RSVP on LessWrong or Facebook is recommended.

Portugal

FUNCHAL, PORTUGAL

Contact: Marko

Contact Info: thiel[dot]marko[at]cantab[dot]net

Time: Monday, September 02nd, 06:00 PM

Location: Santa Catarina Park, northeast corner

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8C45J3WP+FG

Notes: I'll wear a grey hat with a ship's wheel on it

LISBON, PORTUGAL

Contact: Luís Campos

Contact Info: luis[dot]filipe[dot]lcampos[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 03:00 PM

Location: We meet on top of a small hill East of the Linha d'Água café in Jardim Amália Rodrigues. For comfort, bring sunglasses and a blanket to sit on. There is some natural shade. Also, it can get quite windy, so bring a jacket. Look for the big orange blanket.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRJW+V8

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EaWFPJNfKZeJiHECesblMS

Serbia

BELGRADE, SERBIA

Contact: Tanya Trninic

Contact Info: tanja[dot]trninic[at]efektivnialtruizam[ dot]c om

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 02:00 PM

Location: Restaurant Rai Urban Vege; Address: Visokog Stevana 5, Belgrade, Serbia

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RFG4+JQ|

Group Link: EA Serbia Telegram group invite: https://t.me/+wu3itsO2ZjoxNmY0

Notes: Please RSVP to tanja.trninic@efektivnialtruizam.com so I can reserve a suitable table.

Spain

BARCELONA, SPAIN

Contact: Tobi

Contact Info: tb[dot]acx[ at]proton[d ot]me

Time: Sunday, September 08th, 06:30 PM

Location: Parc de la Ciutadella

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH495QM+JQ

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/a8JdcnpTRYirgncZT

Notes: Please RSVP so we know how many people to plan for

CAMBRILS, SPAIN

Contact: Alexander

Contact Info: alexander[dot]oleshko[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Friday, September 13th, 07:00 PM

Location: North entrance to Park del Pescador, I'll hold an "ACX meetup" poster.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH33384+PH4

Notes: Please RSVP if you're planning to come. If I get no replies, I'll still show up there and stand with the poster for 20 minutes. I expect that we will communicate in English, however, if Spanish is a more preferable choice for you, you'll find conversation partners.

MADRID, SPAIN

Contact: Pablo

Contact Info: pvillalobos[at]proton[d ot]me

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 11:00 AM

Location: El Retiro Park, puppet theatre. I will be carrying an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC897+F8M

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/Effective-Altruism-Madrid/

Notes: RSVPs appreciated but not required

Sweden

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN

Contact: Stefan

Contact Info: acx_gbg[at]posteo[d ot]se

Time: Wednesday, September 25th, 06:00 PM

Location: Condeco Fredsgatan, second floor, look for some books on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F9HPX4C+39F

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

Contact: Jonatan Westholm

Contact Info: jonatanwestholm[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 03:00 PM

Location: Radisson Blu Viking, Stockholm City

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFW83J5+J6

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/84RznjYeqCefurUh/

Notes: Yes, please RSVP! Depending on how many sign up, I may have to phone the hotel ahead of time. Also note: I have learned from previous meetups that the afternoon sun blinds half the group at Scandic Continental, which is why I decided to give Radisson Blu Viking a try (it's literally 100m from the old place).

Switzerland

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND

Contact: MB

Contact Info: acxzurich[at]proton[d ot]me

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 03:00 PM

Location: Blatterwiese in front of the chinese garden. If it rains we will go under the roof inside the garden (free entry).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9H32+VF

Notes: Snacks and picnic blankets are optional, but appreciated. Drop me a line at the email above to be added to the mailing list (future meetups will be announced there, we meet monthly).

United Kingdom

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM

Contact: Hamish Todd

Contact Info: hamish[dot]todd1[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 02:00 PM

Location: **Upstairs** at The Bath House

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F426439+J9

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/SodAF4T4T2dw8X6Jj

Notes: 3 years and still going strong! Always happy to see new faces too :)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

Contact: Edward Saperia

Contact Info: ed[at]newspeak[dot]house

Time: Sunday, October 20th, 01:00 PM

Location: Newspeak House, 133-135 Bethnal Green Road, E2 7DG

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGWGH+3F

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/acxlondon

Notes: Please register: https://lu.ma/ACX-London-Oct-2024

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

Contact: Stan

Contact Info: stanislawmalinowski09[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, October 16th, 06:30 AM

Location: The Star Pub

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WPQX6+PM

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/oxfordrationalish

READING, UNITED KINGDOM

Contact: Ben Wōden

Contact Info: cascadestyler[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 02:00 PM

Location: Siren RG1 Craft Brew: 1 Friars Walk, Reading RG1 1DA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XF24G+P8

Notes: Siren RG1 is not a pub in the traditional sense and does not have pub vibes. It has an almost cafe-like atmosphere that's friendly to non-drinkers. If you are put off by the atmosphere of the traditional british pub, please don't let that be a reason to give this one a miss. I'm planning on staying around until maybe about 6, so don't worry about turning up significantly later than the start time. RSVPs would be helpful but are not a requirement. Feel free to email me with any questions.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

Contact: Satya Benson

Contact Info: acx[dot]meetup[at]satchlj[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 12th, 03:00 PM

Location: George Square Gardens Labyrinth

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7RWRV6+G5

Notes: If it rains, the backup location is Söderberg The Meadows (https://plus.codes/9C7RWRV5+C7)

SHEFFIELD, UK

Contact: Colin Z. Robertson

Contact Info: czr[at]rtnl[d ot]org[do t]uk

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 03:00 PM

Location: 200 Degrees, 25 Division St, Sheffield S1 4GE. I'll have a piece of paper on the table with ACX written on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5W9GJG+2M

Group Link: https://discord.gg/8RMx8BvZbz

North America

Canada

CALGARY, CANADA

Contact: David P

Contact Info: qwertie256[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 02:00 PM

Location: First Street Market, 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary. Look for a red ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95372WRM+2F

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/LZQ6HBAd8afoqPP27

EDMONTON, CANADA

Contact: Joseph Shapkin

Contact Info: ta1hynp09[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 19th, 07:00 PM

Location: Irrational Brewing Company. 10643 124 St #109. Edmonton, AB T5N 1S5. We will have an ACX sign so you can easily find our table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558HF27+7Q

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hNzrLboTGkRFraHWG

Notes: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/kBCpoouwrn4GoAZyr/acx-meetups-everywhere-5

HALIFAX, CANADA

Contact: Noah

Contact Info: usernameneeded[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 01:00 PM

Location: Oxford Taproom, 6418 Quinpool Rd. We'll be in the room immediately to the right as you enter and will have a blue pyramid on our table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87PRJ9VX+PP

Group Link: https://discord.gg/kXFaGQBB5h

KITCHENER, CANADA

(see Waterloo, Canada)

OTTAWA, CANADA

Contact: Tess

Contact Info: rationalottawa [a t] gmail[do t]com

Time: Friday, October 4th, 7:00 PM

Location: Meeting in the "Penalty Box" private room of the Hometown Sports Grill, 1525 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1. We'll put up a yellow ACX sign!

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q698JJ+FP

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalottawa

Additional Notes: Kids welcome. Please RSVP to help make planning smoother for me, by email or on Facebook. Attend a meetup to receive an invite to our discord! Thank you!

MONTRÉAL, CANADA

Contact: Henri

Contact Info: acxmontreal[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 01:00 PM

Location: Jeanne-Mance Park, at the corner of Duluth and Esplanade. We'll have an ACX Meetup sign. Note: join our Discord server to receive last-minute information in case of bad weather.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC89+37

Group Link: LessWrong group: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/3nnqSgGbF8x3mTcia ; Mailing list: http://eepurl.com/io5vZM ; Discord: https://discord.gg/K8gMNzqPVG ; Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/less.wrong.montreal/

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/zxcTsabESBbshjA98/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2024-montreal-qc

SAINT JOHN, CANADA

Contact: Sergey

Contact Info: spam04321[at]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 11:30 AM

Location: McAllister Place food court, I'll have some kind of a small ACX MEETUP sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87QM8X4M+XJP

Notes: Please RSVP if you have any intention of coming as the event will only proceed if there's at least someone interested in coming.

TORONTO, CANADA

Contact: Andrew

Contact Info: partyatmyplace2024[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 04:00 PM

Location: FourFifty The Well (450 Front Street), ask the concierge to send you to the rec room for the ACX Meetup

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2JJV3+4R

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/8ktnBi4AjxtCmGeXA

Notes: RSVP over email for planning around snacks and venue capacity, or to let me know any dietary requirements. Please leave your pets at home :)

VANCOUVER, CANADA

Contact: Jordan

Contact Info: j[dot]verasamy[a t]gmail[d ot]c om

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 01:00 PM

Location: Dude Chilling Park, NW corner, with a big sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84XR7W73+PC

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/vancouver-rationality and https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/foFedJFgad2qDd3vp

WATERLOO, CANADA

Contact: Jenn

Contact Info: jenn[at]kwrationality[dot]ca

Time: Thursday, September 12th, 07:00 PM

Location: Waterloo Public Library Main Branch Auditorium

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFF8G+94G

Group Link: https://kwrationality.ca/

Notes: We'll decamp to a nearby restaurant for food/drinks at around 8:30.

Mexico

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

Contact: Francisco

Contact Info: fagarrido[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 04:00 AM

Location: Av Nuevo León 115, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76F2CR6G+6R

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/uzTxYaFupgz9ZnCT5

MÉRIDA, MEXICO

Contact: Silvia

Contact Info: silviafidelina[at]hotmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 19th, 06:00 PM

Location: Centro de Estudios e Investigaciones Sociales y Culturales (CEISC) "Efraín Calderón Lara"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76GGX9JV+W6

Group Link: https://m.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmerida

Notes: Please RSVPs by email

USA

Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA

Contact: Michael House

Contact Info: mjhouse[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 19th, 06:00 PM

Location: 300 The Bridge St, Huntsville, AL 35806. I'll be in the Starbucks which is located inside of the Barnes and Noble. I'll have a whiteboard with "ACX MEETUP" on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/866MP88H+52

Alaska

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, USA

Contact: Mark

Contact Info: FLWAB[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 01:30 PM

Location: Kaladi Brothers Coffee, 6861 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK, 99502. We’ll be in the community room and I’ll have a sign.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/93HG525X+7J

Notes: Feel free to bring kids.

Arizona

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA

Contact: Nathan

Contact Info: natoboo2000[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 03:00 AM

Location: 20 W 6th St, Tempe, AZ 85281, USA

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/855CC3F5+QJ

Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/ANSywQABEF

Notes: Please RSVP on Lesswrong so that I can get a general gauge of how many people are coming: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Eq2PYKCMBM9cGsFQP/acx-phoenix-september-meetup

Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, USA

Contact: Keaton

Contact Info: keatonhurlbut[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Wednesday, September 04th, 06:30 PM

Location: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers - 1788 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. I'll have a sign that says ACX MEETUP

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86873R47+QJ

Notes: Please RSVP by emailing me

California

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Scott and Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 03:00 PM

Location: 2740 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley. We'll have a sign saying ACX Meetup by the door.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVP5R+X5

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/bayarealesswrong

GRASS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Max Harms

Contact Info: raelifin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 26th, 06:30 PM

Location: Private Residence (Message/email me for address)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84FW6W8G+GX

Notes: Halloween party! Come in costume! This is at my house, so please message me if you want to come. First-time people are welcome. :D The plus.code coordinates are approximate.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Vishal

Contact Info: Contact me on discord

Time: Wednesday, September 11th, 07:00 PM

Location: 11841 Wagner Street, Culver City, Los Angeles

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8553XHWM+GP

Group Link: losangelesrationality.com

Notes: Join our discord, where we do all our communication (invite link on losangelesrationality.com).

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Michael Michalchik

Contact Info: michaelmichalchik[plus ]acxlw[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 02:00 PM

Location: 1970 Port Laurent Place, Newport Beach, Ca, 92660. I will be sitting on my front porch wearing a black shirt,

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8554J47R+Q8

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/ytkHvpQrvLHFcyDhx

Notes: We have met most Saturdays for that last 2 years. We have had more than 70 meetings, Send me a email to get on our announcements re-mailer or check the less wrong community website for the orange county meetups.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Amy

Contact Info: ajy[dot]dunphy[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 13th, 01:00 PM

Location: Backyard of 789 Sutter Ave, Palo Alto 94303.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VCVMF+MX

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Nelson

Contact Info: nelson[d ot]horsley[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Friday, September 20th, 06:30 PM

Location: Punchbowl Social in Victoria Gardens on the second floor

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85644F6C+Q4

Notes: Let me know if you’re coming in advance so I know if I need to officially book a reservation.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Julia and Andrew

Contact Info: amethyst[dot]eggplant[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 01st, 02:00 PM

Location: Private Residence at 22nd and W in Midtown

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84CWHG68+JQM

Group Link: hit me up for a discord link

Notes: There will be pizza, drinks and off to one side there will be a podcasting station set up if guests are interested in ACX Stories

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Julius

Contact Info: julius[dot]simonelli[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 01:00 PM

Location: Bird Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544PVQ8+PC2

Group Link: https://meetup.com/san-diego-rationalists/

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Andrew Gaul

Contact Info: gaul[a t]gaul[d ot]org

Time: Sunday, October 20th, 02:00 PM

Location: Dolores Park near the tennis courts

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VQH6F+55

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/bayarealesswrong

Notes: Please RSVP via email so I can coordinate tarps, drinks, and other picnic gear

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: David

Contact Info: ddfr[at]daviddfriedman[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 01st, 02:00 PM

Location: 3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA 95117

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849W825J+6P

Group Link: http://www.daviddfriedman.com/SSC%20Meetups%20announcement.html

Notes: Please RSVP to my email so we will have a rough count of how many we are feeding

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Denis

Contact Info: denis[dot]lantsman[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 13th, 06:00 PM

Location: Meadow Park. Picnic tables just south of the bathrooms / playground.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/847X789R+593

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong!

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA

Contact: Gregg

Contact Info: gregg[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 01:30 PM

Location: NE corner of University Terrace Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/848VXWFW+X66

Colorado

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA

Contact: Josh Sacks

Contact Info: josh[do t]sacks[plu s]acx[at]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 04:00 PM

Location: 9191 Tahoe Ln, Boulder, CO 80301

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GP2V96+JR

Group Link: Pending a Discord channel for Boulder meetups...

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so we know how much cheese to buy

DENVER, COLORADO, USA

Contact: Eneasz Brodski

Contact Info: embrodski[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 03:00 PM

Location: Sloan's Lake, North Shore, at the pier BBQs. Park in the Sloan's Lake North Parking Lot (very close to 4701 W Byron Pl), walk just past the stone structure that's right there, and we'll be on the other side of it. Should have a shade structure up, and a white board that says ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FPQX22+RM

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/colorado-rationality/

Notes: Kids are welcome! We'll be BBQing some burgers and hot dogs, and sodas and other snacks also available. Some vegan dogs on offer, but if that's your jam it would help if you could bring something vegan.

Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC, DC, USA

Contact: Kayla

Contact Info: kjgamin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21, 06:00 PM

Location: Froggy Bottom Pub, 2021 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006 (near Farragut North metro)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WX33+5M

Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/605023464809227

Additional Notes: Food will be provided; drinks available for purchase. You do not need to buy anything to come!

Florida

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Shawn

Contact Info: Shawn[d ot]Spilman[at]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Sunday, September 29th, 12:01 PM

Location: 929 SW 54th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RWH224+44

Notes: RSVP optional but appreciated.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Praj

Contact Info: fort[dot]lauderdale[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 02:00 PM

Location: Funky Buddha Brewery, parking is free in the lot across the street, I'll be sitting at a table with an "ACX MEETUP" sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX5VF9+PFH

Group Link: Email me for the discord invite link

Notes: Come join our Discord, we're always welcoming!

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Vince

Contact Info: vatter[at]gmail[do t]com

Time: Tuesday, October 01st, 07:00 PM

Location: 4th Ave Food Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XVJMXC+5CC

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Campbell Nilsen

Contact Info: campbell[dot]nilsen[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 12th, 06:00 PM

Location: Lagniappe, large table in the back right-hand corner as you walk out from the interior onto the patio. I will be wearing a short-sleeved linen shirt and glasses with a sign that says ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXRR55+PJ

Group Link: Email me for an invite link to the Discord server.

Notes: There are charcuterie/bread/cheese boards and we'll get a few of those (expect some Venmo tag afterwards); there are also some more personal-sized snack options. Lagniappe is primarily a wine bar, but there are plentiful non-alcoholic options as well as beer. No RSVP needed.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Ethan

Contact Info: ethanhuyck[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 12th, 07:00 PM

Location: We will meet at the pavilion at UCF by the Breezeway, I will have a sign

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76WWJQ2X+72R

Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/yKP4v4hC

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: James

Contact Info: Jamesmzech[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 13th, 06:00 PM

Location: Oyster City brewery (603 W Gaines St #7, Tallahassee, FL 32304). I’ll be wearing nondescript clothing and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862QCPP5+4P

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA

Contact: Charlie

Contact Info: chuckwilson477[at]yahoo[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 12:00 AM

Location: Grandview Public Market. 1401 Clare Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. We'll be at the northeast outside area, sitting at a table with an ACX MEETUP sign on it. Parking is free at an adjacent lot, and there should also be a free valet service.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RXMWXP+GH

Group Link: https://discord.gg/tDf8fYPRRP

Notes: Hosted by the south Florida ACX group that also does meetups in Palm Beach and Broward communities such as Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and many others. Come join our Discord, we're always welcoming!

Georgia

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA

Contact: Steve

Contact Info: steve[at]digitaltoolfactory[dot]net

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 02:00 PM

Location: Bold Monk. 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW. Suite D-1, Atlanta, GA 30318. We will be in the breezeway out front

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V8

Group Link: https://acxatlanta.com/

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or Meetup.com

Idaho

BOISE, IDAHO, USA

Contact: Tim

Contact Info: tim[dot]r[dot]burr[ at]gmail[do t]com

Time: Saturday, October 05th, 01:00 PM

Location: Let's meet on the north side of Ann Morrison park, between the road and the greenbelt. I will bring my small, black dog and a lawn game.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85M5JQ7G+QX

Illinois

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA

Contact: Todd

Contact Info: info[at]chicagorationality[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 02:00 PM

Location: Ping Tom Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV947+GX

Group Link: https://chicagorationality.com

URBANA, ILLINOIS, USA

Contact: Nmk

Contact Info: nmkiahrne[at]outlook[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 04:00 PM

Location: I will be in the south east end of the main quad at UIUC. Hopefully i will be wearing red and carrying a small sign saying ACX meetup on it.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GH4Q4F+J7

Group Link: https://discord.gg/6vYrRTmu

Notes: I probably won't have any activities planned , so if you have any good ideas, feel free to bring them and the necessary materials.

Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA

Contact: Tyler

Contact Info: tylerbraly[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 01:00 PM

Location: Tap Indianapolis, 306 N Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, outside of the weather is nice, otherwise look for the sign saying ACX

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FMQRCW+J5

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, USA

Contact: NR

Contact Info: mapreader4[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 12:00 PM

Location: Beering Hall of Liberal Arts (BRNG) Room 1268, 100 N University St, West Lafayette, IN 47907. BRNG 1268 is in the southwest corner of the building, and can be found after turning left at the south entrance. Please email me if you cannot find us. I will also place an ACX Meetup sign at the entrance to the room and wear a shirt with a lemur.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GM+4C

Group Link: https://discord.gg/Uc7hMMSNCF

Notes: We'll have a box of chips and possibly other food.

Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA

Contact: Blake Bertuccelli-Booth

Contact Info: 1111[at]philosophers[dot]group

Time: Monday, October 14th, 11:11 AM

Location: Petite Clouet Cafe

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XFXX73+8R

Group Link: http://philosophers.group

Notes: We're hosting an ACX Lunch and Learn part of NOAI 2024, https://noai.philosophers.group.

Maine

ACTON, MAINE, USA

Contact: Paul

Contact Info: saturndoesmars[plus]acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Thursday, September 26th, 06:00 PM

Location: We'll be hosted by an awesome event venue with a 4-season timber frame "barn" w/ recreation/games/patio/fires and lodging for 12 available in 2 cottages. Dinner for purchase. Full bar inside. rain/shine. We are 45min from both Portland, ME and Portsmouth, NH.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87MFG3HM+75

Notes: Please RSVP and I'll send a simple Square $0 ticket link. Meeting up and hanging out is free. Buying a dinner is optional. Max capacity 150 people inside.

Maryland

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA

Contact: Rivka

Contact Info: rivka[at]adrusi[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 07:00 PM

Location: First floor of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building at UMBC. The address is 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21250. There will be a sign that says "ACX Meetup".

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774P+53

Group Link: https://discord.gg/h4z5UgeYVK. If you would like to be added to the mailing list (which is primarily for weekly meetup reminders) please email me.

Notes: Parking is free on the weekend. There will be food and drinks (likely pizza). RSVPs are useful so I know how much food to get, but are not required. We meet weekly, Sundays at 7 PM, half the meetups are virtual and half are in person

FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, USA

Contact: Ferret

Contact Info: meetup2024[dot]exposure178[at]passinbox[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 12th, 01:00 PM

Location: Fort Meade

Coordinates: (ask organizer)

Group Link: (ask organizer)

Notes: Meetup is on a controlled-access government campus. Organizer will not sponsor guests onto base; attendees must be able to enter on their own.

Massachusetts

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

(See Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA)

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Contact: Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Sunday, September 29th, 02:00 PM

Location: JFK Memorial Park. I'll be wearing a tall blue and green hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9VCG+8W

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ssc-boston

Notes: Children and pets welcome- we're in a park with a decent amount of grass and open space. We'll have food and a shelter in case of rain.

NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Contact: duck_master

Contact Info: duckmaster0[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 07th, 12:00 PM

Location: Newton Centre Green (Centre St & Beacon St)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC8RJ4+76

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/HnrqwPvpX7TFtMwR9

Notes: Anyone in the area is free to come! The format will be general miscellaneous talk as with earlier meetups. I will ask everyone to say their names though (and I might bring nametags too). I plan on sticking around for ~3 hours, but if attendees plan on leaving an hour earlier or later I'm ok with that as well.

NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA

Contact: Alex Liebowitz

Contact Info: alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 06:00 PM

Location: Common house at Rocky Hill Cohousing, 100 Black Birch Trail, Northampton, MA 01062. The common house is the first building you see when coming into the community (but after the event parking, which lines the road leading in on the right). Note: Florence is a village within Northampton, and some maps services show the city as Florence, some as Northampton.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J9884H+VF

Group Link: Email alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com to get on mailing list (let me know if you want to be a CC or BCC).

Notes: Guest parking should be along the road leading in (Black Birch Trail), parking to the right as you drive in. There is an Event Parking sign but it is not the most visible. There are disabled spaces directly in front of the Common House (100 Black Birch Trail). If we overflow the road, people can use the resident lots to the left and right.

Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA

Contact: Joseph Pryor

Contact Info: jwpryorprojects[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 01:00 PM

Location: 1420 Hill Street Ann Arbor Michigan. We'll be meeting at the Friends Meetinghouse (euphemism for Quaker) in the back yard if weather allows, otherwise we'll meet in the corner room.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77C9+MQ

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/Ann-Arbor-SSC-Rationalist-Meetup-Group/

Notes: RSVP at the meetup.com group! This is a monthly meetup! Join the Meetup.com list to hear about our meetups every month, or text me at: 517-945-8084 and I'll add you to the text notification I send out. Parking information is on the meetup.com group. The event runs from to 1-5pm.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA

Contact: Victor

Contact Info: wooddellv[at]yahoo[do t]com

Time: Friday, September 27th, 06:00 PM

Location: The Panera Bread at the corner of 13 mile and Woodward Ave, in Royal Oak, MI. There will be a sign indicating the section of the restaurant reserved for us.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JRGR87+X3

Notes: RSVP Required (so that I can reserve enough space) Contact me at wooddellv@yahoo.com

Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA

Contact: Aaron

Contact Info: ironlordbyron[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Sunday, October 13th, 04:00 PM

Location: Davanni's Pizza: 41 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86P8WRQ6+XX

Group Link: Discord link for the MSP ACX meetup group: https://discord.gg/m2xJcuC937

Notes: I'll be providing pizza! Vegans are free to bring their own food (Davanni's selection here isn't great); I'll be getting a vegetarian and gluten-free pizza along with other kinds of pizza. RSVPs on lesswrong would be great.

Missouri

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA

Contact: Alex Freeman

Contact Info: alexrfreeman[at]proton[do t]me

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 01:00 PM

Location: Gurney Pavilion in Tower Grove Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CFJP4P+CQ

Group Link: https://discord.gg/kJvvy6HQ

Nevada

RENO, NEVADA, USA

Contact: Daniel Gold

Contact Info: daniel[dot]ian[dot]gold[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 06:00 PM

Location: Double R Apartments pool, 9200 Double R Blvd.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85F2F63V+33

New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA

Contact: Matt

Contact Info: matthewrbrooks94[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 21st, 03:00 PM

Location: 10 N Park Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960 (Center of the Morristown Green)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7QGW9+RJC

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/morristown-nj-friendly-ambitious-nerds/

Notes: If the weather is good we can bring blankets and snacks and picnic on the green. If the weather is poor we can meet at Hops or elsewhere inside.

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY

Contact: Jacob

Contact Info: jacob[at]jaschwartz[ do t]net

Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 1:00 PM

Location: Palmer Square. Will have a sign with ACX MEETUP.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G788XQ+X9

Additional Notes: Rain location: Cafe of the public library.

New York

ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Jake S

Contact Info: jacob[dot]scheiber[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 01:00 PM

Location: Professor Java's Coffee Sanctuary145 Wolf Rd Albany, NY 12205

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J8P59W+7J8

Notes: We will probably be sitting outside (unless the weather is bad).

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Stefan

Contact Info: stefanlenoach[at]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 07:00 PM

Location: 81 McGuinness Blvd. apt 6A

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8P3G2+2H

Notes: If it rains, we will move to same time the next day, September 15th.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Ian

Contact Info: meangiant[at]protonmail[do t]com

Time: Saturday, October 05th, 01:00 PM

Location: Spot Coffee Hertel (1406 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216) Look for the very tall guy with the cat hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J3W4XV+5GQ

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Robi Rahman

Contact Info: robirahman94[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 08th, 03:00 PM

Location: Pumphouse Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX6M+RG

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/overcomingbiasnyc

Notes: We will meet in Pumphouse Park if the weather is clear, or Brookfield Place if it is raining.

MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK, USA

Contact: Gabe

Contact Info: gabeaweil[ at]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, October 05th, 03:00 PM

Location: 47 Clinton Pl., Massapequa, NY 11758 - backyard if weather permits

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8MG6P+PX

Notes: Please RSVP to gabe.a.weil@gmail.com. Also, my wife is pregnant and trying to be Covid cautious. Please don't come if you experiencing any relevant symptoms.

North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA

Contact: Vicki Williams

Contact Info: vickirwilliams[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 27th, 06:00 PM

Location: Biltmore Lake (aka Enka Lake) Fire Pit. Park near 88 Lake Dr. in Candler. Follow the path by the lake to the fire pit behind the tennis courts.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867VG8MW+9G

Notes: Please RSVP for details, meal planning, and rain location.

RALEIGH-DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA

Contact: Logan

Contact Info: Logan[dot]the[dot]word[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 02:00 PM

Location: Ponysaurus Brewing Co (219 Hood St, Durham). We'll be at the outdoor seating area with an ACX sign on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X4Q3+QW

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rtlw

Notes: There will be pizza! The venue serves beer but is kid-friendly. I'll have more details on the Google group (see link)

Ohio

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA

Contact: Amber

Contact Info: act114[at]case[dot]edu

Time: Saturday, October 19th, 12:30 PM

Location: Floor 2, Think[Box], Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, 44106, USA (Tentative location, to be confirmed closer to the time)

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HWG92V+6P

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong by the 16th of October. You can bring guests, but please indicate the number on RSVP

Oregon

CORVALLIS, OREGON, USA

Contact: Kenan

Contact Info: kbitikofer[at]gmail[do t]com

Time: Friday, September 27th, 06:00 PM

Location: At a table in Laughing Planet, 127 NW 2nd St, Corvallis, OR 97330, or just outside if the weather is nice. I will have a paper with "ACX Meetup" written on it. Car parking is sometimes hard to find.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PRHP7R+R6P

Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/ks3KxB3TCM

EUGENE, OREGON, USA

Contact: Kapa

Contact Info: astralx[dot]yt[at]gmail[do t]com

Time: Sunday, September 01st, 03:00 PM

Location: 3625 Kincaid St, Eugene, OR 97405

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PR2W8F+PJ

Notes: Please join us for a pre-Labor Day barbecue - we will have food, games, and conversation! Kids are welcome, but no pets please. This is a private house with a large backyard and plenty of shade - so we will mainly be outside.

Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Contact: Phil

Contact Info: acxharrisburg[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 05th, 03:00 PM

Location: Zeroday Brewing Company Taproom 925 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102 We will likely be in the side-room to the right as you enter, look for the ACX MEETUP sign on the table

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G57487+R73

Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PXrLoKgiAyXEG2hLD

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Contact: Siddhesh

Contact Info: ranade[dot]siddhesh[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, October 05th, 11:00 AM

Location: La Colombe at 100 S Independence Mall W #110, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6XR2X+6M

Group Link: https://discord.gg/46zb6hRVGB, https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalphilly

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA

Contact: Justin

Contact Info: pghacx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 02:00 PM

Location: City Kitchen @ Bakery Square in East Liberty. If the weather is nice, we can meet at the outdoor tables by the South-East entrance. In case of bad weather, look for us in the atrium between City Kitchen and the Alta Via Pizza/Jeni's Ice Cream. Look for a table with a small stand saying "ACX" on it. I will also send out an email ~5 minutes before the scheduled start time with the table number.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2F34M+HPV

Notes: We have ACX meetups ~monthly. If you'd like to be added to the email list to be notified of future meetups, contact Justin at pghacx@gmail.com

Oregon

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA

Contact: Sam Celarek

Contact Info: scelarek[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 13th, 05:30 PM

Location: The Encorepreneur Cafe, 1548 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97232

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84QVG8MX+MV

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/portland-effective-altruism-and-rationality/events/302889901

Notes: Feel free to bring food, but make sure to know what common allergies/animal products are in it so we can label it. Kids are welcome! Dogs are not.

Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA

Contact: Felix

Contact Info: ACXMeetupNashville[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 01:00 PM

Location: Sevier Park Picnic Shelter

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/868M4696+M8

Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Silas Barta

Contact Info: sbarta[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 05th, 12:00 PM

Location: The park by Central Market, 4001 North Lamar, Austin, Texas. We will be by the stone tables. We will have a LessWrong and ACX sign and have some tents set up. You can also park in the parking lot at 3900 Guadalupe St (outside the fenced hospital area).

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86248746+9C

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/austin-less-wrong

Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs. We will provide lunch (soft tacos including vegan) and snacks and drinks.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Michael Frost

Contact Info: mikefrosttx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 12th, 07:00 PM

Location: On the porch of Torchies on Texas Ave. I’ll have a small sign that says “ACX”

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8625JMFC+5J4

Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong if you are coming, even if it’s last minute

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA

Contact: Ethan

Contact Info: ethan[dot]morse97[at]gmail[do t]com

Time: Sunday, October 13th, 02:00 PM

Location: 11700 Preston Rd Suite 714, Dallas, TX 75230. We'll be in the Whole Foods' upstairs seating area closest to the windows.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645W55W+2J

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA

Contact: H. B.

Contact Info: Valerolactone[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 13th, 03:00 PM

Location: Hermann Park

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PJC6+37

Group Link: https://discord.gg/DzmEPAscpS

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA

Contact: James P

Contact Info: jonbenettleilax[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Sunday, October 20th, 12:00 PM

Location: Commonwealth Coffee and Bakery (Jones St), 203 E Jones Ave Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78215. Meet in the outdoor enclave abutting the cafe. I should have a sign setup, and I will have nametags.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X3CGP9+9X

Group Link: https://lesswrongsa.dry.ai/

Notes: All are welcome!

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA

Contact: Adam

Contact Info: adam[dot]r[dot]isom[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, October 12th, 03:00 PM

Location: We'll be on the west side of Liberty Park, near the ChargePoint station, in a circle of chairs on the lawn

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+VJ

Group Link: There's a mailing list and a Discord server, I can get you on both at the meetup

Vermont

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA

Contact: Skyler

Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org

Time: Sunday, October 12th, 1:00 PM

Location: In the Oakledge park. I’ll be wearing a tall blue and green hat, probably by the pavilion. Kids welcome. I’ll have pizza.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87P8FQ4F+9M

Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/burlington-lwacx

Virginia

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA

Contact: Brandon Quintin

Contact Info: brandonmquintin[at]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Thursday, September 26th, 06:00 PM

Location: Hardywood Pizza Kitchen and Taproom

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8794HG7R+XX

Notes: RSVPs encouraged

Washington

BELLEVUE-REDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA

Contact: Cedar

Contact Info: cedar[dot]ren[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 02:00 PM

Location: 1111 110th Avenue NEBellevue, WA 98004

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJRC4+35

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA

Contact: Alex C

Contact Info: biz[dot]alexc[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, October 19th, 06:00 PM

Location: 6717 Roosevelt Way NE Suite 101, Seattle, WA 98115. Armistice Coffee

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVMMHJ+4XJ

Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/seattle-rationality/; https://www.facebook.com/groups/seattlerationality

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, USA

Contact: Roland

Contact Info: rolandsvsmith[at]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 04:00 PM

Location: We will be meeting at the Riverfront Park in the city. We will start on the grassy area near the intersection of Stevens St and Spokane Falls Blvd. I will be the tall man who has a sign saying "ACX MEETUP."

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85V4MH6J+43

Notes: RSVPs are preferred but not required

Wisconsin

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA

Contact: Tara

Contact Info: taraa1207[at]gmail[do t]com

Time: Sunday, September 08th, 05:00 PM

Location: On the big lawn right next to the Porter Boathouse, I'll be there on one of the benches wearing red

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MG3HHQ+82

Notes: Please RSVP by emailing me. If nobody RSVPs, I won’t be there.

STONE LAKE, WISCONSIN, USA

Contact: Ethan

Contact Info: eleventhrootofseven[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 06:00 PM

Location: Stone Lake Lions Hall @ 16831 W. Main Street Stone Lake, WI. Look for a yellow building on the corner of Main Street and Frost Avenue. Park anywhere close and walk up the ramp from Frost Avenue to enter. We'll be in the café.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86QCRFW6+7M

Notes: There is a barn dance at the hall afterward (beginner's lesson start at 6:45p, main dance at 7:00p, goes until 9:00p). Some of us will stay to dance. You can to.

South America

Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

Contact: Matt

Contact Info: mw[dot]coop[d ot]r[a t]gmail[d ot]com

Time: Saturday, September 14th, 03:00 PM

Location: Meet at Facultad de Derecho, right outside of the Ache Grill and Starbucks. We will have some kind of sign that says ACX Meetup

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q3CJ85+QPH

Brazil

FLORIANÓPOLIS, BRAZIL

Contact: Adiel

Contact Info: adiel[at]airpost[dot]net

Time: Saturday, October 19th, 04:00 PM

Location: Angeloni Beira Mar, at the food court. I’ll be wearing a yellow hat.

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/584HCFGF+326

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/C2WFfuFX07W0UBMnTeooN6

Notes: Everyone is welcome! There will be cookies.

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL

Contact: Bruno Vieira

Contact Info: vbruno2002[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: Friday, September 20th, 06:00 PM

Location: INOVA USP - 20/09/2024 - 18:00. Av. Prof. Lúcio Martins Rodrigues, 370 - Butantã, São Paulo - SP, 05508-020

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/588MC7VF+25

Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/GZSMt9xMXUpFjJai4u0hlB

Notes: Don't bring kids or dogs, please. I'm still working out dinner, join the group chat so we can properly represent you with our decisions. RSVPs required at https://www.sympla.com.br/evento/acx-meetup-sao-paulo/2607686

Chile

SANTIAGO, CHILE

Contact: Iñaki

Contact Info: inaki[dot]escarate[a t]gmail[do t]com

Time: Saturday, September 28th, 11:30 AM

Location: Parque Bicentenario, next to the Vitacura municipality, next to the stairs and fountain. We'll have a sign that says "ACX"

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/47RFJ92X+J8

Notes: English and Spanish speakers welcome!

Costa Rica

TAMARINDO, COSTA RICA

Contact: timeless

Contact Info: pvspam-timeless-acx[at]hacklab[dot]net

Time: Sunday, September 15th, 01:30 PM

Location: El Mercadito, near Asian Fusion Sushi

Coordinates: https://plus.codes/762P75X5+QMG

Notes: Wear a nerdy tshirt. I will wear a nerdy tshirt. This is a surfer town, so anyone with math or philosophy on their tshirt is probably one of us. Mercadito is a small food court, but I'll get as close to Asian Fusion sushi as possible, and may order some before we begin.