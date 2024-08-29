Thanks to everyone who responded to my request for ACX meetup organizers. Volunteers have arranged meetups in 171 cities around the world, from Baghdad to Buenos Aires.
You can find the list below, in the following order:
Africa & Middle East
Asia-Pacific
Europe
North America
South America
You can see a map of all the events on the LessWrong community page. (Or possibly you will be able to soon.)
Within each region, it’s alphabetized first by country, then by city. For instance, the first entry in Europe is Sofia, Bulgaria, and the first entry for Germany is Aachen. Each region and country has its own header. The USA is the exception where it is additionally sorted by state, with states having their own subheaders. Hopefully this is clear. If you’re looking at this on the web, you can also use your browser search tool (ctrl+f or command+f) and type your city.
Scott will provisionally be attending the meetup in Berkeley. ACX meetups coordinator Skyler will provisionally be attending Boston, Burlington, Kitchener-Waterloo, Newton, Northampton, and Berkeley. Some of the biggest ones might be announced on the blog, regardless of whether or not Scott or Skyler attends.
Extra Info For Potential Attendees
1. If you’re reading this, you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, don’t want to buy anything at the cafe or restaurant where it’s held, or hate ACX and everything it stands for. You’ll be fine!
2. Unless the organizer says so in the event notes, you don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer to be able to attend. Some organizers require them, so check the event. I’ve also given email addresses for all organizers in case you have a question.
Extra Info For Meetup Organizers:
1. If you’re the host, bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere (or otherwise be identifiable).
2. Bring blank labels and pens for nametags.
3. Have people type their name and email address in a spreadsheet or in a Google Form (accessed via a bit.ly link or QR code), so you can start a mailing list to make organizing future meetups easier.
4. If you’re having trouble thinking of something to talk about, the attendees probably also read ACX. Talk about a recent post or book review that you liked.
5. If it’s the first meetup, people are probably just going to want to talk, and you shouldn’t try to organize some kind of planned workshop or anything like that.
6. It’s easier to schedule a followup meetup while you’re having the first, compared to trying to do it later on by email.
7. If you didn’t make a LessWrong event for your meetup (or if you did but Skyler didn’t know about it) the LessWrong team did it for you using the username or email address you gave on the form. To claim your event, log into LW (or create an account) using that email address, or message the LW team on Intercom (chat button in the bottom right corner of lesswrong.com).
If you need to change a meetup date or you have any other questions, please email skyler[at] rationalitymeetups[ dot]org.
Africa & Middle East
Iraq
BAGHDAD, IRAQ
Contact: Mustafa
Contact Info: wolframsigma2[dot]7[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Thursday, September 05th, 06:00 PM
Location: In the Grinders, Zayona. I will sit with a brown
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8H568FG6+839
Notes: please join the group or notify me in any way, I hosted 3 meet ups so far and no attended, so I would not go if no other person at least notified me. If you can't attend, but you're still likeminded and in the area, please reach out! I'd love to meet you sometime.
Israel
HAIFA, ISRAEL
Contact: shai zilberman
Contact Info: dizinteria[at]walla[dot]com
Time: Monday, September 16th, 05:00 PM
Location: The Goldmund book store located at the talpiot market on ekron 6 street
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4QR262+39
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/FSclSIRSpdSJ6T5VJT2QAD
Notes: Looking forward to seeing ya'll at our meetup! Feel free to bring along anyone/anything if you'd like—everyone is welcome. To help us plan better, please RSVP via email or whatsapp (detailed here) so we can ensure we have enough space and refreshments for everyone. See you there!
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL
Contact: Inbar
Contact Info: inbar192[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, October 20th, 05:00 PM
Location: Sarona park, grass area next to Benedict restaurant. I'll have an ACX MEETUP sign and some balloons.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G4P3QCP+MPH
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5389163051129361
Notes: There is a secure location (מרחב מוגן) very close to where we'll be sitting in case of a missile alert - an underground staircase.
Nigeria
KADUNA STATE, NIGERIA
Contact: Abdul Malik
Contact Info: maleekcherry510[ at]g mail[do t]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 03:30 PM
Location: Cafe one, Uptown Mall, Zaire Rd
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7F29FCCJ+8X
South Africa
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA
Contact: Yaseen Mowzer
Contact Info: yaseen[a t]mowzer[dot]co[d ot]za
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 06:00 PM
Location: Truth Coffee Roasting, 36 Buitenkant St, Cape Town City Centre - we'll put a sign on the table
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4FRW3CCF+P3
Notes: Please RSVP using LessWrong or email or WhatsApp (+27 79 813 5144), so book I big enough table.
Turkey
ANTALYA, TURKEY
Contact: Annalise
Contact Info: annalisetarhan[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 03:00 PM
Location: We'll be meeting at the Shakespeare in Beach Park, on the patio. Look for a propped up notebook with ACX in big letters.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G8GVMMC+4VR
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Contact: Ozge
Contact Info: ozgeco[at]yahoo[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 05th, 02:00 PM
Location: Kadikoy, Rıhtım, Yeni Iskele Upstairs, Istanbul Kitapcisi Kahve Dunyasi
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GGFX2VF+4F
Notes: This time we organize this meeting together with AI Safety Istanbul Group. Everybody warmly welcomed.
Asia-Pacific
Australia
ALBURY, AUSTRALIA
Contact: BK
Contact Info: podcastaffix[at]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Tuesday, September 17th, 06:30 PM
Location: Mitta Mitta Canoe Club building in Noreuil Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RM8WW73+2P7
Notes: Alcohol free venue, please bring snacks
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA
Contact: Laura
Contact Info: laura[d ot]leighton94[at ]gmai l[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 05:00 PM
Location: The Burrow, West End. We might be either upstairs or downstairs. I will have a sign that says ACX meetup.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/5R4MG2C7+44M
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA
Contact: Declan
Contact Info: declan_t[at]hotmail[d ot]com
Time: Monday, October 07th, 06:00 PM
Location: Grease Monkey Braddon
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RPFP4GM+R3
Notes: Please RSVP by previous Friday for table booking.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA
Contact: Allan
Contact Info: winnings_gesture485[at ]simplelogin[do t]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 02:00 PM
Location: Wolf Cafe and Eatery, 21 Lobelia Dr, Altona North VIC 3025. We will have a sign saying "AXC Meetup" written on it
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RJ65R4R+3V
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmelbourne/
PERTH, AUSTRALIA
Contact: Bianca Peterek
Contact Info: bianca[d ot]czatyrko[at]gmail[ dot]co m
Time: Saturday, October 12th, 01:30 PM
Location: Dôme Café Bassendean (Located in Hawaiian's) West Rd, Bassendean WA 6054
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4PWQ3XW3+9G
Notes: Please find the table with the "ACX meet-up" sign. I'm totally blind, so you'll have to find me and be verbal!
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
Contact: Eliot
Contact Info: Redeliot[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Thursday, September 19th, 06:00 PM
Location: Lvl 2, 565 George St, Sydney NSW
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4RRH46F4+98
Group Link: https://meetu.ps/e/.qqqqlrygcmbzb/sqK6x/i
Notes: Bring a friend! Everyone welcome!
Hong Kong
HONG KONG, HONG KONG
Contact: Max Bolingbroke
Contact Info: acx[at]alpha[d ot]engineering
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 03:00 PM
Location: Private flat in The Oakhill, 28 Wood Road, Wan Chai
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PJP75GG+HP
Notes: Email me to RSVP and I will let you know which flat number to come to & give you an invite link to the ACX Hong Kong WhatsApp group. For those who couldn't RSVP in time I will also put an "ACX Meetup" sign outside the entrance of the building with the number of my flat on it.
India
BENGALURU, INDIA
Contact: Nihal M
Contact Info: propwash[at]duck[dot]com
Time: Sunday, October 27th, 04:00 PM
Location: Matteo coffea, church street
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J4VXJF4+PR
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/i5vLw9xnG9iwXNQZZ
Notes: RSVP on the event for october
CHENNAI, INDIA
Contact: Sathish
Contact Info: sathish9289[at]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Thursday, September 05th, 07:00 PM
Location: Besant Nagar Beach
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7M42X7XC+GP
HYDERABAD, INDIA
Contact: Vatsal
Contact Info: vmehra[at]pm[do t]me
Time: Saturday, October 12th, 03:00 PM
Location: Yellolife Cafe, 1335h, Road No. 45, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7J9WCCF5+RH
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong
MUMBAI, INDIA
Contact: Chetan Kharbanda
Contact Info: chetan[dot]kharbanda2[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 11:00 AM
Location: Doolally Taproom - Andheri. https://maps.app.goo.gl/gf8U9AgUtbe892678?g_st=com.google.maps.preview.copy
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7JFJ4RPM+C6
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/MsTdZ4KpJmHFmLrt4
Notes: Please RSVP so I know how many people to expect for the seating at the venue
Indonesia
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Contact: Aud
Contact Info: helloaud2000[at]gmail[do t]com
Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 02:00 PM
Location: First Crack Coffee Jl. Bumi https://maps.app.goo.gl/1VBV9GmM51HxLEnL7
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6P58QQ7R+42
Notes: Please RSVP to my email so I know how many people to expect. Thanks!
UBUD, INDONESIA
Contact: River
Contact Info: acx[dot]k55uc[at]passinbox[dot]com
Time: Thursday, September 12th, 11:00 AM
Location: Kafe Upstairs
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6P3QF7P7+CM
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HydwIF3u7Ve0nfpbc9EtnS
Malaysia
KUALA LAMPUR, MALAYSIA
Contact: Doris
Contact Info: siroddoris13[a t]gmail[do t]com
Time: Sunday, September 01, 04:00 PM
Location: King's Hall Cafe @ Sek 13
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GVRRXWM+6H
Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/XXFspCmy
Japan
TOKYO (ENGLISH), JAPAN
Contact: Harold
Contact Info: rationalitysalon[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 12th, 10:00 AM
Location: Get in touch for the details!
Coordinates: Get in touch for the details!
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/acx-tokyo/
Notes: Get in touch for the details!
TOKYO (日本語), JAPAN
名前/Contact: Emi
連絡先/Contact Info: gouritekinakai[at]proton[dot]me
時/Time: Monday, September 16, 07:00 PM
場所/Location: エースイン新宿/Ace Inn Shinjuku
座標/ Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8Q7XMPVF+2P
追加メモ/Additional Notes: (こちらは日本語の東京ミートアップです)/ This is a Tokyo Meetup in Japanese. 初めての企画なので多分こじんまりとしたミートとなりますがちょっとでも興味のある方は是非ご参加してください。日本語全レベルok 着きましたら「ACX」とフロントの人にささやいて通してもらってください：）
New Zealand
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND
Contact: Mark
Contact Info: markgilmour[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 10:00 AM
Location: Cornwall Park Band Rotunda
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/4VMP4Q3Q+RR
Notes: Bring kids if relevant, feel free to bring some nibbles.
Singapore
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE
Contact: Andrew
Contact Info: mindupgrade[at]protonmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 29th, 04:30 PM
Location: Maxwell (will send more details in email)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/6PH57RJV+5W
Group Link: https://rentry.co/AC6PH57RJV5W. Please send your RSVP email as early as you can because it would be immensely helpful.
Notes: Feel free to send an email about topic sentences that you are interested in or want to have a conversation with others about. Topic sentences will be collated and privately shared with the other attendees. We have at least one ACX Meetup every month. The Aug/Sep/Oct/Nov/Dec dates will be on https://rentry.co/AC6PH57RJV5W.
Taiwan
TAIPEI, TAIWAN
Contact: Jake & Brandon
Contact Info: jakessolo[plus]acxmeetup[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 08th, 03:00 PM
Location: Daan Park - northeast field next to the basketball courts (backup: Learn Bar if it's raining)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GJP+PG3
Notes: Backup location coordinates of Learn Bar: https://plus.codes/7QQ32GMJ+GHR
Thailand
BANGKOK, THAILAND
Contact: Steven
Contact Info: steven[dot]shonts[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Sunday, September 01st, 03:00 PM
Location: Too Fast To Sleep (Siam) สยาม - 222,222/1-7,224 ซอย Siam Square Soi 1, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P52PGVJ+XJ
Vietnam
DA NANG, VIETNAM
Contact: Egor
Contact Info: zmaznevegor[at]g mail[ dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 02:30 PM
Location: Me Coffee Roastery, 2nd floor. 91 Chương D., Bắc Mỹ Phú, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P8C26WP+Q27
Notes: If you are planning to come, please contact me on Telegram @Zmaznevegor. https://t.me/Zmaznevegor
HANOI, VIETNAM
Contact: Jord
Contact Info: jordnguyen43[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 09:00 AM
Location: Ciao Bella Coffee, Alley 132 Vo Chi Cong, Xuan La, Tay Ho, Hanoi
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7PH73R34+835
Notes: Please RSVP on Lesswrong / email me in case of any changes
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM
Contact: Hiep
Contact Info: hiepbq14408[at]gm ail[ dot]co m
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 09:30 AM
Location: Trung Nguyen Legend Coffee at 603 Tran Hung Dao St.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/7P28QM4P+H5
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/nSoF5ntooah7f4qzj
Europe
Bulgaria
SOFIA, BULGARIA
Contact: Daniel
Contact Info: bensen[dot]daniel[at ]g mail[d ot]com
Time: Sunday, September 29th, 04:00 PM
Location: Borisova Gradina, Sofia, Bulgaria
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GJ5M8GW+P4
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/HGaSdqwqG4SogWfTi
Croatia
ZAGREB, CROATIA
Contact: Dominik
Contact Info: dominik[dot]tujmer[a t]gm ail[dot]c om
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 07:00 PM
Location: A Most Unusual Garden (Hendrick's Gin Garden), Horvaćanska cesta 3, Zagreb
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQQQXP3+W55
Group Link: https://t.me/+A8_-NHQnSkhmY2Fk
Czech Republic
BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC
Contact: Michal
Contact Info: adekcz[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Thursday, September 26th, 07:00 PM
Location: Skautský institut Brno, 2nd floor, shared office (not ground level main hall)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXR5JX4+R8
Group Link: https://www.efektivni-altruismus.cz/kalendar-akci/
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC
Contact: Jiri Nadvornik
Contact Info: nadvornik[d ot]jiri[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Thursday, September 26th, 06:00 PM
Location: Dharmasala Teahouse
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2P3CRW+FQ
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/835029216562521/
Denmark
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
Contact: Søren Elverlin
Contact Info: soeren[dot]elverlin[a t]gm ail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 03:00 PM
Location: Rundholtsvej 10, 2300 Copenhagen S
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F7JMH38+GFJ
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/xsAqbxvT8PD8kCgcr/astralcodexten-lesswrong-meetup-5jau
Notes: RSVP on LessWrong
Estonia
TALLINN, ESTONIA
Contact: Andrew West
Contact Info: andrew_n_west[at]yah oo[dot]co[dot]uk
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 07:00 PM
Location: Kohvik Must Puudel
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GF6CPPW+J4
Finland
HELSINKI, FINLAND
Contact: Joe Nash
Contact Info: sschelsinkimeetup[at]gmail[dot]co m
Time: Tuesday, September 17th, 06:00 PM
Location: Oluthuone Kaisla, Vilhonkatu 4, 00100 Helsinki. I will have a notebook that says "ACX" on the table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9GG65WCW+PW
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/helsinki-slate-star-codex-readers-meetup/
France
BORDEAUX, FRANCE
Contact: Tom
Contact Info: tom[at]rethaller[d ot]n et
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 06:00 PM
Location: Under the trees, on the waterfront, opposite Quinconces
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CPXRCWH+6W
Group Link: https://discord.gg/2NBRvz5JbC
Notes: Please join the Discord server before attending, the exact location might change depending on the weather
GRENOBLE, FRANCE
Contact: Fantin
Contact Info: fantin[dot]seguin[at]live[do t]fr
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 06:00 PM
Location: We'll be in the Jardin de Ville, on the lawn near the cable car, with a small ACX Meetup sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ75PVG+3H
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so I know how many we are. We can go to a bar or somewhere else afterwards.
LYON, FRANCE
Contact: Lucas
Contact Info: deangelis.lucas[a t]outlook[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 4:00 PM
Location: Parc de la tête d'or, proche du parc aux daims
Coodinates: https://plus.codes/8FQ6QVF3+J3
PARIS, FRANCE
Contact: Augustin
Contact Info: augustin[d ot]portier[at ]proto n[dot]me
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 06:00 PM
Location: In the Carrousel Garden (next to the Tuileries Gardens). We’ll be sitting on the grass near the Museum of Decorative Arts, which is located at the end of the north wing of the Louvre building complex. I’ll bring an ACX sign, and I’ll be wearing a bowtie.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FW4V87J+5Q
Group Link: https://discord.gg/VMQq8r83GS
TOULOUSE, FRANCE
Contact: Alfonso
Contact Info: barsom[dot]maelwys[at]gmail[do t]co m
Time: Tuesday, September 10th, 08:00 PM
Location: Pizzeria La Pastasciutta (35Bis Rue Gabriel Péri, 31000 Toulouse). We'll meet at the door.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FM3JF43+GW
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/the-friendly-debate/
Notes: Please, RSVP by email
Georgia
TBILISI, GEORGIA
Contact: Dmitrii
Contact Info: overfull_jailbird656[at]simplelogin[d ot]c om
Time: Sunday, September 01st, 10:00 AM
Location: BNKR coffee (https://maps.app.goo.gl/VjMviRv9yymSpA1p7)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8HH6PQ4J+7H
Germany
AACHEN, GERMANY
Contact: Martin Schmidt
Contact Info: acx[at]enc0[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 07:00 PM
Location: Cafe Papillon, probably near the entrance, will bring ACX sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28Q3JH+8G
Group Link: https://t.me/+IiFfbpWDWm1kOGQ6
BERLIN, GERMANY
Contact: Milli and Dominik
Contact Info: acx-meetups[at]martinmilbradt[d ot]de
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 02:00 PM
Location: Big lawn at the center of Humboldthain
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F4MG9WP+36
Group Link: https://t.me/+_50JIXMIFYc1NTRi
BREMEN, GERMANY
Contact: Rasmus
Contact Info: ad[dot]fontes[at]aol[d ot]c om
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 04:00 PM
Location: We meet outside at Café Weserterrassen, near the playground or inside if the weather is really bad. I'll be carrying a Perplexus Epic Ball Labyrinth.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5C3R9J+8W9
Notes: Feel free to bring kids.
COLOGNE, GERMANY
Contact: Marcel Müller
Contact Info: marcel_mueller[at]mail[d ot]de
Time: Saturday, October 12th, 05:00 AM
Location: Marienweg 43, 50858 Köln
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F28WRMX+97
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/2QwpKyXvwiZ53G4HP
FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY
Contact: Omar
Contact Info: info[at]rationality-freiburg[dot]de
Time: Friday, October 11th, 06:00 PM
Location: Haus des Engagements, Rehlingstraße 9, 79100 Freiburg
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FV9XRQQ+QQ9
Group Link: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/
Notes: If possible read one of the articles listed here: https://www.rationality-freiburg.de/events/2024-10-11-acx-meetup-fall-2024/ If not, come anyway :-)
GÖTTINGEN, GERMANY
Contact: Fernando
Contact Info: fernando[dot]unterricht[a t]gm ail[do t]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 02:00 PM
Location: Grave of Carl Friedrich Gauss, Cheltenham Park, Göttingen. I will be wearing an orange T-shirt and carrying a sign with ACX on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F3FGWJR+MW
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/G1xJFRKm09vDC7Yxu9mubC
Notes: I will bring some drinks and snack, so nobody else has to. But of course, feel free to bring anything you want to add!
HAMBURG, GERMANY
Contact: Gunnar
Contact Info: g[dot]zarncke[plus]acx[at]gma il[do t]c om
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 03:00 PM
Location: Eppendorfer Park at the pond, we will have a sign reading "ACX Meetup".
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F5FHXQH+MF
Group Link: lesswrong-hamburg@googlegroups.com
Notes: Feel free to bring friends and family. Please RSVP on to me for planning.
MAINZ, GERMANY
Contact: Lukas
Contact Info: lf_mail[at]posteo[do t]de
Time: Saturday, October 05th, 03:00 PM
Location: "Baron" on the JGU campus; likely outside if weather permits; and will have an ACX sign on the table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCX6VW+Q8
Notes: This is a speculative meetup to see if there is sufficient interest; please RSVP in advance. Meetup language will be English unless we're all (fluent) German speakers.
MANNHEIM, GERMANY
Contact: Simon
Contact Info: acxmannheim[at]mailbox[dot]org
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 08:00 PM
Location: Murphy's Law (Irish Pub)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXCFFJC+5G
Group Link: https://signal.group/#CjQKIFmicB23eRhkDDjxjT94PWsbTYPdux-uoZJH2bH2M7OqEhBzfNMhsDNayw_ETHxhsGG6
Notes: Look for the table with the ACX sign on it!
NÜRNBERG, GERMANY
Contact: Dimi
Contact Info: dimi[dot]zharkov[a t]gmail[d ot]co m
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 07:00 PM
Location: Biergarten 'Gutmann am Dutzendteich', outside if the weather allows. I will put a sign on the table saying ACX
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FXHC4P8+5Q
Notes: We can start at Gutmann's and then go for a walk around Dutzendteich. German, English, and Russian/Ukrainian speakers very welcome! (As well as any other language)
SAARBRÜCKEN, GERMANY
Contact: Jan Wehner
Contact Info: janwehner1[a t]t-online[do t]de
Time: Wednesday, September 18th, 07:00 PM
Location: Am Staden 16a, 66121 Saarbrücken (Ulanen-Pavillon Beer garden). I'll have a laptop saying ACX MEETUP
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FX962G4+8GG
Notes: RSVPs are required. Please use this form: https://forms.gle/QwvuVeL4sTQbuQub7.
STUTTGART, GERMANY
Contact: Steve
Contact Info: Steve[dot]Bachelor[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Sunday, September 08th, 04:00 PM
Location: The Starbucks at Mailaender Platz, 70173 Stuttgart - Up the stairs from the Budapester Platz or Stadtbibliothek U-train stops to the open square area of the Milaneo mall.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FWFQ5RM+97
Notes: I don’t actually speak any German; I just got here.
Greece
ATHENS, GREECE
Contact: Spyros Dovas
Contact Info: acx[dot]meetup[dot]athens[do t]greece[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Thursday, September 19th, 07:00 PM
Location: The meeting place is the plaza in front of the National Library in Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center complex in Faliro. There will be an "ACX Meetup" sign where we will sit to spot the place. We will occupy a couple (or hopefully more!) tables.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8G95WMQR+WRP
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/astral-codex-ten-athens-meetup/
Hungary
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY
Contact: Tim
Contact Info: timunderwood9[at]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Sunday, October 06th, 02:00 PM
Location: Muzeumkert, with Sirius Teahaz as backup in case of bad weather
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVXF3R7+Q8
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rationality-budapest
Notes: We'll have a sign, feel free to bring kids, and it'll be great to see you all.
Ireland
DUBLIN, IRELAND
Contact: David O.
Contact Info: inlets_spinal_0a[at]icloud[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 06:00 PM
Location: Motel One, 111-114 Middle Abbey St, North City, Dublin, D01 H220
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5M8PXP+6H
Group Link: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://chat.whatsapp.com/FzNygSigEbhLgH3QO7X3jt__;!!CXc2QsB7-X90!4nFELKz3w07KYYnBDVLX0VyPNes-fYIQ7xv_ZzwqCd6IDOgXB1LKujopocsB0ONiXD8kf9wNShWTkrvd7m_aBQ$
Notes: No RSVP required
Italy
MILANO, ITALY
Contact: Raffaele
Contact Info: raffa[dot]mauro[ at]gmail[do t]com
Time: Friday, September 06th, 06:30 PM
Location: Viale Majno 18, 20127, Milano (MI) - Primo Ventures, second floor
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FQFF6C4+9C
Notes: Please RSVP to raffa.mauro@gmail.com
ROME, ITALY
Contact: Giulio Starace
Contact Info: giulio[dot]starace[at ]gmail[do t]com
Time: Saturday, October 19th, 03:00 PM
Location: Roma Termini, Via Marsala entrance
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FHJWG23+P4M
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/IqVk1B8RwgxHnm1u6fgeQA
Notes: Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not ‘the typical ACX reader’, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.! We are a very casual and laid back group.
Latvia
RIGA, LATVIA
Contact: Anastasia
Contact Info: riga[dot]acx[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Wednesday, October 09th, 07:00 PM
Location: MiiT Coffee, Lāčplēša iela 10, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1010
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G86X44C+M5
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/fE7wFrbHoAKAvw5bw
Lithuania
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA
Contact: Linas
Contact Info: linaskondrackis[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 03:00 PM
Location: We'll be in Lukiškių Aikštė. Look for a small group and a guy holding an ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G67M7QC+Q9
Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/jVtnuJep
Notes: Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not ‘the typical ACX reader’, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc. Bonus points if you tag yourself on LessWrong so we know you're coming / thinking about it.
Netherlands
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
Contact: Tom
Contact Info: hello[at]tomrijntjes[do t]nl
Time: Monday, September 02nd, 07:00 PM
Location: Ijscuypje Westerpark
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F469VPC+GX
Group Link: Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/InPyklCnyYs9PQi5NXevV2, Discord: https://discord.gg/6YKnURhHWZ
NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS
Contact: Stian
Contact Info: stian[dot]sgronlund[ at]outlook[d ot]co m
Time: Sunday, September 08th, 02:00 PM
Location: Sport Cafe "The Yard", Elinor Ostromgebouw, Heyendaalseweg 141, 6525 AJ Nijmegen. I will bring some sort of sign that says "ACX/Rationality Meetup Nijmegen"
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F37RV98+CX
Notes: RSVPs appreciated but not required
Poland
KRAKOW, POLAND
Contact: Milosz
Contact Info: milosz[dot]slepowronski[at ]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 07:00 PM
Location: House of Beer. I will put ACX MEETUP sign on the table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F2X3W6R+QXR
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/812811138741130
WARSAW, POLAND
Contact: ntoxeg
Contact Info: ntoxeg[at]proton[d ot]m e
Time: Sunday, October 06th, 04:00 PM
Location: Wilcza 25, walk down and look for a big white room.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9G4362G8+2VJ
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/ZXL54LioSRqtK5yZY, https://www.facebook.com/groups/lwwarsaw
Notes: RSVP on LessWrong or Facebook is recommended.
Portugal
FUNCHAL, PORTUGAL
Contact: Marko
Contact Info: thiel[dot]marko[at]cantab[dot]net
Time: Monday, September 02nd, 06:00 PM
Location: Santa Catarina Park, northeast corner
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8C45J3WP+FG
Notes: I'll wear a grey hat with a ship's wheel on it
LISBON, PORTUGAL
Contact: Luís Campos
Contact Info: luis[dot]filipe[dot]lcampos[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 03:00 PM
Location: We meet on top of a small hill East of the Linha d'Água café in Jardim Amália Rodrigues. For comfort, bring sunglasses and a blanket to sit on. There is some natural shade. Also, it can get quite windy, so bring a jacket. Look for the big orange blanket.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CCGPRJW+V8
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EaWFPJNfKZeJiHECesblMS
Serbia
BELGRADE, SERBIA
Contact: Tanya Trninic
Contact Info: tanja[dot]trninic[at]efektivnialtruizam[ dot]c om
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 02:00 PM
Location: Restaurant Rai Urban Vege; Address: Visokog Stevana 5, Belgrade, Serbia
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8GP2RFG4+JQ|
Group Link: EA Serbia Telegram group invite: https://t.me/+wu3itsO2ZjoxNmY0
Notes: Please RSVP to tanja.trninic@efektivnialtruizam.com so I can reserve a suitable table.
Spain
BARCELONA, SPAIN
Contact: Tobi
Contact Info: tb[dot]acx[ at]proton[d ot]me
Time: Sunday, September 08th, 06:30 PM
Location: Parc de la Ciutadella
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH495QM+JQ
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/a8JdcnpTRYirgncZT
Notes: Please RSVP so we know how many people to plan for
CAMBRILS, SPAIN
Contact: Alexander
Contact Info: alexander[dot]oleshko[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Friday, September 13th, 07:00 PM
Location: North entrance to Park del Pescador, I'll hold an "ACX meetup" poster.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FH33384+PH4
Notes: Please RSVP if you're planning to come. If I get no replies, I'll still show up there and stand with the poster for 20 minutes. I expect that we will communicate in English, however, if Spanish is a more preferable choice for you, you'll find conversation partners.
MADRID, SPAIN
Contact: Pablo
Contact Info: pvillalobos[at]proton[d ot]me
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 11:00 AM
Location: El Retiro Park, puppet theatre. I will be carrying an ACX sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8CGRC897+F8M
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/Effective-Altruism-Madrid/
Notes: RSVPs appreciated but not required
Sweden
GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN
Contact: Stefan
Contact Info: acx_gbg[at]posteo[d ot]se
Time: Wednesday, September 25th, 06:00 PM
Location: Condeco Fredsgatan, second floor, look for some books on the table
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F9HPX4C+39F
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN
Contact: Jonatan Westholm
Contact Info: jonatanwestholm[at]hotmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 03:00 PM
Location: Radisson Blu Viking, Stockholm City
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9FFW83J5+J6
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/84RznjYeqCefurUh/
Notes: Yes, please RSVP! Depending on how many sign up, I may have to phone the hotel ahead of time. Also note: I have learned from previous meetups that the afternoon sun blinds half the group at Scandic Continental, which is why I decided to give Radisson Blu Viking a try (it's literally 100m from the old place).
Switzerland
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND
Contact: MB
Contact Info: acxzurich[at]proton[d ot]me
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 03:00 PM
Location: Blatterwiese in front of the chinese garden. If it rains we will go under the roof inside the garden (free entry).
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8FVC9H32+VF
Notes: Snacks and picnic blankets are optional, but appreciated. Drop me a line at the email above to be added to the mailing list (future meetups will be announced there, we meet monthly).
United Kingdom
CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM
Contact: Hamish Todd
Contact Info: hamish[dot]todd1[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 02:00 PM
Location: **Upstairs** at The Bath House
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9F426439+J9
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/SodAF4T4T2dw8X6Jj
Notes: 3 years and still going strong! Always happy to see new faces too :)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Contact: Edward Saperia
Contact Info: ed[at]newspeak[dot]house
Time: Sunday, October 20th, 01:00 PM
Location: Newspeak House, 133-135 Bethnal Green Road, E2 7DG
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XGWGH+3F
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/acxlondon
Notes: Please register: https://lu.ma/ACX-London-Oct-2024
OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM
Contact: Stan
Contact Info: stanislawmalinowski09[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Wednesday, October 16th, 06:30 AM
Location: The Star Pub
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3WPQX6+PM
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/oxfordrationalish
READING, UNITED KINGDOM
Contact: Ben Wōden
Contact Info: cascadestyler[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 02:00 PM
Location: Siren RG1 Craft Brew: 1 Friars Walk, Reading RG1 1DA
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C3XF24G+P8
Notes: Siren RG1 is not a pub in the traditional sense and does not have pub vibes. It has an almost cafe-like atmosphere that's friendly to non-drinkers. If you are put off by the atmosphere of the traditional british pub, please don't let that be a reason to give this one a miss. I'm planning on staying around until maybe about 6, so don't worry about turning up significantly later than the start time. RSVPs would be helpful but are not a requirement. Feel free to email me with any questions.
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM
Contact: Satya Benson
Contact Info: acx[dot]meetup[at]satchlj[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 12th, 03:00 PM
Location: George Square Gardens Labyrinth
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C7RWRV6+G5
Notes: If it rains, the backup location is Söderberg The Meadows (https://plus.codes/9C7RWRV5+C7)
SHEFFIELD, UK
Contact: Colin Z. Robertson
Contact Info: czr[at]rtnl[d ot]org[do t]uk
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 03:00 PM
Location: 200 Degrees, 25 Division St, Sheffield S1 4GE. I'll have a piece of paper on the table with ACX written on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9C5W9GJG+2M
Group Link: https://discord.gg/8RMx8BvZbz
North America
Canada
CALGARY, CANADA
Contact: David P
Contact Info: qwertie256[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 02:00 PM
Location: First Street Market, 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary. Look for a red ACX sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/95372WRM+2F
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/LZQ6HBAd8afoqPP27
EDMONTON, CANADA
Contact: Joseph Shapkin
Contact Info: ta1hynp09[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com
Time: Thursday, September 19th, 07:00 PM
Location: Irrational Brewing Company. 10643 124 St #109. Edmonton, AB T5N 1S5. We will have an ACX sign so you can easily find our table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/9558HF27+7Q
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/hNzrLboTGkRFraHWG
Notes: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/kBCpoouwrn4GoAZyr/acx-meetups-everywhere-5
HALIFAX, CANADA
Contact: Noah
Contact Info: usernameneeded[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 01:00 PM
Location: Oxford Taproom, 6418 Quinpool Rd. We'll be in the room immediately to the right as you enter and will have a blue pyramid on our table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87PRJ9VX+PP
Group Link: https://discord.gg/kXFaGQBB5h
KITCHENER, CANADA
(see Waterloo, Canada)
OTTAWA, CANADA
Contact: Tess
Contact Info: rationalottawa [a t] gmail[do t]com
Time: Friday, October 4th, 7:00 PM
Location: Meeting in the "Penalty Box" private room of the Hometown Sports Grill, 1525 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1. We'll put up a yellow ACX sign!
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q698JJ+FP
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalottawa
Additional Notes: Kids welcome. Please RSVP to help make planning smoother for me, by email or on Facebook. Attend a meetup to receive an invite to our discord! Thank you!
MONTRÉAL, CANADA
Contact: Henri
Contact Info: acxmontreal[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 01:00 PM
Location: Jeanne-Mance Park, at the corner of Duluth and Esplanade. We'll have an ACX Meetup sign. Note: join our Discord server to receive last-minute information in case of bad weather.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87Q8GC89+37
Group Link: LessWrong group: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/3nnqSgGbF8x3mTcia ; Mailing list: http://eepurl.com/io5vZM ; Discord: https://discord.gg/K8gMNzqPVG ; Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/less.wrong.montreal/
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/zxcTsabESBbshjA98/acx-meetups-everywhere-fall-2024-montreal-qc
SAINT JOHN, CANADA
Contact: Sergey
Contact Info: spam04321[at]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 11:30 AM
Location: McAllister Place food court, I'll have some kind of a small ACX MEETUP sign on the table.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87QM8X4M+XJP
Notes: Please RSVP if you have any intention of coming as the event will only proceed if there's at least someone interested in coming.
TORONTO, CANADA
Contact: Andrew
Contact Info: partyatmyplace2024[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 04:00 PM
Location: FourFifty The Well (450 Front Street), ask the concierge to send you to the rec room for the ACX Meetup
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87M2JJV3+4R
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/8ktnBi4AjxtCmGeXA
Notes: RSVP over email for planning around snacks and venue capacity, or to let me know any dietary requirements. Please leave your pets at home :)
VANCOUVER, CANADA
Contact: Jordan
Contact Info: j[dot]verasamy[a t]gmail[d ot]c om
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 01:00 PM
Location: Dude Chilling Park, NW corner, with a big sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84XR7W73+PC
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/vancouver-rationality and https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/foFedJFgad2qDd3vp
WATERLOO, CANADA
Contact: Jenn
Contact Info: jenn[at]kwrationality[dot]ca
Time: Thursday, September 12th, 07:00 PM
Location: Waterloo Public Library Main Branch Auditorium
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MXFF8G+94G
Group Link: https://kwrationality.ca/
Notes: We'll decamp to a nearby restaurant for food/drinks at around 8:30.
Mexico
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO
Contact: Francisco
Contact Info: fagarrido[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 04:00 AM
Location: Av Nuevo León 115, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76F2CR6G+6R
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/uzTxYaFupgz9ZnCT5
MÉRIDA, MEXICO
Contact: Silvia
Contact Info: silviafidelina[at]hotmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 19th, 06:00 PM
Location: Centro de Estudios e Investigaciones Sociales y Culturales (CEISC) "Efraín Calderón Lara"
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76GGX9JV+W6
Group Link: https://m.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmerida
Notes: Please RSVPs by email
USA
Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA
Contact: Michael House
Contact Info: mjhouse[at]protonmail[dot]com
Time: Thursday, September 19th, 06:00 PM
Location: 300 The Bridge St, Huntsville, AL 35806. I'll be in the Starbucks which is located inside of the Barnes and Noble. I'll have a whiteboard with "ACX MEETUP" on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/866MP88H+52
Alaska
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, USA
Contact: Mark
Contact Info: FLWAB[at]protonmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 01:30 PM
Location: Kaladi Brothers Coffee, 6861 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK, 99502. We’ll be in the community room and I’ll have a sign.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/93HG525X+7J
Notes: Feel free to bring kids.
Arizona
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA
Contact: Nathan
Contact Info: natoboo2000[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 03:00 AM
Location: 20 W 6th St, Tempe, AZ 85281, USA
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/855CC3F5+QJ
Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/ANSywQABEF
Notes: Please RSVP on Lesswrong so that I can get a general gauge of how many people are coming: https://www.lesswrong.com/events/Eq2PYKCMBM9cGsFQP/acx-phoenix-september-meetup
Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, USA
Contact: Keaton
Contact Info: keatonhurlbut[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Wednesday, September 04th, 06:30 PM
Location: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers - 1788 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. I'll have a sign that says ACX MEETUP
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86873R47+QJ
Notes: Please RSVP by emailing me
California
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Scott and Skyler
Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 03:00 PM
Location: 2740 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley. We'll have a sign saying ACX Meetup by the door.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VVP5R+X5
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/bayarealesswrong
GRASS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Max Harms
Contact Info: raelifin[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 26th, 06:30 PM
Location: Private Residence (Message/email me for address)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84FW6W8G+GX
Notes: Halloween party! Come in costume! This is at my house, so please message me if you want to come. First-time people are welcome. :D The plus.code coordinates are approximate.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Vishal
Contact Info: Contact me on discord
Time: Wednesday, September 11th, 07:00 PM
Location: 11841 Wagner Street, Culver City, Los Angeles
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8553XHWM+GP
Group Link: losangelesrationality.com
Notes: Join our discord, where we do all our communication (invite link on losangelesrationality.com).
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Michael Michalchik
Contact Info: michaelmichalchik[plus ]acxlw[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 02:00 PM
Location: 1970 Port Laurent Place, Newport Beach, Ca, 92660. I will be sitting on my front porch wearing a black shirt,
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8554J47R+Q8
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/ytkHvpQrvLHFcyDhx
Notes: We have met most Saturdays for that last 2 years. We have had more than 70 meetings, Send me a email to get on our announcements re-mailer or check the less wrong community website for the orange county meetups.
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Amy
Contact Info: ajy[dot]dunphy[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, October 13th, 01:00 PM
Location: Backyard of 789 Sutter Ave, Palo Alto 94303.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VCVMF+MX
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Nelson
Contact Info: nelson[d ot]horsley[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Friday, September 20th, 06:30 PM
Location: Punchbowl Social in Victoria Gardens on the second floor
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85644F6C+Q4
Notes: Let me know if you’re coming in advance so I know if I need to officially book a reservation.
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Julia and Andrew
Contact Info: amethyst[dot]eggplant[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 01st, 02:00 PM
Location: Private Residence at 22nd and W in Midtown
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84CWHG68+JQM
Group Link: hit me up for a discord link
Notes: There will be pizza, drinks and off to one side there will be a podcasting station set up if guests are interested in ACX Stories
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Julius
Contact Info: julius[dot]simonelli[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 01:00 PM
Location: Bird Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8544PVQ8+PC2
Group Link: https://meetup.com/san-diego-rationalists/
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Andrew Gaul
Contact Info: gaul[a t]gaul[d ot]org
Time: Sunday, October 20th, 02:00 PM
Location: Dolores Park near the tennis courts
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849VQH6F+55
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/bayarealesswrong
Notes: Please RSVP via email so I can coordinate tarps, drinks, and other picnic gear
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: David
Contact Info: ddfr[at]daviddfriedman[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 01st, 02:00 PM
Location: 3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA 95117
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/849W825J+6P
Group Link: http://www.daviddfriedman.com/SSC%20Meetups%20announcement.html
Notes: Please RSVP to my email so we will have a rough count of how many we are feeding
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Denis
Contact Info: denis[dot]lantsman[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, September 13th, 06:00 PM
Location: Meadow Park. Picnic tables just south of the bathrooms / playground.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/847X789R+593
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong!
SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA
Contact: Gregg
Contact Info: gregg[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 01:30 PM
Location: NE corner of University Terrace Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/848VXWFW+X66
Colorado
BOULDER, COLORADO, USA
Contact: Josh Sacks
Contact Info: josh[do t]sacks[plu s]acx[at]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 04:00 PM
Location: 9191 Tahoe Ln, Boulder, CO 80301
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GP2V96+JR
Group Link: Pending a Discord channel for Boulder meetups...
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong so we know how much cheese to buy
DENVER, COLORADO, USA
Contact: Eneasz Brodski
Contact Info: embrodski[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 03:00 PM
Location: Sloan's Lake, North Shore, at the pier BBQs. Park in the Sloan's Lake North Parking Lot (very close to 4701 W Byron Pl), walk just past the stone structure that's right there, and we'll be on the other side of it. Should have a shade structure up, and a white board that says ACX MEETUP on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85FPQX22+RM
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/colorado-rationality/
Notes: Kids are welcome! We'll be BBQing some burgers and hot dogs, and sodas and other snacks also available. Some vegan dogs on offer, but if that's your jam it would help if you could bring something vegan.
Washington DC
WASHINGTON DC, DC, USA
Contact: Kayla
Contact Info: kjgamin[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21, 06:00 PM
Location: Froggy Bottom Pub, 2021 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006 (near Farragut North metro)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87C4WX33+5M
Group Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/605023464809227
Additional Notes: Food will be provided; drinks available for purchase. You do not need to buy anything to come!
Florida
CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Shawn
Contact Info: Shawn[d ot]Spilman[at]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Sunday, September 29th, 12:01 PM
Location: 929 SW 54th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RWH224+44
Notes: RSVP optional but appreciated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Praj
Contact Info: fort[dot]lauderdale[dot]acx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 02:00 PM
Location: Funky Buddha Brewery, parking is free in the lot across the street, I'll be sitting at a table with an "ACX MEETUP" sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RX5VF9+PFH
Group Link: Email me for the discord invite link
Notes: Come join our Discord, we're always welcoming!
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Vince
Contact Info: vatter[at]gmail[do t]com
Time: Tuesday, October 01st, 07:00 PM
Location: 4th Ave Food Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XVJMXC+5CC
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Campbell Nilsen
Contact Info: campbell[dot]nilsen[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 12th, 06:00 PM
Location: Lagniappe, large table in the back right-hand corner as you walk out from the interior onto the patio. I will be wearing a short-sleeved linen shirt and glasses with a sign that says ACX MEETUP on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76QXRR55+PJ
Group Link: Email me for an invite link to the Discord server.
Notes: There are charcuterie/bread/cheese boards and we'll get a few of those (expect some Venmo tag afterwards); there are also some more personal-sized snack options. Lagniappe is primarily a wine bar, but there are plentiful non-alcoholic options as well as beer. No RSVP needed.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Ethan
Contact Info: ethanhuyck[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Thursday, September 12th, 07:00 PM
Location: We will meet at the pavilion at UCF by the Breezeway, I will have a sign
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76WWJQ2X+72R
Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/yKP4v4hC
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: James
Contact Info: Jamesmzech[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, September 13th, 06:00 PM
Location: Oyster City brewery (603 W Gaines St #7, Tallahassee, FL 32304). I’ll be wearing nondescript clothing and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/862QCPP5+4P
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA
Contact: Charlie
Contact Info: chuckwilson477[at]yahoo[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 12:00 AM
Location: Grandview Public Market. 1401 Clare Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. We'll be at the northeast outside area, sitting at a table with an ACX MEETUP sign on it. Parking is free at an adjacent lot, and there should also be a free valet service.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76RXMWXP+GH
Group Link: https://discord.gg/tDf8fYPRRP
Notes: Hosted by the south Florida ACX group that also does meetups in Palm Beach and Broward communities such as Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and many others. Come join our Discord, we're always welcoming!
Georgia
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA
Contact: Steve
Contact Info: steve[at]digitaltoolfactory[dot]net
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 02:00 PM
Location: Bold Monk. 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW. Suite D-1, Atlanta, GA 30318. We will be in the breezeway out front
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/865QRH2F+V8
Group Link: https://acxatlanta.com/
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong or Meetup.com
Idaho
BOISE, IDAHO, USA
Contact: Tim
Contact Info: tim[dot]r[dot]burr[ at]gmail[do t]com
Time: Saturday, October 05th, 01:00 PM
Location: Let's meet on the north side of Ann Morrison park, between the road and the greenbelt. I will bring my small, black dog and a lawn game.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85M5JQ7G+QX
Illinois
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA
Contact: Todd
Contact Info: info[at]chicagorationality[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 02:00 PM
Location: Ping Tom Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HJV947+GX
Group Link: https://chicagorationality.com
URBANA, ILLINOIS, USA
Contact: Nmk
Contact Info: nmkiahrne[at]outlook[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 04:00 PM
Location: I will be in the south east end of the main quad at UIUC. Hopefully i will be wearing red and carrying a small sign saying ACX meetup on it.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GH4Q4F+J7
Group Link: https://discord.gg/6vYrRTmu
Notes: I probably won't have any activities planned , so if you have any good ideas, feel free to bring them and the necessary materials.
Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA
Contact: Tyler
Contact Info: tylerbraly[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 01:00 PM
Location: Tap Indianapolis, 306 N Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, outside of the weather is nice, otherwise look for the sign saying ACX
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86FMQRCW+J5
WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, USA
Contact: NR
Contact Info: mapreader4[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 12:00 PM
Location: Beering Hall of Liberal Arts (BRNG) Room 1268, 100 N University St, West Lafayette, IN 47907. BRNG 1268 is in the southwest corner of the building, and can be found after turning left at the south entrance. Please email me if you cannot find us. I will also place an ACX Meetup sign at the entrance to the room and wear a shirt with a lemur.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86GMC3GM+4C
Group Link: https://discord.gg/Uc7hMMSNCF
Notes: We'll have a box of chips and possibly other food.
Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA
Contact: Blake Bertuccelli-Booth
Contact Info: 1111[at]philosophers[dot]group
Time: Monday, October 14th, 11:11 AM
Location: Petite Clouet Cafe
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76XFXX73+8R
Group Link: http://philosophers.group
Notes: We're hosting an ACX Lunch and Learn part of NOAI 2024, https://noai.philosophers.group.
Maine
ACTON, MAINE, USA
Contact: Paul
Contact Info: saturndoesmars[plus]acx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Thursday, September 26th, 06:00 PM
Location: We'll be hosted by an awesome event venue with a 4-season timber frame "barn" w/ recreation/games/patio/fires and lodging for 12 available in 2 cottages. Dinner for purchase. Full bar inside. rain/shine. We are 45min from both Portland, ME and Portsmouth, NH.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87MFG3HM+75
Notes: Please RSVP and I'll send a simple Square $0 ticket link. Meeting up and hanging out is free. Buying a dinner is optional. Max capacity 150 people inside.
Maryland
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA
Contact: Rivka
Contact Info: rivka[at]adrusi[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 07:00 PM
Location: First floor of the Performing Arts and Humanities Building at UMBC. The address is 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore, MD 21250. There will be a sign that says "ACX Meetup".
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F5774P+53
Group Link: https://discord.gg/h4z5UgeYVK. If you would like to be added to the mailing list (which is primarily for weekly meetup reminders) please email me.
Notes: Parking is free on the weekend. There will be food and drinks (likely pizza). RSVPs are useful so I know how much food to get, but are not required. We meet weekly, Sundays at 7 PM, half the meetups are virtual and half are in person
FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, USA
Contact: Ferret
Contact Info: meetup2024[dot]exposure178[at]passinbox[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 12th, 01:00 PM
Location: Fort Meade
Coordinates: (ask organizer)
Group Link: (ask organizer)
Notes: Meetup is on a controlled-access government campus. Organizer will not sponsor guests onto base; attendees must be able to enter on their own.
Massachusetts
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA
(See Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA)
CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA
Contact: Skyler
Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org
Time: Sunday, September 29th, 02:00 PM
Location: JFK Memorial Park. I'll be wearing a tall blue and green hat.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC9VCG+8W
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/ssc-boston
Notes: Children and pets welcome- we're in a park with a decent amount of grass and open space. We'll have food and a shelter in case of rain.
NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA
Contact: duck_master
Contact Info: duckmaster0[at]protonmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 07th, 12:00 PM
Location: Newton Centre Green (Centre St & Beacon St)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87JC8RJ4+76
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/HnrqwPvpX7TFtMwR9
Notes: Anyone in the area is free to come! The format will be general miscellaneous talk as with earlier meetups. I will ask everyone to say their names though (and I might bring nametags too). I plan on sticking around for ~3 hours, but if attendees plan on leaving an hour earlier or later I'm ok with that as well.
NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA
Contact: Alex Liebowitz
Contact Info: alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 06:00 PM
Location: Common house at Rocky Hill Cohousing, 100 Black Birch Trail, Northampton, MA 01062. The common house is the first building you see when coming into the community (but after the event parking, which lines the road leading in on the right). Note: Florence is a village within Northampton, and some maps services show the city as Florence, some as Northampton.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J9884H+VF
Group Link: Email alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com to get on mailing list (let me know if you want to be a CC or BCC).
Notes: Guest parking should be along the road leading in (Black Birch Trail), parking to the right as you drive in. There is an Event Parking sign but it is not the most visible. There are disabled spaces directly in front of the Common House (100 Black Birch Trail). If we overflow the road, people can use the resident lots to the left and right.
Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA
Contact: Joseph Pryor
Contact Info: jwpryorprojects[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 01:00 PM
Location: 1420 Hill Street Ann Arbor Michigan. We'll be meeting at the Friends Meetinghouse (euphemism for Quaker) in the back yard if weather allows, otherwise we'll meet in the corner room.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JR77C9+MQ
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/Ann-Arbor-SSC-Rationalist-Meetup-Group/
Notes: RSVP at the meetup.com group! This is a monthly meetup! Join the Meetup.com list to hear about our meetups every month, or text me at: 517-945-8084 and I'll add you to the text notification I send out. Parking information is on the meetup.com group. The event runs from to 1-5pm.
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA
Contact: Victor
Contact Info: wooddellv[at]yahoo[do t]com
Time: Friday, September 27th, 06:00 PM
Location: The Panera Bread at the corner of 13 mile and Woodward Ave, in Royal Oak, MI. There will be a sign indicating the section of the restaurant reserved for us.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86JRGR87+X3
Notes: RSVP Required (so that I can reserve enough space) Contact me at wooddellv@yahoo.com
Minnesota
ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA
Contact: Aaron
Contact Info: ironlordbyron[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Sunday, October 13th, 04:00 PM
Location: Davanni's Pizza: 41 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86P8WRQ6+XX
Group Link: Discord link for the MSP ACX meetup group: https://discord.gg/m2xJcuC937
Notes: I'll be providing pizza! Vegans are free to bring their own food (Davanni's selection here isn't great); I'll be getting a vegetarian and gluten-free pizza along with other kinds of pizza. RSVPs on lesswrong would be great.
Missouri
SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA
Contact: Alex Freeman
Contact Info: alexrfreeman[at]proton[do t]me
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 01:00 PM
Location: Gurney Pavilion in Tower Grove Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86CFJP4P+CQ
Group Link: https://discord.gg/kJvvy6HQ
Nevada
RENO, NEVADA, USA
Contact: Daniel Gold
Contact Info: daniel[dot]ian[dot]gold[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 06:00 PM
Location: Double R Apartments pool, 9200 Double R Blvd.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85F2F63V+33
New Jersey
MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA
Contact: Matt
Contact Info: matthewrbrooks94[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 21st, 03:00 PM
Location: 10 N Park Pl, Morristown, NJ 07960 (Center of the Morristown Green)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7QGW9+RJC
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/morristown-nj-friendly-ambitious-nerds/
Notes: If the weather is good we can bring blankets and snacks and picnic on the green. If the weather is poor we can meet at Hops or elsewhere inside.
PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY
Contact: Jacob
Contact Info: jacob[at]jaschwartz[ do t]net
Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 1:00 PM
Location: Palmer Square. Will have a sign with ACX MEETUP.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G788XQ+X9
Additional Notes: Rain location: Cafe of the public library.
New York
ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA
Contact: Jake S
Contact Info: jacob[dot]scheiber[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 01:00 PM
Location: Professor Java's Coffee Sanctuary145 Wolf Rd Albany, NY 12205
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J8P59W+7J8
Notes: We will probably be sitting outside (unless the weather is bad).
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA
Contact: Stefan
Contact Info: stefanlenoach[at]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 07:00 PM
Location: 81 McGuinness Blvd. apt 6A
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8P3G2+2H
Notes: If it rains, we will move to same time the next day, September 15th.
BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA
Contact: Ian
Contact Info: meangiant[at]protonmail[do t]com
Time: Saturday, October 05th, 01:00 PM
Location: Spot Coffee Hertel (1406 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216) Look for the very tall guy with the cat hat.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87J3W4XV+5GQ
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA
Contact: Robi Rahman
Contact Info: robirahman94[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 08th, 03:00 PM
Location: Pumphouse Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G7PX6M+RG
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/overcomingbiasnyc
Notes: We will meet in Pumphouse Park if the weather is clear, or Brookfield Place if it is raining.
MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK, USA
Contact: Gabe
Contact Info: gabeaweil[ at]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, October 05th, 03:00 PM
Location: 47 Clinton Pl., Massapequa, NY 11758 - backyard if weather permits
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G8MG6P+PX
Notes: Please RSVP to gabe.a.weil@gmail.com. Also, my wife is pregnant and trying to be Covid cautious. Please don't come if you experiencing any relevant symptoms.
North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA
Contact: Vicki Williams
Contact Info: vickirwilliams[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, September 27th, 06:00 PM
Location: Biltmore Lake (aka Enka Lake) Fire Pit. Park near 88 Lake Dr. in Candler. Follow the path by the lake to the fire pit behind the tennis courts.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/867VG8MW+9G
Notes: Please RSVP for details, meal planning, and rain location.
RALEIGH-DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA
Contact: Logan
Contact Info: Logan[dot]the[dot]word[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 02:00 PM
Location: Ponysaurus Brewing Co (219 Hood St, Durham). We'll be at the outdoor seating area with an ACX sign on the table
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8773X4Q3+QW
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/rtlw
Notes: There will be pizza! The venue serves beer but is kid-friendly. I'll have more details on the Google group (see link)
Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA
Contact: Amber
Contact Info: act114[at]case[dot]edu
Time: Saturday, October 19th, 12:30 PM
Location: Floor 2, Think[Box], Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, 44106, USA (Tentative location, to be confirmed closer to the time)
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86HWG92V+6P
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong by the 16th of October. You can bring guests, but please indicate the number on RSVP
Oregon
CORVALLIS, OREGON, USA
Contact: Kenan
Contact Info: kbitikofer[at]gmail[do t]com
Time: Friday, September 27th, 06:00 PM
Location: At a table in Laughing Planet, 127 NW 2nd St, Corvallis, OR 97330, or just outside if the weather is nice. I will have a paper with "ACX Meetup" written on it. Car parking is sometimes hard to find.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PRHP7R+R6P
Group Link: https://discord.com/invite/ks3KxB3TCM
EUGENE, OREGON, USA
Contact: Kapa
Contact Info: astralx[dot]yt[at]gmail[do t]com
Time: Sunday, September 01st, 03:00 PM
Location: 3625 Kincaid St, Eugene, OR 97405
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84PR2W8F+PJ
Notes: Please join us for a pre-Labor Day barbecue - we will have food, games, and conversation! Kids are welcome, but no pets please. This is a private house with a large backyard and plenty of shade - so we will mainly be outside.
Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA
Contact: Phil
Contact Info: acxharrisburg[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 05th, 03:00 PM
Location: Zeroday Brewing Company Taproom 925 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102 We will likely be in the side-room to the right as you enter, look for the ACX MEETUP sign on the table
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G57487+R73
Group Link: https://www.lesswrong.com/groups/PXrLoKgiAyXEG2hLD
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA
Contact: Siddhesh
Contact Info: ranade[dot]siddhesh[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, October 05th, 11:00 AM
Location: La Colombe at 100 S Independence Mall W #110, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87F6XR2X+6M
Group Link: https://discord.gg/46zb6hRVGB, https://www.facebook.com/groups/rationalphilly
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA
Contact: Justin
Contact Info: pghacx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 02:00 PM
Location: City Kitchen @ Bakery Square in East Liberty. If the weather is nice, we can meet at the outdoor tables by the South-East entrance. In case of bad weather, look for us in the atrium between City Kitchen and the Alta Via Pizza/Jeni's Ice Cream. Look for a table with a small stand saying "ACX" on it. I will also send out an email ~5 minutes before the scheduled start time with the table number.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87G2F34M+HPV
Notes: We have ACX meetups ~monthly. If you'd like to be added to the email list to be notified of future meetups, contact Justin at pghacx@gmail.com
Oregon
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA
Contact: Sam Celarek
Contact Info: scelarek[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, September 13th, 05:30 PM
Location: The Encorepreneur Cafe, 1548 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84QVG8MX+MV
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/portland-effective-altruism-and-rationality/events/302889901
Notes: Feel free to bring food, but make sure to know what common allergies/animal products are in it so we can label it. Kids are welcome! Dogs are not.
Tennessee
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA
Contact: Felix
Contact Info: ACXMeetupNashville[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, September 22nd, 01:00 PM
Location: Sevier Park Picnic Shelter
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/868M4696+M8
Texas
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA
Contact: Silas Barta
Contact Info: sbarta[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 05th, 12:00 PM
Location: The park by Central Market, 4001 North Lamar, Austin, Texas. We will be by the stone tables. We will have a LessWrong and ACX sign and have some tents set up. You can also park in the parking lot at 3900 Guadalupe St (outside the fenced hospital area).
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86248746+9C
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/austin-less-wrong
Notes: Feel free to bring kids/dogs. We will provide lunch (soft tacos including vegan) and snacks and drinks.
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA
Contact: Michael Frost
Contact Info: mikefrosttx[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 12th, 07:00 PM
Location: On the porch of Torchies on Texas Ave. I’ll have a small sign that says “ACX”
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8625JMFC+5J4
Notes: Please RSVP on LessWrong if you are coming, even if it’s last minute
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA
Contact: Ethan
Contact Info: ethan[dot]morse97[at]gmail[do t]com
Time: Sunday, October 13th, 02:00 PM
Location: 11700 Preston Rd Suite 714, Dallas, TX 75230. We'll be in the Whole Foods' upstairs seating area closest to the windows.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8645W55W+2J
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA
Contact: H. B.
Contact Info: Valerolactone[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, October 13th, 03:00 PM
Location: Hermann Park
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X6PJC6+37
Group Link: https://discord.gg/DzmEPAscpS
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA
Contact: James P
Contact Info: jonbenettleilax[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Sunday, October 20th, 12:00 PM
Location: Commonwealth Coffee and Bakery (Jones St), 203 E Jones Ave Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78215. Meet in the outdoor enclave abutting the cafe. I should have a sign setup, and I will have nametags.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/76X3CGP9+9X
Group Link: https://lesswrongsa.dry.ai/
Notes: All are welcome!
Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA
Contact: Adam
Contact Info: adam[dot]r[dot]isom[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, October 12th, 03:00 PM
Location: We'll be on the west side of Liberty Park, near the ChargePoint station, in a circle of chairs on the lawn
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85GCP4WF+VJ
Group Link: There's a mailing list and a Discord server, I can get you on both at the meetup
Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA
Contact: Skyler
Contact Info: skyler[at]rationalitymeetups[dot]org
Time: Sunday, October 12th, 1:00 PM
Location: In the Oakledge park. I’ll be wearing a tall blue and green hat, probably by the pavilion. Kids welcome. I’ll have pizza.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/87P8FQ4F+9M
Group Link: https://groups.google.com/g/burlington-lwacx
Virginia
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA
Contact: Brandon Quintin
Contact Info: brandonmquintin[at]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Thursday, September 26th, 06:00 PM
Location: Hardywood Pizza Kitchen and Taproom
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/8794HG7R+XX
Notes: RSVPs encouraged
Washington
BELLEVUE-REDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA
Contact: Cedar
Contact Info: cedar[dot]ren[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 02:00 PM
Location: 1111 110th Avenue NEBellevue, WA 98004
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVJRC4+35
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA
Contact: Alex C
Contact Info: biz[dot]alexc[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, October 19th, 06:00 PM
Location: 6717 Roosevelt Way NE Suite 101, Seattle, WA 98115. Armistice Coffee
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/84VVMMHJ+4XJ
Group Link: https://www.meetup.com/seattle-rationality/; https://www.facebook.com/groups/seattlerationality
SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, USA
Contact: Roland
Contact Info: rolandsvsmith[at]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 04:00 PM
Location: We will be meeting at the Riverfront Park in the city. We will start on the grassy area near the intersection of Stevens St and Spokane Falls Blvd. I will be the tall man who has a sign saying "ACX MEETUP."
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/85V4MH6J+43
Notes: RSVPs are preferred but not required
Wisconsin
MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA
Contact: Tara
Contact Info: taraa1207[at]gmail[do t]com
Time: Sunday, September 08th, 05:00 PM
Location: On the big lawn right next to the Porter Boathouse, I'll be there on one of the benches wearing red
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86MG3HHQ+82
Notes: Please RSVP by emailing me. If nobody RSVPs, I won’t be there.
STONE LAKE, WISCONSIN, USA
Contact: Ethan
Contact Info: eleventhrootofseven[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 06:00 PM
Location: Stone Lake Lions Hall @ 16831 W. Main Street Stone Lake, WI. Look for a yellow building on the corner of Main Street and Frost Avenue. Park anywhere close and walk up the ramp from Frost Avenue to enter. We'll be in the café.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/86QCRFW6+7M
Notes: There is a barn dance at the hall afterward (beginner's lesson start at 6:45p, main dance at 7:00p, goes until 9:00p). Some of us will stay to dance. You can to.
South America
Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA
Contact: Matt
Contact Info: mw[dot]coop[d ot]r[a t]gmail[d ot]com
Time: Saturday, September 14th, 03:00 PM
Location: Meet at Facultad de Derecho, right outside of the Ache Grill and Starbucks. We will have some kind of sign that says ACX Meetup
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/48Q3CJ85+QPH
Brazil
FLORIANÓPOLIS, BRAZIL
Contact: Adiel
Contact Info: adiel[at]airpost[dot]net
Time: Saturday, October 19th, 04:00 PM
Location: Angeloni Beira Mar, at the food court. I’ll be wearing a yellow hat.
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/584HCFGF+326
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/C2WFfuFX07W0UBMnTeooN6
Notes: Everyone is welcome! There will be cookies.
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL
Contact: Bruno Vieira
Contact Info: vbruno2002[at]gmail[dot]com
Time: Friday, September 20th, 06:00 PM
Location: INOVA USP - 20/09/2024 - 18:00. Av. Prof. Lúcio Martins Rodrigues, 370 - Butantã, São Paulo - SP, 05508-020
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/588MC7VF+25
Group Link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/GZSMt9xMXUpFjJai4u0hlB
Notes: Don't bring kids or dogs, please. I'm still working out dinner, join the group chat so we can properly represent you with our decisions. RSVPs required at https://www.sympla.com.br/evento/acx-meetup-sao-paulo/2607686
Chile
SANTIAGO, CHILE
Contact: Iñaki
Contact Info: inaki[dot]escarate[a t]gmail[do t]com
Time: Saturday, September 28th, 11:30 AM
Location: Parque Bicentenario, next to the Vitacura municipality, next to the stairs and fountain. We'll have a sign that says "ACX"
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/47RFJ92X+J8
Notes: English and Spanish speakers welcome!
Costa Rica
TAMARINDO, COSTA RICA
Contact: timeless
Contact Info: pvspam-timeless-acx[at]hacklab[dot]net
Time: Sunday, September 15th, 01:30 PM
Location: El Mercadito, near Asian Fusion Sushi
Coordinates: https://plus.codes/762P75X5+QMG
Notes: Wear a nerdy tshirt. I will wear a nerdy tshirt. This is a surfer town, so anyone with math or philosophy on their tshirt is probably one of us. Mercadito is a small food court, but I'll get as close to Asian Fusion sushi as possible, and may order some before we begin.
Meetups Everywhere 2024: Times & Places